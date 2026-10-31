deNutrients - News to Use

deNutrients - News to Use

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Florent Beuyet's avatar
Florent Beuyet
5h

Your ‘actively chewing on nerves forever’ image is exactly the picture I’ve been looking for at my counter. Patients finish their full doxycycline course, the infection is treated, and they still feel terrible — and can’t understand why the medicine ‘didn’t work.’ The molecular-mimicry framing explains it so well: the bug can be gone while the immune system keeps firing at the adrenergic receptors. That 1-millimeter-per-month small-fiber regeneration number puts a hard figure on patience, too. I’m curious — when you write that killing the spirochetes doesn’t clear the autoantibodies, do readers mostly hear relief that it’s not in their head, or frustration that the cure isn’t that simple?

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