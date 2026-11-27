Outside of the mitochondria…

Outside of the mitochondria, magnesium is equally critical in maintaining cellular fluid and membrane stability.

Inside of the mitochondria, magnesium’s role was discussed in two recent posts: Mitochondria/lightning, Part one [link]; Magnesium-ATP & ATP Synthase in the ETC of mitochondria, also iodolipids and balneotherapy (mineral salt baths), Part two [link]



How Magnesium Deficiency, Sympathetic Tone, and POTS Collide

The Autonomic Nervous System (ANS) operates like a biological seesaw with two main branches that roughly correspond to our active daytime and our restorative night shift:

The Sympathetic Nervous System (”Fight or Flight”): Our active daytime shift, powering alertness, physical movement, and the emergency stress response. The Parasympathetic Nervous System (”Rest and Digest”): Our calming, vagal nerve restoration network. The PNS is most active during sleep, but it is also mandatory for proper digestion.

There is physiological wisdom in the old swim-coach rule telling kids to stay out of the pool for an hour after eating a meal. When you eat, the parasympathetic nervous system needs to marshal blood flow and energy to the gastrointestinal tract to digest food smoothly. If you immediately throw yourself into heavy sympathetic overdrive (like intense swimming or stress), you yank blood away from the gut, short-circuit digestion, and strain an already taxed autonomic system. This strategy of resting after a meal also may help someone with Irritable Bowel/colitis type of digestion discomfort.

The autonomic nervous system balance: sympathetic drive versus parasympathetic restoration. Source: ttsz / Getty Images

Video (simple, 3.15 minutes): ‘ The Autonomic Nervous System: Sympathetic vs. Parasympathetic, Explained ’, YouTube, Channel: Cleveland Clinic.

Video (self-care, 49.12 minutes): ‘Effects on the Nervous System | Understanding Trauma - Part 5 | #complextrauma’ Youtube, Channel: Tim Fletcher (pastor and trauma coach). Tim Fletcher explains the ANS and Sympathetic nervous system from a trauma healing self-care perspective.

When we trace how intracellular magnesium depletion and cellular energy stress affect this system, the direct tie-in to POTS risk and symptom flares becomes glaringly clear:

The Vascular Trap: In a healthy state, standing up causes gravity to pull blood downward, prompting smooth muscle in the blood vessels to instantly tighten (sympathetic vasoconstriction) to push blood back to the heart. In POTS, this reflex is sluggish. Because magnesium acts as a natural relaxant and regulator for vascular smooth muscle—keeping calcium-driven muscle tension in check—when magnesium is low, vascular smooth muscle tone loses its steady balance, making it harder to smoothly counter gravitational pooling. Blood pools in the lower extremities, leaving vessels prone to mistimed or erratic tone—either failing to constrict smoothly on cue or getting stuck in tense, uncoordinated spasms.

The Desperate Catecholamine Surge: Because the brain senses inadequate blood return (and dropping blood pressure), it panics and fires an emergency flood of adrenaline and noradrenaline (catecholamines) into the bloodstream to force the heart to pound faster. Plasma norepinephrine levels in POTS patients standing upright are frequently sky-high.

Fueling the Tachycardia Loop: This unremitting catecholamine flood is an overdrive of the sympathetic response. Because heart muscle cells and autonomic ganglia are already low in intracellular magnesium and struggling with ATP handling, that frantic mechanical push can trigger pronounced palpitations, tremors, chest discomfort, exercise intolerance, and lightheadedness.

When a person with underlying metabolic vulnerability or low mineral reserves encounters additional stressors—whether it’s a pharmaceutical agent that alters autonomic signaling, a hidden nutritional shortfall, or gut inflammation—that fragile autonomic seesaw tips straight into persistent sympathetic dominance.

The video below explores the physiological mechanics of autonomic dysfunction and heart rate regulation in POTS.

Video [18 seconds]: ‘Hyperadrenergic POTS by Dr David Saperstein’ - #shorts YouTube, Channel: Center for Complex Neurology, EDS & POTS

That same sympathetic overdrive and intracellular magnesium shortfall does not stop with heart rate and blood pressure—it also changes how sensory nerves fire and how cells respond to insulin. When magnesium levels run low inside nerve and metabolic tissues, everyday nerve signaling can tip toward chronic pain and insulin resistance.

Magnesium May Improve Nerve Function, Relieve Nerve Pain and Reduce Insulin Resistance (Type 2 Diabetes)

Magnesium inhibits or blocks excitatory NMDA receptors which can reduce pain, or protect the hippocampus from Alzheimer’s dementia risk.

The Magnesium-Pain Paradigm: Why Diabetics Need Minerals, Not Just Symptom Blockers

Chronic insulin resistance and Type 2 diabetes create an intracellular mineral deficit that directly alters how pain, nerves, and neurotransmitters behave. Oral supplementation of magnesium has been found generally helpful for treatment of Type 2 diabetes but not in all studies reviewed by Ścibior, et al., (2026). More or larger studies were recommended, but I would recommend that topical magnesium sources be evaluated instead of only evaluating oral supplementation. When the gut is inflamed, absorption of magnesium is reduced while calcium continues to be absorbed. Calcium adds to pain signaling, muscle cramps, and excitotoxic inflammatory risks.

When researchers look solely at oral magnesium supplementation in clinical trials, they frequently run into inconsistent results because they are ignoring the state of the intestinal enterocytes. In a state of chronic metabolic inflammation (which causes a Sympathetic Fear Response) or any type of chronic gut distress, then oral bioavailability of magnesium plummets, and the gut can actively fail to regulate mineral uptake properly. This is unfortunate because inflammation increases our need for magnesium.

The NMDA Receptor and Nociceptive Pain: In diabetic neuropathy and chronic pain states, spinal and peripheral NMDA receptors become chronically hyperexcited because there isn’t enough intracellular magnesium (Mg2+) to physically gate the ion channels. This unchelated calcium influx generates constant neuropathic firing. The Analgesic Synergy: Magnesium given alongside opiates (or even magnesium given alone), was found to help diabetic pain more than opiates alone—this strategy was physically restoring the magnesium block on the NMDA receptor, calming neuronal hyperexcitability, and lowering the nervous system’s alarm threshold. Magnesium provided standalone relief because it addressed the root ionic instability rather than just downstream chemical signaling. The Institutional Blind Spot: Treating a magnesium-wasting, bioenergetically starved diabetic patient with a drug like metformin or a GLP-1 receptor agonist—while completely ignoring foundational mineral status—is like trying to fix an engine that is out of oil by turning up the radio—no help for the real problem, but the loud radio might cover up the sound of the engine making knocking sounds. Drugs may hide symptoms with pharmacological suppression, but the underlying cellular starvation remains untouched.

Video [7.07 minutes]: Is Magnesium Deficiency Destroying Your Sleep & Nerves?’, YouTube, Channel: Michigan Foot Doctors,

*The speaker is talking about ‘overdose’ and ‘kidney risk’ a lot regarding magnesium supplements or topical use, however, unless kidney damage is a significant issue, (e.g., advanced chronic kidney disease / severely reduced GFR) , the main risk from excess magnesium is watery bowel movements for most of one day.

The Osmotic “Dumping” Flush vs. True Toxicity: Unless severe kidney impairment is already present, the watery stools linked to high-dose oral magnesium—or occasionally from soaking too long in a magnesium chloride (MgCl 2 ) or Epsom/magnesium sulfate salt (MgSO 4 ) bath—seem more like “dumping syndrome” (rapid gastric emptying) than infectious diarrhea clearing out the intestinal tract. Excess magnesium osmotically pulls water from surrounding tissues into the intestinal lumen, which leads to rapidly flushing out the watery fluid along with significant amounts of beneficial electrolytes. The watery stools are uncomfortable and the rapid fluid loss is dehydrating—self-care needs are drinking extra water and eating sodium and potassium foods, or drinking a rehydration beverage. Generally, the symptoms are not related to kidney function, nor is it a direct toxic assault on healthy kidneys.

Smaller, divided amounts of magnesium throughout the day are far better absorbed and match how our bodies evolved alongside natural, mineral-rich outdoor drinking and bathing water, in contrast to modern softened water (which removes calcium and magnesium).

Why Ions Pull Water: Hydration Shells and Osmotic Flow

Ions attract water molecules because of the dipole charge variation of the larger oxygen atom tending to be circled more by the negative electrons, while the smaller hydrogen atoms tend to not be circled very much, leaving them slightly more positive in average charge. Trace minerals that form positively charged ions (cations) such as magnesium (Mg2+) or sodium (Na+) will be surrounded by a ‘cloud’ layer of water molecules with the oxygens pointing inward and ions with a negative charge (anions) will tend to be surrounded by a layer of water molecules that have the more positively charged hydrogen sections angled inward. The image below shows a sodium and a chloride (Cl-) ion surrounded by a layer of six water molecules.

Water molecules organizing into ionic hydration shells around a positive sodium ion and a negative chloride anion. Note that the more negatively charged oxygen is closer to the positive sodium ion, while the more positively charged hydrogen side of the water molecules are closer to the chloride ion. The square shape on the left is the dry crystalline lattice of Table Salt, NaCl. Source: Made with Google AI

Why Magnesium Is Hard to for the Gut to Absorb: The Stubborn Hydration Shell

While sodium (Na+) and chloride (Cl-) easily shed their outer water molecules to slip through membrane channels, magnesium (Mg2+) has a much harder time. Because Mg2+ packs a double positive charge (+2) onto a very small ion, it grips its surrounding shell of water molecules far more tightly than sodium or calcium. That makes hydrated magnesium bulky—and gut transport channels have to expend energy to strip those water molecules off before Mg2+ can cross into intestinal cells.

Topical Versus Gut Absorption?

Gut Stress Narrows the Doorway: When the intestinal lining is inflamed, irritated, or dealing with dysbiosis (an out-of-balance gut microbiome) or Candida overgrowth, active magnesium channels slow down while unabsorbed, water-wrapped Mg2+ stays in the gut lumen—triggering that osmotic “dumping” like flush of watery fluid instead of nourishing cells. Why Topical Care Helps Calm the System: Because an inflamed gut absorbs oral magnesium inconsistently, gentle topical options—like Epsom salt baths or foot/hand soaks—offer a calmer, low-friction way to support relaxation without irritating the digestive tract. Keeping Self-Care Grounded and Realistic: Clinical evidence on how much systemic or mitochondrial magnesium rises from topical creams or baths versus oral intake remains mixed depending on the product and concentration. Topical magnesium works best as a steady, gut-friendly preventive habit (such as helping reduce migraine frequency over time rather than acting as an acute migraine cure once pain starts), while warm 20-minute baths or 40-minute hand/foot soaks can offer fairly rapid relief for muscle cramps and soreness. Anxiety or irritability may be improved after a magnesium bath too. *High dose vitamin B2, riboflavin, taken at the onset of a migraine may provide acute relief for some people; 400 mg has shown efficacy but is a dose that would not be available in any natural foods. Getting Mg2+ All the Way to the Engine Room: Once magnesium crosses into the bloodstream and enters cells—whether from small, divided oral doses, mineral-rich foods, or steady topical routines—its most demanding job begins inside the mitochondria.

Mitochondrial Roles of Magnesium (Mg 2+ )

Five Mitochondrial Roles of Magnesium (Mg2+) and the Clinical Consequence When Matrix Mg2+ Runs Low

Complex V (ATP Synthase): Coordinates with ADP and phosphate (Mg-ADP1-) to forge biologically active Mg-ATP2-. — Consequence: Complex V physically stalls; protons back up behind the inner membrane and trigger Reverse Electron Transport (RET). Inner Membrane & Cardiolipin (Complexes I–IV): Neutralizes negative charges on cardiolipin to hold Complexes I, III, and IV in tight supercomplexes. — Consequence: Respiratory supercomplexes loosen, increasing electron leaks and superoxide free radicals. Citric Acid Cycle Dehydrogenases: Acts as a direct allosteric activator for isocitrate and alpha-ketoglutarate dehydrogenase. — Consequence: Upstream fuel oxidation slows down, starving Complex I of steady NADH electron flow. Calcium Gatekeeping (MCU Brake): Imported via the MRS2 channel, matrix Mg2+ acts as a natural brake on the mitochondrial calcium uniporter (MCU). — Consequence: Unchecked calcium floods the matrix alongside reactive oxygen species (ROS), triggering mitochondrial swelling and apoptosis. mtDNA & Matrix Ribosomes: Stabilizes the negatively charged phosphate backbone of circular mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and ribosomal RNA. — Consequence: Higher vulnerability to oxidative mtDNA strand breaks and impaired synthesis of Electron Transport Chain proteins.

Supporting cellular energy does not require perfecting every pathway overnight—small, steady steps include improving vitamin and mineral intake with paced dosing and working towards more gut-calming meals that support beneficial microbiome species with zinc, bitter phytonutrients and resistant starches. And consider trying Epsom salt soaks to help the body access magnesium if the gut is stressed. Topical absorption can deliver the magnesium more directly to the cells where our nerves and mitochondria need it for energy and pain relief or to relax muscle spasms.

Next in the mitochondria series, we will look more closely at the inner mitochondrial membrane to explore how cardiolipin, phosphatidylcholine, and membrane transport portals keep cellular energy and gut barriers resilient.

Floating down steam in an inner tube—summer days are for sunshine! Photo by Christopher Stites on Unsplash

Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Google and/or Gemini AI assisted with the research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of this post.

References

Huang, C.-W., Wen, C.-Y., Tsai, A.P., Wang, B., Tsui, K.-., Hsu, Y.-J., Li, C.-L., (2026), Magnesium as a Bioenergetic Checkpoint Linking Mitochondrial Function, Metabolic Disease, and Aging, Aging Cell, 25(6) June 20206, e70578 https://doi.org/10.1111/acel.70578.

Maity S, Venkatesan M, Chidambaram A, Uthayabalan S, Faat Lai LT, Clark ND, et al., (2026), Prohibitin controls MRS2-Mediated mitochondrial Mg2+ uptake to Shape bioenergetics. Cell Rep. 2026 Sep 22;45(9):117873. doi: 10.1016/j.celrep.2026.117873. Epub 2026 Aug 27. PMID: 42658678; PMCID: PMC13657147. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC13657147/. (Maity, et al., 2026)

Mudryk K, Lee C, Tomaník L, Malerz S, Trinter F, Hergenhahn U, Neumark DM, Slavíček P, Bradforth S, Winter B. How Does Mg2+ (aq) Interact with ATP (aq) ? Biomolecular Structure through the Lens of Liquid-Jet Photoemission Spectroscopy. J Am Chem Soc. 2024 Jun 12;146(23):16062-16075. doi: 10.1021/jacs.4c03174. Epub 2024 May 27. PMID: 38802319; PMCID: PMC11177255. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11177255/. (Mudryk, et al., 2024)

Ścibior A, Aureliano M, Romanowska Z, Radko L, Męcik-Kronenberg T. Magnesium and Diabetes: A Review of Recent Studies on the Efficacy of Supplementation with Mg in Humans Suffering from This Chronic Metabolic Disease. Int J Mol Sci. 2026 Aug 25;27(17):7620. doi: 10.3390/ijms27177620. PMID: 42737519; PMCID: PMC13566442. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC13566442/. (Ścibior, et al., 2026)

Share