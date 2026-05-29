deNutrients - News to Use

deNutrients - News to Use

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Phar Percheron's avatar
Phar Percheron
2d

this is a really good post about K2. But what really slapped me upside the head was this ",confuse pairs of things that should be simple, like right/left. from childhood/ongoing/ "

seriously, a whole eye test in 7th grade, say which way the E is pointing. when I was done the nurse said now this is your right hand and this is your left hand do you want to do this again?

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1 reply by Jennifer Depew, R.D.
Phar Percheron's avatar
Phar Percheron
2d

anyway it's really fascinating to read along with its thought process. thanks for putting that out there.

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