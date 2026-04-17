Humming for vagal nerve calm; 'How to Speak', lecture by Prof Winston for MIT students; and glyphosate risk for dry peas and beans.
Roof insulation for warm climates; various videos and a bit of info about glyphosate risk for black-eyed peas and soy beans.
‘How to Speak’, presentation style to engage your listeners and get your ideas across and sticking for them.
Not related, but interesting (AI voiceover, warning) The ancient widespread housing coolant was/is limestone.whitewash….insulated by reflecting solar radiation off the exterior of a building or roof, and yet somehow the roofing industry in the modern world is focused on black roofing, supposedly better in northern climates, absorbs heat.
The video also shows lining the inside of a roof with aluminum foil like reflective sheets, perforated though, to not trap moisture.
Unrelated to roof insulation:
Hum more often to help your vagus nerve, RAS, and Parasympathetic Nervous System.
Info video selling a service or course I think, but good explainer of the vagus nerve
Hilum (*the stem spot) of peas and soybeans, a saddle shaped valve for humidity release:
The role of the testa during the establishment of physical dormancy in the pea seed - PMC https://share.google/ir3pB63dQGbqciRvO
Glyphosate would interfere with tannin/flavonoid production in the pea (the dark pigments which have protective functions against insects and other microbe predators of the seed). Plants make antimicrobial phytonutrients to protect themselves and that gives us food with antimicrobial benefits to protect us too.
The Seed Coat’s Impact on Crop Performance in Pea (Pisum sativum L.) - PMC https://share.google/YWPHDsW60YsFoEhUC
Glyphosate interference with the shikimate pathway affects more than microbes… it may be increasing our risk of having moldy ‘dry’ beans.
Great day to be alive. Great day for brain teasers.
Great day to be you. May peace be with you.
Great music for release of old wounds. *Shared already, I still like it. Has a vibe of Indigenous hand drumming, flute and vocalization. The tones feel mournful but the beat is energizing. It got me up dancing and then doing stretches on a floor mat. Watch on YouTube.
Disclaimer: This information is being shared for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.
I listened to the video about how to hum to heal; got about 1/2 way through and lost patience; came back and fast forwarded, bit by bit, till the end... never did hear any humming. Anybody else?