Sabrina Wallace provides tech watch reports on how our body energy fields are being used by the government in the name of medical research or breakthroughs.

Our Right to Informed Consent has been waived in the U.S. per Sabrina's reading of published White Papers….material that is not “Secret” but is not in the news or being openly discussed except maybe in “Isn't this Tech Innovation so wonderful!”

FitBits as an example mentioned a bit later. If electronically tracking our health also disrupts our health…is that a wonderful advance or an invasive step backwards in personal self care?

She gets a bit testy at times. Hijacking our quantum health is worth being concerned about.

The PDF link is on her psinergy Odessey channel and is included in the video text box “More” info below the video on the YouTube platform.

Medicare and SSI patients may be required to wear a bio-data collecting bracelet for 90 days in order to continue getting benefits. The FitBit type of high tech gadgets seem cool and modern but it is electrically disruptive of our own energy pattern.

Listen to gain your own interpretation. I haven't downloaded the PDF yet or checked any of the links she is referencing. I did refuse a Fitbit though when it was given to me when they were newly trendy.

Wrapping this into the Dry Eye Syndrome topic in the last post…the tear film layers seem so complex to me that I believe it is a quantum energy function and anything causing decoherence of our energy field may be additive to problems with Dry Eye Syndrome. Excess EMF exposure and blue light would be adding to risk of eye irritation and meibomian gland and tear film dysfunction.

*I am on my phone, but will add an AI conversation I had about the tear film layering as seeming to involve quantum energy.

Short story: The “biofield” is a mixture of quantum and electromagnetic energy fields. Anything affecting our electromagnetic energy fields will also be affecting our quantum coherence and overall health. “Aging” is loss of quantum coherence and its more efficient energy supply. Growth and wound healing needs the more optimal speed of quantum energy, roughly. Chemical enzyme pathways are slower and more energy demanding.

