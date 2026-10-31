Borrelia burgdorferi (and related species) are the tick-borne spirochete bacteria that is responsible for Lyme disease.

I saw a claim by a medical doctor on social media that “POTS is caused by Borrelia infection” and that “eradicating it cures POTS,” but, that is taking a real, documented clinical connection and over-simplifying it into an absolute (single cause/single cure). Borrelia is one recognized infectious trigger that can precipitate autonomic dysfunction, but it is far from the only one, nor does it account for every causal factor or every case of POTS. (Background about POTS is in this overview post, first in a recent series, that is still in progress).

The following provides background information about the pathogen, how it affects the autonomic nervous system, who is at risk, and why the “cure” narrative is biologically complex.

1. What Is Borrelia ?

The Organism: Borrelia burgdorferi (predominant in North America) and Borrelia afzelii / Borrelia garinii (more common in Europe) are slow-dividing, corkscrew-shaped bacteria called spirochetes .

Transmission: They are transmitted primarily through the bite of infected Ixodes ticks (blacklegged ticks or “deer ticks,” Ixodes scapularis ).

Tissue Tropism: Spirochetes have a strong affinity for collagen-rich extracellular matrices (joints, connective tissue) and endothelial linings, and they possess neurotropic capabilities—meaning they can migrate into the peripheral and central nervous systems (Lyme neuroborreliosis).

Ticks are flattish tiny insects that bite and burrow into the skin. The area might develop into a larger round bruised looking area ‘bullseye’ but not everyone has that occur. Many types of common ticks are all brown, while deer ticks ( Ixodes scapularis) may have a brighter red area on their shell. Photo by Erik Karits on Unsplash

2. How Borrelia Can Trigger Dysautonomia / POTS

The mechanism described in the social media post regarding blood pooling and compensatory tachycardia is hemodynamically accurate, but the way the infection causes it involves multiple overlapping pathways:

Post-Infectious Autoimmunity & Molecular Mimicry: The spirochete itself does not necessarily have to remain actively chewing on nerves forever to cause dysfunction. In many post-infectious syndromes, the immune response against Borrelia generates antibodies that cross-react with human nerve targets (molecular mimicry). In POTS research, autoantibodies targeting alpha-1 adrenergic receptors , beta-1/2 adrenergic receptors , and muscarinic acetylcholine receptors (M 2 /M 4 ) have been identified, blunting the body’s ability to signal blood vessels to constrict upon standing.

Small Fiber Neuropathy (SFN): Borrelia infection can cause damage or demyelination to unmyelinated small autonomic nerve fibers; (some nutrition guidance to support myelin formation and background info about Demyelination is on one of my older websites: G12. Demyelination/effectivecare.info). These are the exact fibers that innervate the smooth muscle of the peripheral and splanchnic vascular beds. When small fibers are damaged, the vasoconstrictor reflex is blunted, allowing blood to pool by gravity.

Direct Neuroborreliosis: In active neurologic Lyme, spirochetes can invade the central nervous system or autonomic ganglia, causing localized neuroinflammation, radiculoneuropathy, or cranial neuropathies.

Mast Cell Activation Secondary to Infection: Chronic or past spirochetal presence acts as a potent antigen, frequently driving secondary mast cell activation and localized histamine/tryptase release, which further dilates blood vessels and worsens pooling.

*The doctor provided more detail in a linked reply:

3. Risk Groups and Exposure Profiles

Those at highest risk for Borrelia infection include:

Geographic Endemicity: People living in or visiting heavily forested or brushy areas in the northeastern, mid-Atlantic, and upper Midwest United States, as well as parts of Central and Northern Europe.

Outdoor Occupational / Lifestyle Exposure: Landscapers, hikers, trail runners, gardeners, and those with outdoor pets that can bring ticks inside.

Under-Recognized Bites: A significant percentage of people who develop late-stage or neurologic Lyme never recall a tick bite or the classic erythema migrans (”bullseye”) rash, because nymphal ticks are roughly the size of a poppy seed and tick saliva contains local anesthetics.

4. Why “Every POTS Case” Is an Exaggeration

While screening for Borrelia in a patient presenting with new-onset autonomic symptoms—especially with concurrent joint pain, radicular neuropathy, or known tick exposure—is clinically reasonable, asserting it is the sole cause ignores the wider etiology of POTS:

Viral Triggers: Most post-infectious POTS cases follow acute viral infections, including SARS-CoV-2 (Long COVID), Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV), and enteroviruses.

Connective Tissue Disorders: A massive subset of POTS is mechanical and has a genetic basis, seen in Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (hEDS), where hyper-elastic vessel walls naturally stretch and pool blood without any infection required. (See this post)

Autoimmune & Toxicant Triggers: Autoimmune conditions (Sjögren’s, systemic lupus erythematosus) and heavy metal/environmental exposures also independently impair autonomic autoregulation.

Paraneoplastic Syndromes in Cancer: In rare cases, autonomic dysfunction or POTS-like symptoms can present as a paraneoplastic syndrome. This happens when an underlying, often undetected malignancy (such as certain neuroendocrine, lung, or breast tumors) triggers an immune response where antibodies or cross-reactive immune cells attack healthy neural or autonomic tissue, causing dysautonomia symptoms before the primary cancer is ever discovered. (Discussed more in this post.)

5. Why “Eradication = Cure” Is Often Clinically Incomplete

The social media post claims that simply killing the bacteria cures the dysautonomia. In practice, long-standing post-Lyme autonomic dysfunction is rarely that simple:

Residual Immune Activity: If the infection triggered an autoimmune attack against autonomic receptors, killing the remaining spirochetes with antibiotics does not automatically clear the existing autoantibodies or stop the immune loop. Structural Nerve Damage Takes Time to Regenerate: Small fiber nerves regenerate at roughly 1 millimeter per month under ideal conditions. If axonal loss occurred during the infection, vascular tone will not magically rebound overnight just because an antibiotic course ends. Mitochondrial and Metabolic Burden: Chronic infection and subsequent high-dose antimicrobial protocols can deplete glutathione, tax one-carbon metabolism, and induce lingering mitochondrial dysfunction.

Testing for Borrelia using standard two-tiered serology (ELISA followed by Western Blot, or dual EIA testing) can rule in or rule out an active or past exposure to the tick-borne infection, but treating POTS still fundamentally is likely to require the lifestyle and exercise changes—the mechanical, metabolic, and hemodynamic support steps that I have been writing about in the recent series of posts.

Self-care ideas and more information are in these additional posts in the series:

Step One: Formaldehyde (post/1), Two: Protein Adequacy (post/2), Three: Movement (post/3), and Four: Circadian Cycles (post/4), and an additional Step 3.1: Movement, Tachycardia and ‘Air Hunger’ (post/3.1) and a post about Black-eyed peas as a good source of Molybdenum which is cofactor needed for our detoxification pathway called Transsulfuration (post/Molybedenum).

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Gemini AI assisted with the research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of parts of this post.

Bibliography

Miller, Alfred, (2026) Opening social media post: https://x.com/dralmiller/status/2116268797703213326?a=jOHZIO8Q4EVM6Bg_Q1M&s=20

Miller, Alfred, (2026) Reply with more detail: https://x.com/dralmiller/status/2116548979466891485?a=-rCGNyGnPfMe33jciys&s=20

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