Looking at the bigger picture as a list, can help streamline the complexity of all the biochemical pathways… and the short story is, it is not a short list. There is hope for change but honestly, it is not simple for a biochemist, let alone for someone going through chronic fatigue and brain fog and has difficulty standing up.

I have suffered with those issues and was very thankful for my rice cooker as it only required rice and water and punching the button. Rice cookers often can be used with some chopped onion, and celery, or adding a can of (rinsed) beans. Moong beans or red lentils can be presoaked for an hour or two and cooked in a rice cooker on the longer brown rice setting. I use about 2 cups of the dry lentils, presoaked and drained, and then add about three cups of fresh water to my family sized rice cooker and use the porridge or brown rice setting for an extended cooking time.

Fresh or thawed fish filets can be set on top of halfway cooked rice and steamed with the rice as another protein option using some types of rice cookers.

An ‘Instant Pot’ cooker. I have a Japanese Neuro Fuzzy though. Photo by Katherine Chase on Unsplash

Moving on from my fan club for rice cookers…

Steps for Managing and Hopefully Reversing Severity of POTS Symptoms - a summary with post links

Overview of POTS post; Hypermobility as risk factor for Autism, ADHD, and ‘Long Covid’ post. Lyme disease may be an underlying causal risk factor for POTS: post.

Reduce Formaldehyde, Emotional & Physical Stressors: intro post; summary post. Protein Adequacy, Glycine, Serine and Taurine focus, and Cysteine: post. Movement, Mechanical Signaling & Moderate Pacing: post. *The tachycardia, rapid heart rate is the Fear Response, so it is easy to think it is a panic attack. Learn to recognize it as a need for laying down, heart below knees on a chair, or at least laying down level, flat in bed or on the floor for ~ 10-15 minutes and the rapid heart slows and the body and brain get oxygen again. 3.1, ‘Air Hunger, Fear and Tachycardia—Horizontal Rest slows the heart rate quicker: post. 3.2, Garlic intro to Gear 3, Tachycardia as Sulfite Sensitivity: post. More on Garlic & Sulfite Sensitivity and Gear 3, Transsulfuration: post. Circadian Alignment & Sleep Habits: post. Methylation Cycle Overview, Intro to Gears 1-5 and Nodes A-V: post. Gear 1, Step 5.1, the Folate Cycle: post. Gear 2, Step 5.2, the Methionine, SAMe Cycle: post. COMT & Overfocus: post. Gear 3, Step 5.3, Transsulfuration Cycle: post. Also, Molybdenum & Black-eyed Peas: post; 3.2 post & More Garlic post. This cycle makes Glutathione which is very important for detoxifying formaldehyde and other chemicals. Gear 4, Step 5.4, Methionine Salvage & Membranes: post. *Endocannabinoid & Bile synthesis. POTS & Clinical Endocannabinoid Deficiency: post. Gear 5, Step 5.5, Biopterin Cycle: post. Electrolytes and Structured Water, Our ‘Inner Sea’ & the Three Compartments of Methylation Cycles for epigenetic control in the cell nucleus: post.

The following video shares the wisdom of feeling safe to help reduce the anxious stress/fear response ‘Danger’ signals. Hypervigilant anxiety and a long To Do list will backfire as it is triggering the autonomic stress response. Acceptance of ‘now’ is a necessary step and that may include Now—having or being the need to rest horizontally and do less for now.

Video: ‘Why Your Nervous System Won’t Regulate (until you do this)’, YouTube, Channel: Maggie Sterling.

Master Key Cofactor Checklist

(The Biological Spark Plugs for our Methylation Cycles (Gears 1-5))

Vitamin and mineral supplement information is included in a list format on my site jenniferdepew.com/Nutrients. And Amino Acid or mineral based Cofactors are described and some supplement information is included on the page jenniferdepew.com/Cofactors.

B Vitamins work together, like a Baseball Team—we need them all:

The links labeled ‘archive post’ have food sources and some basic information about the nutrient and was a series I wrote ~ 2013, so those older posts are an overview with links to other pages, often from the Linus Pauling Institute.

B1 (Thiamin): Node B, (archive post)

B2 (Riboflavin): Nodes C, E, U, (archive post)

B3 (Niacin / NADPH): Nodes A, B, E, S, (archive post)

Choline (~ originally called vit. B4) : Nodes L/M (archive post)

B5 (Pantothenic Acid) : critical within the mitochondrial Electron Transport Chain. (archive post) Vitamin B5 also serves as a back-up for the amino acid Taurine, as we can make taurine from Pantothenic Acid. (2023 post on the ‘spaghetti plate’ methylation cycles, graphics included)

B6 (Active P5P): Nodes I, J, T, (archive post; pyroluria—B6 & zinc focus, archive post)

B9 (Dietary Folate/ inactive synthetic Folic Acid or Folicin) : Node A; activated 5-methyl-THF is needed for Node D/E. (archive post)

B12 (Methyl- or Hydroxy-cobalamin, avoid Cyano-cobalamin ): Nodes D, E, (archive post: It is critical to not remain deficient in B12 chronically as that causes irreversible nerve damage. Tingling or numbness in the fingertips or toes may indicate low vitamin B12, but lack of magnesium and/or lack of endocannabinoids may also be involved.) Cyanocobalamin contains cynanide which is a toxin and can lead to cyanide toxicity with long-term use of cyanocobalamin supplements. Read labels as this is the commonly used form in standard One-a-day type supplements or bottles that might say “Vitamin B12”.



Electrolytes & Catalytic Minerals

Magnesium (-ATP): Nodes B, F, G, K; Acts as the universal battery for ATP handling, driving structural stability and enzymatic transfer across Nodes B, F, G, and K. Epsom salt as a topical source was included in an earlier post within this series: ‘ COMT (in Gear 2), Over-focus, and Getting Unstuck’ . (also, jenniferdepew.com/Magnesium, this page links to some posts that are also here on Substack: ‘ Magnesium: Essential for 80% of Our Body’s Chemistry ’, post; ‘ Magnesium Protects against Vascular Calcification ’ post)

Zinc: Essential structural cofactor for Node L. (jenniferdepew.com/Zinc)

Heme Iron & Ferric/Ferrous Iron: Critical for oxygen transport and electron transfer at Nodes I, Q, (Heme Iron) and T (Ferric/Ferrous Iron). April 19, 2020, coV era post ‘ Anemia of Inflammation, IL-6, Hepcidin, Iron and Vitamin C’.

Selenium: Essential for glutathione-dependent clearance and antioxidant defense at Node K. (Discussed on one of my older website’s effectivecare.info/G9. Iodine and Thyroid page.)

Antioxidants

Vitamin C: Nodes S, T

Polyphenols, Vitamin E: promote or protect Node R

Metabolites are Molecules We Make Within the Methylation Cycles

One-Carbon Formate : Nodes A, B (Formate can be recovered from Formaldehyde when Glutathione is available)

SAMe : Nodes E, G, M (Node M needs 3 SAMe which are produced earlier)

Glutathione: neutralizes Formaldehyde produced at Node G; which protects Node S, T, and U’s functions

BH 4 : Nodes T, U

Amino Acids [Step 2: Protein Adequacy; post ]

Glycine : Node K; Betaine/Trimethylglycine (TMG): Node L (Betaine archive post)

Taurine: needed to make Conjugated Bile Acids (and/or Glycine) following Node M, so it is a downstream cofactor rather than needed by Node M (PEMT)

Homocysteine: Nodes E, I

Methionine : Node F (but some is recovered from Homocysteine if the cycles are functioning);

Tyrosine and/or Tryptophan : Node T

Arginine: Node U

Also critical are nutrients that support our mitochondrial Electron Transport Chain.

Mitochondria need most of the nutrients that the methylation cycles need, and I listed them in Table format in an unpublished paper about pomegranate, but linked the Table in this post: ‘Disturbingly Transparent Table,’ (*Pun intended ~ ‘Don’t throw stones in glass houses… that have glass tables, because stuff breaks’).

Basically, malnourishment (otherwise known as the standard modern diet based on processed & ultra-processed foods) leads to dysfunction of the mitochondrial Electron Transport Chain AND dysfunction of the interconnected methylation cycles which we have been discussing in this Gear 1-5 series focused on POTS.

However, this same information relates to any chronic inflammatory condition … or cancer, a topic in a draft to be published soon. I also have a draft on the way about Mitochondria, and one on how the Thyroid Hormone and hypothyroidism is affected our by methylation cycles.

Vitamin A, Carotenoids, and Retinoid Toxicity—an under-recognized risk in chronic inflammatory conditions

Within my archives are also a long series on nutrient deficiencies or imbalances linked to schizophrenia and other cognitive degenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s dementia.

This post includes a summary list, up to that point in that series: ‘Retinoic acid makes #20 for our schizophrenia/Alzheimer’s risk factor list.’ “It can affect Vitamin D and Thyroid receptors, transcribe proteins, and affect fetal development. ADHD may have alcoholic sperm as an underlying causal factor.”

If the liver is over-activating vitamin A and carotenoids into the inflammatory, immune system controlling Retinoic Acid forms, then the person might have labs showing low vitamin A, while also having a lot of unpleasant symptoms that are being caused by an excess of the active hormone form—Retinoid Acid and other retinoid forms. Cosmetic or other Retinoid medications would be adding to the symptoms of excess. This is likely a more common cause of inflammatory degenerative conditions than current medical systems realize or diagnose and treat with a restricted carotenoid and vitamin A diet. Retinoid medication toxicity is in the medical literature, and the retinoid medication might be stopped as a response.

PDF Resource: Histamine and Health, a self-care or clinician dietary guide for reducing histamine in the diet with guidance for use of pomegranate inner pith or slippery elm powder in support of a healthier microbiome: (Dropbox pdf).

This is a resource I wrote with a focus on microbiome health as a ‘garden’, and includes vitamin A and Carotenoid foods as potential unrecognized food sensitivity risk factors to consider removing in an elimination diet trial to see if any symptom occurs. The body stores these fat soluble nutrients so symptom improvement is gradual with ongoing restriction but improvement may be seen. The pdf suggests slippery elm powder as an alternative to pomegranate inner pith, or in addition to it.

Slippery elm (Ulmus rubra) is primarily composed of large-chain complex polysaccharides (mucilage), starches, and tannins, rather than being heavily concentrated in salicylates. Unlike willow bark or meadowsweet—which are famous for their high natural salicylate content—slippery elm’s inner bark is exceptionally gentle on the mucosal lining, which is why it is traditionally used to soothe and coat an irritated gut rather than provoke it. Order from a reputable herbal company and finely powdered is preferable to bits of bark; example: herbco.com.

Mitochondria: Energy Foundation & Membrane Shielding

Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B5): The foundational backbone of Acetyl-CoA. Without B5, the pyruvate gateway stalls, the TCA cycle starves, and the Electron Transport Chain (ETC) runs dry of high-octane electrons. Mitochondria need B5 to generate the vital Mg-ATP which is the energy ‘coin’ for all of our cells .

Oxygen (O 2 ): The critical terminal electron acceptor at Complex IV. Without steady dissolved oxygen at the mitochondrial membrane, the entire electron transport chain backs up and Mg-ATP production plummets. Video, embedded below: ‘The Electron Transport Chain Explained (Aerobic Respiration)’, YouTube, Channel: BioMan Biology. This video shows the role of oxygen within our mitochondria in the aerobic/oxygenated method for producing ATP (and magnesium isn’t mentioned, but… it is part of the process too).

Iodine: Beyond its famous role in thyroid hormone synthesis, Iodine acts as a local mitochondrial antioxidant shield, buffering reactive oxygen species (ROS) right at the inner membrane and protecting ATP-generating machinery. The Electron Transport Chain within mitochondria (ETC) naturally leaks reactive oxygen species (ROS); adequate tissue iodine helps buffer that oxidative stress right at the mitochondrial membrane, protecting the very machinery that we need for generating our Mg-ATP. ‘ Iodine and an old lie, still being spread ’ post—this is an earlier post on my Substack. A follow-up on prenatal/lactation need for iodine is also helpful: ‘ Iodine in pregnancy & lactation; also estradiol, anandamide and female tendency for a good mood.’ post.. Selenium food sources are included as selenium is needed for the enzyme that breaks down excess thyroid hormone and helps protect against hyperthyroidism risks from higher dose iodine supplementation.

Magnesium: Biology and medical textbooks tend to just say ATP, however, every single molecule of Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) needs magnesium, so I prefer to use the full chemical acronym, Mg-ATP.

What do people eat in traditional diets from around the world?

That was a question I asked in a post ‘Eating Traditionally, and Digestion as a Bioreactor’. The post includes a summary ‘meal’ example of types of foods and side dishes that have similar nutrients, but with varied ingredients, around the world.

Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Gemini AI assisted with the research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of this post.

Share