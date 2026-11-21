Glycine substitution during protein assembly turns out to be a false alarm—but glyphosate's reactive breakdown product still alters finished proteins after the fact, and that changes how we think about both fatty liver and lab testing.

I have been concerned about a potential risk of glyphosate being in standard gelatin capsules (or gelatin or collagen powder used for bulk supplementation) due to research suggesting it may be built directly into protein chains in place of glycine, (Samsel & Seneff, 2016; Seneff & Orlando, 2018), however later research by Antoniou, et al., (2019) suggested the glyphosate side chain is too bulky for protein assembly to use it in place of much smaller glycine.

*This post turned into a post about fatty liver disease and also Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) too, and has a sad story, trauma warning, but it also has an experiment idea and a brand new research direction regarding COPD, glyphosate and how both glyphosate and salicylate sensitivity are related to or methylation cycle function and liver detoxification pathways. **Post... too long for email.

1. Glyphosate in Gelatin? -vs- Other Inert Ingredients to Avoid

The concern that gelatin itself has a specific risk for glyphosate residue was not strongly supported by residue testing; and glyphosate may not be incorporated into the protein structure of purified gelatin, based on a ribosome translation study by Antoniou, et al., (2019), described later.

1. 1 Why Conventional Feedlot Gelatin Is Still Worth Avoiding

Gelatin from standard feed-lot animals (commercially sourced) may remain a health concern for other reasons. A fat-soluble supplement, such as CoQ10, vitamin D, E, K1, K2, or omega-3 fatty acids, has poor dry-powder bioavailability and requires being suspended within a carrier oil. Then the oil needs to be contained within gelatin-based soft-gel capsule to prevent leakage and protect the fats from oxidizing.

Conventional Feedlot Sourcing. Standard bovine or porcine gelatin comes from conventionally raised livestock which are fed GMO corn and soy (potential glyphosate residue sources), and there are broader animal-welfare or alpha-gal/pork-avoidance concerns.

Free Residue & Environmental Burden. Conventional feedlot cattle and pigs consume high-glyphosate GMO corn and soy, which increases overall agricultural chemical load on the soil and ground water supplies. There would be more free glyphosate residue exposure in conventional animal agriculture, and free residue might be a concern in organ meats (liver and kidneys). Most free glyphosate clears from the animals through urine and may concentrate in organ meats that function in detoxification and excretion of toxins.

Clean Sourcing Matters. There may be a significant difference in presence of other toxins found in conventional feedlot gelatin (plus synthetic softgel colorants/seed oils) versus pasture-raised/grass-fed bovine collagen or plant-based softgels.

1.2 Consumer Purchases Can Shift Market Practices:

It may still be wise to read labels and choose plant-based/vegetarian soft-gels (like tapioca or carrageenan-free plant starch capsules). Reading the inert ingredient list on supplements can also help guide our consumer spending ‘vote’ towards brands that use more plant based or more nature-based, sustainable farming practices.

1.3 Commercially Sourced Gelatin Capsules May Have Other Risks

There are other reasons to read the list of inert ingredients on a supplement label. It may be wise to avoid paying for or swallowing Titanium dioxide, synthetic food dyes, and solvent residues or certain types of oils.

Titanium dioxide is a heavy metal that appears white and is also used as a whitener in compressed tablet supplements.

Filler or Solvent Residues in the Gel Capsule : sorbitol/glycerin fillers to keep the shell opaque and stable.

Carrier Oils. Budget gelatin soft-gels frequently suspend fat-soluble nutrients in refined soybean oil or canola oil rather than healthier olive oil, MCT oil, or cold-pressed limonene/citrus oil.

Synthetic dyes (or any food-grade dye) may be used to add a reddish color to soft gel capsules or other medications and pigments may cause symptoms in people with slow detoxification pathways. Red Dye number 27 or 40 caused migraines for me and a commonly used yellow dye can also be a problem.

1.3.1 Focus on Yellow 5 — Tartrazine (or E102)

Yellow or green foods or capsules may contain Yellow 5, also called E102—which is the chemical known as tartrazine. To form green shades it tends to be combined with Brilliant Blue FCF (E133). Aluminum is a frequent concern in food colorings and specific code numbers for that concern is listed in an archived post [link].

Yellow—tartrazine has been associated with allergic reactions in sensitive individuals, particularly those with aspirin intolerance or asthma, causing symptoms like hives, rashes, itching, and asthma-like reactions ChemicalBook. Some studies, including a Southampton study, suggested a potential link between tartrazine and hyperactivity in children, prompting the EU to require warning labels on foods containing this dye eadditives.com. Despite these concerns, tartrazine is considered low in toxicity and safe for the general population when used within regulatory limits: acceptable daily intake (ADI) of 0–10 mg/kg body weight, iacmcolor.org.

2. Glyphosate Residue is a Complex Topic

Glyphosate Residue Concentrates on Surfaces. Glyphosate is water-soluble and binds primarily to plant proteins and hulls (such as conventionally grown oats, wheat, legumes, and soy), rather than accumulating strongly in animal collagen or bone-derived gelatin.

2.1 My Concern: Glyphosate Residue versus Glyphosate Possibly Being Incorporated into Protein Structure

My concern about glyphosate in the ‘standard feed-lot, GMO feed’ issue... was based on the research by Samsel & Seneff (2016) and Seneff & Orlando, (2018) which seemed to show that protein (chains of amino acids which fold into a complex 3-D shape) could have glyphosate incorporated in place of a glycine. Their work may not have tested it with ribosomal translation as takes place within a cell. A free mix of peptides within a test-tube might recombine in a way that includes glyphosate, but that is not how a cell makes proteins.

2.2 Potential Experimental Design: Digestive Enzymes to Break Apart Amino Acids within a larger Protein Chain

If a protein did have glyphosate within the protein structure, then screening for ‘free’ residue wouldn’t show that presence. If I had the money to spend on the research tests, then I would run an experiment with samples of gelatin capsules or foods, and first test for free glyphosate residue, and then second, add protein digesting enzymes to break down the full proteins into the smaller amino acids. Then third, I would test the resulting amino acid slurry for glyphosate again and see if there was an increase in the presence of glyphosate residue after the digestive enzymes had been added to the initial sample.

This experimental design could work—testing for “free” glyphosate, running enzymatic proteolysis, and re-testing to check for bound release—but do we need to bother if the transcriptional ribosome for glycine can’t use glyphosate? (Antoniou, et al., 2019)

2.3 What Lab Testing Found on Glyphosate vs. Glycine Substitution

That hypothesis of glyphosate incorporation into protein structure gained major traction in functional health circles after Samsel and Seneff proposed it around 2016, which prompted independent toxicologists and molecular biologists to test it directly using mass spectrometry and bacterial/mammalian translation assays:

Steric Hindrance at the Ribosome. Glyphosate is an N-phosphonomethyl derivative of glycine—meaning it carries a bulky, negatively charged methylphosphonate group attached to its nitrogen atom. A study by Antoniou, et al., ( 2019 ) demonstrated that glycyl-tRNA synthetase—the enzyme that loads glycine onto tRNA—physically rejects glyphosate because that extra bulky group does not fit into the enzyme’s active pocket.

Proteomic & Hydrolysis Testing. Researchers exposed actively dividing mammalian cells to high doses of glyphosate and analyzed their proteins using high-resolution mass spectrometry, finding zero incorporation of glyphosate into polypeptide chains (including glycine-rich structural proteins).

My Future Goal Remains: My experimental design for comparing pre-digestion vs. post-proteolysis assays—could be an additional way to check protein content in foods for glyphosate presence. And… it turns out that the amino acid slurry should be tested for a glyphosate metabolite called glyoxylate which is metabolically reactive, like ‘ROS’ chemicals (reactive oxygen species) that are able to negatively change other normal molecules.

3. Glyphosate Metabolite ‘Glyoxylate’ as an additional risk for Fatty Liver

Glyphosate residue at higher concentrations may interfere with fat breakdown in the liver by disrupting lipid-oxidation enzymes—large proteins that rely on the amino acid cysteine. When glyphosate breaks down into a reactive metabolite called glyoxylate (an aldehyde/oxo-acid), it can bind to cysteine sites on beta-oxidation enzymes and slow down lipid oxidation within the liver. This process of combining a reactive molecule with a protein (whether an enzyme or some other type of protein) is called ‘Post-Translational Modification’.

3.1 Post-Translational Modification by Glyoxylate, Reactive Metabolite of Glyphosate

The chemoproteomic work by Ford, et al., (2017) regarding glyphosate-derived glyoxylate looks at post-translational modification of intracellular liver proteins (in this study, the enzymes involved in lipid handling and beta-oxidation of lipids).

The glyoxylate reaction with cysteine-containing enzymes led to inhibition of fatty acid oxidation and contributed to lipid accumulation (fatty cells) within the mouse’s liver tissue. The experimental treatment with high concentrations of glyphosate increased triglyceride and cholesteryl ester levels in the liver of the mice, likely due to this metabolic shift away from break-down of lipids, (Ford, et al., 2017).

3.2 Unpleasant Equation: Poor Lipid Breakdown in the Liver, Plus Excess Lipid Production → Fatty Liver Epidemic

… This may be an additional reason that there has been such a dramatic and early in life increase in ‘fatty liver’ conditions, glyphosate→glyoxylate decreasing fat digestion within the liver would make it difficult for the liver to use stored lipids.

Then the increase in lipid production within the liver from excessive intake of fructose would be difficult for the liver to use during times of lower caloric intake.

Reminder: ‘de novo lipogenesis’ is the production of lipids within the liver from fructose which the rest of the body can’t use. So excessive intake of fruit juice, high-fructose corn syrup, or excessive use of Table sugar or any sugary food adds to this risk. Cane or beet sugar is a disaccharide which is combined from one fructose and one glucose monosaccharide.

The Fatty Liver story is in several recent posts: The Hepatic-Biliary-Gut Loop: Why Your Thyroid Needs Flowing Bile and a Healthy Microbiome; also, GLP-1 Drug Risks [link] Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease & the Thyroid-Gut Axis [link] GLP-1 Drugs for Children? ... sadly, yes [link] *indirectly is part of the fatty liver story, From Liquid Calorie Traps to Golden Milk: Rethinking Pediatric BMI and GLP-1 Drugs for Obesity or ‘Fatty Liver’ (MASH/NASH) [link] Autophagy, Intermittent Fasting, and AMPK [link] (The healthier approach to weight loss in the body and/or liver)



The liver is getting a "double whammy" from modern diets that contain excessive glyphosate residue and are high in fructose of other sugars. More fat is being made AND the liver has a reduced ability to use it for energy. More lipid is created and stored in the liver and later, even if fasting and hungry, the liver won’t be able to use that stored fat well if glyoxylate-modified lipid enzymes are present instead of normal functional versions.

This reactive (acidic) metabolite of glyphosate puts the liver more at risk than average cells because glyphosate residue will collect in the liver first, from whatever amount was absorbed from the gut and after stomach digestion. The liver also handles the bulk of fatty-acid oxidation and detoxification, that’s where glyoxylate concentrates and where modifying those lipid-pathway enzymes actually creates a measurable bottleneck, rather than causing broad disruption across everyday peripheral cells.

Standard protein digestion in the stomach and small intestine relies on pepsin (acid/proteolysis) and pancreatic proteases (like trypsin and chymotrypsin) breaking peptide bonds into amino acids and small peptides, followed by absorption across the intestinal lining.

(Aside: glutathione is a sulfur-containing tripeptide (small) built from glutamate, cysteine, and glycine—and cysteine is its rate-limiting building block. But glutathione is not a large digestive enzyme. It is a small amino acid based antioxidant.)

This Post-Translational Modification of important enzymes by glyphosate attaching to a cysteine within a protein chain demonstrates that health risks to the liver or other areas of the body may not require incorporation directly into a brand new protein being transcribed by ribosomes. Instead, the reactive metabolite glyoxylate is combining with a protein that has already been made—with molecular bonding, which means it is not ‘free glyphosate’ residue that would show up in a lab screening food or gelatin samples for the concentration of glyphosate. My proposed experimental design with the added digestive enzymes to breakdown longer protein chains would need to be followed by screening for glyoxylate, not just for glyphosate. Then we might have a better idea of how much glyphosate the grain, bean, or animal was exposed to.

3.3 Summary of the Urinary Glyphosate & Liver Damage Evidence

“As the more severe form of NAFLD, NASH has become the second most common indication for liver transplantation in 2019 and is the fastest increasing indication in the U.S (6)” (Ma, et al., 2025)

Population-Level Correlations (NHANES Data): Large cross-sectional studies analyzing U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) data collected regarding glyphosate levels (SSGLYP_J, cdc.gov), (such as Ma, et al., 2025; and Choi et al., 2022/2023) found that higher urinary glyphosate concentrations were significantly associated with elevated liver enzymes (ALT, AST, GGT), higher Fatty Liver Index (FLI) scores, and higher odds of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/MASLD) and hepatic fibrosis—even after adjusting for age, BMI, and metabolic factors. A study by Shi, et al., (2025), also used the NHANES data file SSGLYP_J and found an association between urinary glyphosate concentrations and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD),

Clinical Fatty Liver Cohorts: Clinical biopsy and imaging studies (such as Mills, et al., (2019)) reported that patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and more advanced liver fibrosis excreted significantly higher levels of glyphosate and its primary breakdown product AMPA in their urine than patients without NASH, independent of body weight.

Important Caveat for Readers: These human studies are observational and show a consistent statistical association between urinary glyphosate levels and liver stress/steatosis markers but do not prove a direct causation on their own. The study by Ford, et al., (2017) about Post-Translational Modification of lipid enzymes by glyoxylate within the liver leading to reduced lipid beta-oxidation (reduced use of lipids and elevated levels within the liver) provides a potential mechanistic reason for the link between urinary glyphosate levels and liver stress.

3.4 Urinary Glyphosate Screening and Biofuel as an Air-borne Risk for Glyphosate

This archive post [link] has more information about the Seneff/Samsel work and Seneff’s later work on regional patterns of Covid19 illness associated with more biofuel use or production. Biofuel tends to be made with glyphosate treated biomass.

That post has dietary tips for reducing glyphosate within the body or diet, and has a link to a urinary glyphosate screening site: Consider testing the urine output for presences of glyphosate residue. Test kits can be ordered by clinicians or through a self-order/self-pay health company, example: (greatplains.mymedlab.com/great-plains-tests/glyphosate--2 — still available ~ $165).

4. Generating a Hypothesis regarding COPD and Glyphosate

Applying the glyoxylate–cysteine post-translational modification (PTM) mechanism from the liver directly to inhaled glyphosate/biofuel aerosols in the lungs makes strong biochemical sense—especially given that respiratory epithelium gets direct first-contact exposure to inhaled aerosols, particulate matter, and combustion/processing byproducts without first-pass hepatic clearance.

To test this hypothesis rigorously, three questions determine whether the liver mechanism translates to the lungs: (1) Can lung tissue generate or encounter glyoxylate locally? (2) Which critical lung enzymes rely on reactive catalytic cysteines? (3) How does this fit with biofuel/biomass exposure regions?

4.1. Local Bioactivation & Exposure in the Lungs

Unlike oral ingestion—where the gut absorbs glyphosate and sends it straight to the liver via the portal vein—inhalation delivers aerosols and fine particulate matter (PM 2.5 ) directly onto the airway lining fluid and alveolar epithelium:

Direct Enzymatic & Oxidative Conversion: Lung epithelial cells and alveolar macrophages express cytochrome P450 (CYP) enzymes , peroxidases (such as myeloperoxidase and lactoperoxidase), and aldehyde/alcohol dehydrogenases . Oxidative cleavage of inhaled glyphosate (or co-inhaled ethanol/ethylene glycol/aldehyde intermediates present in biofuel production and combustion) can generate glyoxylate and related reactive aldehydes right inside respiratory tissue.

High Oxygen Tension = Vulnerable Cysteine Thiols: Because the lungs operate at the highest oxygen tension in the body, protein cysteine thiols in airway cells are continuously cycling between reduced ( -SH ) and oxidized states—making exposed nucleophilic cysteines prime targets for covalent glyoxylate adduct formation or aldehyde cross-linking.

4.2. High-Priority Lung Enzymes & Proteins Vulnerable to Cysteine Modification

If glyoxylate (or co-emitted biofuel aldehydes) modifies reactive cysteine residues in the lung, four major functional enzyme systems stand out as high-impact targets:

Lung Enzyme / Protein System: Role of Critical Cysteine Residues. Downstream Consequence if Modified (COPD / Airway Injury Link)

Glutathione Synthesis & Redox Enzymes (GCLC, GSTP1, Peroxiredoxins, Thioredoxin)— Role of Critical Cysteine Residues: Glutathione S-transferase Pi (GSTP1) and peroxiredoxins rely on active-site cysteines to detoxify inhaled electrophiles and peroxides; GCLC controls glutathione production (*Node K, Gear 3 in this series schematic, see Step Five. Overview link). Downstream Consequences: Loss of airway antioxidant buffering; rapid depletion of epithelial lining fluid glutathione (GSH), leaving airways defenseless against oxidative stress and driving chronic bronchitis/COPD progression. Surfactant-Synthesizing & Lipid-Oxidation Enzymes (FASN, CPT1A, ACAA2 / beta-oxidation thiolases)— Role of Critical Cysteine Residues: Type II alveolar cells actively synthesize and recycle pulmonary surfactant (dipalmitoylphosphatidylcholine) and run fatty-acid beta-oxidation using catalytic cysteine thiolases (the exact enzyme class hit in Ford, et al., (2017)). Downstream Consequences: Impaired surfactant turnover and alveolar lipid dysregulation—contributing to alveolar collapse stress, lipoid/inflammatory macrophage activation, and reduced gas-exchange resilience. Antiprotease & Matrix-Protection Proteins (Cystatins, TIMPs, and redox-regulated Alpha-1 Antitrypsin neighbors)— Role of Critical Cysteine Residues: Cystatins use conserved cysteine motifs to inhibit destructive cathepsin proteases; meanwhile, thiol depletion accelerates oxidative inactivation of alpha-1 antitrypsin. Downstream Consequences: Unchecked elastase and cathepsin activity breaks down alveolar walls and elastin fibers—the hallmark structural mechanism of emphysema and COPD. Role of Critical Cysteine Residues: Nitric Oxide & Airway Tone Regulators (eNOS / iNOS, S-nitrosoglutathione reductase [GSNOR])— Role of Critical Cysteine Residues: Nitric oxide synthases contain critical zinc-thiolate (cysteine) clusters (eNOS/ iNOS are Node P, Gear 5 in this series schematic, see Step Five. Overview link), and GSNOR uses catalytic cysteines to regulate S-nitrosothiols (SNOs)—the body's endogenous bronchodilators. Downstream Consequences: Disruption of bronchodilatory S-nitrosothiol signaling leads to airway hyperresponsiveness, bronchoconstriction, and vascular endothelial dysfunction in the pulmonary bed. Think of the smooth muscle around our airways like a touchy security guard at a door: Normal airways: A mild trigger—like cold air, dust, pollen, or a whiff of smoke—causes only a small, measured tightening, and the airway opens right back up easily.

Airway hyperresponsiveness (AHR): The airways have a hair-trigger reflex. Everyday irritants that barely faze a healthy airway cause the smooth muscle around the breathing tubes to clamp down too fast, too hard, and for too long—and then struggle to relax back open. So, bronchoconstriction describes the squeezing/narrowing itself, while airway hyperresponsiveness describes that exaggerated, hair-trigger sensitivity—overreacting to minor stimuli and staying clamped narrower than they should. How Airway Hyperresponsiveness Connects to Nitric Oxide, Cysteine, and Airway Relaxation: Inside the airways, nitric oxide (NO) and related signaling molecules (such as S-nitrosothiols) act as natural “relaxation signals” that tell airway smooth muscle to stay open and blood vessels to flow smoothly. Enzymes like eNOS and iNOS—along with thiol-dependent regulators like GSNOR—rely on delicate sulfur/cysteine chemistry to keep that signaling balanced. When redox balance gets knocked off or reactive molecules interfere with those thiol switches: The natural “stay open / relax” signal gets muffled or thrown off balance. Irritants trigger a stronger clamp-down with weaker pushback to reopen. Air gets trapped more easily, making breathing feel tight, reactive, or effortful.

4.3. How Biofuel Production & Combustion Add a “Double Hit” in the Lungs

Connecting this to regions with heavy corn/soy biofuel production or combustion (ethanol plants, biodiesel processing, agricultural dust, and biofuel exhaust) adds an important real-world layer. As an example of geo-mapping an illness pattern, Houston hosts a major hub for biofuel production, including large-scale biodiesel, renewable diesel, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) projects, alongside multiple companies producing and distributing low‑carbon fuels. I am aware of an n=1 case of COPD from the Houston area. Looking at regional illness rates in comparison to biofuel production and/or consumer use ratios to gasoline would help support or counter this hypothesis.

Co-Exposure With Other Reactive Aldehydes: Biofuel combustion and grain/biomass processing emit acetaldehyde, formaldehyde, and acrolein alongside any crop-residue aerosols. Like glyoxylate, these short-chain aldehydes attack nucleophilic cysteine and lysine residues on airway enzymes—compounding the exact same thiol-depletion and enzyme-inactivation bottleneck. Alveolar Macrophage Overload: Inhaled fine particles and agricultural bioaerosols get engulfed by alveolar macrophages. When glyoxylate or aldehydes modify cysteine-dependent metabolic and phagocytic enzymes inside those macrophages, clearance slows down and shifts them toward a chronic pro-inflammatory (IL-1 beta, TNF-alpha, IL-8) phenotype characteristic of COPD. Why Cysteine / NAC Is Used Clinically in COPD: Notice there is a clinical parallel—N-acetylcysteine (NAC) is one of the most widely studied mucolytic and antioxidant interventions in COPD precisely because chronic airway disease is characterized by cysteine/glutathione depletion and thiol-modified proteins in lung tissue. …AND, you, the Substack readers of the last post [link], would now know that taking NAC to promote glutathione is a flawed premise and strategy, as the COPD patients likely need more glycine and Nrf2 promoters rather than extra cysteine for a goal of promoting more glutathione production.

4.4 Scientific Caveat to Keep This Hypothesis Grounded

While the enzymology is biochemically sound—lung cells possess the exact same cysteine-dependent beta-oxidation thiolases and glutathione/peroxiredoxin enzymes shown to be vulnerable in liver chemoproteomics—there are two key empirical gaps worth noting if exploring this hypothesis further (in future medical research):

Thermal Stability vs. Aerosol Drift: High-temperature engine combustion largely pyrolyzes glyphosate into simpler gases/phosphorus oxides, whereas unburned agricultural dust, grain handling at ethanol/biofuel plants, pesticide drift, and low-temperature biomass burning are far more likely to carry intact glyphosate or glyoxylate aerosols into human airways.

Direct Lung Chemoproteomics: Unlike Ford et al. (2017) in mouse liver, proteome-wide ABPP mapping of glyoxylate–cysteine adducts specifically in lung tissue has not yet been published—making this connection between NHANES COPD epidemiology + liver cysteine PTM + lung thiol biology a genuine, testable translational hypothesis rather than an already-proven textbook pathway …(i.e.—you, Substack readers, reading this post are on the cutting edge of a possible mechanism of risk for the role of glyphosate exposure in COPD).



5. Salicylate Sensitivity, Over-Acidity and Lack of Glycine — a Methylation Cycle Story about our Inner Sea

Excuse me while I go cry a little, the n=1 was my sister who died from a lung transplant for COPD that went really badly… I tried to warn her but she wouldn’t listen to me. COPD, roughly, is like slowly drowning from over-edematous lungs, so there is practically zero point in transplanting a different set of lungs into a body that will just flood the new lungs with too much fluid—because the underlying issue of fluid imbalance was never identified or corrected. Putting new lungs in a body that floods lungs with too much fluid, is a good way for the medical system to make money but in no way resolves an underlying sensitivity to salicylates that causes edema.

The outer sea, reflects the electrolyte balance of our inner sea. (Step 6 post ) Photo by Sean Oulashin on Unsplash

I tried to talk to my sister, her spouse and her medical team but the current medical system only looks for acute aspirin overdose levels of salicylate, while the ‘sensitivity’ issue is that detoxifying it stopped working for genetic or dietary reasons. Tiny levels become toxic, levels that would seem “normal” on a lab screening. But the issue is a chronic, low-grade clearance bottleneck leading to accumulation of a strong signaling chemical that remains actively promoting fluid imbalance.

Salicylate sensitivity / salicylism will usually present as a mimic— and be diagnosed as several other conditions rather than connecting the group of systemic problems as an underlying problem of accumulating salicylate and lack of excretion or neutralization of the signaling chemical. Source: The Internet Book of Critical Care.

Looking at salicylate accumulation through the lens of acidity (pH) and glycine availability maps directly onto well-established pharmacokinetics and Phase II liver conjugation, and this series methylation cycle’s one-carbon and amino-acid pathways.

5.1. The Glycine Bottleneck (Phase II Conjugation Overload)

In human metabolism, roughly 75% of a standard salicylate load is cleared by conjugating salicylic acid with glycine to form salicyluric acid (via glycine N-acyltransferase, GLYAT, in liver and kidney mitochondria), which is then rapidly pumped out in the urine:

Capacity-Limited Pathway (Michaelis-Menten Kinetics): Glycine conjugation is famously saturable . Even at moderate therapeutic or cumulative dietary/environmental doses, once free mitochondrial glycine and CoA-activation capacity run low, salicylate clearance shifts from rapid first-order elimination to slow zero-order accumulation—meaning blood and tissue levels climb disproportionately faster than intake.

Why Glycine Runs Short: Glycine isn’t just needed for salicylates; it is simultaneously pulled into glutathione synthesis (alongside cysteine and glutamate), collagen turnover, bile acid conjugation, heme synthesis, and buffering excess methyl groups via GNMT. Under chronic inflammation, oxidative stress, or methylation/one-carbon strain, glycine gets triaged away from Phase II detoxification. Reminder glycine is an amino acid prevalent in the gristly bits of animal or marine protein sources — sardines, bone broth, slow roasted meats with gelatinous melted gristly bits…to eat. Collagen and gelatin are naturally very rich in glycine. I supplement with about 6 rounded teaspoons per day, of single ingredient amino acid powder I buy at purebulk.com/Glycine Powder. That might be more than someone with normal genetics and an animal-protein based diet needs. I eat mostly vegan due to an autoimmune sensitivity to egg white protein, albumin… My health gets worse when I run out of glycine or forget it too often. In section 5.3_4 we will see that mitochondrial function and adequacy of magnesium and vitamin B5, (pantothenic acid), are also needed.

Backup Pathways Are Slower: When glycine conjugation saturates, the body falls back on glucuronidation (salicyl acyl and phenolic glucuronides) and minor hydroxylation (gentisic acid)—pathways that are slower and can also be taxed by medications, hormones, or bilirubin.

5.2. Overacidity & “Ion Trapping” (pH-Dependent Reabsorption)

Salicylic acid is a weak organic acid (pK a \ approx 3.0), which makes its movement across cell membranes heavily governed by pH gradients and ion trapping:

Renal Tubular Reabsorption in Acidic Urine: In the kidneys, salicyluric acid and free salicylic acid are filtered and secreted into the urine. When urine is alkaline (pH 7.5–8.0), salicylic acid stays ionized (charged) and cannot cross back through renal tubular cell membranes—so it flushes out rapidly. When urine is acidic (pH 5.0–5.5), a much larger fraction becomes protonated (non-ionized and lipid-soluble) and diffuses right back into the bloodstream instead of leaving the body. (This is the exact biochemical reason emergency medicine uses sodium bicarbonate to alkalinize urine in acute salicylate toxicity—yet rarely thinks about chronic low-grade urinary acidity slowing day-to-day clearance of salicylate for other patients.)

Tissue & Edema Microenvironment: Inflamed or hypoxic tissues—including congested airways and lungs—tend to run locally more acidic (lactic acid and CO 2 retention). Because blood plasma stays tightly buffered around pH 7.4 while inflamed interstitium dips slightly lower, weak acids like salicylate can partition into tissues and irritate vascular/endothelial barriers, aggravating leukotriene-driven vascular permeability and fluid leakage (edema) in salicylate-sensitive individuals (the classic Samter’s triad / AERD mechanism, where inhibition of the enzyme COX-1 (Node Q, Gear 4 in this series methylation schematic, see Step Five. Overview link) shunts arachidonic acid (AA) into inflammatory pathways and production of cysteinyl leukotrienes that make capillaries leaky (among other negative symptoms), instead of directing AA towards Node R (Enzyme GST) and neutralizing of the inflammatory metabolite of AA (lipid peroxidases) with glutathione). Reminder… if this seems complicated…YOU ARE CORRECT…it is complicated, but somehow our bodies just do it naturally when we are healthy and well nourished.



A star for your metaphoric sticker chart. Photo by Mike Kilcoyne on Unsplash

5.3. Parallel Pathways That Compound Both Bottlenecks

When we map these mechanisms side-by-side, several other biochemical threads reinforce that exact glycine + pH vulnerability:

Factor / Pathway: How It Interacts With Glycine or Acidity and the Net Effect on Salicylate & Fluid Balance

Glutathione / Sulfur Drain: Oxidative stress and environmental toxicants consume cysteine and glycine to rebuild glutathione (GSH). Net Effect on Salicylate & Fluid Balance: Less free glycine left for GLYAT to form salicyluric acid; salicylate half-life stretches out longer, accumulating and increasing severity of a range of unpleasant symptoms including edema/swelling of extracellular tissue space. Hypoxia / CO 2 Retention (COPD): Impaired gas exchange causes mild respiratory acidosis and compensatory renal acid handling, while tissue hypoxia raises local lactic acid. Net Effect on Salicylate & Fluid Balance: More non-ionized salicylic acid is reabsorbed in the kidneys and retained in acidic tissues—creating a vicious cycle in lung disease. COX-1 Shunting → Leukotrienes: Even sub-overdose salicylate levels in sensitive people inhibit COX-1 and divert arachidonic acid toward cysteinyl leukotrienes (LTC 4 , LTD 4 , LTE 4 ). Net Effect on Salicylate & Fluid Balance: Leukotrienes directly increase microvascular permeability and bronchoconstriction—driving pulmonary and peripheral edema at levels of blood salicylate that standard hospital labs would call “normal” —> “NO, this patient DOES NOT have a salicylate problem!” Except that the patient does have an problem with excreting or neutralizing even low levels of salicylate. Dose does not always make ‘the poison’ if there is an inability to detoxify an active signaling molecule. Note that in normal health salicylates in foods generally have health-promoting effects, so the issue is the lack of detoxification due to over-acidity of the urine/body, and low levels of glycine leading to impaired neutralization and impaired removal of salicylates, whether from pain-relieving aspirin type medications or natural produce phytonutrient salicylates. Mitochondrial ATP / CoA Availability: Before glycine can attach to salicylic acid, salicylate must first be activated to salicyl-CoA using Mg-ATP and Coenzyme A (with cofactor vitamin B5/pantothenic acid) inside mitochondria. Net Effect: Mitochondrial dysfunction or lack of vitamin B5/CoA and lack of magnesium to make Mg-ATP stalls glycine conjugation even if dietary glycine is present.

5.4 Why Clinical Screening Misses This Entire Picture

Standard hospital toxicology screens are built to catch acute serum concentrations above 30–100 mg/dL (metabolic acidosis, tinnitus, hyperventilation from taking a bottle of aspirin).

They do not look at:

Chronic low-dose accumulation when glycine conjugation is saturated by oxidative stress or competing substrates; Urinary pH driving continuous tubular reabsorption; or Leukotriene-mediated capillary leak / edema triggered at low tissue concentrations in people with underlying salicylate intolerance.

Putting all of these pieces together shows why my clinical intuition and knowledge of my family genetics was pointing at a real, coherent physiological system—even when the medical team around my sister didn’t have a framework to see beyond an apparent lack of acute aspirin toxicity. Yes, my n=1 example didn’t have acute aspirin toxicity, but… she did die from an inner sea that was a perpetual flood zone.

Step Five. Overview (link). Methylation Cofactor Master List, summary of the methylation cycle ‘Gears’ (link).

That was a jaunt. Peace be with you all, and give yourself and your loved ones a hug. We never know what tomorrow might bring. Tears or a rainbow.

Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Gemini AI assisted with the research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of this post and Microsoft Copilot AI provided additional research assistance.

References

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