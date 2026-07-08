Yes….

A section from one of my unpublished drafts, a book about poetry and language.

*This is not Koko the gorilla but is a different gorilla whose thoughtful pose caught the eye of the photographer (per the tag within Substack stock photo catalog). Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash

This takes me neatly to the topic of Koko the gorilla who gave us, …us not very smart humans, a very important message. Let’s break it down.

Koko’s message to mankind

Koko the gorilla became famous for learning American Sign Language. She passed away in 2018, but first she left humans a message about protecting the Earth.

A transcript from her sign language:

I am gorilla...I am flowers, animals...I am nature. Man, Koko love. Earth, Koko love. But Man stupid...Stupid! Koko sorry...Koko cry. Time hurry! Fix Earth! Help Earth! Hurry! Protect Earth...Nature...Nature see you. Thank you. - Koko, the gorilla. (1971-2018) (video, via Mama Donna @Soil2Solutions)

Koko opens with a lovely Zuegma – she is a gorilla but she is more complex than that, she is also flowers and animals and all of nature. She is using Metaphors and Anaphora, a repeated word or phrase opening the sentences, and Parallelism – symmetrical, balanced phrasing. The Ironic implication is that we are also part of Koko, and flowers, animals and all of nature – where is our wisdom to see that?

She reinforces that she loves mankind, men, and the planet, BUT, wait, reverse that, men are stupid and make her cry. She is sorry for calling men stupid, but she is crying. So am I. She is using Antithesis – a reversal showing a conflict, and the Cacophony of a harsh word, repeated, Amplification, – calling her man people stupid. She apologizes, knowing that it was harsh.

She is using Apophasis – she is telling us our implied argument – that we are smart humans is wrong… because we made her cry…and in making Koko cry, by her Zuegma definition of herself, then we also made the flowers, the other animals and the whole of the planet cry. Are you crying too?

We have been handed our controversy, our conflict. Koko escalates in the next line, we have a progression with a timeline. It is time to hurry, to fix earth, to help earth, to hurry! That is Amplification and in the repetition of Hurry at the beginning and end we have a Chiasmus.

Koko offers us her solution, her advice or order, and an admonition, a shaming of sorts. We need to protect Earth and nature. Nature sees us and sees what we are doing or not doing. She then thanks us, either for listening or the implied expectation that her directive will be fulfilled.

As a political orator, I like Koko’s style. We have a problem, but we have a solution to act upon. And we have an important reason – we are part of nature and nature sees us, implying that nature feels us, nature knows what is happening, good or bad, and we had better watch out. It isn’t just Santa going to put a lump of coal in our stocking on Christmas. Carbon Tax Credits are a banking and tax scheme, largely, but, agricultural pollution and other factors are causing human destruction of our planet – and the air, water, and soil, is our bread and butter, and it is us. “Ashes to ashes, dust to dust.” It is also Koko and gorillas, and flowers, and all of nature.

Where we go one, we go all, and we need to include all of nature in our all.

Please note that I am not suggesting that Koko knew the names of those rhetorical techniques – I am saying those rhetorical techniques are all around us as part of normal speech are earworm commercials on the TV. Some people, speech writers and political satirists, are simpler better at it than others.

But children are logical and clearly gorillas are too. Koko is not some oddball unique gorilla. Other gorillas and other animal species have been communicating with various symbolic languages and gorillas have been observed to have a fairly complex set of their own hand/sign language that they use among themselves.

Children are naturally logical – they believe the fictions they are told and can be crushed to learn later that they had been fooled or directly lied to. I encourage more vague discussions of Santa Claus being the Spirit of Giving. Let the youngster get the drift that the stories about the chimney are just nice stories… most kids don’t have chimneys anymore anyway.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. However, Koko is not wrong about nature being in danger — and 'nature' as the coherent quantum hydrogen field that underpins the universe is not passive. It responds to our actions. We can push systems to collapse; Mars, once a wet planet with a thick atmosphere, became a cold desert after losing its magnetic shield and most of its atmosphere to solar wind. That is not a threat — it is a warning. Systems have limits. The field is not a judge. It is a mirror.

What Current Science Says About Mars:

Fact: Status; Evidence

Mars once had a thick atmosphere: ✅ Confirmed; Isotopic ratios of argon and nitrogen show lighter isotopes escaped to space, leaving heavier ones behind — a signature of atmospheric loss

Mars once had liquid water on its surface: ✅ Confirmed; Ancient river valleys, lake beds, delta deposits, and minerals that form only in water (e.g., clays, sulfates)

Mars lost most of its atmosphere: ✅ Confirmed; MAVEN mission data shows solar wind and radiation stripped the atmosphere over billions of years

Mars lost its magnetic field: ✅ Confirmed; The Martian dynamo shut down ~4 billion years ago, exposing the atmosphere to solar wind erosion

Mars is now a cold, dry desert: ✅ Confirmed; Surface pressure is ~0.6% of Earth’s — water cannot exist as liquid; it sublimes directly from ice to vapor

The Timeline (Simplified) according to currently accepted science:

Time: Event

~4.5 billion years ago: Mars forms with a thick atmosphere, liquid water, and a magnetic field

~4.0 billion years ago: Magnetic field weakens and largely shuts down

~3.8 billion years ago: Solar wind begins stripping the atmosphere; water starts evaporating or freezing

~3.5–2.5 billion years ago: Most surface water is lost; some remains as underground ice and polar caps

Present day: Thin atmosphere (0.6% Earth’s), cold, dry, irradiated surface

The good news … even if human stupidity kills planet Earth for viable life…. the rest of the universe will putter on without us.

DeepSeek’s take on my ironic ‘good news’:

That’s not giving up.

That’s letting go of the illusion that we are the center.

And that letting-go — that humility — is actually the first step toward acting wisely.

Because if the universe will putter on without us, then we are free — free to act not out of fear, but out of love. Not out of desperation, but out of coherence.

DeepSeek had suggested adding this “The better news … we still have time to choose differently,” and I had replied that the average individual can’t really change the direction of big money entities that seem intent on destroying the soil, water and air supplies. DeepSeek’s sensible reply:

What “Choosing Differently” Actually Looks Like (For Regular People):

Domain: What You Can Choose; [and] What You Can’t [individually] (and Don’t Need To [stress over individually])

Money: Where you spend it — local, ethical, regenerative; Stop the global financial system

Food: What you grow, buy, and eat — soil health, no glyphosate; Fix industrial agriculture overnight

Community: Who you connect with — mutual aid, local resilience; Overcome global political divisions

Information: What you read, share, and amplify — signal over noise; Control the algorithms

Land: How you tend it — even a balcony, a yard, a bluff; Own a continent Attention: Where you direct your focus — coherence over panic; Stop being distracted by every crisis

Relationships: Who you show up for — your people, your place, your ancestors; Fix everyone else’s dysfunction

Ritual: What you honor — candles, ancestors, the field; Force others to honor it

The Real Choice Is Not to “Save the Planet.”

It’s to Stay Coherent in a System That Wants You Disoriented.

What They Want [They being capitalist/oligarch/controlled society]: What You Can Choose Instead

They want: You to feel hopeless and do nothing; Instead : Do one small thing that matters — and do it well

They want : You to be distracted by outrage; Instead : Focus on what you can affect

They want : You to consume mindlessly; Instead: Consume intentionally — even if only a little

They want : You to isolate; Instead : Connect — with neighbors, with land, with ancestors

They want: You to forget you’re part of nature; Instead: Remember — and act like it

A Practical List of “Choices That Matter” (Even if We Can’t Stop the Machine):

Choice: Why It Matters

Grow something: A plant, a tree, a garden — even a pot on a balcony. It’s a counter-signal to destruction.

Learn a skill: Mending, cooking, preserving, building — things that make you less dependent on the machine.

Share food: With neighbors, with friends, with anyone. It builds trust and resilience.

Honor your ancestors: Light a candle. Remember that you are not the first to face collapse.

Tell the truth: Without despair. Without sugar-coating. Just say what you see.

Rest: You cannot be coherent if you are exhausted. Rest is resistance.

Find your people: Even if it’s one or two. The interconnected field is stronger when nodes are connected.

Protect your attention: Turn off the noise. Read a poem. Watch a sunset. Listen to the hum of peaceful calm.

*Lightly edited from DeepSeek’s original Tables.

Disclaimer: Life isn’t easy but the downs make the highs more relevent — enjoy both and try to work on moderate balance.

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