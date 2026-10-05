deNutrients - News to Use

deNutrients - News to Use

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Rat's avatar
Rat
Oct 5

"The Plague killed short people" is a theory that has been circulating for some time already; however, they seem to assume that short stature is a proxy of general malnutrition, not going into specific microelements.

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1 reply by Jennifer Depew, R.D.
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Tardigrade
Oct 5

'~Twenty-three deaths in the flu trial group versus 9 in the control group suggests the control group weren’t getting saline injections either'

Annual flu vaccines are tested against previous versions of flu vaccine, aren't they?

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1 reply by Jennifer Depew, R.D.
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