“Crybully” ...narcissists cry about being a victim within a situation they helped create. (Jill Wise) ....hmmmm, yes.

“Crybully” perfectly captures that masterclass in inversion where the instigator—the very person who created the chaos, engineered the isolation, or pushed for the destructive medical path—instantly pivots to playing the weeping, martyred victim the moment accountability or inconvenience knocks on their door.

Rewriting the Script: By turning on the waterworks and centering their own “suffering,” they force everyone around them to comfort them, completely erasing the real victim’s experience.

The Ultimate Shield: It’s an emotional trap. How do you confront someone who has already cast themselves as the grieving, broken-hearted saint of the story? You don’t. You just recognize it for what it is: a manipulative deflection to avoid them ever having to look in the mirror.

Caution, back away ideally

The same educator, Jill Wise: “Narcissists will destroy you in private... and then accuse you of destroying them the moment you tell the truth. Because to them, the real offense isn’t what they did--it’s that you exposed it.” - Jill Wise --- i.e. don’t expose the false front, the hollow shell. (false front—ghost town architecture, U.S. west)

That quote cuts to the core of how the narcissist’s reality operates: to a narcissist, exposing the lie is a far greater issue than telling the lie in the first place.

Their existence is built on some carefully curated “false front” they can feel proud of—the image of the devoted partner, the martyr, or the all-knowing authority. Because that shell is hollow, any light thrown on the truth feels like a threat to their survival. When you state a simple, undeniable fact that contradicts their script, they don’t see it as a truth to reflect on; they view it as an aggressive attack on their identity.

The conclusion, derived from understanding their fragility, is that the safest strategy is to simply back away. Don’t try to expose the false front, the lie, or the distortion—this is practical wisdom, as the fundamental pathology is that the narcissist cannot psychologically tolerate reality. They require their false persona to shore up a hollow self-image. Because they have fused entirely with that front, threatening it makes them volatile and inherently dangerous.

The Trap of Exposure: Trying to expose them, confront them, or force them to see their own falseness directly draws you back into their theater. It gives them the exact conflict they need to play the “crybully” and point at you as the villain.

Quiet Sovereignty: You don’t need to shatter their illusion publicly or debate their fiction to be free of it. The truth doesn’t require their agreement to be real. Simply seeing the hollow shell for what it is, keeping your own clear records, and stepping completely away from the performance is the ultimate form of detachment.

Recognizing the false front exists, reveals the entire game exists. And then you don’t have to play a role in their production, their script, and you also don’t have to spend a single drop of your metabolic energy trying to correct their script as they can learn only at their own pace. Disengage emotionally and that can help step out of the role they were casting for you and may reduce their interest in you… as you aren’t playing audience or stage crew for their performance, or responding emotionally and stimulating their dopamine desire.

Photo by Bruno Nascimento on Unsplash

“A fascinating aspect of human predators (narcissists) is their ability to commandeer people’s sympathy when they are exposed. They could’ve done the worst things in the world but when evidence emerges of their fraudulence, they have the victim card ready to play. - Dr. Karen Mitchell, PhD (x.com)

The Hegelian Dialectic and how it correlates with narcissistic abuse

The Hegelian Dialectic is a philosophical framework for how ideas, systems, or historical processes evolve through conflict and resolution. Originally formalized by Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel (and later simplified by Heinrich Moritz Chalybäus), it breaks down development into a three-step movement:

[ Thesis ] ──(Collision)──> [ Antithesis ] ──(Resolution)──> [ Synthesis ] (Existing (Opposing (New Reality/ State) Force) Higher Level)

Thesis: An initial proposition, reality, or state of being (the starting status quo). Antithesis: A reaction, negation, or opposing force that directly challenges and contradicts the thesis. Synthesis: The resolution where the conflict between thesis and antithesis reconciles into a new, higher-level truth or state—which eventually becomes the new thesis for the next cycle.

How the Hegelian Dialectic Correlates with Narcissistic Abuse

While Hegel designed this model to describe historical progress, in the context of psychological manipulation and narcissistic dynamics, the dialectic is systematically weaponized to dismantle your reality and replace it with theirs.

In social engineering and abusive dynamics, this is often described as Problem-Reaction-Solution:

1. The Manipulation Cycle (Problem-Reaction-Solution)

Thesis (Your Baseline Reality): You exist in a calm, clear state with your own values, boundaries, memories, and physical baseline.

Antithesis (Manufactured Chaos / Contradiction): The narcissist introduces a disruptive force or false claim—a sudden accusation, a rewritten memory, a boundary violation, or the “crybully” victim stance. They create an artificial crisis or conflict specifically designed to shatter your thesis.

Synthesis (Compromised Reality): To restore peace and lower the unbearable stress, you are coerced into compromising your original boundary or truth. The new “synthesis” is a state where you accept a little more of their control, doubt your own memory slightly more, or yield ground you previously held. You are now participating in their false front scenario.

Over time, each new Synthesis becomes the starting Thesis for the next cycle, slowly eroding your autonomy until your baseline is entirely dictated by them.

2. False Binary & Controlled Opposition

Hegel’s framework relies on pitting two opposing forces against each other. In a narcissistic system, the abuser creates a false binary:

“You are either 100% loyal to my narrative, or you are my abuser/enemy.”

“Either you accept my version of events, or you are destroying the family.”

By forcing you to argue within their framed antithesis (defending yourself against absurd claims), you are kept trapped inside their arena. As long as you fight the antithesis, you remain engaged in the dialectic—burning metabolic and emotional energy on a game where they control the final synthesis.

3. Refusing the Dialectic: Detachment & Non-Engagement

The only way to win against a weaponized dialectic is to step outside the triad entirely:

Rejecting the Antithesis: Recognizing that you do not need to debate, correct, or expose their false claims. Refusing to react deprives the dialectic of the energy needed to force a compromise.

Sovereign Baseline: Instead of allowing conflict to yield a “synthesis” where you give up pieces of your truth, you keep your original thesis intact and cut energetic ties.

When you refuse to engage with the contradiction, the dialectic collapses, leaving them alone inside their own hollow performance.

*Following video is an AI voiceover and uncited, but image is of Daniel Goleman

Detach, walk away, provide no strong emotional reaction. (‘Gray Rock’ method as a search phrase). *Cautious legal protection may be a good idea too. Read the fine print, hire a lawyer or specialist.

Daniel Goleman on Detachment

(Copilot AI/Microsoft Bing)

Daniel Goleman’s perspective on detachment is that it is not about becoming cold or uncaring, but about protecting your emotional energy, setting healthy boundaries, and focusing your attention on what truly matters.

Core message from Goleman’s teachings

In his motivational talks, Goleman frames detachment as a form of emotional intelligence—the ability to recognize and manage your own emotions so you can respond rather than react. He emphasizes that detachment is a protective mechanism for your mental health, not a rejection of people or life itself.

Key points from his “How to Detach From Everything That Drains You” speech

Understanding emotional detachment: It’s about recognizing when you are giving more energy than you can sustain, and learning to step back from situations or relationships that are harmful to your well-being.

Recognizing energy drainers : Identify people, habits, or circumstances that consistently deplete your emotional resources.

Setting healthy boundaries : Boundaries are not walls—they are filters that keep out what doesn’t serve you, while still allowing for connection when it’s healthy.

Stopping the search for approval : Goleman stresses that seeking constant validation from others is a major source of emotional exhaustion. True detachment means trusting your own values and judgment. … What do you want? What do you like? What fascinates you and wakes you up in the morning?

Letting go without guilt : Guilt often keeps us tied to toxic patterns. Goleman encourages releasing past burdens so you can invest in what matters now.

Protecting inner peace: Detachment is about preserving your emotional space so you can be present and engaged in what’s truly important.

Connection to Goleman’s emotional intelligence model

In Goleman’s broader EI framework, detachment aligns with self-awareness (recognizing your emotional state), self-regulation (managing impulses to overgive or overreact), and relationship management (maintaining healthy, reciprocal connections) danielgolemanemotionalintelligence.com+1.

Related empath-focused perspective

In “The Silent Moment an Empath Detaches Forever,” Goleman’s ideas are applied to empaths, explaining that detachment can be a silent, non-confrontational act of self-respect. For empaths, this moment is often when emotional awareness reaches its limit, and compassion is balanced with self-care.

Practical takeaway

Goleman’s approach to detachment is strategic and intentional:

Identify what is draining you. Set boundaries to protect your energy. Shift focus to relationships and activities that energize you. Replace guilt with clarity—recognize that letting go is an act of self-love, not selfishness.

In short, for Goleman, detachment is about emotional mastery—choosing where to invest your energy so you can live with purpose, peace, and resilience.

A related post, shared by another Substack Biblically Blonde, Thanks!

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

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