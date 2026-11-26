Mitochondrial ‘Magic’ needs Magnesium

Mitochondria have their own DNA and a baby receives the mother’s mitochondria in normal conception as the sperm only shares the paternal DNA with the maternal ovum. Mitochondria are called the ‘powerhouse’ of a cell, but it is more of a power converter which makes energy stored in the bonds of sugar, fats and proteins into the cellular ‘coin’ form Adenosinetriphosphate (ATP), which is more accurately called Magnesium-Adenosinetriphosphate (Mg-ATP)

Normal mitochondrial architecture featuring complex inner membrane cristae folds. Source: ttsz / Getty Images

AMPK and Mitochondrial Support

The Functional Nutrition Overview video linked below is about supporting mitochondrial function. The AMPK promoting phytonutrients mentioned were also discussed in a recent post ‘Autophagy, Intermittent Fasting, and AMPK’ [link]. The same group of functional foods/phytonutrients also help promote improved mitochondrial function and the ‘birth’ of more mitochondria (through mitochondrial cell division). Promotion of anti-inflammatory Nrf2/SIRT pathways are involved in the multiple benefits provided by these phytonutrients or foods. My archives have a variety of posts about promoting Nrf2 vs inhibiting inflammatory Nf-KB or TNF-alpha. The two pathways share a circadian cycle enzyme, so they are like the night shift and the day shift, but modern life brightness and our Autonomic Stress Response tend to keep us constantly with the inflammatory Nf-KB ‘day shift’ in control. Chimeric spike issues also promote NF-kB while inhibiting Nrf2 — so the AMPK promoting nutrients help tip it back the other direction.

The following video briefly shares some tips on promoting mitochondrial function:

Video [8.36 minutes]: ‘How To Address Mitochondrial Dysfunction’, YouTube, Channel: American Academy of Functional Health

Adequate Magnesium and Water are Essential Though

At the heart of cellular bioenergetics lies an inescapable biochemical reality: magnesium (Mg2+) is the indispensable gatekeeper of ATP. As an electrically active ion, it would be happy to accept two extra electrons from another mineral, when forming a salt, which gives the ion a 2+ charge as a free floating ion in a watery matrix. (Mudryk, et al., 2024)

Adenosinetriphosphate stabilized by a magnesium ion within a ‘cloud’ of four water molecules. Graphical Abstract CC BY Mudryk, et al., ( 2024 )

Magnesium ions therefore help structure water in the electrically charged hexagonal layers of structured water. It can maintain a ‘cloud’ of 18 water molecules around one ion of magnesium with an inner cloud of 6. The oxygen atoms point inward and form an octahedron shape, an eight sided diamond around the magnesium ion. ATP or ADP are supported in a similar arrangement but two of the phosphate group’s oxygen atoms take the place of two of the oxygen from water molecules—leading to a magnesium stabilized ATP or ADP molecule that also has four water molecules in the transport cluster. (Mudryk, et al., 2024)

We are an inner sea environment. Dehydration makes everything not work as well, or just stop working. The very end stage of a natural death is about severe dehydration as everything is shutting down.

Balancing carbohydrate flux and lipid ratios to maintain clean aerobic respiration. Source: ttsz / Getty Image

Every single molecule of ATP produced inside the mitochondrial matrix or utilized in the cytoplasm does not float around naked; it exists as a magnesium-ATP chelate complex (MgATP2-). (Mudryk, et al., 2024) The complex now has two extra electrons leading to the molecule having an overall charge of 2- which means the ATP molecule had four extra electrons in all, which would be quite unstable, and/or quite electrically active. Without magnesium bound to ATP, enzymes cannot properly recognize, bind, or cleave the nucleotide molecule to transfer and use its chemical energy.

When chronic intracellular magnesium depletion sets in, the entire mitochondrial engine begins to stutter, impairing both ATP synthesis and membrane stability.

1. Disrupting ATP Synthase and Energy Output

Inside the inner mitochondrial membrane, the binding sites (F0F1) of the F0F1-ATP synthase motor (the large enzyme complex) relies heavily on optimal divalent cation (+2 ions) concentrations to catalyze the phosphorylation of ADP into ATP (Adenosine-Diphosphate into Adenosine-Triphosphate).

Enzymatic Conformation: Magnesium acts as an essential structural cofactor (a +2 ion) that stabilizes the catalytic sites of ATP synthase and the kinases (such as hexokinase and phosphofructokinase) that feed glycolysis. Glycolysis refers to the breakdown of glucose bond energy into pyruvate, and the formation of the more usable ATP form of energy transport for cellular use. The Citric Acid Cycle breaks the pyruvate into smaller parts, and produces a little more ATP. *Also known by the original name: Krebs Cycle, and/or the tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle (…when something is confusing to begin with, giving it three names just helps increase the confusion! :-) The Electron Transport Chain in the mitochondria process it into smaller sections and produce the most ATP from the group of energy metabolism pathways.

The Energy Bottleneck: When intracellular magnesium drops, these enzymatic pathways lose conformational efficiency—the molecules of ATP are too unstable without the magnesium’s ionic support. The cell’s ability to regenerate ATP within mitochondria plummets, which leaves tissues that have high metabolic demands chronically starved of chemical energy, even if adequate oxygen is being supplied. These high demand cells include cardiac myocytes (heart muscle cells), brain neurons or motor neurons, and vascular smooth muscle cells.

Magnesium-ADP as Fuel for ATP Synthase

»>When the diet is calorie-rich but magnesium-poor the Electron Transport Chain has a biochemical bottleneck of “high fuel supply meeting stalled ATP turnover,” because ATP synthase cannot efficiently convert ADP into ATP without magnesium.

»>Every molecule of biologically active energy in the cell is actually Mg-ATP, and Mg-ADP is the mandatory substrate required for Complex V (F0F1-ATP synthase) to be able to rotate and add another phosphate group to the ADP.

How Low Magnesium Stalls ADP → ATP and Drives the reversal: RET

Recent bioenergetics research highlights mitochondrial magnesium as a central bioenergetic checkpoint (Huang, et al., 2026):

Complex V (the F0F1-ATP-Synthase) Needs Mg-ADP. Without magnesium bound to ADP and inorganic phosphate, the ATP synthase rotating complex stalls—even when plenty of calories are pouring into the citric acid cycle.

The Artificial “Low Demand” Traffic Jam. Because stalled ATP synthase stops letting protons flow back into the matrix, electrical pressure (ΔΨm) builds up behind the inner membrane (like sitting completely still). That high back-pressure forces electrons backward through Complex I ( Reverse Electron Transport, RET ), spiking matrix free radicals (superoxide and downstream hydroxyl radicals)—and this leads to that critical need for superfast antioxidant iodine to neutralize the electron-grabbing reactive oxidative species. This was discussed in two recent post, [biochemistry post ‘Step 6, Inner Sea ~ Iodine, Selenium, & Glutathione Antioxidants’, link] and [a simpler version ‘Iodine is Mitochondria’s Highspeed Antioxidant’, link]. Both posts have coloring pages, because science is for all age-groups (and so is coloring)!

Mitochondrial Transport (MRS2) & Calcium Overload. Magnesium enters the mitochondrial matrix through the inner-membrane MRS2 channel. When intracellular magnesium drops, matrix magnesium falls too—removing the natural brake on the mitochondrial calcium uniporter (MCU). Excess calcium floods the matrix alongside RET, amplifying free-radical damage and triggering premature apoptosis (death of the mitochondria or cell).

»>Summary point: Reverse Electron Transport (RET), is the reverse flow of protons that results in damaging free-radicals, and this is where iodine adequacy steps in. Iodine’s ability to donate an electron rapidly to a chemical that wants to ‘steal’ and electron from anything in the local region, helps to protect delicate membrane lipids by forming iodolipids. Iodine is a faster antioxidant support compared to our internally made antioxidant: glutathione.

Word of the Day: Iodolipids — How Iodine Shields Mitochondrial Membranes Inspired by a reader’s “Word of the Day” comment on ‘Iodine Mitochondria’s Highspeed Antioxidant’ [link]; Thanks, Phar Percheron! When Reverse Electron Transport (RET) or sudden oxygen fluctuations trigger a burst of reactive oxygen species (ROS) along the inner mitochondrial membrane, the biggest immediate threat is lipid peroxidation—a chain reaction that “rusts” the fragile polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) inside mitochondrial membranes (such as cardiolipin). (Aceves, et al., 2021; Winkler, 2015) An excess of iodide concentraion within the mitochondria, may increase oxidative stress, (Wang, et al., 2015) balance is needed. However, the average population likely does need more iodine intake than current recommendations and average dietary intake are providing, (Aceves, et al., 2021; Winkler, 2015). “We propose that the intake of molecular iodine is increased in adults to at least 1 mg/day in specific pathologies to obtain the potential extrathyroid benefits described in this review.” (Aceves, et al., 2021) Selenium is needed along with increased use of iodine to improve safety: The U-Shaped Curve: When iodide donates electrons to neutralize \(H 2 O 2 ), it temporarily oxidizes into reactive iodine intermediates. If selenium (via GPx and thioredoxin reductase) and Prx3 (Peroxiredoxin 3) are present, those intermediates are cleanly recycled and tissue stays protected. [1, 2, 3]

Why Selenium Comes First. If high-dose iodine is introduced into a selenium-depleted system, unbuffered peroxide and oxidized iodine intermediates can actually trigger mitochondrial superoxide spikes and apoptosis. Keeping selenium, B2, and glutathione supported ensures iodine stays purely in its protective, antioxidant lane. [1, 2] What are iodolipids? Iodolipids are naturally occurring iodinated fatty acids—most notably delta-iodolactone and 6-iodo-5-hydroxy-eicosatrienoic acid—formed inside cells when iodide (I-) reacts with membrane fatty acids like arachidonic acid or DHA in the presence of hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ) and peroxidase enzymes. (Aceves, et al., 2021) Why they matter for mitochondrial resilience: Rapid, sacrificial electron donation: Before enzymes even have time to ramp up transcription, local iodide donates electrons immediately to neutralize peroxide spikes. (Aceves, et al., 2021; Winkler, 2015)

Physical armor for delicate double bonds: By binding directly to vulnerable double bonds on polyunsaturated fatty acids, iodine converts reactive lipids into stable iodolipids , halting free-radical chain reactions before they tear holes in the cristae membrane.

Built-in cellular braking & signaling: Beyond membrane protection, iodolipids act as local signaling messengers—helping calm excessive inflammatory cascades, moderate runaway cell proliferation, and trigger orderly cleanup (apoptosis) if a cell’s mitochondria become too damaged to salvage. In addition to helping inflammatory or mitochondrial conditions, many glands within the body have been observed to uptake iodine preferentially, in addition to the thyroid gland. Current medical care simply focuses fairly exclusively on the thyroid as ‘the iodine gland’. Improved iodine/iodide intake could help dry eye or salivary gland conditions and is needed for lactation. Bathing or drinking mineral rich waters that contain magnesium and iodine, can be an effective approach for improving iodine intake [search word ‘balneotherapy’]. (Winkler, 2015)

Balneotherapy - Mineral Salt Baths

‘Balneotherapy’ with Epsom salt (magnesium sulfate) - I recommend using a timer and soaking for about 20 minutes in a half bath that has 1-2 cups of the salt and depending on personal level of inflammation or gut malabsorption, a bath may be needed about 2-3 times per week.

Staying in the bath too long may lead to over-absorption of magnesium which can cause one day of watery stools and risk dehydration and loss of electrolytes and be thoroughly unenjoyable but is not ‘dangerous’ in the sense of a ‘toxic overdose’. It is a shift in body fluids which can be dangerous if the person doesn’t drink extra water and have some extra salt and potassium foods or Pure Maple Syrup rehydration beverage (1/4 cup of the pure syrup in one liter of water, drink to thirst but it is sugar and should not be overconsumed regularly due to the excellent level of manganese. Adults should use no more than 1/2 cup of pure Maple Syrup per day to not excess manganese needs (and likely less, just caution. Check my archives or see an earlier post in series ‘COMT, ADHD, and Getting Unstuck’ [link]

»>Topic that will be in a follow-up post: Glutathione — Why We Have to Make Our Own (The Short Story: We don’t absorb glutathione when it is in a supplement. The tripeptide (short protein chain of 3 amino acids) is broken down in digestion into its three amino acid subparts and then we need to remake it from the amino acids in our functional Transsulfuration Pathway, or we can’t make it if methylation cycles are stalled out. (The Transsulfuation Pathway is Gear 3 of the methylation schematic in this series, see the ‘Step 5: Methylation Cycle Overview’ [link], and the ‘Methylation Cofactor Master List’ [link]).

2. Collapsing Mitochondrial Membrane Potential (ΔΨm)

Healthy mitochondria maintain a steep electrical and chemical gradient across their inner membrane—known as the mitochondrial membrane potential (ΔΨm)—driven by the electron transport chain pumping protons into the intermembrane space. *The Greek capital letter Delta is a triangular shaped symbol and in math is often used to represent ‘change’. Here it represents a difference between the inside of the mitochondrial matrix and the outside which in a double-membraned mitochondrion, is the intermembrane space/cytosol of the inner mitochondrial membrane. The electrical proton gradient is maintained by the electron transport chain pumping protons outward.

Ion Channel Regulation: Magnesium regulates inner-membrane potassium and calcium flux. When magnesium is depleted, mitochondrial calcium overload occurs unchecked.

Opening the Permeability Transition Pore (mPTP): Excess unbuffered calcium triggers the opening of the mitochondrial permeability transition pore (mPTP). This collapses the membrane potential, halts oxidative phosphorylation, increases reactive oxygen species (ROS) leakage, and can send stressed cells down the path of apoptosis (cell death) or chronic dysfunction (~ senescence, ‘Zombie cells’).

3. The Downstream Autonomic and Metabolic Fallout

When mitochondria fail to maintain stable membrane potential and ATP output, the cell experiences an energy crisis. In electrically active tissues like the autonomic nervous system:

Sodium-potassium pumps (Na + / K + -ATPase)—which themselves require massive amounts of ATP and magnesium cofactor support—fail to maintain resting membrane potentials.

Neurons become hyper-irritable and prone to spontaneous firing, fueling the exact sympathetic surges, catecholamine spills, and vascular instability seen in autonomic dysfunction and clinical fatigue states.

The video below explores the mechanics of mitochondrial membrane potential, ATP synthesis, and cellular energy metabolism. In the video we are shown the ‘assembly line’ of the Electron Transport Chain, with membrane protein Complexes I, II, III, IV and then the larger rotating ATP Synthase complex uses the flow of electrons to form Mg-ATP from ADP. Within the mitochondria, the inner membrane surface would be very crowded, covered with these series of protein Complexes and ATP Synthase rotary motors, rather than being one single ‘assembly line’.

Video: Electron transport chain, YouTube, Channel: Harvard Online; From Harvard’s free* online course, “Cell Biology: Mitochondria”: HarvardX on edX.org. *Or pay $149 for a certificate and long-term access to the course materials.

The Inner-Membrane Revolving Door: ANT and the Magnesium-ATP Complex

Neither ATP nor ADP can freely diffuse across the inner mitochondrial membrane because the lipid bilayer is strictly impermeable to large, highly charged nucleotide anions.

Having a crowded inner membrane packed with Complex I–IV chains and rotary ATP Synthase motors solves only half the cell’s energy problem. Because the inner mitochondrial membrane must remain tightly sealed to hold its electrical proton gradient (ΔΨm), large, highly charged nucleotide molecules cannot simply drift out into the cell—and spent ADP cannot wander back in for recharging.

That shipping bottleneck is solved by Adenine Nucleotide Translocase (ANT)—one of the most abundant carrier proteins in the inner mitochondrial membrane—sitting right alongside ATP Synthase. ANT operates like a strict one-for-one revolving door: for every freshly charged ATP molecule it exports out to the cytoplasm (to power those Na+ / K+-ATPase nerve pumps), it imports one spent ADP molecule back into the matrix.

Magnesium is needed for the mitochondrial carrier protein ‘ANT’—though the magnesium usually arrives packaged tightly to the nucleotide part of the transport protein.

The Academic Blind Spot: Moving Charge, Not Just Cargo

Standard biochemistry courses meticulously teach how carrier proteins like ANT change shape (the classic “ping-pong” mechanism), but they routinely gloss over the ionic and thermodynamic baggage those molecules carry and fail to mention the essential role of magnesium (or water molecules). Performing biological work costs energy, and magnesium acts like a mineral battery—the same elemental spark behind the bright white light of Fourth of July sparklers.

The Passenger Carries Its Own Ticket: In the watery cellular environment, ATP and ADP are not free-floating. They exist almost exclusively as MgATP2- and MgADP- chelates, with physiological magnesium (Mg2+) bound somewhat tightly to two of the negatively charged oxygen atoms of the phosphate tail, which is taking the place of two of the six water molecules that form an octahedron ‘cloud’ or diamond shape clustered around the positively charged magnesium ion. (Mudryk, et al., 2024) Recognition by the Transport Carrier: When ANT grips a nucleotide to shuttle it across the membrane, it is recognizing a magnesium-chelated complex (that is being supported within a cloud of water molecules (Mudryk, et al., 2024)). When intracellular magnesium drops (a deficiency), the electrical charge distribution and 3D shape of the nucleotide change in a way that makes transit through the ANT carrier far less efficient. The Enzyme Hand-Off on Both Sides of the Door (Why Local Magnesium Levels Still Matter After Transport): Crossing the membrane through ANT is only the delivery step—the nucleotide still has to dock onto an enzyme to do actual work, and that requires a precise geometric hand-off: Inside the Mitochondrial Matrix (Recharging ADP): Once ANT drops spent ADP into the mitochondrial matrix, ATP Synthase has to grip that ADP and attach a third phosphate group. Magnesium isn’t bonded permanently to the nucleotide; it acts like a reversible magnetic cradle. Inside the enzyme’s active site, magnesium has to shift its temporary grip on the ADP phosphate oxygen atoms so the additional phosphate bond of ATP can snap into place within the surrounding cloud of four other water molecules. (Mudryk, et al., 2024) Outside in the Cytosol (Spending ATP): When ANT exports freshly charged ATP out to the cell, energy-hungry enzymes—such as kinases and the Na+ / K+ -ATPase nerve pumps—have to cleave off that third phosphate to release energy. Again, the enzyme’s pocket forces a quick hand-off of phosphate oxygens within the cloud of water molecules around the magnesium ion (Mudryk, et al., 2024), which shifts magnesium’s position so the bond of the third phosphate group can break free cleanly, leaving ADP nestled within the magnesium/water cloud. The Low-Magnesium Traffic Jam: Because magnesium binds and releases reversibly, the local concentration of free Mg2+ on both sides of the membrane acts like a constant buffer. When local magnesium reserves run low, too many ATP and ADP molecules end up “naked” and misshapen without the electrically stabilizing magnesium ion and water molecule layer (Mudryk, et al., 2024) which causes them to dock poorly with an enzyme or to jam the enzyme’s active site instead of smoothly cycling through to perform the energy providing transition from ATP→ADP. [Modern life equivalent: “Credit Card Denied”]

The inner mitochondrial membrane featuring carrier proteins and selective permeability. Source: Kadambari Pathania/Science Photo Library / Getty Images

When intracellular magnesium reserves run low, it isn’t just the ATP Synthase motor that stutters—the entire logistics chain of hauling ADP into the furnace and exporting ATP out to the cell gets gummed up at the loading dock.

The video below explores the structural mechanics of mitochondrial transport proteins and adenine nucleotide translocase function:

Video [5.36 minutes]: ‘The Adenine Nucleotide Transporter’, YouTube, Channel: Catalyst University

Outside of the mitochondria…

Outside of the mitochondria, magnesium is equally critical in maintaining cellular fluid and membrane stability. And how this relates to POTS and/or Type 2 Diabetes will be continued in the next post.

Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Gemini AI assisted with the research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of this post.

References

Aceves C, Mendieta I, Anguiano B, Delgado-González E. Molecular Iodine Has Extrathyroidal Effects as an Antioxidant, Differentiator, and Immunomodulator. Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Jan 27;22(3):1228. doi: 10.3390/ijms22031228. PMID: 33513754; PMCID: PMC7865438. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7865438/

Huang, C.-W., Wen, C.-Y., Tsai, A.P., Wang, B., Tsui, K.-., Hsu, Y.-J., Li, C.-L., (2026), Magnesium as a Bioenergetic Checkpoint Linking Mitochondrial Function, Metabolic Disease, and Aging, Aging Cell, 25(6) June 20206, e70578 https://doi.org/10.1111/acel.70578.

Mudryk K, Lee C, Tomaník L, Malerz S, Trinter F, Hergenhahn U, Neumark DM, Slavíček P, Bradforth S, Winter B. How Does Mg2+ (aq) Interact with ATP (aq) ? Biomolecular Structure through the Lens of Liquid-Jet Photoemission Spectroscopy. J Am Chem Soc. 2024 Jun 12;146(23):16062-16075. doi: 10.1021/jacs.4c03174. Epub 2024 May 27. PMID: 38802319; PMCID: PMC11177255. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11177255/. (Mudryk, et al., 2024)

Wang L, Duan Q, Wang T, Ahmed M, Zhang N, Li Y, Li L, Yao X. Mitochondrial Respiratory Chain Inhibitors Involved in ROS Production Induced by Acute High Concentrations of Iodide and the Effects of SOD as a Protective Factor. Oxid Med Cell Longev. 2015;2015:217670. doi: 10.1155/2015/217670. Epub 2015 Jul 29. PMID: 26294939; PMCID: PMC4532905. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4532905/

Winkler, R. (2015) Iodine—A Potential Antioxidant and the Role of Iodine/Iodide in Health and Disease. Natural Science, 7, 548-557. doi: 10.4236/ns.2015.712055. https://www.scirp.net/journal/paperinformation?paperid=61430

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