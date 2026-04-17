deNutrients - News to Use

deNutrients - News to Use

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Ann Pettus's avatar
Ann Pettus
15h

I listened to the video about how to hum to heal; got about 1/2 way through and lost patience; came back and fast forwarded, bit by bit, till the end... never did hear any humming. Anybody else?

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1 reply by Jennifer Depew, R.D.
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