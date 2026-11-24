We have long been taught a convenient biological fiction: that mitochondria are tiny, quiet chemical furnaces whose sole job is to "create" energy by burning glucose into ATP. But as mitochondrial psychobiologist Dr. Martin Picard and modern biophysics reveal, mitochondria do not manufacture energy out of thin air; they are master transducers, energy transformers or converters—like machines, but alive.

Mitochondria are stress-responsive voltage chambers that transform and pass energy down the line from cellular glycolysis of glucose into pyruvate, into acetyl Co-A within the central Matrix of the mitochondria, and then the bonds of the Acetyl Co-A are transformed in a multi-step process called the Electron Transport Chain (ETC) along the inner folded membrane of the mitochondrial Cristae. The folds create more surface area for the series of ETC reactions to occur.

Mg-ATP is created out of lower energy ADP when the ETC ‘assembly line’ is fully supplied with its needed cofactors which include oxygen, vitamins B2 (riboflavin/FADH 2 ), B3 (niacin/NADH), and B5 (pantothenic acid), magnesium, and water.

The adenosine portion is formed from nucleotides, similar to what DNA and RNA are made from and phosphorus is needed for the phosphate groups, however the average diet tends to have more of an excess of phosphorus than a deficiency. Soda pop is bubbly from phosphoric acid, and many foods have phospholipid membranes)

Mitochondrial structure, showing a dark blue outer membrane, gray Intermembrane space which contains a higher concentration of positively charged hydrogen protons H+. And the pink inner membrane with inward Cristae folds that are closely covered with the protein Complexes of the Electron Transport Chain and ATP synthase. The pale blue Mitochondrial Matrix at the very center is where more normal metabolic processes of the mitochondrion would take place. The mitochondria’s methylation cycle functions occur in that more alkaline, lower H+ cell fluid. The mitochondrion’s DNA and transcription of its proteins also are located in that inner Matrix area. Source: Graphic made with Google AI

The folded cristae of mitochondria’s inner membrane within the outer membrane forms two separate zones that are chemically different, a bit like a battery with a more positively charged outer ‘sea’ and the inner area is more alkaline like any of our cell or body fluid’s ‘inner sea’. An extreme electrical field gradient is formed by that difference between the average pH (acidity/alkalinity level) of the central Matrix zone and the outer area with more positive hydrogen ions (H+) allows for the later transformation of Adenosinediphosphate (ADP, with two phosphate groups) into Adenosinetriphosphate (ATP, with three phosphorus groups). Magnesium ions (and water molecules) are essential for the transformation to occur as it helps stabilize the electrically unstable ATP.

Hydrogen ion/Proton pumping from the central Mitochondrial Matrix into the narrow intermembrane space leads to a greater concentration of positive charges and a more acidic (lower pH number) in that outer area near the outer membrane of the mitochondria. The end of the ‘assembly line’ has the rotating ATP synthase unit which can form ATP from ADP when adequate magnesium and water are available. The difference in positive charge helps power the rotating action of the large protein group, as Hydrogen ions (H + ) will flow through the channel from the inner membrane’s higher concentration zone into the central Matrix’s higher pH zone (more negatively charged). Source: Graphic made with Google AI

Harnessing “Lightning” Without Getting Burned

To appreciate just how intense that charge separation really is, consider the scale: across an inner membrane only about 5 nanometers thick, a voltage difference of roughly 150–200 millivolts creates an electric field strength of tens of millions of volts per meter—comparable to the field strength of a lightning bolt right before air breaks down into a conductive, electrically charged channel. Just as a neighborhood electrical transformer steps high-voltage power lines down so household appliances don’t fry, the inner membrane is built to channel and step down extreme electrical tension smoothly rather than letting it discharge chaotically.

The microscopic geometry of the protein complexes and battery-like charge differences allow the mitochondria to harness an electrical field strength comparable to a bolt of lightning without harming the mitochondria—when there is adequate magnesium, oxygen, water, and B vitamin cofactors, and also with the protective support of iodine in case disruption does lead to free radicals forming that would harm the membrane or DNA of the mitochondrion. That topic will be covered more in the next post in this part of the methylation cycle series of posts that relate to POTS but also other inflammatory conditions.

Atmospheric lightning discharge during a storm is dramatic, dangerous and loud. Inside healthy mitochondria, folded cristae membranes harness comparable electric field strengths, yet when adequately nourished, they can safely step that electrical tension down smoothly into usable Mg-ATP rather than letting it spark out of control. “June Thunderstorm, San Antonio, Texas, 2023” Photo by Justin Wolff on Unsplash .

The video below explores the biophysical properties of mitochondrial membrane potential, production of Mg-ATP, and how cellular structures handle high-density bioenergetic transduction/transformation.

Video [1:43]: How Mitochondria Produce Energy, YouTube, Channel: CorticalStudios

Nuts, beans, seeds and leafy greens are whole-food sources in the Magnesium Food Group. Note that spinach, almond peels, black beans and dark chocolate might all be oxalate sources if sensitive to oxalate. Flatter Lacinto kale or collard greens contain less oxalate and blanched almonds have less. Oxalates were discussed in recent posts about glyoxylate [ link one ] [ link two ]. Image Source: Continental Hospitals, continentalhospitals.com .

The DASH diet includes a Nut, Bean, Seed food category which I consider the ‘Magnesium Food Group’. A serving of nuts, seeds, beans or peas is recommended about four-five days a week within a balanced diet (nhlbi.nih.gov/dash-eating-plan).

And the following video is a long video based in a functional health perspective. It is a chatty interview with Dr. Martin Picard. He begins with the point that having grown up with a medical professional as a parent, he learned of people who seemed to make miraculous remission recoveries against all odds, while other people who seemed to be doing well, or even excellent, ended up not recovering, worsening again. Why? Placebo effect and the patient’s mind set did seem to be critical factors is what Dr. Picard realized during his own years as a medical student.

“Martin Picard, PhD, is a Professor of Behavioral Medicine and Director of the Mitochondrial Psychobiology Group, specializing in how stress, emotions and lived experiences affect mitochondria. His lab at Columbia University has spent more than a decade mapping the connection between mind and mitochondria, and he co-directs Columbia’s Science of Health program.” (Youtube, by Channels: Foundational Health, & The Science and Experience of Energy)

The title of the video ‘Mitochondria are NOT Powerhouses. Here’s What They Really Do,’ is challenging the standard language that had been used for decades of cell biology courses, regarding what mitochondria do for us.

From a simple viewpoint the mitochondria are simply transforming stored energy from macronutrients (sugars, fats, protein amino acids), into a form that is more like a readily tradeable ‘coin’ or form.

Mg-ATP provides us with stored energy that is held (delicately) within a molecular bond that is readily usable throughout the biochemical mini-machinery of our cells. Mg-ATP is like a credit card that stored some power in a standardized form, ready to spend, rather than in the more stable and widely varied types of molecular bonds that are found in sugars, fats, and amino acids.

Video [1:00:00]: ‘Mitochondria are NOT Powerhouses. They Don’t Make Energy. Here’s What They Actually Do | Dr. Martin Picard’, Youtube, by Channels: Foundational Health, & The Science and Experience of Energy

Next up in Mitochondrial ETC — Part 2, we’ll look at why that standardized cellular "credit card" actually depends on magnesium (Mg-ATP), how the rotary motor of ATP synthase spins it together, and how iodine helps buffer oxidative sparks when electron traffic backs up or reverses under stress. Oxygen shortages—such as hypoxia from sleep apnea, a frequently overlooked driver of POTS-like symptoms—along with dehydration or low levels of magnesium and B vitamins can stall forward flow, push electrons or the rotary turbine into reverse, and trigger free-radical bursts that threaten mitochondrial membranes and DNA when iodine reserves run low.

Surreal ocean scene with flamingos beneath a swirling, Starry Night -style sky of turbulent spirals (Vincent van Gogh inspired). Just as fluid turbulence forms spiral vortices in nature, the rotary action of ATP synthase hints at a spiral flow within its central channel. Image by Grok xAI, 2025.

Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Gemini AI (of Google) assisted with the research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of this post; and artwork generated by the author with Grok xAI.

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