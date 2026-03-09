“Repartee is something we think of twenty-four hours too late.” - Mark Twain

— included in the book ‘viva la repartee — clever comebacks & witty retorts from history’s great wits & wordsmiths’ by Dr. Mardy Grothe, author of ‘Oxymoronica’, HarperCollins, 2005.

Pausing on war crimes seems to be taking more than 24 hours to remember for the US and Israel … and yet somehow we are still supposed to be the ‘good guys’. My eyes drip with tears of sorrow. None of this makes sense in any sensible definition of good sense. Peace to everyone and wishes of spring breezes gently bringing joy to your day.

I dug up an iris flower bed yesterday as an invasive plant had overtaken the area. I think a bag of top soil had included the root spreading plant as it was unfamiliar to me but established a firm grip on the flowerbed and was spreading into the lawn area. I’m going to try to ‘heat’ the soil by covering the whole area with plastic for a while.

Bearded iris have three petals cupping upward and three handing down often with a furry central strip that looks a bit like a caterpillar, or maybe like a beard. Photo by Siegfried Poepperl on Unsplash

Interestingly, quips and witty remarks tend towards sarcasm and slight jabs leading to the ancient saying “If you have nothing nice to say, say nothing at all.” Maybe the 24 hour pause is wisdom in slow motion.

George S. Kaufman, author of plays, as a child was informed by his parents of a visit planned by a “particularly unpleasant aunt”. The child wordsmith made it clear he wasn’t pleased with the idea and his parents said “It wouldn’t hurt to be nice, would it?” and the boy responded: “That depends on your threshold of pain.”

We are often told as children that “Sticks and stones may break our bones, but words can never hurt us.” …. If we are able to not take the words into our own emotional sensitivity or replay them long into the future. Words that get repeated can lead to habit patterns within the brain and propaganda uses that against the public to instill fear or encourage acceptance of a change in tradition or long-term policy.

Springtime warmth arrived and sunshine is vibrant today. Focusing on positives helps shift away from pain. What we focus on is what we may feel more strongly or simply notice more often, leading to feeling it more often.

I am another year older, happened overnight the way birthdays mark time that took 365 days to experience. It wasn’t an easy year but I did learn a lot and published some papers about some of what I have learned.

The most important lesson though, was to hold tight to those you love, but loosely enough to allow freedom for both of you, and to remember that connection even after the physical being didn’t make it to another physical birthday. Our energy forms and respect for our ancestors seems to be significantly real to me based on the possibilities that a quantum hydrogen field provides. When we bond emotionally with others, we are becoming quark entangled with their energy field. Sometimes those connections aren’t healthy and trying to let go is needed but for the positive bonds, feel connected. Remember the positives, celebrate things that the loved one enjoyed and know they care still and may be watching and protecting you in energetic ways.

War, again, still, ongoing… “War, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing.” (song lyric ‘War’, by Edwin Starr, 1970, Youtube).

Bankers win by loaning money to both sides and collecting interest on the loans. We need to cut our emotional tethers to war-promoters. The planet and the hydrogen quantum field are not helped by war. Destabilizing our ecosystem is bombing our own house. I don’t know what to do, how to stop government destruction of their own nations, but citizens working together have power.

Witty repartee sometimes is about stating the obvious.

“Power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely.” —British historian Lord Acton (full name: John Emerich Edward Dalberg-Acton) (acton.org)

The quote comes from a specific historical document: a letter he wrote to Bishop Mandell Creighton in 1887. The context is important—Acton was criticizing Creighton’s view that historical figures like popes and kings should be judged more leniently than ordinary people. Acton argued the opposite: that those in power should be held to a higher standard. (oll.libertyfund.org)

The exact phrasing from that letter is more nuanced than the common saying:

“Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men…” Read more of the letter: (oll.libertyfund.org)

The quote is more than a proverb or old saying. It is a line from a scholar’s argument about history, morality, and the dangers of unchecked authority.

I need a few more candles for my birthday celebration. (60) Photo by Richard Burlton on Unsplash

*If transplanting iris tubers, think of it like a lobster that sits at the surface and the ‘jellyfish’ of roots dangling below the tuber are what you bury. Leave the tuber only half buried so it won’t get too water clogged and be more at risk of being eaten by insect or worm predators.

