The convergence of hepatic retinoid overactivation and fructose-induced de novo lipogenesis (DNL) represents one of the most destructive dual pathways in chronic liver disease, driving the lethal transition from simple steatosis (NAFLD/MASLD) to second stage NASH/MASH, to irreversible fibrosis and end-stage cirrhosis where a liver transplant would be needed in today’s medical model.

While mainstream models isolate fat accumulation from fibrogenesis, a first-principles biochemical analysis reveals that these two pathways (hepatic retinoid overactivation and fructose-induced de novo lipogenesis (DNL)) are tightly coupled, mutually reinforcing cellular stressors that exhaust mitochondrial capacity and trigger structural scarring within the liver, and would add to various odd symptoms throughout the body and mental health.

Figure 1. Cellular transition from healthy hepatic structure to structural scarring. Source: ttsz / Getty Images, Licensed

This is Part 4 of a short series on the Liver-Thyroid-Gut Microbiome Axis, or:

— Why does Synthroid (T 4 ) not seem to work for my hypothyroid symptoms and why is my Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) level remaining elevated?

— (And Bonus Round: What does thyroid hormone have to do with my liver, my gut microbiome of methylation cycle function? Short answer: Bile Production!)

Part 1: The Hepatic-Biliary-Gut Loop: Why Your Thyroid Needs Flowing Bile and a Healthy Microbiome; also, GLP-1 Drug Risks

Part 2: Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease & the Thyroid-Gut Axis

Part 3: GLP-1 Drugs for Children? ... sadly, yes

The endocrine crosstalk connecting thyroid signaling directly to hepatic lipid metabolism. Source: ttsz / Getty Images

Why does Synthroid (T 4 ) not seem to work for my hypothyroid symptoms and why is my Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) level remaining elevated?

As Wang et al. (2025) note in Physiological Research, Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH) acts as a direct pathogenic target in the development of NAFLD, proving that our thyroid signaling cannot be divorced from hepatic metabolic health. Wang, et al., highlight how hepatic lipid metabolism is closely regulated by thyroid signaling pathways. When the liver is burdened by fructose-induced lipogenesis and cellular stress, local thyroid hormone conversion and receptor sensitivity are compromised, creating a feedback loop that keeps TSH elevated while the liver continues to store excess fat from the excess fructose intake. This also explains why a person’s hypothyroid symptoms persist despite taking medication because fructose in their diet (or alcohol use plus fructose in the diet) leads to a struggling, fat-overloaded liver that also alters the thyroid endocrine signaling at a cellular level.

Mainstream medicine treats elevated TSH as a simple signal to up the (inactive) T 4 dose. But when TSH itself acts directly on hepatic receptors to promote lipid synthesis and inflammation, chasing a lab range with synthetic T 4 while ignoring the liver and gut axis misses the root cause entirely. If the liver, bile and gut microbiome aren’t converting T 4 into active T 3 , then the hypothyroid symptoms will continue even with larger doses of the inactive T 4 . *This was covered primarily in Part 1.

What does thyroid hormone have to do with my liver, my gut microbiome of methylation cycle function? Short answer: Bile Production!

This question was also covered in Part 1 and extended into GLP-1 risks for slow bile release and a potential for reduced conversion of T 4 into active T 3 iwhich would lead to a slowdown in metabolism and lower available energy when taking GLP-1 medications (or smoking or using nicotine). That was covered in Part 2 and continued regarding children in Part 3. Methylation cycle function is needed for production of bile and for support of the liver detoxification pathways.

This post links fructose as an underlying causal factor in both ‘alcoholic’ and ‘non-alcoholic’ fatty liver disease. The liver is converting excess fructose into the fatty liver, rather than blood lipids or dietary fats being the main risk factor. Any excessive over-eating would be a risk factor too though, and stopping or greatly reducing alcohol would be needed for improving the liver function and stopping the degenerative fat or fibrotic damage occurring within the liver.

When the liver isn’t working correctly, then POTS symptoms are more likely to be present too.

The autonomic and circulatory downstream effects of metabolic and liver stress. Source: Made with Google AI

The Liver-POTS Connection: A Brief Prologue

While POTS is formally diagnosed as an autonomic dysregulation of heart rate upon standing, its upstream triggers often trace right back to the very metabolic bottlenecks that are discussed in the later sections of this post.

Bile Acids and Vascular Tone: As we established in Part 1, flowing bile and the microbiome dictate systemic homeostasis. Bile acids are not just for fat digestion; they are active signaling hormones that interact with receptors (like TGR5) throughout the vascular and autonomic nervous systems, influencing endothelial nitric oxide and vascular tone. Mast Cells, Histamine, and Vasodilation: Retinoid overactivation causing mast cell degranulation and histamine excess was mentioned in Part 2 and is expanded on in this post. Excess active ‘hormone’ A, Retinoic Acid and retinoids, provides a direct mechanism for orthostatic intolerance. Unchecked histamine surges drive peripheral vasodilation and capillary permeability. When blood pools in the lower extremities because the vascular beds lose their tight tone, the heart is forced into rapid tachycardia just to maintain perfusion to the brain. A low histamine diet AND a restricted intake of vitamin A and carotenoids may provide relief of symptoms and be necessary for reversing severity of the symptoms back towards normal function. The Methylation and Sulfur Bottleneck: When the liver is bogged down by fructose-induced lipogenesis and retinoid toxicity, its capacity for transsulfuration and methylation plummets. This starves the body of adequate taurine and sulfate conjugation, impairing neurotransmitter balance and autonomic regulation. AND any slow-down within the interconnected methylation cycles will inhibit all of the connected pathways.

The Fructose→Fatty Liver Story,

…and why Alcohol intake increases gut absorption of fructose.

1. Fructose-Induced Lipogenesis and Mitochondrial Overload

Unlike glucose, which is strictly regulated by phosphofructokinase in glycolysis, (in the cytosol of the liver cell (hepatocyte), upstream of the mitochondria), dietary fructose bypasses this primary rate-limiting checkpoint.

Glycolysis itself—whether in the liver, muscle, or brain—is strictly a cytosolic pathway (the enzymatic breakdown of glucose into pyruvate before any pyruvate enters the mitochondria to be oxidized in the Krebs cycle and converted into Mg-ATP).

Here is why that distinction matters so much when comparing glucose to fructose processing within the liver:

1.1. The Glucose Checkpoint (Phosphofructokinase-1 / PFK-1)

When glucose enters a liver cell, it is phosphorylated to glucose-6-phosphate. As it moves down the glycolytic pathway, it hits phosphofructokinase-1 (PFK-1). The chemical structure and reaction is shown in the brief video ‘Allosteric Regulation of Phosphofructokinase I’, YouTube, Channel: Laura Slusser.

PFK-1 is the primary rate-limiting gatekeeper of glycolysis.

It is exquisitely sensitive to the cell’s energy status: when the liver cell has plenty of Mg-ATP and citrate (signaling high energy), PFK-1 is allosterically inhibited .

This inhibitory signaling from the presence of abundant supplies of Mg-ATP and citrate, puts brakes on the influx of carbon, slowing further glycolysis, which prevents the liver from needlessly manufacturing fat when energy is already plentiful in the liver cell’s cytosol.

1.2. The Fructose Bypass

When fructose enters the liver, it completely dodges this critical control gate:

Hepatocytes metabolize fructose using the enzyme fructokinase (which phosphorylates fructose into fructose-1-phosphate), followed by aldolase B, which splits it into triose phosphates.

Because this pathway bypasses PFK-1 entirely, there is no feedback inhibition when the cell is already full of energy.

The flood of carbons from excess fructose pours straight into downstream lipid synthesis pathways unchecked, driving unmitigated de novo lipogenesis (DNL). [Briefly, both fructose and glucose are 6-carbon molecules (C₆H₁₂O₆), but they have a slightly different arrangement of the carbons, hydrogen and oxygen atoms. Glucose generally has a 6-carbon ring structure while fructose tends to have a 5-carbon ring structure with one dangling carbon side group.]



The ATP Drain: When an unbuffered flux of fructose hits the liver via the portal vein, fructokinase-C phosphorylates it into fructose-1-phosphate rapidly, consuming cellular Mg-ATP without immediate feedback inhibition. This transient ATP depletion triggers purine degradation, uric acid generation*, and oxidative stress. *This generation of uric acid would add to ‘gout’ symptoms while the level of urinary homocysteine might seem normal.

Unchecked Lipogenesis: The resulting triose phosphates flood downstream metabolic pathways, turning on transcription factors like SREBP-1c (Sterol Regulatory Element-Binding Protein 1c) and ChREBP (Carbohydrate Response Element-Binding Protein).

The Lipid Flood: This upregulates every enzyme necessary for de novo lipogenesis (fatty acid synthase, acetyl-CoA carboxylase), converting excess carbon from the fructose straight into palmitate* and triglycerides. The hepatocytes become engorged with lipid droplets, leading to lipotoxicity: “fatty liver cells”. The inflammatory effects of excess fat production also cause endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress, and reactive oxygen species (ROS) production. *Palmitate is the anion of a fatty acid/lipid (palmitic acid minus a proton). The Endoplasmic Reticulum is where a cell forms and fold proteins and it is common for errors to be made and during normal function, misfolded proteins are identified and removed/recycled, while in a more stressed condition, misfolded proteins are more likely to be missed and released into circulation to do unknown dysfunctional ‘stuff’… mis-signaling or collect in protein tangles, or we don’t know— jigsaw puzzle pieces that don’t work right were added into the box, oops!



2. Retinoid Overactivation and Stellate Cell Trans-Differentiation

Simultaneously, the liver manages total-body vitamin A homeostasis. Under healthy conditions, hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) (see Fig. 1 above)—also known as Ito cells—reside in the space of Disse (see Fig. 1 above), storing upwards of 80% of the body’s retinoids in lipid droplets as retinyl esters.

The Fibrogenic Switch: When chronic insults (such as alcohol metabolism, oxidative stress, or chronic lipotoxicity *over-swollen ‘fatty’ liver cells) disrupt hepatic architecture, local retinoid homeostasis is thrown into chaos. Retinoic acid signaling pathways become hyperactive.

The Transformation: Driven by Reactive Oxidative Species (ROS) (*rust-like oxidizing waste chemicals that need to be detoxified) and inflammatory cytokines, quiescent vitamin A-storing HSCs undergo a dramatic trans-differentiation into myofibroblasts . As they activate, they lose their intracellular retinoid droplets and begin aggressively synthesizing extracellular matrix proteins, predominantly collagen type I and III . While we want healthy collagen tissue to be made within our joints and ligaments, we don’t want fibrotic collagen being made in our liver, brain, or other organ tissues as an inflammatory/wound like response.

The Scar Matrix: This myofibroblast proliferation of collagen within the liver forms the fibrous septa that hallmark advanced liver fibrosis and later cirrhosis. The fibrotic collagen* chokes the hepatic sinusoids and destroys the functional parenchyma (*see Fig. 1: the yellow thread-like lines in the lower half of the image above).

2.1. The Alcohol-Retinoid Overactivation Loop

Alcohol consumption dramatically accelerates this fibrogenic pathway. Ethanol shares metabolic enzymes (like alcohol dehydrogenases) with vitamin A processing. This shifts the cellular redox state and forces the excessive conversion of stored retinol and dietary carotenoids into hyper-active retinoids.

Background: The activated hormone form of vitamin A can transcribe genes involved in immune signaling. Hormone A provides our major inflammatory response for fighting infections or healing a wound by building scar tissue. If we chronically have over-activation of vitamin A and carotenoids to the active hormone A form (Retinoic Acid and other retinoids), then instead of regrowing normal skin, we will be growing an ongoing scabby eczema type of skin instead. A visible symptom may include non-healing cracks/fissures at the corners of the lips ‘angular cheilitis’, and chapped lips. The infection fighting response may feel like we are chronically having flu-like symptoms.

Night Blindness (not being able to see well in dim twilight) is also seen with chronic alcoholism as the constant conversion of vitamin A to the active retinoid forms will leave the eyes with too little of the inactive form. BUT just taking more vitamin A will not help as the alcohol/liver combination will continue to overactive dietary or supplementary vitamin A or carotenoids.

Stopping alcohol use is needed in addition to restricting dietary vitamin A and carotenoids until the symptoms of excess Retinoids are reduced. Chronic overactivation and excessive Retinoids will cause hyperinflammation and scarring within the liver, kidneys and brain… along with eczema, night blindness, and flu-like symptoms. And histamine excess symptoms may also be present as the retinoids cause degranulation of allergy Mast Cells.

[This is not fun, and can also result from other conditions that involve a damaged liver, and may also follow certain types of viral infections such as Epstein-Barr Virus. This is detailed in other work that I’ve written.]

This sudden chemical surge of activated retinoids acts as a cellular alarm, forcing quiescent stellate cells to dump their stored vitamin A, lose their lipid droplets, and rapidly transform into scar-producing myofibroblasts. When combined with fructose-induced lipotoxicity, we get a synergistic march toward cirrhosis.

2.2 The Missing Link: Alcohol, Carotenoids, and Retinoid Overactivation

Alcohol doesn’t just damage the gut; it fundamentally corrupts hepatic vitamin A and carotenoid metabolism. Here is how ethanol exposure forces the over-activation of active retinoids and accelerates liver pathology:

The Ethanol-Retinoid Collision: The liver is the body’s primary warehouse for vitamin A (retinol) and provitamin A carotenoids, stored safely as retinyl esters inside the lipid droplets of quiescent hepatic stellate cells. Ethanol shares common metabolic enzymes with retinoids—specifically alcohol dehydrogenases (ADHs) and aldehyde dehydrogenases (ALDHs). Competitive Inhibition and Over-Conversion: When ethanol floods the liver, it acts as a competitive substrate, altering the redox state (raising the NADH/NAD+ ratio). This metabolic shift accelerates the excessive conversion of stored retinol and dietary carotenoids into potent, transcriptionally active retinoic acid. The Stellate Cell Trigger: This surge of active retinoids inside the liver isn’t nourishing; it is toxic. It acts as an aggressive chemical whip that forces the vitamin A-storing stellate cells to shed their protective cargo prematurely, transforming them straight into collagen-secreting myofibroblasts. The Fructose-Alcohol Synergy: When alcohol-induced retinoid overactivation is combined with fructose-induced de novo lipogenesis, then we have created a dual-engine disaster. Fructose overloads the lipid storage capacity of the hepatocytes (creating the “fatty liver”), while alcohol-driven retinoid toxicity fires up the fibrogenic machinery in the surrounding stellate cells. They lock hands to drive the over-worked liver straight toward irreversible cirrhosis, through the earlier fatty (NAFLD/MASLD) and inflamed (NASH/MASH) stages toward the scarring fibrotic and cirrhotic stages.

The Four Stages of Fatty Liver Disease: (1) Simple Steatosis, (2) Steatohepatitis (NASH), (3) Fibrosis, and (4) Cirrhosis.

The four progressive stages of liver pathology: Simple Steatosis, NASH, Fibrosis, and Cirrhosis. Source: Getty Images

3. The Mechanistic Crossroads: Where Lipogenesis Meets Fibrogenesis

The connection between fructose excess and retinoid toxicity leading to fatty liver and later fibrotic liver—is that fructose-induced lipotoxicity directly accelerates retinoid-driven fibrosis:

Lipotoxic Cross-Talk: Lipid-laden hepatocytes undergoing Endoplasmic Reticulum (ER) stress and oxidative damage release a number of damaging inflammatory chemicals into the local microenvironment which leads to toxic effects on neighboring cells. These inflammatory signaling chemicals can include exosomes, cytokines, TGF-beta and TNF-alpha, and lipid peroxides. The liver is normally a key location for detoxifying inflammatory chemicals, and proper methylation cycle function is required—when the firestation is on fire, who puts out the flames? [Answer key: Niacin, B vitamins, magnesium, glycine, taurine, pomegranate peel or other polyphenols, or berberine (Song, et al., 2020), and omega-3 fatty acids are all part of our emergency response team.] Activating the Stellate Cells: These molecular signals act as direct chemical triggers for resting hepatic stellate cells, telling them that tissue injury is underway and prompting them to shed their vitamin A stores and fire up collagen production. The Amplification Loop: As fibrosis sets in, the liver’s vascular and metabolic architecture breaks down further, impairing normal clearance mechanisms and concentrating both circulating toxins and metabolic substrates in a vicious, self-sustaining feedback loop.

The video below walks through the cellular mechanisms of hepatic stellate cells and liver fibrosis.

Video: NASH liver disease progression in 3D: from healthy liver to cirrhosis, YouTube, Channel: The NASH Education Program.

4. Bitter Phytonutrients and AMPK - introduced in Part 2

To understand how bitter phytonutrients like pomegranate polyphenols or resveratrol, curcumin, ginseng, Alpha lipoic acid, and/or berberine (Song, et al., 2020), act as natural keys to interrupt the lipogenic and fibrotic cascade, we have to look at the master cellular energy sensor: AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK).

See the brief video: ‘Mitochondrial Protector: AMPK,’ by Dr. Eric Berg, DC, Youtube. He recommends if someone is on the diabetes drug Metformin, they would likely benefit from taking supplementary vitamin B1 and (methyl or hydroxy) vitamin B12 to help reduce a risk of excess lactic acid production.

In a healthy cell, AMPK functions as the supreme metabolic thermostat and it helps promote recycling of damaged cells, mitochondria, or foreign intracellular pathogens like virus (autophagy, mitophagy, and xenophagy). When energy is low (high AMP/low ATP), AMPK turns on pathways that generate energy (fatty acid oxidation) and shuts down costly, storage-heavy pathways (like de novo lipogenesis). But in chronic liver disease—whether driven by fructose overexposure, alcohol, or metabolic syndrome—hepatic AMPK activity is deeply suppressed.

The video below, Dr. Eric Berg DC, explores the role of AMPK activation and natural metabolic regulators in liver health.

Here is how berberine and bitter phytonutrients step in to reactivate this protective master switch and block the march toward cirrhosis:

4.1. Shutting Down the Fat Factory (Inhibiting Lipogenesis)

When AMPK is phosphorylated and activated by compounds like berberine, it acts directly on the enzymes driving fructose-induced fat accumulation:

The ACC Brake: AMPK phosphorylates and deactivates Acetyl-CoA Carboxylase (ACC) , the rate-limiting enzyme required to convert excess carbohydrate carbons into fatty acids. By putting the brakes on ACC, berberine cuts off de novo lipogenesis at the source.

Repressing Transcription Factors: AMPK signaling suppresses upstream master regulators like SREBP-1c and ChREBP, preventing the genetic machinery from manufacturing the lipid-synthesizing enzymes that choke hepatocytes with the over-production of lipids/fatty acids and triglycerides.

4.2. Clearing the Scars (Suppressing Fibrogenesis and Stellate Cells)

Fibrosis isn’t just passive scarring; it is an active cellular rebellion where quiescent, vitamin A-storing hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) transform into collagen-secreting myofibroblasts. AMPK activation halts this trans-differentiation through multiple mechanisms:

Blocking Inflammatory Triggers: AMPK inhibits nuclear factor kappa B ( NF-kappaB ) and downregulates fibrogenic cytokines like TGF-beta (Transforming Growth Factor beta), which are the primary chemical alarms that summon scar tissue.

Inducing Stellate Cell Apoptosis: Research demonstrates that berberine enhances AMPK expression to selectively induce apoptosis (programmed cell death) in activated myofibroblasts while sparing healthy hepatocytes, effectively clearing out existing scar-forming cells.

4.3. The Evolutionary Logic of Bitter Phytonutrients

It is no accident that traditional pharmacognosy relies heavily on bitter compounds (found in wild or stronger leafy greens**, medicinal roots like ginseng, berberine sources like Japanese Barberry (Berberis), bitter melon (a cucumber like vegetable available fresh at India-style grocery markets, and citrus or pomegranate peel) to support metabolic health.

**If Retinoid Toxicity is part of an individual’s problem than choose bitter phytonutrient sources other than that carotenoid rich deep green leafy vegetables or herbs. Citrus and pomegranate peel are not carotenoid rich, but persimmon peel is a carotenoid rich fruit.

In nature, bitterness is universally associated with plants containing bioactive alkaloids and polyphenols designed to protect plant tissue.

When ingested, these bitter molecules stimulate gastrointestinal receptors and cellular signaling cascades that mimic an energy-depleted state, gently coercing the liver into waking up its sluggish AMPK pathways.

Instead of a synthetic blockbuster drug that forces artificial downstream changes while paralyzing the gallbladder, bitter phytonutrients and berberine work through evolutionary, ancestral signaling loops to restore metabolic flexibility.

5. “Irreversible” in Western Medicine May not be Irreversible in a Phytonutrient Approach

Berberine is an ancient Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) along with many other of these AMPK promoting bitter phytonutrients. Fibrotic conditions, or the scar-tissue damaged cirrhotic liver might be more treatable with the AMPK clean-up pathway, however food-based solutions are not high profit drugs. Clinical trials to ‘prove’ efficacy are expensive and research on phytonutrient solutions tend to be rare. Research on the mechanism of action of TCM herbals have shown the efficacy is based in the biochemical pathways.

When you consider a diagnosis “incurable”, that in itself, may lead to not trying to improve the condition. The standard Western model views cirrhosis as a need for an organ transplant which involves immune suppressing drugs and numerous risks from the extreme surgery.

Prevention is always easier at early stages of negative symptoms. Cut back on fruit sugar and overeating in general and your liver will be more able to respond to other normal toxins it has to cope with, …without risking slow bile flow and biliary stasis from a GLP-1 agonist drug. (The FDA approved use of a semaglutide medication for NASH/MASH (fda.gov; docwirenews.com), but at least one clinical trial didn’t show efficacy. (Loomba, et al., 2023) A review of multiple clinical trials did recommend use of semaglutide for the second stage liver condition now known as MASH, (Kan, et al., 2025).)

More about Berberine:

Video: ‘ The Truth About Berberine, What you need to know ’, YouTube, Channel: Leonid Kim MD — Berberine promotes GLP-1 hormone naturally. Dr. Kim does discuss/recommend statin-type drugs which I do not support as our brain needs cholesterol and SIRT promotion is achieved by any of the Nrf2 promoting herbals that I suggest including curcumin, pomegranate or citrus polyphenols.

Dr. Kim discusses the need for Magnesium for weight loss and better blood sugar control, and vitamin D’s need for magnesium too. Anti-inflammatory Omega-3 fatty acids are mentioned briefly: Video: ‘ 400mg a Day: The Blood Sugar Fix Half of Us Are Missing ’, Youtube, Channel: Leonid Kim MD. Dr. Kim provides a helpful overview, but does not mention topical Magnesium sulfate at all, or the problem with poor gut absorption when the stress response is activated. Chelated magnesium forms may bypass that problem but can be more expensive to buy. Magnesium is needed in higher amounts for any inflammatory condition, but, a stressed out gut doesn’t absorb it very well. Epsom salt soaks every few days are my personal solution even with a diet that is high in many good magnesium sources.



Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Gemini AI assisted with the research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of this post.

References

FDA. FDA Approves Treatment for Serious Liver Disease Known as ‘MASH’. 2025. https://www.fda.gov/drugs/news-events-human-drugs/fda-approves-treatment-serious-liver-disease-known-mash.

Kan R, Wang S, Meng X, Guo Y, Li D, Yu X. The impact of semaglutide on liver outcomes in patients with or at risk of MASH: a dose and duration response meta-analysis of randomized trials. Diabetol Metab Syndr. 2025 Nov 24;17(1):439. doi: 10.1186/s13098-025-01995-z. PMID: 41286982; PMCID: PMC12642090. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12642090/.

Loomba R, Abdelmalek MF, Armstrong MJ, Jara M, Kjær MS, Krarup N, Lawitz E, Ratziu V, Sanyal AJ, Schattenberg JM, Newsome PN; NN9931-4492 investigators. Semaglutide 2·4 mg once weekly in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis-related cirrhosis: a randomised, placebo-controlled phase 2 trial. Lancet Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2023 Jun;8(6):511-522. doi: 10.1016/S2468-1253(23)00068-7. Epub 2023 Mar 16. PMID: 36934740; PMCID: PMC10792518. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10792518/.

Song D, Hao J, Fan D. Biological properties and clinical applications of berberine. Front Med. 2020 Oct;14(5):564-582. doi: 10.1007/s11684-019-0724-6. Epub 2020 Apr 25. PMID: 32335802. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11684-019-0724-6

Wang Z, Wang H, Sun H. Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone: An Important Target for the Prevention of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease. Physiol Res. 2025 Apr 30;74(2):175-187. doi: 10.33549/physiolres.935453. PMID: 40432434; PMCID: PMC12148143. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12148143/

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