We need to move beyond viewing iodine and selenium as isolated thyroid nutrients, as selenium is a cofactor for a methylation enzyme, and iodine provides critical antioxidant protection for mitochondria against oxidation in case of a low supply of endogenously made glutathione. Formaldehyde needs to be neutralized and can deplete the glutathione we need to protect our cell fluid and mitochondria from becoming over acidic. *This post got ‘too long for email’.

We carry around our own “inner sea,” which needs electrolyte balance and a near-neutral level of acidity. Solutions that are more acidic break down the “jelly-like” semi-solid, semi-fluid texture of structured water. Electrically active minerals like sodium, chloride, potassium, magnesium, and calcium—alongside iodine and selenium—are prevalent in the ocean.

Electron valence: These minerals readily form “salts” or share electrons in a way that gives each atom a “full” outer ring. Somewhat like U.S. currency—where we have $5, $10, or $20 bills, rather than $7 or $18 bills—electron “shells” fill in specific increments: 2 electrons in the innermost layer, followed by 8 in the next layer, and expanding to 18 or 32 in deeper inner rings for heavier elements, while the outermost valence ring still aims for a stable set of 8 electrons.

The Outer Valence Stability Rule (The “Octet Rule”): Regardless of how big the inner shells get (18 or 32), the outermost valence shell of main-group elements almost always aims for 8 electrons to achieve stability—except for the very first inner shell (like in hydrogen or helium), which is full at 2 electrons . For heavier elements like selenium (atomic number 34, shells: 2, 8, 18, 6) and iodine (atomic number 53, shells: 2, 8, 18, 18, 7), those deep inner shells fill up to 18, while the outermost ring still looks to reach 8 (selenium wants 2 more; iodine wants 1 more).



Also in this post, glycine may be more of a need for glutathione production than supplements of N-acetylcysteine (NAC) as an excess of cysteine is a natural inhibitor of methylation cycle function. Like folate or folic acid excess, cysteine serves as a negative feedback control to slow down what the body would interpret as overactive methylation cycle activity, rather than knowing a supplement bottle was the reason for the excess.

Iodine coloring page— Eat Edible Seaweed!

Adding seaweed, coconut (grows near the ocean) and other seafood to our diet increase iodine intake and may also add some selenium although 2 Brazil nuts per day are a reliable functional food source for selenium intake. Brazil nuts are so rich in selenium that eating too many of them regularly can lead to an excess. Some trace minerals have a narrow range of safe intake (like manganese, see the end of this post, or an archived post for the references [link])—we need some trace minerals, but not too much.

Free download : a one-week menu prepared by another dietitian that is focused on increasing trace minerals in our meals. I added a few notes and a longer section about the most commonly used seaweed types and their typical iodine content. (pdf in my Dropbox).

The pdf download is included in an archive post [link] which has images and cooking information about several types of edible seaweed, and links to other helpful posts on iodine & Pollack’s structured water theory, and other posts about increasing trace minerals in our diet.

Coloring page: Sodium is in table salt, and ocean water, and our own cell fluid’s ‘inner sea’!

The Iodine-Selenium-Methylation Matrix in Mitochondria

Antioxidant trifecta: Iodine has a role in our mitochondrial and methylation series alongside selenium and our endogenously created glutathione as antioxidants, chemicals able to donate a negatively charged electron to a positively charged ‘free radical’, also known as an oxidizing agent, or to a chemical that has a neutral or negative charge, but ‘wants’ an electron to fill its outer chemical valence/layer of electrons. While many reactive oxygen species and oxidizing agents act as electron-hungry electrophiles or positively charged ions (like H+ or cationic radicals), some free radicals (like superoxide, `O 2 -, or hydroxyl radicals, `OH) are actually neutral or negatively charged overall—they are just missing an electron in their outer shell, making them electron-hungry.

Protons accumulate in the intermembrane space, between the outer membrane and the folded inner membrane that form the cristae. From the higher concentration, mor positively charged, more acidic, intermembrane space, the hydrogen protons flowthrough ATP synthase helping power the rotating channel, and return to the central matrix of the mitochondrion. Source: Made with Google AI

Iodine as a Mitochondrial Antioxidant: Beyond its role in thyroid hormone, iodine has duties in every other gland in our body. Iodine seems essential for glands to be able to "squirt" or release fluids of whatever sort the gland makes—a clinical observation I connect with findings linking low iodine to salivary gland dryness. Tissues that concentrate iodine include the mammary glands, salivary glands, and it is also concentrated within our gastric mucosa and vascular walls. Iodine has an antioxidant role too as it can donate an electron to quench positively charged lipid peroxides (ROS) and protect cell membranes from oxidative damage (from ‘rusting’). Inside mitochondria, adequate iodine status helps buffer the oxidative toll of the high-rate of oxidative phosphorylation which is being powered by the electrical gradient formed by the greater concentration of positively charged hydrogen protons that collect between the two membranes, the intermembrane space. Selenium as the Enzymatic Guardian (The Methylation Crossroad): Selenium isn’t just a thyroid cofactor (converting T4 to T3 via iodothyronine deiodinases); it is also the core of glutathione peroxidase and thioredoxin reductase—the vital antioxidant enzymes that detoxify mitochondrial hydrogen peroxide. Furthermore, selenium intersects directly with sulfur amino acid metabolism and the transsulfuration pathway (homocysteine → cysteine → glutathione), linking our methylation nodes straight back to cellular redox defense. Glutathione is our Endogenous Antioxidant: We need mitochondrial ETC and methylation to support methylation in the cell cytosol and nucleus — the three compartments of methylation all need to work in concert together for the nucleus to properly methylate DNA for epigenetic control. Epigenetic methylation switches genes on and off for our circadian cycle changes, or for more specialized changes due to growth and development, or immune and wound healing needs.

The Clinical Blind Spot: Mainstream protocols miss this entirely because they view these trace minerals as isolated supplements for specific deficiency diseases, or exclusively for the thyroid, rather than as integral structural cofactors required to keep the mitochondrial “engine” from oxidizing itself from the inside out, or for supporting our own production of glutathione.

Glutathione is well-known for its role in neutralizing reactive oxygen species and oxidative stress within mitochondrial bioenergetics, however, we could list iodine and selenium as Master Antioxidants too. Source: ttsz / Getty Images

Glutathione is the Established Master Antioxidant: Glutathione (GSH) is universally recognized as the intracellular master antioxidant, directly neutralizing positively charged reactive oxygen species (ROS) and handling the heavy lifting of cellular redox defense, particularly inside the high-oxidative-stress environment of the mitochondrial matrix. Mitochondria are busily making their own supply of glutathione with the methylation cycle enzymes working within their central matrix area. Video [1.16 minutes]: ‘ Early Warning Signs of Low Glutathione ’, YouTube, Channel: Dr. Jin W. Sung, *Informative about the role of glutathione, risks and symptoms of low levels, but it ends with a sales pitch for a N-acetyl cysteine supplement — eat adequate protein instead. Cysteine is an amino acid that is quite plentiful in most animal or protein food sources. Dr. Sung does include the point that alcohol reduces glutathione, and that is partially because alcohol increases the need for antioxidants, but it is also an inhibitor of the methylation cycles that we need to make glutathione from glycine, cysteine and glutamate. And excess NAC is a negative feedback inhibitor of methylation cycles, see an earlier post:



Glutathione’s chemical structure and its role as an antioxidant are drawn and discussed for Organic Chemistry students: Video [8:05 minutes]: ‘ Glutathione - The Tripeptide Antioxidant & Reducing Agent ’, YouTube, Channel: The Organic Chemistry Tutor * Critically important point, after glutathione has neutralized something that is oxidizing, the glutathione can be recycled by NADPH (a derivative of vitamin B3, niacin), to be able to go neutralize something else. With adequate niacin, we can reuse glutathione instead of constantly needing to make more.

Iodine and Selenium also are Antioxidant Electron Donors: By expanding the “Master Antioxidant” frame to include iodine and selenium, we are elevating these vital trace minerals out of their isolated thyroid silo and focusing directly into their rightful roles as systemic redox regulators. Selenium anchors the active sites of glutathione peroxidase and thioredoxin reductase in the methylation cycles (Gear 3, Node K, selenium is needed to make glutathione functional), while iodine acts as a direct primitive electron donor and membrane stabilizer against lipid peroxidation.

Iodine as an Extra-Thyroidal Mitochondrial Shield

Focusing on iodine beyond the thyroid taps into fascinating evolutionary biochemistry:

Direct Electron Donation. In high-oxygen environments like the inner mitochondrial membrane, iodide acts as an ancestral electron donor. It directly neutralizes hydrogen peroxide and hydroxyl radicals before they damage mitochondrial DNA.

Membrane Stabilization via Iodolipids. Iodine reacts with polyunsaturated fatty acids in cell and organelle membranes to form protective iodolipids, such as 6-iodolactone. These compounds help regulate membrane fluidity and prevent premature mitochondrial apoptosis.

Refining Selenium’s Role in the Mitochondria

It is worth highlighting that selenium is actually the primary catalytic engine of mitochondrial antioxidant defense rather than just a secondary player.

The Active Site of Glutathione Peroxidase. While selenium interacts indirectly with methylation through methionine and transsulfuration flux, its main direct job is serving as selenocysteine inside glutathione peroxidase (GPx1 and GPx4) . Without selenium at the center of that enzyme, glutathione cannot efficiently clear hydrogen peroxide or prevent lipid peroxidation in the mitochondrial membrane.

Thioredoxin Reductase Support. Selenium also powers mitochondrial thioredoxin reductase (TrxR2) , which repairs oxidized proteins damaged by electron leaks at Complexes I and III.

The Iodine-Selenium Partnership. In tissues that concentrate iodine, selenium-dependent enzymes neutralize the hydrogen peroxide generated during iodine metabolism, protecting both the thyroid and peripheral mitochondria from oxidative burn.

ROS—what are Reactive Oxygen Species ?

ROS are positively charged...oxidizing, and need an electron donor to be neutralized into a safer chemical.

The quick physiological breakdown:

The ROS Problem: A Reactive Oxygen Species (like a superoxide radical or hydroxyl radical) is unstable because it has an unpaired electron in its outer shell. It goes rogue, aggressively scavenging and ripping electrons away from healthy nearby structures—like mitochondrial membrane lipids, proteins, or cellular DNA—causing oxidative damage. The Electron Donor Solution: To stop the chain reaction, we need a sacrificial electron donor (an antioxidant like glutathione, or trace mineral supporters like iodine and selenium) that can safely hand over an electron to the ROS. Once the ROS gets that electron, it is neutralized and calms down before it can wreck the cell in some way.

The video below explores the antioxidant role of trace minerals and their protective mechanisms within cellular mitochondria.

Video [4.18 minutes]: ‘What Are Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS)? - Dr. Berg’ YouTube, Channel: Dr. Eric Berg DC

Focus on Formaldehyde as a ROS, Reactive Oxygen Species

Formaldehyde needs to be neutralized, and serves as an example of metabolic waste product that can act as a Reactive Oxygen Species; but also can be from environmental sources like smog/urban pollution or cigarette smoke or wildfire, or vinyl shower curtains, new car smell, or worse yet, from burning plastic and vinyl. Formaldehyde is also produced during aging of bottled juice, jam or jelly, or if it sat too long at high temperatures in a warehouse or long car ride.

This combined toxic load forces the liver and our cellular machinery into overdrive.

Because formaldehyde is a highly reactive aldehyde, it readily cross-links proteins and DNA, acting as a potent cellular stressor that generates free radicals and depletes our supply of reduced glutathione (GSH). When our glutathione reserves are burned up neutralizing our daily metabolic plus additional environmental or dietary aldehydes, our mitochondria may lose their primary antioxidant shield against oxidative stress. When we have adequate iodine, it can help handle the load of oxidizing free radicals.

Mitochondrial Dysfunction may be an underlying cause of Sleep Apnea -

Low Glycemic Index meal planning is a recommendation from an alternative Sleep Apnea specialist. When we eat a simple carbohydrate diet, the mitochondria are having to work harder but without the B-vitamins and trace minerals that they need.

Video [25.25 minutes]: ‘Sleep Apnea is a Nutritional Deficiency - MD Reveals Missing Nutrients’, Youtube, Channel: Dylan Petkus, MD, MPH, MS | Not Licensed by Choice. This is the second video of his that I’ve shared recently, useful breathing guidance, and the point here is that mitochondrial dysfunction may be adding to sleep apnea risk.

*But, note that his video is not explaining Low Glycemic Index meal planning well. The main point is not just about avoiding white potatoes, or swapping for sweet potatoes, but instead having a smaller portion of starches in general and only having them in a mixed meal along with higher fiber foods, fats and proteins.

My archives have a lot of information on Low Glycemic Index meal and snack planning and I highlight ‘Bitter’ as an additional way to promote better blood sugar levels and digestive health. See the Appendix of my Leptin Resistance paper published open access on Zenodo for an overview and one sample daily meal plan with the ‘Bitter food group’ as a new recommendation.

Depew, J. (2026). Leptin Resistance, Obesity, and Gut Dysbiosis: The Role of Bitter Phytonutrients, Niacin, and Zinc [Review/Hypothesis]. Zenodo. Aug 25, 2026, v3, https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.22083919

White flour, sugar or High Fructose Corn Syrup is worth cutting out or swapping for whole grains and whole fruit…in SMALLER portions, AND with some nuts, seeds, animal proteins and/or fats, and some bitter phytonutrient vegetables, herbs or spices too.

Fact checking the Sleep Apnea-Mitochondrial Dysfunction connection:

Direct Clinical Findings: Recent clinical studies published in journals like Sleep Medicine specifically look at “Mitochondrial dysfunction in patients with severe obstructive sleep apnea” , analyzing how intermittent hypoxia alters mitochondrial DNA copy number and systemic bioenergetics.

Cognitive & Systemic Impact: Research has demonstrated that mitochondrial dysfunction correlates with cognitive changes in adults with sleep-disordered breathing, and intriguingly, that some of these mitochondrial protein markers show partial reversibility following proper airway/CPAP intervention .

Cellular Mechanics & Oxidative Stress: Earlier and ongoing molecular studies (such as those tracking Mitochondrial DNA alteration in obstructive sleep apnea in Respiratory Research) map out the exact pathway within this series of posts that started with POTS: intermittent hypoxia surges generate excessive reactive oxygen species (ROS), leading directly to mitochondrial DNA damage, lipid peroxidation, and the depletion of endogenous defenses like glutathione.

That suggests it is a cart-horse / horse-cart issue — a feedback loop of worsening health.

The cart-horse physiological reality: a self-amplifying feedback loop where the damage feeds the mechanism, making it extraordinarily difficult to break without addressing the root mechanical trigger.

When structural airway restriction or nocturnal hypoxia causes a drop in cellular oxygen, mitochondria stutter and generate a surge of reactive oxygen species (ROS). That oxidative stress burns through glutathione reserves and damages mitochondrial membranes, which compromises overall cellular energy production.

Because the cell is now energetically compromised and oxidatively stressed, it functions less efficiently—which heightens systemic inflammation, worsens vascular and autonomic tone, and triggers deeper panic responses from the nervous system. Each cycle leaves the system more depleted, more reactive, and more prone to the next autonomic flare-up.

It is precisely why treating downstream symptoms in isolation fails: symptom management is trying to put out a fire while the feedback loop keeps stoking the embers from underneath.

The video below explores the mechanics of cellular feedback loops and chronic oxidative cycles in metabolic fatigue, and instructs on how red-light therapy supports mitochondrial function (*and cut down on digital screen blue light, especially in the last three hours before sleep and have black-out darkness during sleep). Why an immune response to infection or for some other reason may be inhibiting mitochondrial function is also introduced. See the section after the embedded video.

Video [20.08 minutes]: How Red Light Therapy Heals Mitochondrial Oxidative Stress Caused By Chronic Inflammation’ , YouTube, Channel: Brain Inflammation Collaborative; Matthew Menendez, Ph.D.

*He is recommending N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) for promoting glutathione, but, honestly, that is just a trendy/standard correlation. Glycine is likely lower in the average diet than cysteine and an excess of NAC directly acts as a negative feedback control on methylation cycle function, so it really is not good advice, even though standard and trendy…. I went into extensive detail on this topic as it is trendy and standard and I keep running into the same recommendation everywhere…. see my archive post that I linked earlier: ‘NAC - cysteine excess and negative feedback control of methylation cycles.’ post.

The video does describe one of the most elegant and underappreciated biochemical mechanisms in all of immunology and bioenergetics: the nitric oxide handbrake on mitochondrial respiration.

When an immune challenge, a viral infection, or severe systemic inflammation occurs, immune cells and cytokine surges upregulate inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS). This produces a flood of nitric oxide (NO) inside tissues. Retinoid Toxicity from alcohol excess, retinoid medications or topical cosmetic applications, or chronic overactivation following an Epstein-Barr viral infection, would also be causing an ongoing excessive immune response. This may also be involved in negative lingering symptoms following a SARS-CoV2 infection.

Once inflammatory signaling is present, it is additive, it is a positive feedback loop, escalating into worse inflammation from decreased methylation cycle function, low oxygen circulation, and we need to increase our use of polyphenols, antioxidants, and methylation support nutrients including absorbable sources of magnesium in order to slow the out-of-control cart/horse, runaway train situation.

How Nitric Oxide Sabotages the Electron Transport Chain

Direct Competition at Complex IV: Nitric oxide (NO) acts as a direct, reversible structural competitor to oxygen right at Complex IV (Cytochrome c oxidase)—the exact terminal gateway where oxygen is supposed to accept electrons to form water. The Stalled Assembly Line: Because NO binds to the active site of Cytochrome c oxidase, it effectively blocks the final step of the Electron Transport Chain. The electrons can’t move forward, the proton gradient collapses, and MgATP2- synthesis grinds to a temporary halt. The Immune Trade-Off: While it feels like a catastrophic energy failure for the host (driving profound fatigue and metabolic sluggishness), this is actually an ancient, evolutionarily conserved defense strategy. By shutting down mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation, the cell drops its oxygen consumption and pivots away from viral replication, effectively starving pathogens of the high-energy environment they need to multiply.

When this acute immune shutdown becomes chronic—or gets locked in place due to ongoing immune activation (which Retinoid Toxicity would be causing), stealth infections, or persistent tissue hypoxia—the energy crisis persists long after the original trigger has passed, keeping the nervous system stuck in that exhausting metabolic bottleneck.

Coloring page: Potassium is an electrolyte in fresh produce and our body fluid. We lose potassium and sodium (and magnesium) in sweaty weather and need to replace the lost electrolytes with food or an electrolyte rich beverage like Pure Maple syrup diluted in water (1/4 cup in one liter of water). Too much manganese is a risk if an excess is consumed regularly. No more than 1/2 cup of Pure Maple syrup should be used by an adult per day, or 1/4 cup for a medium-sized child ( post with references about using maple syrup as a rehydrating beverage).

At the end of the day, protecting our mitochondria comes down to tending the "inner sea" we carry around with us—an environment that depends on electrolyte balance and avoiding excess acidity, which can disrupt the organized, gel-like semi-solid/semi-fluid structure of structured water. Just as the ocean concentrates iodine, whole foods from the sea—like seafood and seaweed—offer natural dietary touchpoints alongside mineral-rich, low-glycemic meals that keep oxidative stress from overwhelming our cellular defenses.

See my archive post [link] (also linked at the opening of this post) on seaweed for more about several types of edible seaweeds and typical cooking methods. It includes a downloadable trace mineral focused-meal planning pdf (linked earlier; (pdf in my Dropbox) which lists the edible seaweed types for easy use at home.

Pure Maple Syrup for making a research tested rehydration beverage, is in this archived post [link]:

Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Gemini AI assisted with the research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of this post.

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