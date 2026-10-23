Background: Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) is a group of inherited connective tissue disorders caused by defects in collagen, leading to fragile, overly flexible tissues throughout the body. Genetic susceptibility for the condition has been linked to a variety of gene differences, and also with comorbid risk for autism or ADHD (see video embedded later). LongCovid risk also seems related to “hypermobility spectrum disorders (HSD)” ~ which includes EDS risk. Five patients with “C677T or A1298C polymorphisms in methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase (MTHFR), recently linked to the development of hEDS/HSD” were included in the study. (Yang, et al., 2024).

Personal context, I have the C677T allele of MTHFR and it has been very helpful for me to take riboflavin (vit B2) in high dose amounts (100 mg x four throughout the day) and a standard methyl-folate supplement is also part of my routine. The high dose riboflavin provides the body extra cofactor for the enzyme allele difference which causes the B2 to disconnect too easily from the MTHFR enzyme. Caution aside, excess methyl folate or folic acid should not be used as an excess is a natural feedback inhibitor control of methylation cycle function. I have noticed worsening connective tissue symptoms within myself, needing to use two hands to lift something slightly heavy or else my wrist hurts — my wrist can’t handle the weight anymore of the heavier water pitcher.

Riboflavin/vitamin B2 : riboflavin acts as an essential flavin adenine dinucleotide (FAD) cofactor that stabilizes the dysfunctional MTHFR enzyme. Providing the body an excess may help provide more cofactor to replace premature loss of it. Keeping methyl-folate balanced avoids over-inhibiting the methylation cycle with high dose folate or folic acid analogs.

Localized connective tissue fatigue (such as hand or wrist strain with heavier items like a water pitcher) may increase as pathways for repair slow down or are inhibited for some reason. When methylation cycles are slowed, glutathione synthesis (via Nrf2), and tissue repair pathways both face bottlenecks when under chronic inflammatory pressures or there are genetic variants present (like MTHFR or OLFM4 -discussed later in the post). Then the extracellular matrix and fascia can manifest reduced resilience and slower recovery from mechanical load.

Sleep and light cycle health habits are critical for supporting methylation cycle function and glutathione production (mentioned later). The circadian rhythm (via the CLOCK-related interplay between NF-kappaB and Nrf2 pathways) are tied to blackout darkness during sleep and early morning and midday sunshine. This is doable, but a challenge in the brightness of modern devices. Cover alarm clock lights or other lights at night. Do not or change any TV all night long habits. Blackout dark curtains are better than an eyemask/sleep hat over the eyes, but covering the eyes can help. These are free, foundational tools to help manage and hopefully reduce systemic inflammation and improve tissue resilience.

The biological sense: NF-kB operates heavily during our active daytime hours to manage the activity of a busy day, or immune responses, while Nrf2 acts as our premier nighttime restorative and antioxidant “clean-up crew” for cellular repair, glutathione synthesis, and tissue recovery. When sleep architecture is disrupted due to light or other factors, our vital nocturnal Nrf2 surge is compromised, AND also leaves the daytime inflammatory crew running unchecked—which is especially punishing for connective tissues that need rest and repair cycles. Modern life brightness can leave our bodies without our nightly cleanup crew chronically—making improvements in sleep settings and daily sunshine critically important for health rather than being a side point.

Golden Oldie — my very first post written specifically on Substack:

Focus on Caraway Seeds, (cause why not ;-)

Caraway seeds (Carum carvi) are a powerhouse when viewed through an Nrf2/phytonutrient lens. Here is how caraway fits right into a protective framework:

Essential Oils & Nrf2 Activation: Caraway seeds are exceptionally rich in volatile essential oils—most notably carvone and limonene. Pharmacologically, these compounds act as classic electrophilic or antioxidant stress-signaling molecules that potently upregulate the Nrf2 pathway. This triggers the transcription of cytoprotective and phase II detoxifying enzymes, giving our cellular clean-up crew a major boost. Inhibiting NF-kB: Just like pomegranate and other botanical heavy-hitters, the bioactive constituents in caraway help suppress excessive NF-kB activation, cooling down the daytime inflammatory crew. The Digestive-Connective Tissue Bonus: Traditionally, caraway is a classic carminative herb used to soothe the gut, ease spasms, and support smooth muscle tone. Since so many individuals dealing with hypermobility, dysautonomia, and neurodivergence also struggle with gut motility issues and mucosal sensitivities (overlapping with genes like OLFM4 -discussed later), caraway seeds do double-duty: systemic Nrf2 antioxidant support and local GI soothing.

Tossing a pinch of caraway seeds into a stew, baking them into rye bread, or steeping them as a warm post-meal tea is a fantastic, traditional “food-as-medicine” strategy.

Fennel seeds are also health promoting, histamine reducing, gut soothing, and my archives have posts with more info about using them as a toasted snack to chew as a an after dinner licorice-mint flavored mouth freshener, and a few recipes using fennel seeds ground to add to flavorful cookies.

Background: What is Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS)? (Microsoft-Bing or Google search AI)

EDS is a collection of 13 heritable disorders that affect connective tissues, which provide structure, support, and elasticity to the skin, joints, blood vessels, and organs Mayo Clinic+1. The core problem in EDS is faulty collagen, the most abundant protein in the human body, which acts as scaffolding for tissues and organs scienceinsights.org+1. Collagen’s triple-helix structure gives it tensile strength, making it essential for both rigid tissues like bones and flexible tissues like tendons biologyinsights.com.

Role of Collagen in EDS

Collagen abnormalities in EDS can result from mutations in genes responsible for producing or processing collagen. These mutations may lead to:

Insufficient collagen production

Structural defects in collagen molecules

Improper collagen formation or fiber organization

These defects weaken connective tissue, causing joint hypermobility, skin hyperextensibility, and tissue fragility, biologyinsights.com+1. The specific type of collagen affected determines which tissues are most vulnerable. For example: Type V collagen defects are linked to classical EDS (cEDS), affecting skin and tendons, scienceinsights.org. Type III collagen defects are associated with vascular EDS (vEDS), affecting blood vessels and organs, which can be life-threatening, biologyinsights.com+1. Hypermobile EDS (hEDS) is the most common type, though its exact genetic cause is not fully identified; subtle collagen or connective tissue defects are believed to play a role, biologyinsights.com+1.



Symptoms and Complications

EDS symptoms vary by type but commonly include:

Joint hypermobility : overly flexible joints prone to dislocations, subluxations, and chronic pain, ehlers-danlos.com+1

Skin hyperextensibility : stretchy, fragile skin that bruises easily and heals slowly, ehlers-danlos.com+1

Tissue fragility : increased risk of hernias, organ prolapse, and vascular complications in severe types like vEDS, biologyinsights.com+1

Chronic pain and fatigue : due to joint instability and soft tissue stress, hypermobilitytherapy.com

Cardiovascular and digestive issues: including arterial ruptures, gastroparesis, and irritable bowel syndrome in some subtypes, hypermobilitytherapy.com

Inheritance and Genetics

Most EDS types are inherited, often in an autosomal dominant pattern, meaning a single copy of the altered gene can cause the condition ehlers-danlos.com. Some cases arise from de novo mutations, where no family history exists ehlers-danlos.com. While many EDS subtypes have identifiable genetic mutations, hEDS lacks a clearly defined gene, making diagnosis primarily clinical based on symptoms scienceinsights.org+1.

Summary

EDS is fundamentally a collagen disorder that compromises the strength and stability of connective tissues. The resulting fragile, hyperextensible, and unstable tissues lead to a wide range of symptoms, from joint and skin issues to potentially life-threatening vascular complications. Understanding the type of collagen affected helps explain the specific manifestations and guides management and genetic counseling Mayo Clinic+3.

~~

Video: ‘The Genetic Link Between Autism, ADHD, and Fibromyalgia Nobody Talks About, Youtube channel: Conquering Your Fibromyalgia, “In this deep dive, we shatter the "invisible wall" between the mind and body. We explore groundbreaking science proving that Fibromyalgia, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), POTS, MCAS, and IBS aren't just random co-occurrences. They are part of a unified biological blueprint.”

Genes mentioned include: BTN2A2 and OLFM4.

Gene regions with differences were identified in a large study, “DecodeME,” focused on ME/CFS, but each region includes more than one gene so definitive problem genes were not clear. https://institute-genetics-cancer.ed.ac.uk/decodeme-the-worlds-largest-mecfs-study/initial-decodeme-dna-results; (preprint pdf).

Overview of the BTN2A2 Gene and Protein (Gemini AI)

BTN2A2 (Butyrophilin Subfamily 2 Member A2) is a protein-coding gene located on chromosome 6 within the Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC) region. While it is less commonly featured on basic nutrition panels than classic methylation genes, it frequently appears on advanced nutrigenomic, immunometabolic, and multi-omics panels.

Protein Structure and Biological Functions

Type I Transmembrane Glycoprotein: BTN2A2 belongs to the butyrophilin protein family, which shares structural homologies with the B7 costimulatory superfamily.

Immunomodulation and T-Cell Regulation: BTN2A2 acts primarily as a negative regulator of immune activation. It functions to inhibit the proliferation of activated CD4+ and CD8+ T-cells , suppress cellular metabolism in T-cells, and downregulate the secretion of key cytokines like IL-2 and IFN-γ . ***This would likely be an increased risk factor/causally related to risk for ‘Long Covid’ symptoms if a dysfunctional gene allele was present for the person.

Lipid and Sterol Metabolism: As a member of the broader butyrophilin family—historically recognized as major proteins associated with cellular lipid droplets and milk fat globules—BTN2A2 is also implicated in cellular lipid, fatty-acid, and sterol handling.

Common Allele Variations and Functional Impact

Expression Quantitative Trait Loci (eQTLs): Common genetic variants and single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) at the BTN2A2 locus act as eQTLs that regulate transcription levels. Specific variant alleles are known to decrease BTN2A2 gene expression .

Loss of Immune “Brakes”: Because normal BTN2A2 protein serves to dampen overactive T-cell responses, lower expression levels can remove vital inhibitory controls on the immune system. This reduction is clinically correlated in genetic association studies with enhanced effector T-cell reactivity, higher systemic inflammation, and susceptibility to immune-mediated or chronic inflammatory phenotypes.

Overview of the OLFM4 Gene and Protein

OLFM4 (Olfactomedin 4) is a protein-coding gene located on chromosome 13 (13q14.3) that encodes a secreted extracellular matrix glycoprotein. While historically studied in relation to gastrointestinal tissues, neutrophils, and innate immunity, variations in genes influencing extracellular matrix maintenance, cellular adhesion, and mucosal/systemic inflammation frequently appear on expanded panels utilized by patients exploring complex connective tissue presentations like hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (hEDS).

Protein Structure and Biological Functions

Extracellular Matrix and Cell Adhesion: OLFM4 belongs to the olfactomedin-domain family of proteins, which are involved in cell-to-cell adhesion, cell migration, and structural interactions within extracellular matrices.

Innate Immunity and Neutrophil Regulation: OLFM4 is abundantly expressed in a subset of neutrophils and epithelial cells. It acts as an immunomodulator, interacting with pathways like NF-$\kappa$B to modulate inflammatory responses and host defense against bacterial infections.

Anti-Apoptotic and Tissue Protection Roles: Cytoplasmic and secreted forms of OLFM4 play a protective, anti-apoptotic role in mucosal and epithelial tissues undergoing stress or chronic irritation.

Common Allele Variations and Functional Impact

Expression and Transcriptional Variations: Single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) in and around the OLFM4 locus can alter baseline transcription levels or neutrophil activity.

Altered Inflammatory Feedback: Because OLFM4 participates in a negative feedback loop with pro-inflammatory signaling cascades (such as NF-kappaB), variant-driven shifts in its expression can modify how rapidly an individual mounts or resolves localized versus systemic inflammation. *** Chimeric spike effects tend to increase the NF-kB pathway and inhibit the protective Nrf2 pathway. Pomegranate and many other phytonutrient foods help promote the Nrf2 pathway and inhibit the inflammatory NF-kB pathway. We need the Nrf2 pathway in order to promote production of glutathione, our major antioxidant, which methylation cycle function supports too. Mainstream clinical literature usually frames the persistent activation of NF-kB and suppression of Nrf2 around chronic low-grade systemic inflammation, oxidative stress, and immune dysregulation generally associated with connective tissue disorders or persistent immune triggers.



Intersection with Hypermobility EDS and Connective Tissue Focus

Connective Tissue & Matrix Crosstalk: While hEDS is classically defined by structural matrix flaws (such as collagen dysregulation), patients frequently exhibit overlapping systemic traits—including heightened immune reactivity, mucosal sensitivities, and altered tissue repair.

The Inflammation-Matrix Axis: Genes like OLFM4 link extracellular matrix behavior with immune regulation. In populations with joint hypermobility and mechanical tissue stress, sub-clinical or chronic immune activation can place an additional burden on tissue remodeling, making multi-omics panels look beyond pure structural collagen genes to capture the broader inflammatory environment influencing pain and recovery.

Disclaimer: This information is being shared for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

References

Yang, M., Logarbo, B., Courseault, J., Wickramasuriya, N., Bix, G., and Longo, M., (2024), Long COVID and the Diagnosis of Underlying Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and Hypermobility Spectrum Disorders (P5-4.014), Neurology, 102 (7_supplement_1) 2478, https://doi.org/10.1212/WNL.0000000000204558, https://www.neurology.org/doi/10.1212/WNL.0000000000204558

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