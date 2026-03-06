Groups of people who expect free labor from other groups of people are out of balance with quantum reality. Give and take within a balanced reasonable timeframe is a fundamental “law” of quantum coherence. Systems with an excess of a predator species or a grazing prey species will become out of balance and the ecosystem will collapse.

Exorbitant interest rates is like expecting others to work for you and the ongoing destruction of nations allegedly has been about shutting down nations that had a competitor for the Rothschild banking system.

The Muslim religion and parts of the Jewish religion both seem to believe that slaves will be awarded to the faithful. Females are treated like slaves or worse in extreme Muslim groups and all non-Jews are considered inferior by some Jewish groups.

People who expect to own other people can't really be reasoned with.

The basic premise: ….We invented coin clipping and therefore we have a right to clip value from everyone else's coins…..

https://x.com/i/status/2029697575733915755

Video to the above post is in English:

https://x.com/i/status/2029740016776499390

Same video, different part quoted in the viewable text:

Video is the same clip as the earlier post: https://x.com/i/status/2029731162051203453

….this is national policy. The US is a chattel nation, subservient…. On a leash.

Video to the above post is in English

https://x.com/i/status/2029744952435990884

Australian history was enmeshed with MK Ultra and Nazi scientists being given high level positions in the US or Australia after WWII or prior. Canberra and Sydney, AU, are centers of occultism, Cabal/Satanism controllers , video:

https://x.com/i/status/2029783773173403887

More news update to read re AI and cloud data centers

https://x.com/i/status/2029848829139300715

And to read

https://x.com/i/status/2029848897464463413

And to read re what has been attacked

https://x.com/i/status/2029771210087620971

Iran is causing depletion of US defense missiles by using numerous inexpensive drones

https://x.com/i/status/2029897283941114139

Youtube link explaining the strategy

https://x.com/i/status/2029860609135648871

Summary of the situation in the US by a US insider

https://x.com/i/status/2029885772774494337

Qatar’s Energy Minister… the damage is done, we are in a crash now

https://x.com/i/status/2029913179594060260

To read re oil reserves being of very different quality

https://x.com/i/status/2029849071473573925

To read and images from citizens in Tel Aviv

https://x.com/i/status/2029850259585638800

Hospitals in Germany allegedly closing maternity wards, witness suspects lots of military casualties is the reason

https://x.com/i/status/2029767257145123137

Nutshell story seems to include that higher ups in Israel have fled to Ukraine leaving Israel to get devastated.

Hungary just stopped Ukrainian “armored cash-in-transit” vehicles loaded with a huge amount of money and gold, $80 million worth. Now Hungary is being accused of “stealing” the enormous amount of money that was being moved across their nation, by Brussels, but it is legal to stop and question anyone moving $10,000 or more in Euros within the European Union.

https://x.com/i/status/2029899501482250371 seems suspicious 🤔; more news about that:

https://x.com/i/status/2029819585638125988; and a bit more

https://x.com/i/status/2029830086099157340

CNN reporter in Tehran reports no panic, no traffic changes

https://x.com/i/status/2029765985776062690

Expect false flag attacks by Israel which will be blamed on Iran, video

https://x.com/i/status/2029697825399804342

https://x.com/i/status/2029617270058799399

https://x.com/i/status/2029566349232517224

Video to the above post is in English with subtitles: https://x.com/i/status/2029711406254202885

Displacement of Muslims to the UK and elsewhere is also a stated goal

https://x.com/i/status/2029833238756180165

Dog ownership in the UK is being threatened because the immigrants consider dogs to be unclean. 67 breeds of dogs to be restricted.

https://x.com/i/status/2029862421020520713

More people entered Britain in 11 years under the Tony Blair government than in the previous 900 years

https://x.com/i/status/2029890250714050680

False logic: cutting a sandwich in half diagonally gives more sandwich than cutting it in half vertically.

Real quote — body integrity is not respected by Israeli organ harvesting:

Paula White, US spiritual advisor to Trump seems to be a grifter, raising funds with guilt and manipulation in this clip

https://x.com/i/status/2029772492491890952

We are being cannibalized as a nation.

Illegals were given long term disability status upon entry to the US, video

https://x.com/i/status/2029903824337654260

