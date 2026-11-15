The Short Story on GLP-1s and NAFLD

The GLP-1 agonist medications discussed in our last post are currently being promoted for the treatment of the modern “epidemic” of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) or its more severe progression to Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). The FDA approved use of a semaglutide medication for NASH/MASH (fda.gov; docwirenews.com), but at least one clinical trial didn’t show efficacy. (Loomba, et al., 2023) A review of multiple clinical trials did recommend use of semaglutide for the second stage liver condition now known as MASH, (Kan, et al., 2025).

Elevated Thyroid Stimulating Hormone has been identified as a potential causal factor for NASH, (Wang, et al., 2025)

Mainstream medicine frequently blames “junk food” diets, high cholesterol, obesity, Metabolic Syndrome, high blood pressure, and smoking (reminding us from our last post that nicotine is also a natural GLP-1 promoter) for this crisis. The standard reasoning given for prescribing GLP-1 agonists is that rapid drug-induced weight loss strips fat out of the liver. However, achieving this at the heavy cost of gallbladder paralysis, sludge, and emergency surgeries is a remarkably poor trade-off.

Background Video regarding the standard understanding of NAFLD stages and potential risk factors: ‘ Understanding Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease ’, YouTube, Channel: Zero To Finals.

The video states that NAFLD shares the same risk factors for Cardiovascular Disease and Type 2 Diabetes and is common in Middle Age and Older People…so keep that in mind as you read the rest of this post, which is sharing a major risk factor not mentioned in that video, or on the liverfoundation.org website’s page about NAFLD in children, (liverfoundation.org).

Insulin and/or Leptin resistance are frequently seen with Metabolic Syndrome or Type 2 Diabetes, and either of those conditions may be risk factors for NAFLD. Bitter phytonutrients in the diet help promote leptin function which helps reduce risk of insulin resistance and that helps correct Type 2 Diabetes or Metabolic Syndrome as well as reducing the risk of high blood sugar. Bitter phytonutrients in the diet also are the natural way to promote the satiating GLP-1 hormone rather than suggesting use of a drug that has been clearly shown to be a risk to the gallbladder.

The Functional Nutrition Reality: Fructose Overload vs. Dietary Fat

A functional nutrition approach recognizes that this epidemic is strongly driven by the explosive increase in High-Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) introduced throughout processed foods. While we easily recognize it in sodas and sweet beverages, it is hidden in canned soups, processed meats, ketchup, crackers, baked goods, and breakfast cereals—practically any commercial food product.

Our bodies cannot handle fructose the same way we process glucose. Every gram of fructose must be processed directly within the liver. Any excess calories above what the liver needs are converted straight into triglycerides and stored locally as fat.

Dietary fat is not the primary culprit behind excess liver fat.

Instead, the NAFLD epidemic is driven by chronic, relentless fructose overexposure—whether from concentrated syrups or excessive sweet fruit derivatives.

NAFLD has truly become a crisis. Teenagers are developing the condition, and progression to severe stages requiring liver transplants is happening far faster than expected compared to a few decades ago. While conventional education still frames NAFLD as a disease of middle-aged or older adults, the surge is hitting much earlier in life. The condition has become so common, it has a new name, (but this post retains the older name).

The new name is Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). For more information see the liverfoundation.org webpage “NAFLD in Children”, (liverfoundation.org).

Sadly, for a ‘Liver Foundation’, they also do not recognize or mention the risk of High Fructose Corn Syrup and are blaming cholesterol and blood lipids instead, or a generally poor diet with fats. (Arrrgh, and double arrrrrrgh.) They guidance even includes this point: “Aim for five portions of fruit and vegetables a day,” (liverfoundation.org), which implies that five servings of fruit per day for a child would be acceptable. (No, fruit and vegetables are often grouped together, but they really aren’t the same for the liver or vitamin and fiber goals as many people consider fruit juice the same as a ‘fruit and vegetable serving’.)

Moving on…. NAFLD has become epidemic among adults, teens, AND children, and …has a new name MASLD, while still being misunderstood by the standard medical industry.

What is completely missing from their webpage (liverfoundation.org)—conspicuously absent—is any deep mechanistic distinction about fructose metabolism, ‘hepatic de novo lipogenesis’ (*search term to look into for yourself), or the ubiquitous industrial saturation of High-Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) in processed foods that don't even taste "sweet" (like breads, condiments, and processed meats). How many children do you know who eat ‘chicken nuggets’ regularly? That is a corn syrup product in a liver harming disguise.

NAFLD may also be related to fibromyalgia and/or Retinoid Toxicity,

…discussed in a 2024 post:

Hepatic impairment (where the liver stores and regulates retinoids via hepatic stellate cells) may have a direct connection to the diffuse, treatment-resistant pain of fibromyalgia, and that could help explain why conventional medicine keeps hitting a wall regarding the condition of mysterious chronic pain and fatigue. When the liver's processing capacity is compromised—whether through fatty liver, viral triggers, or metabolic overload (overeating itself, is hard on the liver)—bioactive retinoids and carotenoids can back up, driving a chronic, hormone-like inflammatory signaling state that mimics an immune attack on soft tissues and joints.

Retinoid toxicity can add to a histamine excess problem and both may be factors in ‘fibromyalgia’ mystery pain and fatigue. Self-injury may be a side effect of histamine excess, trauma alert warning for this archive post, which also has some self-help guidance if self-harm urges are a problem. When the brain modulating histamine is in excess than irrational thoughts are the problem, along with impulsive behavior. Mania or paranoia and ‘run-away’ behavior may occur. See my Histamine pdf for diet guidance on a low histamine and/or low retinoid diet (also linked in the Master Cofactor post). ‘Histamine and Health’: (Dropbox pdf).

Retinoid Toxicity (and histamine yperexcitability) relates to liver health indirectly, as an impaired liver, or lack of taurine, can make retinoid toxicity more likely and retinoid toxicity can make histamine excess more likely. *On reviewing that post, I have since identified vinegar and Nutritional Yeast flakes as risks for histamine excess and soy/tofu has lectins which can worsen autoimmune/leaky bowel membranes. Health is a journey taken one day at a time and some of those days are harder than others.

A Historical Perspective on Weight Gain & HFCS

The video embedded below explores how modern food processing engineered a metabolic crisis that previous generations simply didn’t face:

Video: ‘Menopause Weight Gain Wasn’t a Thing in 1945 — What Changed?’, Youtube, Channel: Menopause Weight, Solved.

The video contrasts modern diets with the eating habits of 1945—where women ate higher-calorie, whole-food diets (even cooking with lard and eating pie) yet stayed remarkably lean because their livers weren’t constantly bombarded by hidden high-fructose corn syrup and processed additives.

The Halide Shift of the 1950s: To the question of what changed in modern diets, we must also add a crucial environmental shift that occurred in the 1950s: the dramatic drop in dietary iodine intake alongside a massive surge in competing halides like bromide and fluoride.

Commercial baking replaced iodine-based dough conditioners with brominated chemicals (which remain in modern baked goods).

At the same time, municipal water fluoridation expanded rapidly.

Why Halides Disrupt Thyroid Function: The thyroid requires iodine to synthesize functioning hormones. When iodine is deficient, the body attempts to build thyroid hormones using chemically similar halides (fluoride, bromide, or chloride).

The ‘3’ or ‘4’ in T 3 or T 4 refers to atoms of iodine, but the thyroid hormone will not work if the molecule has some iodine, but also some other halides too → T 1_Iodine + 1_Flouride + 1_Bromide + 1_Cloride is not the same molecule as T 4_Iodine and cannot be simply converted into the active T 3_Iodine ; As highlighted in the clinical research of Dr. David Brownstein, this foundational iodine-halide dynamic remains entirely overlooked by standard Western medicine.

Resistant starches, zinc, and live culture fermented foods or probiotic supplements of beneficial species would help gut health. And in the last post we learned that a healthier gut microbiome also supports better thyroid hormone levels. We also need the T 3 active thyroid hormone in order to have a more energetic metabolic rate for daily activity and better weight control. Hypothyroidism from dysfunctional or inactive thyroid hormone leads to easily gaining weight on very little caloric intake.

Does it seem like just looking at the rich dessert adds weight to your thighs? Low thyroid function may be a problem even if taking Synthroid or your T 4 level seems within the normal range. It may not be converted into the active T 3 form, or is being converted into the not functional reverse-T 3 form. So, if our goal is to lose weight from a fatty liver or overweight body, then we need our liver and gut microbiome to help convert the inactive T 4 into the active T 3 form rather than the dysfunctional reverse T 3 form.

Functional Nutrition Approach to Reversing ‘Fatty Liver’

Reversing early-stage fatty liver (NAFLD/NASH) requires supporting the actual metabolic machinery so the liver can process energy without getting bottlenecked. Rather than attempting to “treat” a metabolic problem caused by excess fructose with a gallbladder-damaging drug, a functional nutrition approach focuses on restoring cellular machinery.

Support for Improved Energy Processing —for Fatty or Normal Liver Health:

Ruthlessly Cut Fructose:

Restrict HFCS and concentrated fructose. Limit whole fruit to 1–2 servings per day, emphasizing the whole fruit with its protective fiber matrix and phytonutrient-rich peel. One-two whole fruit servings per day would be only 1/2-1 large piece of fruit, or 3-6 ounces of fruit juice. Primates in zoo or nature park settings also develop tooth decay and obesity related health problems from too much modern fruit leading to removal of modern fruit from their diet. In the wilderness a banana is a small, not very sweet fruit and has large seeds and a gorilla would eat the seeds and peel too.

Mitochondria anywhere in the body, can convert sugars, fats or amino acids into the Mg-ATP ‘coin’, but only the liver can convert fructose into energy which the liver can use for its own energy needs, but any excess beyond the liver’s needs will be made into fat that is stored in the liver For decongestant purposes, I have been eating Navel oranges with the zest layer trimmed off, leaving the inner pith, and two wedges, 1/4 of the fruit is sufficient for ~ 6 hours of more open airways. There is a large amount of research showing efficacy of the bitter citrus bioflavonoids as an anti-asthmatic. I could skip the fruit part and eat only the inner pith, but the sweet fruit is yummy. On salads, I have a few tablespoons of pomegranate seeds along with 1/2 to 1 teaspoon of minced inner pith. During off-season months I use frozen minced inner pith without the fresh seeds, about a teaspoon sprinkled on salad, soup or an entree, once or twice a day depending on my level of health (more often if feeling sick).

Support the Microbiome & Thyroid Axis:

Resistant starches (in sensible, well-tolerated amounts), zinc, and live-culture fermented foods support gut health. As we established in our last post, a healthy gut microbiome directly supports the active T 3 thyroid hormone conversion needed to maintain an energetic metabolic rate and prevent effortless weight gain.

Zinc is crucial for beneficial microbial species and mucosal immune integrity. Sensible amounts of resistant starches feed short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) producers like Bifidobacterium, Butyricicoccus or Faecalibacterium. Avoid Overgrowth with moderate, well-tolerated amounts of resistant starch and raw produce. Bloating and fermentation distress happens when the upper GI or small bowel gets overwhelmed by an excess of raw fiber, or overload of starches of any type. Also, any time we overeat, we are putting too large of a work load on our liver’s processing capacity. Too much food leading to overgrowth of gut microbes (whether beneficial or negative strains) and that will create gaseous waste → which causes over-stretched bloating → which activates pressure-sensitive TRP channels → which trigger our ‘pain’ nerves. Gassy overgrowth hurts!

Overeating Tendencies may suggest an Endocannabinoid Deficiency:

The Endocannabinoid System (ECS) acts as a master regulator of energy balance, appetite, and reward signaling in the hypothalamus. When there is a functional deficit (methylation cycle dysfunction, Gear 4) or dysregulation in endocannabinoid tone (often intertwined with metabolic stress, chronic inflammation, or blood sugar fluctuations), the brain can trigger intense reward-seeking or drive a loop where eating doesn’t properly register the “fullness” signal in time. It turns satiety into a moving target, making self-regulation feel nearly impossible in the moment.

Binge eating, bulimia or anorexia episodes may be related to lack of endocannabinoids, not just ‘munchies’ from an excess of THC.

Bitter Phytonutrients & Leptin Sensitivity:

Bitter phytonutrients (found in pomegranate inner pith or citrus peels, dark leafy greens, and specialized botanicals like berberine rich barberries) stimulate extraoral bitter taste receptors throughout the gut and metabolic organs, helping to recalibrate metabolic signaling, improve leptin/insulin sensitivity, and naturally promote the satiating GLP-1 hormone.

Focus on the Medicinal benefits of the bitter alkaloid Berberine; found in the Chinese herb Coptis chinensis and other Berberis plants(Song, et al., 2020 ):

Digestive : Anti-Helicobacter pylori, protects intestinal barrier, ameliorates liver injury.

Metabolic : Improves glycometabolism (blood sugar), lipid metabolism, energy expenditure, reduces body weight, and alleviates Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, (NAFLD).

Cardiovascular : Enhances hemodynamics, suppresses arrhythmias (irregular heart rate), attenuates atherosclerosis, reduces hypertension (high blood pressure).

Neurological : Antioxidant, antiapoptotic, anti-ischemic (stroke) effects.

Oncology: Inhibits cancer cell proliferation, invasion, and metastasis; may enhance chemo/radiotherapy efficacy.

Mechanisms include modulation of AMPK, anti-inflammatory pathways, and antioxidant defense. (Song, et al., 2020)

Japanese Barberry is considered an invasive plant in the US but also contains berberine, used as a medicinal herb in Chinese or Asian cultures and may be found dried in India grocery markets. Use in small quantities in cooking as it adds a potent flavor. I found it good in pomegranate juice pudding with ~ 1/4 cup dried berries in a 6-cup batch of my dairy free tapioca pudding made with the tart pomegranate juice instead of water as the base.

Japanese Barberries (Berberis thunbergii) were imported as an ornamental shrub to the US and became an invasive plant in some forest regions. The berries are quite bitter and medicinal from the berberine content which may help support the liver and stable blood sugar levels, possibly from an affect on Leptin receptor function. (Song, et al., 2020) The berries can be dried and are tiny ovals rather than being small round shapes like Honeysuckle shrubs which are not edible and don't have the sharp thorns seen in the image above. Japanese Barberry stands out in the autumn as the dark green leaves turn a beautiful reddish color before falling off. I picked a few cups of the berries to dry from my backyard volunteer “pricker bushes” (colloquial name ;-) after the leaves were off and it was fairly easy. Foraging or gardening is a nice connection to nature even with slighly prickled finger tips.

Video: ‘Identify Barberry Like a Pro!’, YouTube, Channel: Gardening with Friends

AMPK is promoted by Berberine and Pomegranate Polyphenols.

Targeted Ellagitannins: Pomegranate polyphenols, edible sumac (za’atar), persimmons, goji berries, and green tea catechins (EGCG) nurture beneficial microbial species. Persimmon or pomegranate leaf teas provide caffeine-free phytonutrient support—these are not typically available for sale and would be for people with access to the trees to pick and dry their own leaves. Dried persimmons are used to make a holiday beverage in the Korean culture and is served around their ‘Thanksgiving’, post with a recipe: ‘Flavonoid rich Persimmons and Chuseok holiday - Korean Thanksgiving.’. The pharmaceutical industry profits from GLP-1 agonist drugs, but not from your buying a pomegranate at the grocery store or a bag of dried persimmons at an Asian grocery market (look for sulfite-free!).

The bitter taste receptors (extraoral, not on the tongue), act in varied ways, like cellular machinery which, within the intestine, help us by recalibrating metabolic signaling, improving leptin/insulin sensitivity, and supporting bile flow.

What is AMPK and What is its Role in Liver Health?

AMPK is often described as the cell’s master energy sensor or “fuel gauge.”

The Energy Switch: When our cells have plenty of energy (high ATP), AMPK rests quietly. But when energy levels drop—such as during exercise, fasting, or when compounds like berberine step in—AMPK senses the rising ratio of AMP/ADP to ATP.

Flipping to Catabolic/Burning Mode: Once activated, AMPK switches off energy-consuming processes that store fuel (like de novo lipogenesis, cholesterol synthesis, and protein synthesis) and switches on pathways that generate energy and clear out cellular debris (like fatty acid oxidation, mitochondrial biogenesis, and autophagy).

Why it Matters for NAFLD: In conditions like NAFLD and metabolic syndrome, AMPK activity is chronically suppressed (often by pathways like cAMP/PKA signaling driven by elevated TSH or chronic caloric surplus). This suppression leaves the door wide open for transcription factors like SREBP-1c to aggressively manufacture triglycerides and store fat in the liver. When we reactivate AMPK with compounds like berberine, it directly phosphorylates and shuts down SREBP-1c, halting hepatic fat accumulation at the source.

How Pomegranate and Polyphenols Intersect with AMPK

Pomegranate polyphenols, ellagitannins, and their gut-derived microbial metabolites (like urolithins) share a remarkably similar functional synergy with AMPK:

Activating the Sensor: Pomegranate extract and ellagic acid have been shown in biochemical studies to upregulate AMPK phosphorylation. This mirrors berberine’s ability to stimulate energy expenditure and improve mitochondrial oxidation.

Mitigating Endoplasmic Reticulum (ER) Stress: As highlighted in liver research, excess lipid flux generates reactive oxygen species (ROS) and triggers ER stress in hepatocytes. AMPK activation helps relieve this cellular stress by improving mitochondrial efficiency and clearing damaged proteins/lipids.

Gut Barrier and Metabolic Crosstalk: By feeding beneficial short-chain fatty acid-producing microbes in the gut (which thrive on zinc and polyphenols), pomegranate metabolites reduce systemic endotoxemia and low-grade inflammation, protecting the hepatic-portal circulation from inflammatory signals that otherwise deactivate metabolic enzymes.

Bringing berberine (from my backyard barberries!) and pomegranate polyphenols together creates a powerful dual-action approach to waking up sluggish cellular machinery, supporting mitochondrial ATP production, and keeping the liver from defaulting to fat storage.

Leptin Resistance Protocol (my open access Review/theory paper)

Check my archives here for more detail on microbiome support, or my paper on Leptin resistance and bitter phytonutrients includes an extensive Appendix section with Low Glycemic Index meal planning and other sections for self-guidance regarding histamine and beneficial versus histamine promoting microbiome species:

Depew, J. (2026). ‘Leptin Resistance, Obesity, and Gut Dysbiosis: The Role of Bitter Phytonutrients, Niacin, and Zinc [Review/Hypothesis]’. Zenodo. Aug 25, 2026, v3. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.22083919

Sensible Caloric Restriction with Adequate Protein & Methylation Support:

Instead of the catastrophic, crash-diet catabolism seen with GLP-1 agonists, a sensible reduction in total caloric load paired with high-quality protein ensures the liver has the amino acid building blocks (like glycine and methionine) required to run the transsulfuration pathway and synthesize glutathione.

Balancing Triglyceride Flux: By stabilizing insulin and blood sugar (with bitter phytonutrients in the diet, Low Glycemic Index meal & snack planning, and lowering total calorie intake if a chronic excess is a problem, we can stop the overflow of free fatty acids from adipose tissue into the liver. Reducing excess also reduces inflammatory reactive oxygen species (ROS) and endoplasmic reticulum stress that adds to any chronic degenerative condition including NAFLD.

Endothelial Nitric Oxide Synthase (eNOS): Supporting nitric oxide production improves hepatic microvascular blood flow and reverses the microvascular stiffness associated with Metabolic Syndrome.

Methylation & Mitochondrial Support: When we lack B vitamins and magnesium to form Mg-ATP from our food macronutrients (whether fructose targeting the liver, or sugar and other starches, protein and fats) the calories are converted and stored as fat instead of being made into the usable ‘coin’ we need to have an energetic lifestyle instead of chronic fatigue. We cannot run on sugar/fat/protein ‘energy’… we need our mitochondria to convert that type of stored energy into the Mg-ATP form that our cells can use, and which our methylation cycles also need.

Why GLP-1 Agonists Fall Short: The Catabolic Crash

Relying on forced pharmacologic starvation while ignoring underlying cellular mechanics is classic short-sighted symptom management. Reversing early-stage fatty liver (NAFLD/NASH) requires supporting the actual metabolic machinery so the liver can process energy without getting bottlenecked.

The Lean Mass Penalty: Rapid weight loss without adequate protein and methylation support causes the body to shed significant functional muscle tissue rather than just adipose tissue. Muscle burns energy even while sleeping and looks sleek; adipose tissue is fluffy and edematous.

The Rapid Rebound: Just as with stopping smoking, stopping GLP-1 medications frequently leads to rapid weight regain because the underlying metabolic rate was suppressed and muscle mass was lost in addition to fat loss.

The Gallbladder Paradox: Clearing fat out of hepatocytes via severe calorie restriction does nothing to protect the biliary tree if the drug paralyzes gallbladder contractions—leading directly to sludge and surgical emergencies. This was described in detail in the last post.

Robbing Peter to pay Paul is still a crime. True healing requires restoring the hepatic-biliary-gut ecosystem so the liver can heal itself from the ground up. Relying on forced pharmacologic starvation (GLP-1 agonist drugs) while ignoring the underlying cellular mechanics is classic short-sighted symptom management.

This functional nutrition framework doesn’t just “shrink” the liver by starving the whole organism like GLP-1 agonist drugs; instead the goal is to restore the hepatic-biliary-gut ecosystem so the fatty liver can heal itself.

Even though the liver parenchyma (the tissue itself) loses fat due to starvation on the GLP-1 agonist drugs and weight loss may occur throughout the body, the gallbladder, the biliary plumbing, and thyroid hormone function can still take a massive hit:

Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Gemini AI assisted with the research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of this post.

References

FDA. FDA Approves Treatment for Serious Liver Disease Known as ‘MASH’. 2025. https://www.fda.gov/drugs/news-events-human-drugs/fda-approves-treatment-serious-liver-disease-known-mash.

Kan R, Wang S, Meng X, Guo Y, Li D, Yu X. The impact of semaglutide on liver outcomes in patients with or at risk of MASH: a dose and duration response meta-analysis of randomized trials. Diabetol Metab Syndr. 2025 Nov 24;17(1):439. doi: 10.1186/s13098-025-01995-z. PMID: 41286982; PMCID: PMC12642090. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12642090/.

Loomba R, Abdelmalek MF, Armstrong MJ, Jara M, Kjær MS, Krarup N, Lawitz E, Ratziu V, Sanyal AJ, Schattenberg JM, Newsome PN; NN9931-4492 investigators. Semaglutide 2·4 mg once weekly in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis-related cirrhosis: a randomised, placebo-controlled phase 2 trial. Lancet Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2023 Jun;8(6):511-522. doi: 10.1016/S2468-1253(23)00068-7. Epub 2023 Mar 16. PMID: 36934740; PMCID: PMC10792518. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10792518/.

Song D, Hao J, Fan D. Biological properties and clinical applications of berberine. Front Med. 2020 Oct;14(5):564-582. doi: 10.1007/s11684-019-0724-6. Epub 2020 Apr 25. PMID: 32335802. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11684-019-0724-6

Wang Z, Wang H, Sun H. Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone: An Important Target for the Prevention of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease. Physiol Res. 2025 Apr 30;74(2):175-187. doi: 10.33549/physiolres.935453. PMID: 40432434; PMCID: PMC12148143. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12148143/

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