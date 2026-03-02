I had one pomegranate left and had run out of unfrozen extract for a little while so I made a fresh batch yesterday and the last pomegranate in my fridge had dried rind but perfect still. The hexagonal pattern encasing the seeds is clear to see within the rind.

Separate the seeds from the inner pith and outer rind. The membranes if fresh are good in salad or I mince it with the inner pith. I prefer to mince finely with a sharp knife as a food processor mangles the cell structure more but would work….just process the inner pith separately from the outer rind as the tannin concentration is quite different.

I do not consider the outer rind to be edible due the higher concentration of diuretic tannins. As extract, though it is very effective as a mouth wash. Use the outer rind to make a strong tea or alcohol preparation (takes a few weeks of soaking in something like vodka). Add a spoonful of extract to a food or beverage if using medicinally.

Whether eating the inner pith or a spoon of extract, have it earlier in the day and drink extra water to offset the diuretic effect. Some people may need and appreciate the increase in detoxification of the body’s lymphatic fluid. Walking and stretching exercise will help move lymph fluid too.

“Extract” is either a strong tea, gently heated, or a longer soak in edible alcohol

One pomegranate rind can be gently heated for 20 minutes to make a pink liquid with 1-3 cups of water or steeped for a few weeks in an unflavored alcohol like vodka.

I have found swishing with a little diluted extract to be very helpful for tooth or gum pain. It is quite acidic and should be followed up with a swish of salt water or baking soda water to reset the alkalinity of the mouth.

Coconut Oil Pulling — the fats sooth the gum tissue and can disrupt/emulsify bacterial membranes

Following the extract swish with coconut oil pulling. Swish with a teaspoon of coconut oil and spit it out in a paper towel or waste paper basket to prevent oil buildup in water pipes.

Clove and Tea Tree oil added to melted coconut oil can add to the healing and protective benefits of the coconut oil pulling. I might add 10 drops of each to a 1/2 cup of melted coconut oil and then use a 1/2 teaspoon at a time, which woul contain a little less than half a drop of essential oil. Spit out the oil after swishing a few minutes (or 20 minutes if dedicated).

Melted, I had 3/4 cup coconut oil which is 12 tablespoons, 36 teaspoons, so I need about 18 drops of Clove and Tea Tree oil to give a half a drop per 1/2 teaspoon dab of solidified coconut oil. Or use less for a milder batch. High quality essential oil should be used to avoid unwanted solvents or mystery chemicals.

I added 19 drops of Tea Tree oil and 17 of Clove oil because that is how many drops dripped of the Tea Tree oil. :-) I use a jam jar to hold the oil which will resolidify as it cools.

“Cheerful Juice” - my glycine amino acid drink mix, helps my mood.

I simplified my amino acid blend as some of them seemed to give me headaches, maybe affecting nitric oxide (?), and I have been using an organic powdered pomegranate juice instead of buying fresh or bottled pomegranate juice.

Do not use stainless steel bottles for acidic teas or juices….just for water. The metal may be reactive with acids and leach into the acidic beverage.

My measurements are rough, using a teaspoon but I used a gram scale to get a baseline of my typical mix. *Fluffiness of the various powders is why the grams seem so variable. A typical ‘teaspoon’ of powder is ~ 5 grams.

2 rounded spoons of organic Pomegranate juice powder ~ 12 grams (iherb, 227 grams for $17 = about 20 liters of my mix per package of juice powder)

1/2 teaspoon of Taurine ~ 3.15 grams

1/2 teaspoon of Inositol (B vitamin group) ~ 1.7 grams

2 rounded spoons of Glycine powder ~ 15 grams

1 teaspoon of Lysine powder ~ 4.61 grams

2 teaspoons of Serine powder ~ 9 grams

1 teaspoon of organic sugar ~ 5 grams

One liter of water, I washed and reuse a glass juice bottle.

I usually drink this in small glasses off and on throughout the day and typically make it every other day but sometimes drink most of it in one day. Those measurements suggest I’m getting about 15 grams of extra protein per day with use of half a bottle per day.

My albumin and 2S albumin free diet is really not easy to get adequate protein or enough protein with less of a starch load. Beans are starchy.

This mix is naturally sweet from the glycine powder being sweet in taste, so the sugar isn’t really needed but it is good too and I currently have a bag.

I use a PUR pitcher for filtering tap water, not ideal but better than the city tap water.

Disclaimer: This information is being shared for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

