How can we be more effective at understanding ourselves and improving our skills at self mastery? How can we be better at organizing our actions and meeting our goals, or even at figuring out our main goals?

This video course is a long 20 hour compilation of 45-60 minute video episodes by Daniel Barada. It is helpful information that builds a foundation as it goes. I am in the first third so far. The video has no razzle dazzle graphics but the content is helpful and neuroscience based, with clear action steps to practice the methods and track your progress.

*I didn't quite finish all of this but it is helpful info. I watched most of it before moving on to other topics.

Manifestation is a bit of a woo-woo topic of “The Secret” but there is neuroscience supporting the idea that what we think about will modify what stands out to our attention. That makes the short story simple … expect to see beauty or joy and you will notice more of it, while expecting to see negativity will likely make more of that stand out to you.

Addition:Scroll to the end of the post for notes and timestamps about this video.

Hello Substack readers. I have been digging into AI industry topics and tend to hyper focus when thinking. My apologies for not posting in a while.

Hepatica, tiny springtime woodland wildflowers.

Reminder that citrus inner pith is extremely effective as a decongestant and has antiviral benefits. If springtime colds or pollen is a problem than eating some citrus peel clears mucus by thinning it, opening airways and increasing cilia motion to move the now thinner lung mucus up and out of the more open airway passages.

Citrus can be a histamine issue for someone with overactive mast cells but I have found I can tolerate it fairly well with the rest of my diet still being low histamine foods. The image is a commercial Navel orange rather than organic, so I trim off the outer zest and discard it.

Dosage wise, the outer zest is very potent and less is needed for the decongestant, anti-asthmatic effect. Bitter taste receptors within the lungs are activated by citrus peel bioflavonoids. Pomegranate peel is a very potent antiviral/antimicrobial, but doesn't have the same anti-asthmatic potency of citrus peel. I use both when feeling a bit sick from mystery illness.

I use a wedge of orange with the inner pith every few hours to help clear congestion.

My archives have a variety of older posts about citrus peel and bitter taste receptors. It was a turn around point in my recovering from springtime 2020 mystery illness.

Peace be with you.

Image is quark entangled photons. It is interesting that they look a lot like the Yin Yang symbol.

Timestamps for the video: 1:00:00 is a summation point with an exercise to do. Write down some core beliefs and one new one, work on it for a month. // Visualization and belief -- 1:44:00 next batch of exercises and outro. // Next section: RAS, focus, gives us reality as a curated filtered reel of support/evidence of what we tend to think about the most. What we think is what we notice, reinforcing the idea that we were right rather than that we are organisms with a RAS filter in brainstem. ~ 2:08 Radical honesty regarding the gorillas we missed seeing.

2:13 exercises include - log a Daily audit of what you paid attention to. /// Next section, 2:14:40 achieve anything by ignoring reality. ...ignore old patterns to help the brain remove them (synaptic plasticity....adequate cannabinoids function is required, physically....cognitive tactics in a malnourished body don’t always work as well as expected). Pause and ask yourself before reacting, “Am I reacting to my reality right now or am I creating it?” Review and exercises are at 3:00:00. /// Next section, The Manifestation Quadrant - our specified desire as origin of manifestation. Un-specificity broadcasts ‘static’ an unclear signal or even self negating. Misalignment of verbalized goal with actual actions. 4 quadrants, the Signal being put out in the world...the verbalized or vision board, etc, desire, the goal. The Belief, amplifies intended goal. The Behavior, your bridge to your goal is in the action steps you take even if small, make them daily toward the direction desired. Adds up eventually and keeps the momentum of the aligned signal. The Field ..the mirror in the outer nature/universe, Oneness name of personal preference. Exercise/review at ~ 3:31:00 / next exercise/review ~ 3:56:00 /

next section is about rewiring our subconscious programming. Visualize in very emotionally specific embodied, the you in the desired goal life, feel confident or happy and have the body language in mind, the brain believes what it sees and feels. Curate what you watch and remove junk media from your intake flow. Review/exercise ~ 4:20:00 make visualizing your goal once a day, record the practice for a month to help it become routine. /

Next section Heart Brain Coherence and 5 steps, Review at 4:56:00 ////

New section, 5:00:00 ‘False States & Borrowed Identity, review & exercises at 5:41:00. // Next review & exercises, Daily Minimum Behavior goals 6:42:00 / n

ext section 6:43:00 “How to Attract Everything by Wanting Nothing” / “Pain of Change” 7:40:00 / 8:00:00 “The Unified Life”. // I snoozed a bit and then relistened to some of it, so those last section’s timestamps may be missing something. [This course is really helpful,

] 8:48:00 review and exercises for The Unified Life, balance as a rhythm but maintain a minimum in all quadrants of health, wealth, love and self, in daily habits, to keep some momentum going at a base, floor, level / next review and exercises, orange and green light checkins, 9:22:00 / New section ~ stabilize your magnetism. Physical environment, diet, exercise, other people’s vibes can affect us. Review and exercises, look for daily voltage switches and where your energy leaks are versus what expands your energy (time in nature, sun, good vibes), 10:09:00 /// next section 10:11:00 How to Stop Overthinking. Real thinking leads to results, overthinking just loops, going nowhere. Disengage, don’t start down that recurrent thought. Notice it earlier, before getting stuck in it. ~ 10:40:00 Quotable: “Overthinking is illusion disguised as thinking”. Lightbulb moment, you don’t have to engage with every thought. Exercises and review ~ having a purpose to be actively interested in, engaged, is effective for stopping overthinking or not engaging in it. Victor Frankl story. 10:43:00// 10:44:00 next section “Decoding Inner Resistance” psychological homeostasis, where we tend to be energetically. (Aside, meditation practice is about the practice time, literally just doing it. The brain pathways rebuild towards calmer responses to thoughts, detaching, not engaging, letting them drift past you in the stream of consciousness without jumping on board.) Set point comfort level at maintaining status quo even if it is not great, we are used to it. The brain expects or wants to maintain the known patterns. (Roughly)

Exercises and review at 11:11:00 // Next section “Mastering Motivation and Doing Hard Things”. Overcoming inertia. Create evidence of consistency, resilience, excellence. Align your actions with your chosen identity consistently. (Readers always bring a book with them because reading is better than not reading

) Set the stage for your goals by prepping the night before or anchoring to a current habit. / Next section 12:27:00 Boredom Tolerance is the Cheat Code to Success. Sit with the actions that you know you need to do...for a longer amount of time. (A brief walk can be a helpful recharge when the momentum slows. Clears the brain, quantum reset. I find it really helpful when I have stalled out on writing concentration to go for a 20 minute walk. ) ..”Reading another book on the thing that you should be doing”

yes. Starting something new rather than finishing the boring details. Um, yes.

Disclaimer: This information is being shared for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

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