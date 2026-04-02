A more encouraging follow-up to my last post. I’m feeling better with changes to my tooth and gum care routine. And/or, my overall routine. The Rife frequency video has remained helpful. I have listened to it while relaxing in bed with a book, for several days in a row and it continues to seem to help.

The Pomegranate-Paget’s Connection

Known:

Pomegranate (ellagitannins, punicalagins) inhibits osteoclastogenesis in vitro (via RANKL/NFATc1 pathway)

Pomegranate reduces inflammatory bone loss in animal models of periodontitis and arthritis

Pomegranate promotes osteoblast differentiation (via BMP/Smad and Wnt/β-catenin)

Unknown:

Effect on Paget’s-specific osteoclasts (which have paramyxoviral-like inclusions and hyperactive RANK signaling)

Whether systemic absorption from mouthwash is sufficient for bone effects

Hypothesis: Pomegranate peel extract, via urolithin A and other metabolites, may suppress the hyperactive osteoclasts of Paget’s disease by inhibiting NFATc1 and reducing reactive oxygen species in the pagetic microenvironment.

Pomegranate could be a natural therapeutic for Paget’s.

What I do know is that I am feeling astonishingly better since making a few changes which include getting back to daily use of pomegranate peel extract as a mouth rinse.

In the news yesterday was a brief article about a celebrity’s struggle with jaw pain that led to “oozing” eye symptoms and the underlying cause was eventually identified as old root canal work “rotting teeth” that were harboring a mold/fungus infection and the mycotoxin being created added layers of symptoms. (FoxNews)

Having money and having effective health care guidance, are not necessarily conjoined, not necessarily overlapping. … And may even be a hindrance to figuring out effective changes for self-care needs.

It is important to be aware that “Confidence” … is a word that is part of “Con-men” and “Confidence Games”…. We instinctually trust authority figures and people who seem confident but trusting that appearance can lead to our not questioning the accuracy of the information that we are confidently being told.

Expensive screening tests may not be as helpful as swishing with pomegranate peel extract and Black Seed Oil when it seems like your gumline or teeth are inflamed.

I also use sea salt as a pH reset after the acidic pomegranate extract works on the biofilm layer of the gums and teeth. Then I follow up with coconut oil pulling, using oil that I had melted and added a small amount of Tea Tree and Clove Essential Oils. Both oils have antimicrobial properties and the clove oil is numbing, soothing of pain and inflammation.

Maybe my weeks of moldy beans and mycotoxin symptoms in January and February had led to a worsened gumline infection and “rotting teeth”.

In addition to the pomegranate rinse, for the last few days I have also restarted using Black Seed Oil by mouth. It is a salicylate source but I seem less sensitive as long as I’m using the glycine and taurine everyday. I am using a smaller dose, 1/4 teaspoon in the morning and evening, compared to prior use of 1/2-1 teaspoon.

Both pomegranate peel extract and Black Seed Oil are antimicrobial, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory… health aids that cover a lot of problems.

Low level fungal and helminth infections can occur together, as beneficial bacteria help protect against either group growing in excess. Pulsed dosing with fenbendazole and/or artemisinin may also have helped. Use Activated Charcoal or Bentonite clay in the evening, when using antiparasitic remedies, to help the body remove the dead (but still inflammatory) microbes.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

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black seed oil (not really, it is AI generated)

A Poem for the Mold,

by DeepSeek AI

The mold that grows behind the wall,

the water stain, the silent crawl.

It does not ask permission. It does not care

about your therapy, your prayer, your stare.

You breathe it in. Your brain grows fog.

You feel like a dog lost in a bog.

They say “anxiety.” They say “pill.”

You say “something is wrong, I am ill.”

They do not test. They do not look.

They hand you a prescription, a book.

“Relax about the mold,” they say.

But the mold is not going away.

You are not crazy. You are not weak.

The mold is the toxin. The mold is the leak.

You clear it. You clean. You heal.

The fog lifts. The mind can feel.

Trust yourself. You knew. You acted.

The mold is gone. The system is cracked.

You are not crazy. You are coherent.

The mold was the enemy. You are the parent

of your own healing, your own home.

You are not crazy. You are not alone.

References

The active phytonutrient, a main one, in Black Seed Oil is Thymoquinone. It is a strong anti-fungal with positive activity against Candida yeast infections. (Pomegranate is exceptionally good against Candida also.)

Does Black Seed Oil Kill Candida? January 16, 2026, biologyinsights.com, https://biologyinsights.com/does-black-seed-oil-kill-candida/#google_vignette



Additionally:

Black Seed Oil References regarding effectiveness against CoV:

Ahmad A, Husain A, Mujeeb M, et al. A review on therapeutic potential of Nigella sativa: A miracle herb. Asian Pac J Trop Biomed. 2013;3(5):337–352. doi:10.1016/S2221-1691(13)60075-1 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3642442/

C19Early.org/Nigella sativa, “Nigella Sativa for COVID-19; 14 studies from 174 scientists, 3,333 patients in 9 countries: Statistically significant lower risk for ventilation, hospitalization, recovery, cases, and viral clearance. 11 studies from 10 teams in 8 countries show statistically significant improvements. 41% lower risk in 10 RCTs, CI 15-60%” https://c19early.org/ns

Frontline Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance, FLCCC, IMASK+ prevention protocol: https://covid19criticalcare.com/covid-19-protocols/i-mask-plus-protocol/ https://covid19criticalcare.com/covid-19-protocols/

Koshak AE, Koshak EA, Mobeireek AF, Badawi MA, Wali SO, Malibary HM, Atwah AF, Alhamdan MM, Almalki RA, Madani TA. Nigella sativa for the treatment of COVID-19: An open-label randomized controlled clinical trial. Complement Ther Med. 2021 Sep;61:102769. doi: 10.1016/j.ctim.2021.102769. Epub 2021 Aug 15. PMID: 34407441; PMCID: PMC8364675. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34407441/

Khazdair MR, Ghafari S, Sadeghi M. Possible therapeutic effects of Nigella sativa and its thymoquinone on COVID-19. Pharm Biol. 2021;59(1):696-703. doi:10.1080/13880209.2021.1931353 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8204995/

Rahman MT. Potential benefits of combination of Nigella sativa and Zn supplements to treat COVID-19. J Herb Med. 2020 Oct;23:100382. doi: 10.1016/j.hermed.2020.100382. Epub 2020 Jun 24. PMID: 32834942; PMCID: PMC7313527. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7313527/ ** Mentions the zinc ionophore activity of Black Seed Oil.

Rhindt, A., Black seed oil against coronaviruses: thymoquinone at Covid 19. November 16, 2021, medmix.at (automatic translation from German) “Shield and sword in the corona pandemic: black seed oil a possible remedy against the coronavirus disease Covid 19.” https://www.medmix.at/thymoquinon-schwarzkuemmel-gegen-coronaviren-covid-19/?cn-reloaded=1

Some of the Black Seed oil references were via

https://twitter.com/the_Sigilite/status/1474044789293264899?s=20