deNutrients - News to Use

deNutrients - News to Use

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Cardio Concepts's avatar
Cardio Concepts
2h

I find the connection between fructose metabolism, retinoid signaling, and liver fibrosis fascinating. The mechanisms are worth exploring, though I think we still need stronger clinical evidence before drawing conclusions about causality or treatment. A thought-provoking perspective!

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