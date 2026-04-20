…suggesting that edible sumac and/or pomegranate and persimmon leaves should be used agriculturally instead and also be trialed clinically for human treatment of Aspergillosis and other fungal infections.

This video caught my eye on Youtube, brief overview of the increasing risk for fungal infections, in a nutshell. Video short: https://youtube.com/shorts/6PxNCgRiPYQ?si=fn62XJBkukOPItBe

Glyphosate needs to be banned …..is the short story on our increased, and continually increasing risk, from negative fungal species. Glyphosate harms the microbes in the soil that protect against fungus (Depew, 2026) and reduce the ability of peas and beans to protect themselves from fungus (references for that were in a recent post on the ‘hilum’ of peas and soybeans being formed in part with the shikimate pathway which glyphosate inhibits, the links are included in the Reference area at the end of this post).

Google AI summary of the increased medication resistant fungal strains: https://share.google/aimode/DzCf5dueWNyTuvXjy; which include: Candida auris : A multi-drug resistant yeast often resistant to fluconazole and amphotericin B, with increasing resistance to echinocandins—the first-line treatment. It is considered an “urgent threat” by the CDC . Aspergillus fumigatus : A mold increasingly resistant to azoles, a primary antifungal class, with high prevalence in certain environments. Other Resistant Species: Candida glabrata and certain dermatophytes (skin fungi) are also showing higher rates of resistance



Ellagitannins are a natural anti-fungal, helpful for human treatment and agricultural field use.

Pomegranate and other sources of ellagitannins are quite potent against Candida infections, and recently for me, it really helped reduce my jaw and gumline pain when I re-started daily use of pomegranate peel extract as a mouthwash. Swishing and swallowing a 1/4 teaspoon of Black Seed Oil also helped… I started both strategies at the same time (when the pain had gotten pretty bad…it helped within just a day or two).

Over-acidity and too much carbohydrates/sugar are risk factors for fungal infections.

I had also been craving more sugar and was adding a spoonful or two to coffee … and coffee or other acidity also is a risk factor for promoting fungal species.

Over-acidic body fluid can disrupt our detoxification pathways and cellular function. Increased physical or emotional stress is an additional factor for becoming overly acidic but acidic beverages are a common concern — soda, Energy drinks, coffee and tea, acidic juices or lemonade. A diet high in animal products, meat and dairy, and refined white flour or white sugar tends to be acidifying for our body while magnesium and B rich foods can help alkalize. Cytoplasm that is more acidic is linked to being more cancer prone and reduced methylation function may be a related/causal factor for why acidity is a problem. It would be disrupting quantum coherence of structured water or quantum hydrogen.

My archives would have a variety of posts on these topics.

Alkalizing Foods (a pdf I wrote a few years ago): (my Dropbox).

CoV era didn’t help… Dectin-1 Receptors inhibited by Chimeric Spike

CoV era may have added risk for fungal infections because the chimeric spike may be inhibiting Dectin-1 receptors. Eating some beta-glucan daily may help protect the immune function of those receptors which is to help fight fungal growth.

Beta-glucan is found in any type of edible mushroom, eat about a 1,/3rd cup per day. It is also in oats but oats tend to be a glyphosate risk now and glyphosate may promote negative fungal species over beneficial microbes. Oats are also higher in carbohydrate and fungal infections like Candida yeast love carbohydrates and craving sugar can be a symptom of a low level chronic infection (dysbiosis). Reducing carb intake can help fight a fungal risk.

My archives would have a variety of posts on ‘Dectin-1’ receptors and ‘beta-glucan’.

Ellagitannins could help protect farm fields as a soil additive

Edible Sumac berries can be used to make a lemony flavored beverage. Dried and powdered sumac is used in Middle Eastern cuisine as a table spice either plain or in a salt and sesame seed blend called Za’taar. Photo by Ilie Barna on Unsplash

Sumacs are a weedy shrub making a potentially inexpensive soil additive for agricultural use and might also help as a hedgerow along farm fields.

I have other references somewhere, the following Brave AI summary suggests other botanical agents have been found more effective against fungus than ellagitannins but there may be a role for polyphenols in soil management.

Brave AI, link: Ellagitannins are polyphenolic compounds, identified as major components in seeds like those of Longan (Dimocarpus longan), that exhibit potential in crop protection through their interaction with fungal pathogens. Research indicates that fungi such as Aspergillus niger possess the enzymatic machinery (specifically ellagitannase (Buenrostro-Figueroa, et al., 2021)) to degrade these high-molecular-weight tannins into smaller molecules like gallic and ellagic acid.

While ellagitannins themselves are not currently established as standalone commercial bio-fungicides, their breakdown products and related phytochemicals play a role in plant defense mechanisms:

Enzymatic Degradation : Fungal strains like A. niger actively metabolize ellagitannins, suggesting that the presence of these compounds may trigger specific enzymatic responses in pathogens or serve as a substrate that influences fungal metabolism.

Antifungal Metabolites : The degradation of ellagitannins yields ellagic acid , a known bioactive compound with documented antifungal properties that can inhibit fungal growth and protect plant tissues.

Natural Defense Context: Ellagitannins are part of the broader class of phytoalexins and secondary metabolites that plants produce in response to biotic stress, contributing to the plant’s innate immunity against mycopathogens.

Current agricultural trends favor microalgal-based bio-fungicides and botanical essential oils (e.g., from Thymus, Zingiber and other species) for direct fungistatic application, (Yoon, et al., 2013), whereas ellagitannins are primarily studied for their biochemical role in plant-fungus interactions and their conversion into more potent antifungal agents like ellagic acid.

My archives have a few posts and recipes using powdered sumac spice.

Dietary Anti-Fungal Strategies, Recap

Add ellagitannins and beta glucan and reduce sugar/carbohydrates or focus more on Low Glycemic Index meal planning and an Alkalizing/low acid diet and lifestyle.

Eat edible mushrooms for the beta-glucan content to help protect against negative fungus and add some ellagitannins from edible sumac, pomegranate or persimmon products, or goji berries. Red raspberries have a little but much less. Green and black tea have some but also are oxalate sources which might be a problem for some people.

Goji berries are also called Chinese Wolf Berries and are about the size of raisins but are higher in protein than grapes and sre less sweet and juicy than raisins. The brilliant magenta red color is common among ellagitannins rich foods due to the anthocyanin content, but we also can enjoy the higher carotenoid content reflected in the brilliant orange color of persimmon. Photo by Tinky 小天 on Unsplash

My archives have a post or two on persimmon and one includes a recipe for a traditional beverage made for a Korean holiday using dried persimmon. My archives have an additional post with a coloring page about persimmon.

Disclaimer: This information is being shared for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

References

Buenrostro-Figueroa, J., Gutierrez-Sánchez, G., Prado-Barragán, L.A., Rodríguez-Herrera, R., Aguilar-Zárate, P., Sepúlveda, L., Ascacio-Valdés, J.A., Tafolla-Arellano, J.C., Aguilar, C.N., (2021), Influence of culture conditions on ellagitannase expression and fungal ellagitannin degradation, Bioresource Technology, Vol. 337, 2021, 125462, ISSN 0960-8524, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.biortech.2021.125462. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0960852421008026

Depew, J., (2026) Glyphosate, Soil Fungi, and Dry Bean Crops: Examining Risks and Resilient Alternatives, Zenodo, Jan. 30, 2026, https://zenodo.org/records/18423295

Yoon MY, Cha B, Kim JC. Recent trends in studies on botanical fungicides in agriculture. Plant Pathol J. 2013 Mar;29(1):1-9. doi: 10.5423/PPJ.RW.05.2012.0072. PMID: 25288923; PMCID: PMC4174793. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4174793/

Hilum (*the stem spot) of peas and soybeans, a saddle shaped valve for humidity release:

The role of the testa during the establishment of physical dormancy in the pea seed - PMC https://share.google/ir3pB63dQGbqciRvO

Glyphosate would interfere with tannin/flavonoid production in the pea (the dark pigments which have protective functions against insects and other microbe predators of the seed and form part of the hilum valve). Plants make antimicrobial phytonutrients to protect themselves and that gives us food with antimicrobial benefits to protect us too.

The Seed Coat’s Impact on Crop Performance in Pea (Pisum sativum L.) - PMC https://share.google/YWPHDsW60YsFoEhUC — see image in the article or copied in my recent post.

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