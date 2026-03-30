deNutrients - News to Use

deNutrients - News to Use

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hike in the Woods's avatar
Hike in the Woods
17h

Thanks for writing. I appreciate you sharing your knowledge and experiences with nutrition and health. I have also been effected by spike shedding and slower methylation pathways, so your observations about yourself have been very helpful for me.

Like you, I find that I feel better with extra magnesium, iodine, selenium, molybdenum, boron, methylcobalamin, benfotiamine, niacinamide, biotin, (plus the other Bs), taurine, and glycine. And my body's needs change. I was taking zinc consistently, and then felt I needed a break. Now it may be time to add it back in.

I also really like creatine. In the body, creatine is created through methylation, so any supplemental creatine you take frees up those methylation pathways for other processes.

I did a three month herbal protocol for detox and spike clearing, which helped a lot. I ordered tinctures from God's Herbs Heal. I started "low and slow," with small doses, increased slowly. For three weeks, I slept almost every afternoon. And then I began to feel better--less fatigue, more energy, better moods, better sleep, etc.

Taking chlorine dioxide has also helped a lot.

It's not all sunshine and rainbows; spike shedding and tinnitus are still issues. But I'm making progress, I have a sense of what's working, and I have hope.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jennifer Depew, R.D.
David's avatar
David
17h

Jennifer you are not going to like what I say but some of us consider scientists to be mad scientists the majority now have been academically educated to believe BS sponsored generally from certain companies we all know who I’m writing about! We are all different and unique what suits one person could have a detrimental affect on another. We all need to use our inbuilt intuition to decide what is good or bad for us, it’s trial and error in a very distracted and confusing world, it’s difficult to differentiate between so much information at our fingertips now that is good or bad for a long and healthy life.

Love and peace ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jennifer Depew, RD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture