deNutrients - News to Use

deNutrients - News to Use

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
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We need to have our pollution footprint instead of our "social security number". And we need an incentive system that rewards low pollution footprint. Forget about climate change, global warming or any other United Nations rhetoric. If they don't mention hemp then they're not serious about cleaning the earth. Hemp can restore the earth in the least amount of time. We need a hemp economy and we need it right away.

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