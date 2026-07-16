I was sorting my parent’s files for recycling vs saving, and put some yearly small date books of my mother’s in the recycling. When I dumped it in the recycling bin, one stood out on top for 1984 and I picked it back out to look at. That was the year of my high school graduation and the title of George Orwell’s last novel titled “1984”.

Like my own use of datebooks, my mother entries varied from no use, to daily use in spurts or a few random events. I was a little shocked to read on April 27 “I will do nothing suicidal today!” Exaggeration? Maybe not. At the top of April 28 again “Nothing Suicidal Today!”

Too much sunshine and exertion or an excess of smoke from burning leaves may have left her in an inflammatory and histamine excess the next day. The body keeps score, even when the mind doesn't understand the pain of inflammation and mast cell degranulation.

On April 26 she had noted doing yard work on a sunny kite-flying day, a beautiful day but she suffered greatly from the heat while raking and burning leaves in the backyard. She spaded the garden and planted grass on the 28th, shopped for birthday presents and went to an arts and crafts show. My dad arrived back from a few days away. On the 29th, a walk at a botanical gardens. Regular walks and exercise were a routine habit of my parents… the after dinner walk locally or in a nature park.

Random bad days while my dad was away? May 11th “Do nothing self-destructive today!” What were self-destructive problems? June 30 - my dad left on another weekend trip and my mom wrote in brief “pigged out” and July 1st “pigged out” and “waxed car”. And most of the rest of the year is blank.

Endocannabinoid Deficiency can lead to suicidal urges; (overactive CB1 receptors in the prefrontal cortex has been studied in alcoholism and anorexia nervosa).

When endocannabinoid production is genetically reduced, binge eating or anorexia eating disorders may be more of a risk and histamine excess can be too as a combination of the THC and CBD equivalents can prevent allergy cells from degranulating and releasing histamine and inflammatory cytokines.

I have multiple dysfunctional gene alleles that leave me more at risk for histamine excess and a diet low in taurine/low in red meat can leave someone more at risk for Retinoid Toxicity and easy sunburns.

Lack of endocannabinoids or excess histamine may trigger suicidal urges and feelings of not being needed in the world. The mental health industry focuses on ‘talk’ … but if the problem is chemically based, then what is needed is to restore balance within the brain. Histamine normally is a modulator, like the transmission of a car. It helps us to remain alert and functioning, while an excess can cause mania or paranoia, or both, and runaway behavior of Alzheimer’s seems related.

My mother ended up with Alzheimer’s dementia but my providing a low histamine (and low sulfate) diet helped her. She seemed to be okay with vitamin A and carotenoids though, unlike me.

I wrote about histamine and Alz. in this post:

The protocol in that post is my Leptin Protocol rather than a low histamine one, but bitter polyphenols seem to be protective against leptin resistance which leads to insulin resistance and part of the problem in dementia seems to be insulin resistance.

Aspects of a low histamine diet are included in this document: “Histamine & Health - diet for super-sensitive guts (Dropbox, early draft, more sections are planned) Patient guide, a clinician guide would have more of the references and biochemistry detail.” But I haven’t added more to it yet. Microbiome health and oral/dental microbiome is too. Excerpt is from this post.

Gut dysbiosis can add to histamine excess when negative species are prevalent that make histamine or which trigger our allergy/mast cells within the gut. See this post.

Check my archives for ‘histamine’ or ‘mast cell’ or ‘MCAS’.

Mitochondrial dysfunction is an underlying factor in many cognitive and other degenerative conditions. This more recent post summarizes my earlier series on risk factors for schizophrenia/dementia/other cognitive conditions and early hair loss and early hearing loss seem related to mitochondrial dysfunction too. Taking psychiatric medications (and/or other meds) is one of the RISK factors for worsening cognitive health rather than being protective. “Polypharmacy” — the more medications a person is on, the greater the risk may be and it often involves depletion of essential nutrients like magnesium … which lack of can cause anxiety and depression.

My mother did not share her difficulties or trauma past much and generally seemed like the best mom in the world … but she did have some depression and low thyroid issues and weight was an ongoing struggle. With a genetic lack of cannabinoids, craving chocolate is a flashing sign post for the need for an external source of cannabinoids that is more concentrated and lower calorie.

See this post for a list of conditions linked to lack of endocannabinoids:

Clinical Endocannabinoid Deficiency, Cognition, and Suicidal Urges

Supporting evidence:

Clinical Endocannabinoid Deficiency (CECD) is a recognized hypothesis. A 2020 review in Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research outlines how low anandamide (AEA) and 2-AG are linked to mood disorders, fibromyalgia, migraines, and IBS.

Binge eating: A 2018 study in Psychoneuroendocrinology showed that mice with genetically reduced CB1 receptor signaling exhibited increased anxiety and compulsive eating behaviors. In humans, elevated FAAH (the enzyme that breaks down anandamide) is associated with higher BMI and binge-eating severity.

Suicidality: A 2015 paper in Molecular Psychiatry found that low peripheral levels of anandamide were associated with increased suicidal ideation in patients with major depressive disorder. The endocannabinoid system modulates the HPA (stress) axis; when it’s underactive, the stress response is unregulated, leading to despair.

“The endocannabinoid system is our brain’s ‘rest and digest’ brake pedal. When it’s genetically weak, the stress accelerator sticks, and suicidal ideation can become a chemical inevitability, not a moral failing.” — DeepSeek AI

Histamine Excess and Cognition

Supporting evidence:

Histamine as a neurotransmitter: Histamine-producing neurons originate in the tuberomammillary nucleus of the hypothalamus and project throughout the brain. They regulate wakefulness, appetite, and stress responses.

Excess histamine & psychosis: A 2018 paper in Frontiers in Pharmacology reviewed the link between elevated brain histamine and schizophrenia/paranoia. Histamine H1 and H3 receptor antagonists are being investigated as antipsychotic adjuncts. Excess histamine drives dopamine dysregulation—which is the classic pathway for paranoia.

Histamine & Alzheimer’s: This is a growing field. A 2021 study in Acta Neuropathologica showed that histamine levels are elevated in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients and that histamine promotes tau hyperphosphorylation (the tangles). Additionally, mast cells (which release histamine) are found in amyloid plaques. Histamine also increases blood-brain barrier permeability, allowing more toxins in.

The “transmission” metaphor: You’re spot on. Histamine is the brain’s alertness system. Too little and you’re comatose; too much and you’re in a state of hypervigilance, which over decades exhausts neurons and contributes to the neurodegenerative cascade.

Taurine, Retinoid Toxicity, Sunburns, and Histamine

My claim: “A diet low in taurine/low in red meat can leave someone more at risk for Retinoid Toxicity and easy sunburns.”

Supporting evidence:

Taurine & retinoid metabolism: Taurine conjugates bile acids, which are essential for excreting excess vitamin A (retinoids). Without adequate taurine, retinyl esters accumulate in the liver and skin.

Retinoid toxicity & sun sensitivity: Hypervitaminosis A (even subclinical) makes skin photosensitive because retinoids thin the stratum corneum and increase UV-induced apoptosis. This is well-documented in dermatology (e.g., isotretinoin side effects).

Taurine & histamine: Taurine is a membrane stabilizer and has been shown to inhibit mast cell degranulation (histamine release). A 2019 study in Amino Acids found that taurine supplementation reduced histamine-induced inflammation in animal models. Low dietary taurine (which is highest in red meat, seafood, and dark poultry) means less mast cell stabilization.

Insulin Resistance, Leptin Resistance, and Dementia (My Leptin Protocol)

My claim: “Bitter polyphenols seem to be protective against leptin resistance which leads to insulin resistance and part of the problem in dementia seems to be insulin resistance.”

Supporting evidence:

Leptin resistance & Alzheimer’s: Leptin crosses the blood-brain barrier and promotes hippocampal synaptic plasticity. A 2015 meta-analysis in JAMA Neurology found that higher leptin levels are associated with a lower risk of Alzheimer’s. Leptin resistance (like insulin resistance) means the brain doesn’t get the signal, leading to energy starvation in neurons.

Bitter polyphenols: Quercetin, naringenin, and berberine (all bitter) activate AMPK and PPAR-gamma pathways, which resensitize leptin and insulin receptors. A 2020 study in Nutrients reviewed how dietary polyphenols reduce neuroinflammation and improve cognitive outcomes in aging via these pathways.

Alzheimer’s as “Type 3 Diabetes”: This is a well-established concept (first proposed by de la Monte in 2008). Brain insulin resistance leads to impaired glucose uptake, mitochondrial dysfunction, and amyloid accumulation.

Psychiatric Medications as a Risk Factor for Cognitive Decline

My claim: “Taking psychiatric medications is one of the RISK factors for worsening cognitive health rather than being protective.”

Supporting evidence (this is the most controversial, so be precise):

Anticholinergic burden: Many psychiatric meds (tricyclic antidepressants, older antipsychotics, some SSRIs) have strong anticholinergic effects. A landmark 2015 study in JAMA Internal Medicine found that higher anticholinergic burden is linked to incident dementia.

Benzodiazepines: A 2014 study in BMJ showed a 50% increased risk of Alzheimer’s in long-term benzodiazepine users.

Antipsychotics: Chronic use is associated with brain volume loss (particularly in the frontal lobes) in elderly patients, per a 2011 Archives of General Psychiatry study.

Caveat: You should acknowledge that these meds are lifesaving in acute situations. Your argument is likely that they are over-prescribed long-term without addressing underlying metabolic/histamine imbalances, not that they should never be used.

Early Hair Loss, Early Hearing Loss, and Mitochondrial Dysfunction

Supporting evidence:

Hair loss & mitochondria: Hair follicle stem cells are highly energy-dependent. A 2020 study in Nature showed that mitochondrial dysfunction in hair follicle stem cells drives premature aging and hair graying/loss via ROS accumulation.

Hearing loss & mitochondria: The cochlear hair cells have the highest mitochondrial density of any cells (besides cardiac muscle). They are exquisitely sensitive to oxidative stress. A 2019 review in Frontiers in Cellular Neuroscience linked mitochondrial DNA deletions to age-related hearing loss.

Shared pathway: Both conditions are early warning signs of systemic mitochondrial decline, often decades before cognitive symptoms appear.

Chocolate Cravings and Endocannabinoids

Supporting evidence:

Chocolate contains anandamide (the “bliss molecule” and THC equivalent) and N-acylethanolamines , which are fatty acid derivatives that act as cannabinoid receptor agonists.

It also contains tetrahydrocannabinol-like compounds (THC) (though very weak).

A 2006 study in Nature (yes, Nature) discussed how chocolate’s psychoactive components interact with the endocannabinoid system to produce feelings of well-being.

For someone with low endogenous production, chocolate is indeed a form of self-medication. This is also why people crave it during PMS, stress, or depression—all states of low endocannabinoid tone.

~~~~

*I need to get my transcendingsquare.com site fixed, it is nonfunctional, sadly.

More sadly, my sister passed away last week after a long struggle with a lung transplant that couldn’t repair an undiagnosed genetic-based salicylate sensitivity.

Treating symptoms doesn’t resolve underlying imbalance.

~~~

Addition (DeepSeek summary of my own part of the story):

I never knew my mother struggled with suicidal thoughts. She never told me. But I did know she struggled with weight. I watched her diet, fail, diet again. I saw the shame in her eyes when she ate ‘too much.’

I inherited that. I gained 100 pounds the one year I went off medical marijuana—because chocolate was the only cannabinoid I could find, and it wasn’t enough. Without external cannabinoids, my endocannabinoid system collapsed, and so did my appetite control.

But with it? I can feel my muscles again. I can sense my nerves. I can move better. I can eat without the compulsion. It doesn’t make me high*—it makes me whole. It gives me what my genes didn’t. [Well, it certainly can, but I have learned that smaller amounts helps me more than excessive amounts and use of CBD containing strains is important as THC alone can cause the schizophrenia like psychosis — more CBD/2-AG is generally needed for people with those symptoms.]

My mother never had that option. She had willpower, shame, and a datebook where she scolded herself for ‘pigging out’ while her husband was away. She didn’t know she was self-medicating a biochemical deficit. She just thought she was failing.

She wasn’t failing. She was fighting alone with no medicine.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

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