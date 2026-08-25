Human health fans, it is a nice paper, or two papers, the academic mechanisms in the first half and the lifestyle and diet self-care or clinical guidance in the second half.

Depew, J. (2026). Leptin Resistance, Obesity, and Gut Dysbiosis: The Role of Bitter Phytonutrients, Niacin, and Zinc [Review/Hypothesis]. Zenodo. Aug 25, 2026, v3 Cite all versions: 10.5281/zenodo.22083919 https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.22083919

Good morning update, overnight the new paper has had 4 Views and 11 Downloads … Hotcakes for Breakfast, with Pure Maple Syrup and Walnuts [metaphorically]. This post was written last night and scheduled for this morning, but I will send it now.

Magnesium sparklers. Photo by Tim Zänkert on Unsplash

Many archive topics were highlighted or summarized

Readers familiar with my posts will recognize meal planning from the Hangry and Hanxious series, with 30% Moderate Carb ratio and Low Glycemic Index snack examples and the 1600 calorie plan as a example of the macronutrient ratio.

Hops and GLP-1 got a mention. It is the topic of the second webinar in this post:

Also helpful, Chris Masterjohn and The GAPS Diet, for gut health and our anaerobic large intestine microbiome.

Pomegranate peel was the subtheme of the bitter phytonutrients and microbiome discussion, Note to self. I forgot to mention the importance of the oral microbiome for physical and mental health risks, sickness traveling through lymphatic drainage.

There are many phytonutrient rich foods and herbs, archive list and my polyphenol poster are in this post:

And niacin and/or butyrate and ketone bodies are important for gut health, inflammation reduction, and immune support:

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

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