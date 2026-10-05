Some updates from x.com, Yersinia, black plague, seems to be the bioengineered viral risk for the season, active in Russia so far.

xPost with details about the Russian outbreak at a hospital:

Following quote is from Dr. Tau Braun a focus on copper malnutrition during the Black Plague era.

Copper food sources: In my own autoimmune restricted diet, while cricket flour is not popular, my use of it in small amounts adds copper to my limited diet. Chocolate and avocado are also copper rich foods and shellfish would be rich sources of copper and zinc.

For a quick overview of typical daily recommendations for nutrients, minerals and cofactors, see my webpages “Nutrients” and “Cofactors” on jenniferdepew.com/Magnesium.

Zinc: just be aware that zinc is critical too. Both in balance are needed along with magnesium adequacy.

Magnesium: Epsom salt baths are my own topical magnesium source for bypassing poor gut absorption. I take a 20-minute soak every 2-3 days. Yesterday as the most recent bath, 1-2 cups per half bath. I use a timer to not over-absorb sulfate, which would present as a faster heart rate after ~ 20 minutes rather than a slowed rate from excess magnesium absorption (after ~ 40+ minutes, and that could be followed by watery loose stools for 24 hours if excess magnesium was absorbed).

Vitamin D/sunshine, cholesterol: vitamin D3 supplements may support vitamin D in a glyphosate world as the sunshine route requires a CYP enzyme that glyphosate may be inhibiting. Use of statin medications can interfere with the cholesterol that we actually need more than current medical industry recognizes.

Dr. Tau Braun, @drtaubraun, ·, 4h A little history lesson, my friends, on Bubonic Plague.



In the early thirteen hundreds, Europe was already starving. The Great Famine of thirteen fifteen to thirteen seventeen wiped out wheat and rye harvests across the continent, and then the Great Bovine Pestilence of thirteen nineteen killed roughly two thirds of England’s cattle. Dairy vanished, and with it the protein, calcium, and vitamin B twelve that ordinary people depended on.



Working together biological anthropologist, Sharon DeWitte and medieval historian, Philip Slavin showed that most of the English population lived with that chronic shortage for at least a generation before the plague arrived.



Copper rode along with that collapse. On the supply side, copper production itself collapsed in the fourteenth century. Greenland ice cores show emissions dropping to roughly two thousand tonnes a year, the lowest since Roman times, because the accessible ore was exhausted and the plague killed off the miners and smelters. The result was a real shift away from copper goods. Rural people stopped using copper cookware entirely. Bone studies by Kaare Lund Rasmussen found it essentially absent from rural skeletons while townspeople still carried it.



Copper is a cofactor for immune function, and deficiency causes neutropenia, weakens neutrophil killing, and impairs T cells and macrophages. Copper deficient animals die faster from bacterial infections. So the population the plague met was already running on empty.



Here is the twist. Yersinia pestis does not need copper from humans. It needs to survive the flea gut, where copper from digested rodent blood rises fourfold during digestion, reaching around thirty five micromolar. The bacterium senses that copper through its CpxAR system, which triggers an oxidative stress response that helps it colonize the flea and form the biofilm that blocks the gut and makes the flea bite frantically. The flea is the copper battlefield, and the bacterium is built for it.

In the human body the dynamic flips. The immune system pumps copper into infected tissue to poison bacteria, and Y. pestis counters with yersiniabactin, a siderophore that chelates copper and shields the bacterium from that toxicity. A copper deficient host has less of that antimicrobial copper to deploy, so the bacterium’s countermeasure matters less and the host’s defenses matter more.



The result was a population with impaired innate and adaptive immunity meeting a pathogen perfectly adapted to its vector.



The Black Death killed thirty to sixty percent of Europe, and the malnutrition was not a footnote. It was the amplifier.

Thieves Oil -

Essential Oil blend traditionally used against Yersinia pestis .

Essential oils or herbal blends were used during the Black Plague era, allegedly by thieves and the traditional blend is still in use and is called Thieves Oil. The single oils commonly used (or herbs) are listed in a post: Lavender & other essential oils to protect against plague or flu. jenniferdepew.com. The post includes some safe dosing and usage tips and home cleaning solutions to make for yourself or a couple company’s products are mentioned.

The mix of herbs used in traditional Thieves or Protective Blends may have included lavender flowers, lemon or orange peel, cinnamon bark, clove, eucalyptus and rosemary.

I have been using citrus inner pith daily most of this year as it has helped with congestion for me. Bitter taste receptors within the lungs help thin and clear out mucus.

Part of my Hearing Loss/Ototoxicity post series mentions a variety of functional food products and the Thieves Oil post. It is a long science dense post, Pure Maple Syrup is one of the functional foods discussed in detail:

Addition: (x/Bowden)

Also, post related to the mRNA flu vaccine:

Flu Vaccine

The adverse effects rate for the current flu vaccine were quite bad…. common sense alone suggests that a ‘preventive health care’ product should not lead to death of the formerly healthy person who was told the injection was protective instead of a death sentence. AS A FORMER PUBLIC HEALTH COUNSELOR… PREVENTIVE HEALTH CARE IS NOT SUPPOSED TO KILL PEOPLE. …FYI

Common sense is costly or it is free … the math is not always easy, or it may be really simple. post ~Twenty-three deaths in the flu trial group versus 9 in the control group suggests the control group weren’t getting saline injections either (or the baseline health level is bad), but the common sense math is still suggestive that a ‘preventive health care’ product should not cause/be associated with 23 deaths. It should protect life, = fewer deaths, not more deaths …. the math should be simple if the product is protective. *First do no harm principles, recommendations should be safe or low and informed risks.

More detail provided by Dr. Trozzi in a Substack post

Tis’ the season for taking caution. Photo by Tim McErston on Unsplash

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

Share