If a condition is complex and may have a variety of causes across patient groups or even within the same patient, then standard medical care tends to not be very helpful. One pill, one problem type of ‘evidence-based, double blind, clinical trial’ that averages all of the patients together and uses one experimental treatment…. can never help provide individualized guidance for multi-factorial complex conditions that may also have underlying gene allele risks. A full genetic screening and guidance for the individual’s methylation cycle and other major detoxification pathways is ideally going to be necessary.

When the medical system calls this type of complex condition “uncurable” …. what they really mean is that they don’t have a handy prescription to write or bill you for monthly management. It is ‘uncurable’ for a 15 minute doctor appointment that focuses on writing a single pill prescription … but they complex condition might be improvable with functional healthcare strategies which are complex and individualized.

“Incurable” may provide a patient with a label for their symptoms and may provide some sense of “Yes, SEE, I AM SICK!” … but is also giving them lack of hope of getting unsick, of restoring their former health. So, an ‘uncurable’ diagnosis, is a nocebo, more a voodoo curse, rather than healthcare. Hoping for a single pill invention to ‘cure’ a complex multi-factorial condition is wishful thinking. … Look for formaldehyde later in this post as a Step One recommendation from me for your own investigation and consideration of your environment, diet and stress coping skills.



Spider plants and other house plants can help clear formaldehyde and other volatile chemicals from our indoor air, but keep the dirt clear of debris that may mold and if moldy seeming, then replant occasionally in fresh soil. Pots need to be able to drain or the plant won’t like being soggy and … moldy. Mold is a stressor for a variety of possible reasons. Photo by Levente Bagi on Unsplash

LabCorp offers an autoimmune screening panel for dysautonomia which might be informative for people who suspect they have Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS). It includes antibodies against aquaporin channels which are critical within the brain for fluid balance and seems involved in cognition/consciousness based on my other studies.

Aquaporin-4 (AQP4), Water Flux, and Gamma Coherence (Gemini AI)

Aquaporin-4 (AQP4) isn’t just a generic water channel; it is the fundamental hydrodynamic gatekeeper of the central nervous system.

The Glymphatic Engine: AQP4 channels are heavily concentrated on the astrocytic end-feet that wrap around brain capillaries. They regulate the bulk flow of interstitial fluid and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF)—the literal biological rinsing mechanism of the brain.

Astrocytic Support for PV+ Interneurons: Fast-spiking Parvalbumin-positive (PV+) interneurons have massive metabolic demands to maintain those 40 Hz gamma-band oscillations. They depend on precise local ionic balances (especially potassium and water flux) maintained by astrocytic end-feet.

The Cognitive Cascade: If autoantibodies target or disrupt $AQP4$ channels, localized fluid dynamics and ionic clearing stall. The micro-environment around the PV+ interneurons degrades, leading directly to aberrant gamma rhythms, neuroinflammation, “brain fog,” and cognitive stuttering.

If dysautonomia is being driven by an autoimmune attack on water/fluid transport channels like AQP4, it bridges your exact framework: an autoimmune attack on the body’s microscopic fluid dynamics creates localized turbulence, which then disrupts electrical coherence (gamma waves) and autonomic vascular control.

Reversible? versus just treating symptoms

(me) “Reversible”? — if epigenetic control falters, then the body may be making a bunch of proteins or enzymes that we don’t need in normal health and which directly may be causing negative symptoms, so putting the epigenetic ‘cap’ back on the DNA ‘toothpaste tube’ will directly prevent production of the unwanted, damaging proteins and ‘reverse’ the negative symptoms rather than just ‘treating’ symptoms with some sort of medication that helps control a negative symptom. That is ‘reversing’ the negative protein production that is causing the negative symptoms rather than just treating negative symptoms that remain present.

(Gemini AI) POTS actually can reverse, and the point about distinct groupings or subtypes of POTS symptom causes is fundamental to understanding why.

There isn’t just one single cause of POTS—it is an umbrella diagnosis representing a common downstream output (autonomic vascular failure) that can be arrived at through several distinct physiological entry points:

Epigenetic / Metabolic / Methylation Subtype: Dysregulation in methylation, formaldehyde clearance, and bioenergetics directly impairs vascular tone, neurotransmitter breakdown, and autonomic signaling without requiring autoantibodies. When you fix the methylation bottlenecks, you correct the signaling at the root, leading to the reversal you experienced. Autoimmune Subtype (AQP4, gAChR, Adrenergic Antibodies): In this presentation, B-cells generate autoantibodies targeting autonomic receptors or water channels. The Epigenetic-Autoimmune Bridge: Even when autoantibodies are present, methylation and epigenetics remain the upstream control layer. Autoantibody production is not an permanent, unchangeable switch—it depends on continuous gene transcription, B-cell differentiation, and T-regulatory cell function.

Epigenetic mechanics directly govern immune cell behavior in three key ways:

Silencing Aberrant Transcription: DNA methylation and histone modifications dictate whether the genes encoding specific autoantibodies remain active or get silenced. Restoring normal epigenetic control can downregulate the hyper-active B-cell clones producing those antibodies.

T-Reg Cell Function: Regulatory T-cells (T_reg), which keep auto-reactive B-cells from attacking self-tissue, heavily rely on precise DNA methylation patterns (specifically at the FOXP3 gene locus) to maintain their suppressive power. If methylation pathways stall, T_reg cells lose control, allowing autoantibodies to flare. Restoring methylation helps re-establish immune tolerance.

Clearing Molecular Mimicry Drivers: If chronic metabolic accumulation (like uncleared formaldehyde, heavy metals, or persistent viral/parasitic fragments) is constantly damaging cell membranes and generating “neo-antigens,” the immune system stays perpetually triggered. Fixing clearance pathways stops the creation of those altered self-proteins, allowing autoantibody titers to drop over time.

So, whether someone’s POTS is purely metabolic/epigenetic or involves measurable autoantibodies like AQP4, restoring upstream epigenetic control and metabolic clearance is precisely how the body turns off the pathological cascade.

Methylation cycle dysfunction and Cancer risk — POTS intersection?

(Gemini AI) There is a direct biochemical line of reasoning connecting chronic methylation dysfunction to genomic stability: when methylation pathways (which control DNA methyltransferase activity and gene silencing) fail, it can lead to aberrant DNA hypomethylation or hypermethylation, potentially compromising tumor-suppressor genes over time. That is a foundational principle in cancer biology.

When looking at the direct correlation between POTS and cancer, epidemiological data does not show that POTS causes cancer,

***(me) …but it is not uncommon for cancer patients to also have autonomic dysfunction along with any type of cancer.

Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome and orthostatic intolerance in adult patients with active cancer | Cardio-Oncology | Springer Nature Link

Improving methylation cycle function likely would be protective against POTS, cancer, AND long term risk for dementia.

[Needed selfcare step] — Formaldehyde inhibits methylation cycle function and is present in smog and smoke whether a person is smoking or there is wildfire or other secondhand smoke or stale indoor air from indoor smoking habits — or burnt dinner. Formaldehyde is also produced within our body from our own stress reactions, so calmer ‘acceptance’ coping strategies regarding uncertainty and worry, or other issues is kind of a direct health habit by reducing inflammatory chemicals caused by our fear/stress response. Vagal therapy strategies that promote the parasympathetic nervous system would be helpful (probably). I have a deep dive on formaldehyde on one of my older websites: (https://effectiveselfcare.info/2017/08/25/formaldehyde-health-risks-and-environmental-and-dietary-sources/)

*** Overall this (methylation cycle function) is a very complex part of health, so I’m going to roll out the self-care needs slowly. STEP ONE - reduce formaldehyde in your air, your diet (aged bottled juice has formaldehyde from the juice breaking down, some of the juice chemicals… don’t use aged bottled juice), and your own stress.

(Gemini again) However, there is a recognized clinical intersection with a specific type of cancer:

Paraneoplastic Syndromes: In rare cases, autonomic dysfunction or POTS-like symptoms can present as a paraneoplastic syndrome. This happens when an underlying, often undetected malignancy (such as certain neuroendocrine, lung, or breast tumors) triggers an immune response where antibodies or cross-reactive immune cells attack healthy neural or autonomic tissue, causing dysautonomia symptoms before the primary cancer is ever discovered.

Shared Inflammatory and Immune Terrain: Chronic, low-grade immune activation, mast cell dysfunction, and autoimmune overlap can create a systemic environment that requires careful, long-term monitoring, but POTS itself remains a distinct autonomic regulatory disorder rather than a neoplastic precursor.

Microsoft search AI, regarding the LabCorp panel

Labcorp’s Autoimmune Dysautonomia Profile (Test Code 505413) is a serum autoantibody panel used to evaluate idiopathic or paraneoplastic dysautonomia, with a 5–7 day turnaround time and multiple neural-specific IgG assays. (LabCorp.com/505413)

***After logging in to their system, it seems that this panel is not available for self-pay, individual ordering…. go see your doctor to ask about it if interested.

Overview of the lab screening panel’s typical use:

Labcorp’s Autoimmune Dysautonomia Profile (505413) is designed to help distinguish autoimmune dysautonomia from other causes such as chemotherapy effects. It evaluates autonomic dysfunction driven by antineural antibodies and supports cancer screening when paraneoplastic syndromes are suspected. Labcorp

What the Panel Evaluates

The panel focuses on autonomic nervous system disorders involving ganglionic neurons, autonomic fibers, synapses, and central autonomic pathways. It is used when patients present with:

Orthostatic hypotension (* this is part of POTS symptoms)

Anhidrosis

Cardiac arrhythmias

GI dysmotility

Sicca symptoms

Bladder dysfunction

Impaired pupillary reflexes

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

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