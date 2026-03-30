Following the TMJ exploratory post, I had a really long conversation with DeepSeek in which I shared my long list of dysfunctional gene alleles (3x4 genetic screening report has over 140 or so things screened and I had a lot!)

The shorter story is that I really need to not forget my daily glycine and taurine amino acid powders as they are needed for my slow detox pathways, and nicotine likely helped me because I have slow choline metabolism anyway, but stopped eating eggs because of the apparent autoimmune sensitivity which might be low level parasite issues from species that ‘disguise’ as human albumin to try to bypass the immune system. I’m getting a bone scan soon to check on my elevated Alk Phos, and the TMJ pain may be related as one side seems to be enlarging rapidly which might be ‘Paget’s Disease’, which is treatable, or at least the enlargement might be able to be stopped. A brief look suggests the treatment can lead to worse problems though, so, I will look into more. (Karunakaran, et al., 2012)

Re Paget’s alternative treatments:

DeepSeek: Emerging Therapies Being Investigated

This is where your interest in “reversing the underlying changes” becomes particularly relevant. Recent research has identified several potential approaches that aim to locally reverse bisphosphonate effects in the jaw without interfering with systemic treatment :

Investigational Agent: Mechanism; Status

Geranylgeraniol (GG): Restores the mevalonate pathway that bisphosphonates blockPreclinical/in vitro

Magnesium (Mg): Promotes osteoclast differentiation even in presence of bisphosphonatesPreclinical; patent filed (Italian patent 2023)

Lithium chloride (LiCl): Inhibits GSK3β, favoring osteoclast differentiationPreclinical (discrepancies between in vitro and in vivo)

Teriparatide (PTH 1-34): Stimulates bone formationSystemic use studied; local use theoretical

These are not yet standard clinical treatments, but they represent active research directions. The magnesium approach is particularly interesting because Mg is already used as a dietary supplement and is considered non-toxic for topical use .

I think I will go take an Epsom salt bath.

The short story is that my salicylate sensitivity (and/or polyphenol overload) is about slow detox pathways from numerous gene alleles adding up to various bottlenecks. I also have some slow spots in cholinergic function, so nicotine would be helping me, but, other gene differences mean I am also at risk from not breaking down dopamine well, so some nicotine helps boost the cholinergic function but too much leads to dopamine excess (which is fun but might also be labeled ‘mania’ and can lead to overeating, offsetting the weight control benefits of nicotine as a GLP-1 promoter … but too much of that leads to slow gallbladder function which would further slow detox of some groups of chemicals.

MODERATION … what I need … what I’m not very good at by ADHD hyperfocus nature … I’m an on or off kind of person, but autoimmune or post-CoV era left me needing to force myself to slow down to a moderate pace or I relapse into flu-like symptoms for a day or two. Shingles occurred with overexertion too in 2021, closer to passive exposure to CoV injection season. It seems an ongoing risk though if I pushed myself too hard in exercise/sun/friction. The shingles does respond well to topical black seed oil. My archives have a variety of posts on ‘pox’ topics.

Choline is critical for supporting my not great cholinergic function. Diet: egg yolks, liver, nuts (especially almonds and peanuts), seeds (especially sunflower seeds), salmon, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, and certain legumes like soybeans. Sunflower or soy lecithin. Phosphatidylcholine, Citicoline.

Glycine (amino acid)/and/or Dimethylglycine, (methyl acceptor), supports detox pathways and the production of our internally made antioxidant, glutathione. Diet: Glycine is found in bone broth and would be in the cartilage and scrap part of meats more than in the muscle portions.

Taurine (amino acid) is important in detox pathways and for the transport protein that helps control activated vitamin A, Retinoic acid/Retinoids. Diet: Red Meat is the main source of taurine so vegans, vegetarians, and many chicken/fish eating people might be low.)



Magnesium and Sulfate

Epsom salt baths provide magnesium and sulfate topically, bypassing poor magnesium absorption in the gut which can occur for anyone with stress (changes the gut) and/or gut microbiome dysbiosis. But may also be a gene difference. The sulfate is bioactive and would help support slow sulfation (for detox and other functions), but I time my bath to not over absorb too much because that would further slow the pathway instead of supporting it. There are a couple forms of sulfur and one is a toxin that the pathway itself helps to breakdown … so we need sulfur phytonutrients to do sulfation, but too much needs the pathway to remove it, clogging the pathway from doing other helpful things. (roughly) The magnesium is critical for inflammation reduction and is used up more during stress, leading to lack of it when it is needed even more. Magnesium also is part of our energy ‘coin’ Mg-ATP. Mitochondria break down sugar or other macronutrients and produce Mg-ATP as temporary storage for the energy that was released from the sugar’s carbon bonds. Lack of magnesium is strongly linked to depression, anxiety, muscle cramps or knots, and irritability/anger can be caused by acute drops in magnesium level.

Sudden drops in magnesium may underlay '‘bar fights’ or ‘road rage’. (Or sports related ‘sudden death’ likely involves the loss of magnesum in sweat but lack of magnesium in typical ‘sports rehydration beverages’ .. Pedialyte is balanced). Alcohol increases urination and magnesium is lost in the urine. Have popcorn, peanuts or tortilla chips (or other magnesium rich salty snacks) to replace he lost electrolytes (Bonus Gold Star for having potassium rich salsa along with the tortilla chips). Low blood sugar drops may also be part of ‘road rage’ … coffee break doughnut wore off and dinner was needed before that last traffic jam held you up.



Methyl/hydroxy folate and B12, B1-2-3: Thiamin, Riboflavin and flush Niacin

Methyl folate but not too much of it …. I don’t have enough but am also sensistive to too much accumulating, and/or too much inhibits methylation cycles.

Hydroxy or methylcobalamin (B12) - I have a slowdown in B12 metabolism and it is needed for nerve function which I have other issues with too genetically … nerve and vascular dysfunction is likely for me and I have noted that for decades. Taking B12 helps and Epsom salt soak regularity is about 3 times per week, 20 minutes in a half full bath that has 1-2 cups of Epsom salt.

B1, Thiamine can help with hypoxia and my genetics make me more at risk for low oxygen.

B2, Riboflavin - cofactor for methyl-folate pathway (MTHFR) which is a gene allele I have. 400 mg spaced out over the day is my usual prevention plan, and I take an extra 300-400 mg for an acute migraine and it seems to work/stop the migraine….. acute treatment as well as preventative.

B3, flush Niacin - high dose can help support detox pathways that clear adrenochrome and that seems to reduce schizophrenia symptoms … suggesting ‘schizophrenia’ may be poor detox pathways and adrenochrome excess (rather than being a mystery or just a label)

B vitamins are team players, the whole baseball team is needed to play te methylation cycle game together (just picture three baseball diamonds with multiple balls in play and able to be thrown between diamonds… needed to be thrown between the 3 baseball diamonds. … like three-dimensional baseball x 3 = 9-dimensional baseball? … (head scratcher)

B5- pantothenic acid - does stuff, I seem to benefit from including it either in a good B-Complex or 500 mg tends to be available as a single supplement. (I avoid vitamin A, so I can’t take a one-a-day type of supplement.)

B6 - pyridoxine - too much can cause tingling nerves in the fingers but I need extra because I think I have pyroluria. Lack of B6 is linked to never having dreams. Adding the supplement restores dreams to some of my nights.

Zinc - I take extra because of pyroluria. I had white spots on a lot of my fingernails and loss of appetite, anorexia, when I first started taking zinc for the pyroluria need.

Choline is part of methylation cycles and is generally considered part of the B vitamin group without officially being considered an essential vitamin because the body can synthesize, make some of it for our use (but genetically, I can’t do that well). The B’s were numbered as part of a group of unknown chemicals that were numerically ordered and some led to the current list of B vitamins with gaps where chemicals were found not to be essential vitamins.

Brave AI: Choline does not have an official B vitamin number in the current list of eight recognized B vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9, and B12), as it was reclassified due to the body's ability to synthesize some of it. However, it is frequently referred to as "Vitamin B4" or the "9th B vitamin" in historical contexts (maybe choline is ‘B4’ but isn’t considered ‘essential’?) and some supplement marketing because of its functional similarities and inclusion in B-complex formulations.

Yes on the B4… choline is B4… Historical Designation: “Vitamin B4” has historically referred to choline, though the designation is no longer used officially because choline can be synthesized by the body, albeit not always in sufficient quantities for optimal health. …. I will consider it B4 for my genetically essential needs.

Current Classification: The National Academies and other authorities now group choline with the B vitamins for dietary reference purposes, assigning it a Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) rather than a B number.

Other “Missing” Numbers: Other substances once labeled as B vitamins, such as inositol (B8), PABA (B10), and salicylic acid (B11), were also removed from the official list for similar reasons regarding endogenous synthesis or lack of essentiality in all populations.

Me… B7?

Vitamin B7 is the official designation for biotin, a water-soluble B-complex vitamin also historically known as vitamin H.

Primary Functions: B7 acts as a coenzyme essential for metabolizing carbohydrates, fats, and proteins into energy. It is crucial for the health of hair, skin, and nails, partly by supporting keratin production.

Dietary Sources: Rich sources include egg yolks, liver, nuts (especially almonds and peanuts), seeds (especially sunflower seeds), salmon, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, and certain legumes like soybeans.

Deficiency: While rare, deficiency can cause hair loss, brittle nails, skin rashes, and neurological symptoms like depression or numbness. Raw egg whites contain avidin, a protein that binds to biotin and prevents its absorption, which can lead to deficiency if consumed in large quantities over time.

Supplementation: Biotin is a common ingredient in supplements marketed for hair, skin, and nail health, and may also play a role in blood sugar regulation for people with diabetes.

…B’s, the baseball team for 9-D baseball - methylation cycles spin in the cell cytoplasm, in the mitochondria within the cell and within the cell’s nucleus. and SAM is the ‘baseball’ that needs to be made in the cytoplasm (cSAM) and tossed into the mitochondria for their play (Mt-SAM), and from there into the cell nucleus (SAM) for its methylation cycles to be able to play ball (cycle).

9-Dimensional Baseball, played on three diamonds/baseball fields:

Stadiums: 1. cytoplasm (cytosol), 2. mitochondria and 3. nucleus

Mitochondria, upper left in thick black outline of a mitochondria shape;

Cytosol (cytoplasm) in upper right, with no extra boundary/outline, as the cytosol fills the whole cell, indicated by the blue line near the edge of the rectangle and labeled the Plasma Membrane of the Cell.

The nucleus of the cell is on the lower right of the graphic.

Formate is another chemical that travels through all the cycles and Mg-ATP is the energy source being used to power the chemical reaction pathways.

The methylation cycles are made up of several chemical reaction pathways that are loops when fully functioning (A > B > c > A > B > c > A >, etc ongoing; rather than A > B > c, stop). They are also interconnected loops, one loop using something another loop creates. This makes the chemical pathways interconnected gears, break one loop, one path, and they all stop.

Folate-Mediated One-Carbon Metabolism ( Hayden, Tyagi, 2022 ) *Note, if this looks complex, then you are correct, it is complex. But, this is likely the cause of cancer changes or other epigenetic conditions… loss of methylation in the cell nucleus means genes that should be ‘off’, methylated, are instead ‘on’, being made into unneeded proteins. Think of a cancer tumor as a placenta/baby/wound healing … uncontrolled growth with too many genes all turned ‘on’ and making stuff that is not needed, no wound to heal, except maybe general inflammation and lack of magnesium and B vitamins and a few other critical amino acids and trace minerals.

…so the 9-D baseball diamonds are tossing baseballs (SAM) and basketballs (formate) between the three stadiums. And without the Mg-ATP being produced in the mitochondria, all the stadiums would be shut down or slowed — let’s call it the bag of popcorn - magnesium rich energy food.

“Figure 2. Compartmentalization of FOCM (Folate-Mediated One-Carbon Metabolism). Note the presence of the folate-methionine one carbon cycle metabolism in the cytoplasm (cytosol), mitochondria and nucleus. »»> Additionally, note the importance of formate being transferred from the mitochondria to the nucleus, »»> as well as S-adenosylmethionine (SAM) via nuclear pores. »»> Mitochondrial FOCM generates formate for cytosolic and nuclear FOCM and biosynthetic precursors for mtDNA synthesis and mitochondrial protein translation. »»>It is important to note that mitochondrial SAM (Mt SAM) is derived from cytosolic SAM (cSAM). »»»»> Additionally, the Krebs cycle also resides within the mitochondria and provides NADH and FADH2 to the electron transport chain for ATP production. Importantly, deoxythymidine monophosphate (dTMP) synthesis occurs in the cytosol, nucleus and mitochondria, whereas purine synthesis and methionine synthesis take place within the cytosol. Thymidylate synthase (TYMS) converts deoxyuridine monophosphate (dUMP) to dTMP in a 5,10-methylene-THF-dependent reaction (not shown). ATP = adenosine triphosphate; c = cytosol; ETC = electron transport chain; FAD = flavin adenine dinucleotide; FADH = reduced flavin adenine dinucleotide; FFA = free fatty acids; HHcy = hyperhomocysteinemia; MS = methionine synthase; Mt = mitochondria; NADH = reduced nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide; T = thymidylate-thymine; U = uracil.” (Hayden, Tyagi, 2022)

That important paper, is discussed more in an older post:

I got side-tracked.

Sunshine and walking are fairly critical for daily needs. Both stimulate mitochondria and gut microbiome health.

Healthy gut microbiome is critical for making vitamin K2 so resistant starch tapioca pudding is a good thing in moderate servings. And I take Mega SporeBiotic from Microbiome Labs for Bacillus subtilis and other spore bacteria which some make vitamin K2. Vit. K2 helps control calcium. I have overactive calcium channel function so I am at risk for overexcitability and inflammation. But I need some calcium as there is a tendency toward secondary hyperparathyroidism from low magnesium leading to low calcium which is a cause of secondary hyper-PTH.

My vitamin D receptor is slow, so I might have some problems with that even when there is adequate vitamin D, but lack would compound the slowness.

….. it all gets pretty complex

Molybdenum helps with detox. Iodine and selenium help thyroid and gland function and are antioxidants. Boron is good at trace amounts (3 mg/day typically but a bit more might help too. Trace minerals need some caution as supplements because too much can be reached more easily than water soluble B vitamins.

Brown instead of black leather satchel. My great grandfather was a doctor with a black satchel he took along to house calls to sick patients. Photo by Jan de Keijzer on Unsplash

The shorter story for me was how important the glycine and taurine amino acid powders are … really affect the slow detox risk and lack of them are causal for the worse salicylate sensitivity episodes I’ve had. Accumulation of normal stuff because I’m not deactivating it makes dietary spices and other foods easily reach toxic symptom levels that a lab screening wouldn’t flag as a problem. They are screening for ‘took a bottle of aspirin’ type of toxic levels. Not being able to break down dietary amounts would look like a normal level on a lab test while accumulating in the person to the symptom causing problem zone at seemingly low/normal ranges.

In older times doctors had a little black bag and made house calls and didn’t have lab tests to depend on, but therefore were more observant with visual and reported symptoms — figure out the issue from the history rather than a lab report.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes withing the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

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