Life at the cellular level is an ongoing exercise in thermodynamic efficiency. When oxygen is abundant, our mitochondria operate like finely tuned combustion engines—extracting maximal ATP yield from fuel while generating clean, easily exhalable byproducts like carbon dioxide and water. But when cellular oxygen drops—whether from respiratory restriction, vascular imbalance, or chronic airway collapse—the entire metabolic machinery is forced into an evolutionary detour. Understanding why some of our most complex clinical symptom clusters, like POTS and fatigue syndromes, trace back to upstream oxygen deprivation requires looking past the symptom label and examining how our cells handle energy, waste, and physical breath.

Oxygen increases Mitochondrial efficiency and reduces acidic waste

Oxygen availability allows for less waste build-up and more efficient production of Mg-ATP from our food nutrients or from the recycled nutrients that our cells recover through autophagy or which our white blood cells recover with phagocytosis of damaged or infected cells.

See the last post for information about autophagy and ways to promote our cellular clean-up. Autophagy helps prevent damage from fibrotic build-up in chronic degeneration, and a key point is to not overeat. When the body is always focused on digesting food and dealing with incoming blood sugar, then it doesn’t have ‘factory’ floor space for clean-up or repair.

‘Aerobic Respiration’ refers to breakdown of glucose or other macronutrients with the use of oxygen and leads to less harmful waste production. Carbon dioxide and water is shown as the metabolites left over in the graphic below.

Anaerobic glycolysis is performed when oxygen is missing and leads to lactic acid as the waste product left in our cells. And anaerobic glycolysis is the process of fermentation performed by yeast whether in overripe fruit or when making beer or other alcoholic beverages which produces ethanol (alcohol) from sugars or starches

Glycolysis splits a 6-carbon glucose into two 3-carbon pyruvates in the cytosol. Source: Made with Google AI

Aerobic Respiration—is it math or biochemistry? or both?

Break-down of blood sugar/glucose (6 carbon rings) into usable Mg-ATP starts in the cell fluid forming two 3 carbon units of pyruvate, which then are moved into the mitochondria where they are converted into 2 carbon units (Acetyl-CoA), recombined back into 6-carbon citrate which is broken down further into the one-carbon formate units which we need for methylation cycle function in the mitochondria, the cell cytosol and within the cell’s nucleus for epigenetic methylation of our DNA.

Video [8.47]: ‘ Cellular Respiration (UPDATED) ’, Youtube, Channel: Amoeba Sisters;

*Reminder the Coenzymes/cofactors NADH (light green character holding two electrons in the title image) and FADH 2 (blue-green character holing one electron) mentioned in this video are derived from vitamins B3 and B2; and Oxygen is also a leading character in this cartoon version of glycolysis and aerobic respiration. It is cute, but actually quite helpful. The title image is showing a cross section of the inner membrane of a mitochondria ‘assembly line’ of the Electron Transport Chain’s Complex I, II, III, IV proteins and the larger ATP synthase protein which rotates and adds a phosphate group onto adenosinediphosphate to form the more electrically active form, adenosinetriphosphate (ATP).

The inner mitochondrial membrane assembly line: complexes I-IV and rotary ATP synthase. Source: Made with Google AI

The following steps take place prior to the Electron Transport Chain that is occurring within the mitochondrial inner membrane (the cristae folded part within the outer oval membrane).

Step 1: The Glycolysis Split (6C → two 3C; Occurring in the Cell’s Cytosol)

Glucose (C 6 H 12 O 6 ) enters the cell, gets phosphorylated, split, and rearranged through a ten-step enzymatic dance in the fluid cytosol, yielding two 3-carbon molecules of pyruvate (C 3 H 3 O 3 ), along with a modest net profit of 2 ATP and reduced NADH.

Step 2: The 3C Entry into the Mitochondria

(The transport protein Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Complex has to enter the mitochondria with the 3C pyruvate and cross both mitochondrial membranes to reach the central area.)

Before pyruvate can enter the Citric Acid cycle, it has to cross both mitochondrial membranes into the innermost space—the central mitochondrial matrix (not the outer intermembrane space).

As it crosses, a massive multi-enzyme machine called the Pyruvate Dehydrogenase (PDH) Complex performs an oxidative decarboxylation:

It chops off one carbon from each 3-carbon pyruvate, releasing it as CO 2 (waste expiration). It takes the remaining 2-carbon fragment (an acetyl group) and attaches it to Coenzyme A, forming Acetyl-CoA.

Critical Coenzyme/cofactor: The Vitamin B5 Connection to Acetyl-CoA

Coenzyme A (CoA) is a massive, complex nucleotide cofactor, but its functional working end—the part that physically grabs and carries 2-carbon acetyl groups from pyruvate dehydrogenase—is built directly from pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5) linked to a sulfur-containing beta-mercaptoethylamine group.

Just like Niacin (B3) gives us NADH and Riboflavin (B2) gives us FADH 2 , Pantothenic acid (B5) is the unsung vitamin hero that lets us package carbon fragments into Acetyl-CoA so they can cross the mitochondrial tollbooth and enter the Krebs cycle. When B5 is deficient, cellular respiration starves for lack of an acetyl carrier.

See the summary Cofactor Master List post for other essential nutrients we need for methylation cycle function and the mitochondrial ETC support nutrients.

(Note: Pyruvate goes from 3 carbons down to 2 carbons in Acetyl-CoA, later it will be entering the methylation cycles as a 1 carbon formate unit!)

Step 3: The Citric Acid (Krebs) Cycle (Occurs within the central , Mitochondrial Matrix)

Once Acetyl-CoA is safely inside the mitochondrial matrix, it hands its 2-carbon acetyl group over to a 4-carbon molecule (oxaloacetate) to form a 6-carbon citrate (hence the name Citric Acid Cycle, formerly known as the Krebs Cycle).

As the cycle turns:

Those remaining 2 carbons are systematically stripped away and exhaled as two molecules of CO 2 .

The cycle generates reducing equivalents (NADH and FADH 2 — these are derived from vitamins B3 and B2) and GTP/ATP.

Those electron carriers then head straight to the inner mitochondrial membrane to feed the Electron Transport Chain—where our magnesium-dependent MgATP2- magic happens.

The Citric Acid Cycle taking place within the mitochondrial matrix. Source: Kadambari Pathania/Science Photo Library / Getty Images

Oxygen deprivation triggers the Autonomic Fear Response — the body really needs oxygen and will ‘panic’ without an adequate supply.

When cellular oxygen drops, the mitochondrial function stalls, ATP synthesis stumbles, and the organism doesn’t just quietly shut down—it initiates a primal, unnegotiable survival override. In humans, this survival instinct is the same as the increased heart rate of our Autonomic Fear Response. This helps explain why nocturnal hypoxia (like upper airway collapse) causes us to wake up with a racing heart rate and maybe drenched in sweat… and is adding havoc to the health of our cardiovascular system.

When nocturnal airway collapse starves the brainstem of oxygen, the sympathetic nervous system doesn't gently nudge the body—it releases a massive flood of catecholamines (adrenaline and noradrenaline). That chemical surge causes the classic clinical presentation of waking up gasping, heart hammering in your chest, and drenched in cold sweat.

Subjecting the heart and blood vessels to repeated, nightly adrenaline spikes to compensate for airway obstruction drives long-term vascular strain and explains why misdiagnosed POTS may frequently be an upstream breathing and oxygenation failure—as one teen learned after five years of struggle with the confusing, fatigueing and frightening symptoms, shared in the following video.

One Person’s POTS Recovery Story

— Sleep Apnea and lack of oxygen was a cause of Autonomic Dysfunction symptoms, and major jaw surgery led to reversal of the POTS symptoms. Five years of symptoms and standard medical doctors telling a teen, Jordyn Peters, that her odd symptoms, diagnosed as POTS, were incurable, turned out to be false. She was briefly prescribed blood pressure medication and stopped it within a couple weeks as it made her symptoms worse instead of helping, (*likely a beta-blocker, such as propranolol or metoprolol, which is typically a prescription given for POTS symptoms).

Jordyn’s story is not simple but shows that autonomic dysfunction can be related to our ‘Fear Response’, whether it is oxygen deprivation or other factors triggering the rapid heart rate and shift in internal fluid balance.

This athletic teen’s severe symptoms started after she had a CoV infection and her journey towards better health first used a variety of functional health and nutrition strategies with modest or confusing improvement in symptom management, but ultimately a sleep apnea diagnosis was made after she had a sleep study done. Some of the diet changes and other strategies may have provided some help for reducing post-viral inflammation but the significant issue was structural differences in the shape of her jaw and breathing passages.

The typical medical treatment for sleep apnea is the ongoing use of a Cpap breathing machine at night but she didn’t like it and pursued a more permanent solution with major jaw surgery. She is open about the risks of that: loss of some nerve sensation in her jaw and the recovery period STRICTLY requires no chewing for two months following the surgery or tooth loss is likely. The good news for this particular patient though, is her ‘incurable’ case of POTS is resolved. She doesn’t have the extreme fatigue, tachycardia, brain fog, or dizziness now that her breathing is improved.

Video [31.46 minutes]: ‘She Reversed POTS: The hidden root cause no one talks about’, Youtube, Channel: EONutrition. “At 15, Jordyn Peters went from playing volleyball to being bedridden with POTS (dysautonomia)…”

A lower tech solution for sleep apnea is to prop up the whole bed at a ~ 15-30 degree angle (and try not to slide off the bed). Or some people find sleeping in a reclining chair helpful. The more upright sleep position can also be helpful for people with reflux/heartburn after eating but may only need to be in an upright, or semi-upright reclining position for about 45-60 minutes after eating.

Mechanisms related to POTS

Hypoxia, Autonomic Dysfunction, and the “Fear Response”: When nocturnal airway collapse (sleep apnea or upper airway resistance) starves the brainstem of oxygen, the body doesn’t just sleep peacefully—it triggers a massive, desperate sympathetic surge. The autonomic nervous system floods the bloodstream with catecholamines to jolt the cardiovascular system into raising blood pressure and heart rate to force perfusion. Chronic nocturnal hypoxia keeps the nervous system trapped in a permanent, low-grade “fight-or-flight” loop, which heavily mimics or drives the tachycardia, fluid shifts, and profound fatigue seen in POTS.

The Structural Root Cause: Mainstream medicine loves to label chronic autonomic dysregulation as “incurable” or “idiopathic” and hand out lifetime symptom-management drugs. Looking upstream at structural airway geometry—whether post-viral inflammation alters tissue tone, or skeletal jaw dimensions restrict the airway—gets to the true mechanical root. As the patient noted, major jaw surgery carries severe risks (nerve damage, months of strict no-chewing liquid diets to prevent bone non-union), but fixing the physical airway collapsibility permanently resolved the autonomic firestorm.

In the conventional medical playbook, the moment a patient walks in with a racing heart rate and orthostatic dizziness, doctors may quickly give a diagnostic label of POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome) and hand over a beta-blocker to force the heart rate down.

Why Beta-Blockers Often Make POTS Worse

While beta-blockers successfully lower the numerical heart rate by blocking adrenaline receptors on the heart muscle, they completely ignore why the heart was racing in the first place:

The Compensatory Mechanism: In many cases (like nocturnal hypoxia, low blood volume, or autonomic dysfunction), the heart rate is racing for a very good reason—it is trying desperately to maintain cardiac output and perfuse the brain against gravity. Dropping the Floor: When you chemically slam the brakes on the heart with a beta-blocker without fixing the underlying oxygen deficit or fluid regulation, you crush the body’s compensatory mechanism. The result? Profound fatigue, exercise intolerance, dizziness, and a feeling of heavy, dragging exhaustion because the tissues are getting even less effective perfusion, not more.

That isn’t helping the underlying problem, it is only ‘managing’ a fast heart rate by slowing it down. That is ignoring the question of why the body sped up the heart rate in the first place (to try to get more oxygen circulation to the brain, lungs, and heart, or muscles and rest of the body). That is worsening the lack of oxygen distribution throughout the body and brain rather than improving the patient’s real symptoms of poor circulation and lack of oxygen.

Stopping the medication because it made her feel worse wasn’t just intuition—it was physiological common sense. Her body was protesting a drug that treated the symptom (tachycardia) while ignoring the root cause (airway collapse and oxygen deprivation).

The video below explores the clinical limitations of beta-blockers in autonomic dysfunction and why suppressing compensatory heart rates can worsen symptoms due to lowered blood pressure.

Video [51 seconds]: ‘POTS syndrome: beta blockers’, YouTube, Channel: Dr. Monali Desai

Mammalian Diving Reflex — Why people can survive an icy water drowning incident that would cause death in warm water.

Random aside: My very first job was as a Water Safety Instructor and Lifeguard at a summer camp when I was a teenager.

The “big three” vital organs prioritized and protected during the mammalian diving reflex are the brain, heart, and lungs.

When facial receptors detect cold water and breathing ceases, the autonomic nervous system triggers a coordinated survival strategy to conserve every available molecule of oxygen:

Intense Peripheral Vasoconstriction: Blood vessels in the skin, muscles, and non-essential abdominal viscera tightly clamp down, dramatically reducing blood flow to the limbs. Central Redistribution: This shunts oxygen-rich blood away from the periphery and redirects it straight to the core to protect the central command centers—keeping a steady, dedicated supply flowing to the brain and heart, while the unique thoracic blood shift floods the chest cavity to support and protect the lungs against pressure collapse. This is why ‘frostbite’ can cause loss of fingers and toes, while the person’s life is not lost. This reflex may also be why finger and toe numbness are early symptoms in peripheral neuropathy or “LongCovid fingers”, rather than numbness and tingling being more distributed throughout the body. The poor circulation is working hardest to protect the vital brain/lungs/heart vascular flow while reducing flow of blood to the extremities. Bradycardia (slowed down heart rate): The heart rate plummets (sometimes cutting speed in half or more), dropping overall metabolic demand so the heart and brain can function efficiently on a closed, finite oxygen loop.

Deep Sea Diving — Oysters versus Pearls

The video linked below demonstrates the physiological shifts and organ protection mechanisms of the mammalian dive reflex in deep sea divers. It would be cold, deep in the ocean, even if in a tropical climate. This explains how pearl divers can hold their breath longer than expected when diving in deep water without an oxygen tank. Humans living near the ocean gather shellfish for food in traditional diets, not just for the hope of finding a pearl. The edible oyster is the goal, the pearl is just a pretty bonus.

Video [58 seconds]: ‘How Humans Walk on the Ocean Floor | Mammalian Dive Reflex | Freediving Science Explained Today’, YouTube, Channel: MAHI [*also annoying AI voiceover but the visuals are better ;-)]

Multifactorial Conditions

— are likely to be “Incurable” from a One Cause/One Medication Perspective of Clinical Trials and Evidence-Based Averages

Calling POTS—or autism, for that matter—a singular “disease” or “condition” is where conventional medicine so often runs aground. When we treat a complex cluster of downstream symptoms as if it has one uniform etiology and one pharmaceutical prescription, then we are bound to fail.

Just like schizophrenia or autism, POTS is a syndrome—a clinical convergence point. Multiple distinct upstream ‘fires’—whether it is chronic nocturnal hypoxia from an unrecognized airway collapse, post-viral mitochondrial suppression, severe mineral depletion, or autonomic dysregulation from gene related methylation dysfunction—can all end up producing the exact same downstream heart rate and fatigue profile. Looking past the diagnostic label to untangle each individual’s unique web of contributing burdens is the hallmark of functional health-care and individualized nutrition.