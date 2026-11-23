Why Iodine Is a Secret Bodyguard Inside Our Mitochondria

Most people only think of iodine as the mineral your thyroid needs to make thyroid hormones. Yet inside your cells, iodine plays an equally vital second job: acting as a fast-acting chemical bodyguard inside your mitochondria.

Your mitochondria are tiny power plants that use oxygen to turn food into energy. Because they handle oxygen all day long, they naturally throw off tiny electrical sparks called free radicals—much like a fireplace throws off embers.

How a Harmless Spark Turns Into a Fire

Normally, your mitochondria have a built-in enzymatic “fire crew”—powered by selenium, glutathione, and B-vitamins—that catches those sparks (converting superoxide into hydrogen peroxide, H 2 O 2 ) and safely turns them into plain water.

However, if your selenium or glutathione crew gets overwhelmed—or if hydrogen peroxide bumps into a stray iron molecule—that hydrogen peroxide splits into a hydroxyl radical (`OH).

A hydroxide ion (OH - ) has all its electrons paired up and is just a harmless piece of water.

A hydroxyl radical (`OH) is missing a single electron. Desperate to replace it, it acts like a molecular buzzsaw—ripping electrons off fragile mitochondrial membranes and DNA in a fraction of a second. Worse yet, your body has zero enzymes fast enough to stop a hydroxyl radical once it forms.

How Iodine Steps In to Put Out the Fire

This is where iodide (the reduced form of iodine) shines as an ancient evolutionary shield—the exact same chemical defense ocean kelp uses to survive intense UV radiation and oxygen bursts:

Instant Electron Donation (No Assembly Required). Because iodide carries an extra electron it is willing to share, it donates that electron directly to the rogue hydroxyl radical on contact. The instant that missing electron is replaced, the destructive hydroxyl radical transforms into a harmless hydroxide ion—which pairs with a proton to become plain water. Fireproofing Fragile Membrane Fats. Mitochondrial membranes are packed with delicate polyunsaturated fats that easily catch fire from free-radical chain reactions. Iodine gently binds to the vulnerable spots on those fats (forming protective compounds called iodolipids), acting like fire-retardant insulation so sparks cannot spread across the membrane.

The Golden Rule: Pair Iodine with Selenium

While iodine is an incredible backup shield, it works best as part of a team. Once iodide donates its electron to neutralize a free radical, it needs your selenium-powered glutathione system nearby to clean up and reset the reaction. Keeping both selenium (our primary enzymatic fire crew) and iodine (our instant chemical bodyguard) supported gives your mitochondria two layers of protection in a high-oxygen world.

Glutathione is the antioxidant we make for ourselves within the Transsulfuration cycle (Gear 3) of our interconnected methylation cycles.

This recent post has a deeper dive into the chemistry [link] and three coloring pages about the trace minerals iodine, sodium and potassium:

Sea urchins and sea otters love kelp forests and we are blessed to have both in balance.

Practical Food Notes: Pairing Iodine & Selenium on a Real Plate

We don’t need complicated protocols to give our mitochondria both layers of antioxidant protection—just a few smart, whole-food staples that deliver iodine alongside its companion cofactors:

Quick-Rehydrated Wakame for Iodine + Fucoidan. Unlike tough kelp sheets that require long simmering, dried wakame rehydrates in just a few minutes of soaking and slips effortlessly into soups, stews, or salad bowls. Along with natural iodine to serve as a direct mitochondrial electron donor, wakame provides fucoidan—a sulfated marine polysaccharide studied for supporting vascular health, immune balance, and cellular protection.

Preparation: A modest pinch, one tablespoon makes a serving of wakame salad once rehydrated, just soak for five minutes, drain and add a little seasoning of your choice or add to a hot entree as a vegetable side.

Mild-flavored seaweeds like wakame and nori-sheets offer gentler, more predictable iodine levels than high-iodine kombu. Toasted and seasoned nori-sheets may trigger histamine symptoms. They are sold as individual snack packs or as larger sheets to wrap around Nori rolls.

Pairing Sea Vegetables with Legumes (Like frozen Lima Beans, boiled for about 6-8 minutes, drain and serve). Tossing rehydrated wakame into a bowl of tender lima beans turns a simple bowl into a mitochondrial powerhouse—combining iodine with plant magnesium, folate, potassium, and molybdenum (the cofactor needed for sulfite oxidase to clear sulfur compounds cleanly).

Black-eyed peas are also rich in molybdenum, the essential trace mineral is discussed in a recent but older post [link]:

Targeted Selenium Without Brazil Nuts.

While Brazil nuts are often cited as the classic food source of selenium, they vary wildly in selenium content depending on soil levels—and for anyone sensitive to tree nuts or 2S albumin proteins, or oxalates, they may be off the menu. Oxalates were discussed in the last post [link]. Typically people are not bothered by oxalates in food but it can be a hidden reason for digestive or bladder symptoms.

Clean, nut-free alternatives include seafood (such as wild fish or a few rinsed oysters) or a measured standalone selenium supplement (like selenomethionine), which delivers a consistent, predictable dose to keep glutathione peroxidase running without guesswork.

History: The traditional combination of ginger served with raw fish in Sushi/Nori rolls, increased intake of selenium from the raw seafood, while knocking out health risks from live parasites with the potent anti-helminth phytonutrients found in ginger. *This is not really a recommendation as much as dietary observation.

Oxalates in nuts and a gently caramelized Pure Maple Syrup Pecans.

Mineral-Rich Fuel Without High-Heat Oxidation:

Gentle, low-temperature baking, 250’F instead of 350’F—such as presoaked, ground pumpkin seeds bound with teff flour, tapioca starch, pureed apples or pears, sea salt, and a touch of pure maple syrup (an egg-free snack food I make for myself)—delivers zinc, magnesium, manganese (the core cofactor for mitochondrial SOD2), and plant glycine while avoiding the high-heat advanced glycation end products (AGEs) found in commercial extruded snacks. The lower temperature preserves more phytonutrients in the presoaked pumpkin seeds and is safe in an egg-free recipe.

Pumpkin seed snack bar/crackers:

*This is a gluten, corn and egg free recipe for my own diet needs. These little snack bars are about 1/4 inch thick, cut into 1 to inch rectangles and squares. If preparing them thicker, bake with a tinfoil cover for the earlier part of the baking to have even cooking of the starch and flour and then uncover to crisp slightly.

Gently baked Pumpkin Seed Snack Bars

Preheat oven to ~ 250’F. Oil two baking sheets.

Approximately, presoak 4 cups raw pumpkin seeds overnight with a few tablespoons of vinegar to help reduce seed coat enzymes, then rinse and drain.

Before grinding (while peeling apples and prepping the grinder) add about 1/4 cup of Pure Maple Syrup and a 1/4 cup of water to ~ 1/4-1/3 cup of tapioca starch and presoak that for 15 minutes.

I use a KitchenAid mixer that has a grinder attachment and peel and core 2-3 apples or pears and grind them after the seeds to add some sweetening and clear the grinder of the remaining seeds. This recipe would work without the fruit though.

Add about 1/2-1 teaspoon of sea salt to the ground seeds;

and 1/4-1/2 cup of Teff or other flour and add the tapioca starch/Pure Maple syrup/water slurry. Other sweeteners or no sweetener could be used. Adjust water (or a savory broth could be used if it is cold) to make the starch slurry. Note: It is important to presoak tapioca or arrowroot starch or the texture of the starch will remain ‘floury’ instead of becoming smooth during the gentle baking.

Use enough flour to make a sticky ‘dough’ and oil your hands to flatten it onto oiled baking sheets. Bake for about 30-45 minutes until slightly browned and still moist rather than trying for a dried cracker texture which would have more ‘AGEs’, see the next section.

Cool the seed bars on a wire rack and store in an air-tight container in the refrigerator or freezer. Due to the moisture content these snack bar/crackers need to be eaten within a week or two. For a vegan diet, the seasonings could also be a savory mixture and served as more of an entree side dish rather than as a slightly sweet snack.

Corn starch ‘Goop’ is a starch slurry that little kids enjoy playing with and big kids and adults may find it fascinating too.

Colloidal Suspensions is the science term for ‘corn starch goop’.

Crisp and Tasty, but Toxic—AGEs are an Oxidative Risk:

AGEs were also discussed in a recent post, ‘The NAC Story-Why is it constantly being recommended for Glutathione Production?’, but I will copy the short section here, from the longer post [link] that was primarily about N-acetylcysteine and why it is recommended for glutathione production even though glycine is likely more deficient in average modern diets and an excess of cysteine can inhibit the methylation cycles.

Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs) are Caramelized Starches on Proteins or a Cookie.

AGEs form from starches that are burnt or high-heated treated—the caramelization or crispness of a cookie or flame-finished Creme Brulé, or the Barbecue ribs blackened outer edges all share the deliciousness of AGEs.

Extrusion Cooking Drives AGE Formation. High-temperature extrusion forces grain flours, sugars, and proteins through a die under intense heat, pressure, and low moisture. Those exact conditions accelerate the Maillard reaction and generate high levels of advanced glycation end-products (AGEs).

The “Odd Crispy Shape” Rule. Puffed curls, stars, rings, and pillow-shaped cereals rely on high-heat extrusion so moisture flashes into steam as the dough exits the nozzle. Giving readers that visual cue makes food processing easy to spot in the grocery aisle.

Prevention Beats Cleanup. Pomegranate polyphenols (such as punicalagins and ellagic acid) help block AGE formation and dampen RAGE inflammatory signaling. Still, avoiding high-heat dry cooking reduces the oxidative load upfront so your glutathione system does not have to work overtime.

Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Gemini AI and assisted with some of the research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of this post.

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