‘How to Speak’, presentation style to engage your listeners and get your ideas across and sticking for them.

Not related, but interesting (AI voiceover, warning) The ancient widespread housing coolant was/is limestone.whitewash….insulated by reflecting solar radiation off the exterior of a building or roof, and yet somehow the roofing industry in the modern world is focused on black roofing, supposedly better in northern climates, absorbs heat.

The video also shows lining the inside of a roof with aluminum foil like reflective sheets, perforated though, to not trap moisture.

Unrelated to roof insulation:

Hum more often to help your vagus nerve, RAS, and Parasympathetic Nervous System.

Info video selling a service or course I think, but good explainer of the vagus nerve

Hilum (*the stem spot) of peas and soybeans, a saddle shaped valve for humidity release:

The role of the testa during the establishment of physical dormancy in the pea seed - PMC https://share.google/ir3pB63dQGbqciRvO

Glyphosate would interfere with tannin/flavonoid production in the pea (the dark pigments which have protective functions against insects and other microbe predators of the seed). Plants make antimicrobial phytonutrients to protect themselves and that gives us food with antimicrobial benefits to protect us too.

The Seed Coat’s Impact on Crop Performance in Pea (Pisum sativum L.) - PMC https://share.google/YWPHDsW60YsFoEhUC

Glyphosate interference with the shikimate pathway affects more than microbes… it may be increasing our risk of having moldy ‘dry’ beans.

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Great plains with buffalo paint style

Great Wall of China paint style

Great Barrier reef with a great white shark circling in the distance

Great day to be alive. Great day for brain teasers.

Great day to be you. May peace be with you.

Great music for release of old wounds. *Shared already, I still like it. Has a vibe of Indigenous hand drumming, flute and vocalization. The tones feel mournful but the beat is energizing. It got me up dancing and then doing stretches on a floor mat. Watch on YouTube. https://youtu.be/xvQjQnlRErM?si=3xDZtEm34fjcH3NI

Disclaimer: This information is being shared for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.