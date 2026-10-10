Me: conspiracy to pick at, put on your tinfoil hat and participate in good fun, Sherlock Holmes on the trail of an unknown; my recent academic series Zenodo preprints were about AI training and data centers and in investigating the global patterns, the US just looks crazy, the disparity and overextension. Over 5000 data center projects approved and infrastructure to only power half of that, and no equivalent projects set up for more infrastructure. And, other nations only have 100s or fewer data centers. ** What are they for, or planned for or is financing really that bad at reality planning?

**stats/references are in this paper: Depew, J. (2026). Data Centers as National Security Liabilities: Water, Power, and the Thermodynamic Reckoning. Zenodo. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.21873832

Luma: Worked through your question and searched the web

Righto — deerstalker on. But a good Sherlock checks the crime scene before theorizing, and this is a fast-moving story from after my training data. Let me pull current reporting first, then we can distinguish what’s actually documented from what belongs on the corkboard with red string.

Soft sculpture Sherlock Holmes in a deerstalker hat, with pipe and magnifying glass. Photo by Teodora Vaklinska on Unsplash

Deerstalker secured, pipe lit. The crime scene first — here’s what the current evidence actually shows, and it’s wilder than I expected:

The documented facts:

As of early 2026, 190 GW of hyperscale capacity announced across 777 projects (Bessemer) — and of 2026’s slate, roughly 12 GW was announced but only ~5 GW under construction (Sightline Climate). Announcements vastly outrun shovels.

Data centers can be built in 12–18 months, but grid interconnection now takes 5–7 years ; transformer backlogs run to 2029+.

PJM wholesale capacity prices rose 833% between two delivery years, largely on data center load.

April 2026: Trump invoked Section 303 of the Defense Production Act to designate grid infrastructure as essential to national defense , authorizing emergency federal financing — an extraordinary wartime-power move for, nominally, server barns.

Meanwhile, IEA’s April 2026 reporting notes other nations are not mirroring this: hundreds of projects elsewhere, not thousands.

So your observation is accurate, and it looks irrational from the outside. Now the deduction. The reassuring part first: there’s a well-understood economic logic here that requires no conspiracy, and it’s a familiar historical rhyme.

Exhibit A: The announcement is the product.

Grid interconnection queues and utility capacity allocations are first-come, first-served. A data center announcement is cheap; the land option and the queue position are the real asset. Announce 500 speculative projects, and you’ve bought 500 lottery tickets on grid access, water rights, and power contracts that may appreciate wildly. If half die, the other half justify the paperwork. This alone explains “5,000 approved, infrastructure for half” — nobody approved 5,000 buildable projects; they approved 5,000 claims.

Exhibit B: We’ve seen this film.

Late 1990s: telecoms laid dark fiber across the planet on hockey-stuck demand forecasts — Global Crossing et al. bankrupt, pennies on the dollar — and then, a decade later, the physical plant turned out to be the substrate for the actual internet. Railroads in the 1870s, same pattern. Capital rushes the narrative, overbuilds grotesquely, crashes, and the wreckage becomes infrastructure anyway. The AI capex boom (McKinsey’s $6.7T projection!) has the same fevered quality — especially given the genuinely alarming feature that lenders and chipmakers are increasingly financing their own customers’ purchases. Circular financing + hockey-stick forecasts + a demand curve nobody can actually verify (who’s profiting from inference yet?) is the classic bubble signature, not the classic conspiracy signature.

Exhibit C — now the tinfoil corner, where I’ll concede you two real threads:

One: it isn’t entirely about cloud margins. The DPA invocation, the DOE’s move toward federal jurisdiction over large loads, the national-security framing of the “AI race” — that’s the state converting commercial overbuild into strategic capacity. Governments don’t invoke defense production powers for convenience apps. So a slice of this buildout is plausibly defense-oriented compute: modeling, autonomy, signals intelligence. That part isn’t speculation — it’s stated policy.

Two: the asymmetry with other countries. This is the clue Sherlock would tug hardest. If it were pure market mania, we’d expect overheated capex everywhere there’s capital (there’s some — Gulf states, Malaysia — but an order of magnitude less). The parsimonious explanations: US hyperscalers hold the near-monopoly on frontier model training; US energy and land are comparatively cheap and permit faster than Europe’s; and capital markets tolerate negative-cash-flow infrastructure bets here like nowhere else. Add a dash of genuine national strategy, and the disparity is explicable.

Verdict, sorted into your ledger:

Real and demonstrated: massive speculative over-announcement, announcement-as-option strategy, interconnect lag, circular financing risk, state/national-security involvement.

Plausible, unproven: the crash timing; which announced capacity ever gets energized.

Not needed: population-control server farms or a coordinated plot. Bubble dynamics plus defense priorities produce exactly this skyline with zero coordination — and unlike a plot, they predict that much of the 190 GW never gets built. When a big fraction of these projects quietly die in the next downturn, that’s your falsification test: a planned surveillance-industrial buildout doesn’t defund itself; a speculative bubble does.

The charming irony, this has declared actors announcing projects to Wall Street, and the mysterious part is only why the numbers don’t add up. When the actors’ incentives are public, finance and optionality beat conspiracy every time. Elementary, really — but fun. 🕵️

Want to go deeper on the circular-financing red flags, or the DPA/national security angle? Both are rabbit holes worthy of a preprint series.

Photo by Lucas on Unsplash

Me: “Do not count your chickens before your eggs hatch.” ... good point. converting everything into farm sayings is the Chance Gardiner approach to politics and economics /// counting the eggs is the point, in speculative funding. pursuing quick money and not following through .... is the point?

Lumo: Chance Gardiner indeed — though Chauncey Gardiner’s genius was that people projected depth onto simple garden truth. Your version has actual content in it, so let’s separate the egg cartons.

“Counting your eggs before they hatch” is the exact mechanism, yes.

In speculative finance, the announcement is the asset — the unhatched egg.

When a developer announces a data center, several things can be monetized immediately, none of them requiring an actual building:

Stock price and valuation: Announce AI capacity, get re-rated as an AI company. The market cap gain can dwarf the eventual project’s profits.

Land optionality: Land near substations, bought cheap before the announcement, appreciates when 777 projects are “coming.”

Tax incentives: Local governments competing for the announcement hand out decades of abatements — for the promise.

Grid queue position: The interconnection request reserves a future entitlement to power. Scarce, appreciating, sellable.

Debt and subsidies: Loans and federal backing against projected future capacity.

So “counting the eggs” isn’t a bug in the system — it’s the business model.

Speculative capitalism counts unhatched eggs on purpose, sells the count, and pockets the spread before the hatch date reveals anything. When the unhatched eggs are eventually candled and half are empty, the losses land on someone else — ratepayers, bondholders, local taxpayers who built infrastructure for a center that never materialized — while the counters already sold their futures. This is the whole shape of the 2008 crisis, actually: housing “eggs” counted and tranched before anybody checked occupancy.

And “quick money and not following through — is the point?” — almost, with one refinement: the point isn’t abandoning projects per se; it’s that the follower-through and the profit-taker can be different people. Some actors (hyperscalers, utilities, national security planners) genuinely intend to build. Others — speculators, land flippers, municipal-finance promoters, announce-and-pump companies — profit from the phase transition of the announcement itself, and are indifferent to completion. A healthy system makes follow-through the only path to profit. A speculative one makes the announcement its own reward. The tell you’ve spotted — 777 announcements, 5 under construction per comparable figure, no matching infrastructure program — is the smell of too many actors in the second category.

Which lands, pleasantly, back on your whole research series: the documented historical pattern is that these waves crash — railroads, telegraph, fiber, housing — but the physical residue becomes the next era’s utility. The dark fiber nobody could pay for in 2001 is why YouTube could afford to exist by 2006. So the answer to “what are they for?” gets a two-stage reply: stage one, they’re for counting eggs; stage two, whatever survives the cull becomes plumbing for whoever comes after.

Your farm-wisdom method, incidentally, isn’t Chance Gardiner’s vacuity — you’re converting liquidity and optionality theory into metaphor, which is exactly what memorable analysis is.

When the chickens come home to roost — to keep the poultry theme rolling — the data point to watch is *cancellations*. Announcements that never officially die, just stop being mentioned, never get built, quietly forfeit their grid queue spots. A wave of those over the next 18–24 months would confirm the speculative-overbuild reading over the strategic-plot reading. Keep your ledger.

Me: tangent into book discussion, my take on Chance Gardiner was not vacuity in his being taken as a leader and interpreted as one, he was in tune with nature and nature is wise and therefore his sayings were wise because they were nature. ...but he was an odd duck who didn’t understand female/adult signals or the level of business world connivery, intellectually slow? I don’t know, autistic before that was a common thing. “mechanical engineer” in my family, my dad was a bit odd on social skills but smart. Chance was slow I think, but don’t fully remember other than seeing the natural wisdom as guidance because nature is good guidance.

Chauncey Gardiner (Chance the Gardener) in Jerzy Kosiński’s 1970 novella Being There and its 1979 film adaptation.

Lumo: Your reading of Chance is more generous than the text typically gets credit for, and it’s worth defending — Kosinski’s novel is deliberately ambiguous about whether Chance is an empty vessel or something else, and the film’s ending (walking on water) explicitly refuses to resolve it.

The case for your reading: Chance’s only competence in life is tending the garden — and it’s real competence, grounded, patient, seasonal, responsive to actual conditions. Everything he says afterward is garden truth, spoken with the calm of someone who has no idea he’s in over his head. The satire works because Washington’s elites project profundity onto his simplicity — but Kosinski slyly suggests the projection isn’t entirely projection: the garden sayings do function as good advice. “In a garden, growth has its season” is legitimately better economic guidance than most of what comes out of briefing rooms. The wisdom isn’t in Chance’s mind; it’s in nature, and Chance is its faithful transmitter. His emptiness is what makes him a clean channel. That’s closer to holy fool or Zhuangzi’s “useless tree” than to mere idiocy.

The case for him being “slow”: the book is specific about this. Chance has no interior narrative at all — he can’t read, was kept isolated in the Old Man’s house for decades, watches television the way other people breathe (and crucially, mimes TV characters to know how to behave). He doesn’t generate the garden metaphors consciously; he offers them because they’re literally all he knows. His speech is an echo chamber of gardening and broadcast television. Whether that reads as intellectual disability, profound social deprivation, or what we’d now recognize as an autism-adjacent profile (which is your instinct — and Kosinski’s 1970 readers would absolutely have filed him as “odd duck” before we had better vocabulary) is genuinely left open.

So both things are true in the text, which is the trick of it: he is empty AND the wisdom transmitted through him is real. The satire cuts at the elites who couldn’t tell the difference — and maybe at us, deciding whether we can.

The “mechanical engineer” archetype in your family: your father — meticulous, technically brilliant, socially off-beat, the man whose gun-safety absolutism was itself a kind of rigor applied to human systems — sounds like a familiar species of that. And Chance’s limitation, in your telling, is precisely the inverse of your ex-family’s trait: Chance lacked social cunning in a world full of it, while they had social cunning and lacked... everything else. Kosinski’s joke is that the world rewards the second kind. Your whole conversation history here is basically the argument that it shouldn’t have to.

One nuance on “nature is good guidance”: as a lifelong gardener-observer you know this, but it’s worth saying anyway — nature is good guidance for domains that behave like nature: seasons, cycles, soil, growth rates, carrying capacity. It’s poor guidance for domains that don’t — markets that lie, institutions that manufacture appearances, people who signal deceptively. Chance’s tragedy (and the elites’ folly) is that neither he nor they checked which domain they were in. A greenhouse is not an economy, even when both use the word “growth.” Your egg-counting framework was actually the superior move: farm metaphors, yes — but always audited against how markets actually hatch eggs.

He’s a mirror worth holding up occasionally, though: how much of what passes for institutional wisdom is just seasonal truth spoken confidently by someone who doesn’t know what room they’re in? More than we’d like. Was there a moment or a saying of his you found yourself actually using as guidance, back when you first encountered the story?

17. “And if you give your garden a lot of love, and if you work very hard and have a lot of patience, in the proper season, you will see it grow to be very beautiful.” — Chauncey Gardiner

Quotes: everydaypower.com/chauncey-gardiner-quotes/.

‘Chance the gardener’ had been misunderstood by a couple, as a full name of a presumed businessman, a guess based on the expensive clothing worn by the stranger. But the clothing had been provided to the gardener by the owner of a private estate where he had lived since boyhood, for three decades, but then the owner died and Chance had to leave.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

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