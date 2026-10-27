Step One Mini-Summary (last post): Reduce formaldehyde from environmental, dietary, or internal stress production of it.

Stop smoking / improve indoor air quality* —> Stop inhaling environmental aldehydes directly into your lungs and bloodstream. (*Smog or wildfire smoke too)

Reduce mental/physical stressors —> Dial down the metabolic storm generating endogenous stress chemicals.

Avoid aged or poorly stored/overheated bottled juices —> Cut out hidden dietary formaldehyde sources created by aging or heat processing and pectin breakdown.

Step Two, Protein adequacy:

The Formaldehyde Sponge: Why Glycine and Serine Aren’t Just “Calming Supplements”

(Gemini AI assistance with some editing)

When we think about stress chemicals, we usually picture cortisol, adrenaline, or the general inflammatory soup that leaves us feeling wired and tired. But there’s a quieter, more toxic chemical byproduct generated during high-stress states and normal metabolism that rarely gets talked about: formaldehyde.

Yes, that formaldehyde—the one famous for preserving biological specimens in jars.

Endogenous formaldehyde is constantly being generated inside our bodies through normal metabolic processes, detoxification pathways, and the chemical fallout of a revved-up stress response. Because formaldehyde is a reactive “one-carbon” molecule, it acts like a molecular crowbar. It loves to cross-link proteins, damage DNA, and gum up delicate cellular machinery.

If a person’s clearance pathways are sluggish—whether due to dysfunctional genetic alleles (SNPs) in methylation, or high toxic loads, or a depleted amino acid pool—that internal formaldehyde hangs around longer than it should, contributing to tissue irritation, neurological fatigue, and systemic burnout.

This is where glycine and serine step in as our body’s ultimate biological rescue crew.

1. The One-Carbon “Hot Potato”

Think of a reactive formaldehyde-derived fragment as a burning hot potato. Your cells can’t just toss it out; they have to neutralize it safely.

Glycine acts as a primary molecular sponge. Through a brilliant biochemical handoff involving the folate cycle and an enzyme called serine hydroxymethyltransferase (SHMT), glycine intercepts that reactive one-carbon fragment and absorbs it.

The result? Glycine turns into serine.

Instead of letting a toxic, protein-cross-linking formaldehyde fragment bounce around your tissues wreaking havoc, your body successfully converts it into a safe, useful amino acid. You are literally turning metabolic exhaust into building blocks. But this detox pathway requires an adequate, steady supply of free glycine and serine. If you run low on glycine, the sponge is wrung dry, and formaldehyde clearance stumbles.

2. The Brain-Calming Side Benefit

Beyond their role as cellular detox sponges, both glycine and serine are powerhouses in the central nervous system.

Glycine acts as an inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brainstem and spinal cord, helping to dial down hyper-reactive neural firing.

Both glycine and serine act as co-agonists at NMDA receptors in the brain, helping to modulate excitotoxicity and calm an over-revved nervous system that’s been stuck in “fight or flight.”

When you’re deep in a research rabbit hole, burning through mental energy and stress hormones, your brain is actively chewing through these amino acids. Slacking on your glycine powder isn’t just missing a supplement; it’s taking away your nervous system’s brake pads and your cells’ primary formaldehyde buffer all at once.

3. The Daily Stack: Pulling It Together

If glycine is the formaldehyde sponge, taurine plays an equally critical role on the liver and clearance side—particularly acting as a regulator for retinoid handling and bile acid conjugation, keeping your detox pathways greased and flowing smoothly without backing up.

The practical takeaway for self-care routine:

Glycine: Step One need for keeping the formaldehyde one-carbon sponge saturated (detoxing) and for keeping the brain calm. Glycine is an inhibitory signaling amino acid within the brain along with serine and also GABA which is not discussed in this post but it is also an amino acid with calming properties.

Serine: The natural partner in that clearance pathway as it is formed from glycine + formaldehyde.

Taurine: The steady anchor/transport protein need to control activated vitamin A that is produced and exported from the liver.

Cysteine: Not typically low in average diets, but critical for production of keratin in skin, hair and our finger or toe nails, and the transport protein: Vitamin D-Binding Protein (DBP) (discussed later). Cysteine (N-Acetyl Cysteine) is also essential for our ability to make glutathione which is our primary internally made antioxidant. Nrf2 pathways and functioning methylation cycles promote production of glutathione. An excess supplementation of cysteine is a negative though for methylation cycle function as it acts as a negative/inhibitory feedback control. The body can see an excess of cysteine or folate or folic acid as a signal to slow down the methylation cycle function as … it must be over working. The body isn’t able to tell the difference between a high dose supplement from normal metabolic controls.

See this post for more detail about the role of cysteine or NAC in methylation cycles and glutathione production:

Step Two (Continued): Collagen, Hypermobility, and the Glycine Squeeze

When we look at conditions like POTS, Ehlers-Danlos/hypermobility, ADHD, and chronic autonomic fatigue, the core structural bottleneck often comes back to collagen integrity.

Collagen isn’t just about skin elasticity; it forms the literal scaffold of your blood vessels, fascia, and connective tissue. Biologically, collagen has a very strict structural rule: roughly one out of every three amino acids in a collagen strand must be glycine (following the repeating Gly-X-Y peptide motif).

If our daily protein intake is deficient—or if we are eating plant-based without accounting for total amino acid yield—then our body struggles to maintain this connective scaffold. But there is a double-jeopardy effect here: the Glycine Squeeze.

Vascular Pooling in POTS: Weak, glycine-starved vascular walls lose their elastic recoil. The when you stand up, flaccid veins struggle to constrict properly, leading to blood pooling in the lower extremities, reflex tachycardia, and the classic orthostatic spike of POTS. The Detox Diversion: As discussed in Step One, glycine is your primary “sponge” for neutralizing reactive formaldehyde and clearing metabolic stress chemicals. If our detox pathways are constantly consuming our glycine pool just to keep up with internal formaldehyde loads, then our collagen synthesis gets left out—unmade. Connective Tissue Sag: Starving the connective tissue matrix worsens ligamentous laxity, joint instability, and physical strain on the autonomic nervous system—a pattern frequently shared across the hypermobility/neurodivergent spectrum.

Securing total protein adequacy isn’t just about preserving muscle mass or protecting against long-term cognitive decline; it is about supplying the raw amino acid building blocks—specifically glycine, serine, and proline—needed to repair the vascular and fascial infrastructure.

By addressing Step One (Formaldehyde Clearance) and Step Two (Protein & Amino Acid Adequacy) together, we stop draining our glycine sponge for fire-fighting (coping with formaldehyde excess) and start using it to rebuild the vessel walls, the collagen, which helps hold us together with flexible strength.

Transport Proteins for active vit. A or D

Activated retinoids or Retinoic Acid as a specific form, are more like hormones, similar to activated vitamin D which also has a transport protein to keep it safe during transport through the body. Vitamin D’s transport protein has two names: GcMAF or Vitamin D Binding Protein. Active vitamin A or D need to be carefully controlled as they can cause or are needed for transcribing DNA into proteins. Both are critical for immune response but when excess is present, overactive, then an unnecessary immune response is excess inflammation. Flu symptoms in part ARE the immune inflammatory response. A high fever can help kill infectious microbes.

Vitamin D Binding Protein (DBP or GcMAF)

The Vitamin D Binding Protein (DBP) is quite large with 474 amino acids in a linear chain which then folds into a more complex shape. Cysteine is an important amino acid within that structure with 28 cysteine being required for each of the transport proteins … for transporting one active vitamin D. Visualize a tiny taxicab or police car that is designed to carry one activated vitamin D.

[Aside: Autism seems to involve low levels of vitamin D, which might involve lack of the critical Vitamin D Binding protein (DBP) to carry it (also called GcMAF; gcmaf.net/blog/gcmaf-protein) but may also be due to other reasons.]

Amino Acids used in DBP structure (Bing/Microsoft search summary): While the exact residue counts vary slightly depending on the reference sequence and post‑translational modifications, the human Gc protein’s composition includes all 20 standard amino acids, with notable proportions of:

Hydrophobic residues (e.g., leucine, isoleucine, valine) in the binding domains for vitamin D metabolites

Cysteine (28 residues) for disulfide bonding

Arginine and lysine for electrostatic interactions with vitamin D

Aspartic acid and glutamic acid for polar interactions

Proline and glycine in helical and loop regions UniProt+1

The full residue breakdown is in the UniProt sequence file, which lists each position and its amino acid. [How to synthesize GcMAF, which wasn’t the citation I expected, but is here now in case you have a molecular factory: (Nabashima, et al., 2020).]

Vegan Diets - may need Lysine

…and total protein can be difficult without adequate beans/peas and some nuts/seeds. See the last section in the post for more on that.

Vegan diets may be low in lysine. Use of soy products can make it easier for vegans or vegetarians to get a generous amount of protein with the full range of essential amino acids. (Mariotti and Gardner, 2019) Soy, however, is similar to gluten and dairy in adding risk of bowel membrane ‘leakiness’ due to the lectin content. People with autoimmune or allergy risks may be more protected if soy, gluten and dairy are excluded or limited in the diet …and corn has a different protein that can add to the problem of bowel membrane gaps that allow whole proteins to slip through ‘Tight Junctions’ between intestinal cells. The lectins cause the junction to be less ‘tight’, like mortar fell out from between bricks.

Brick wall with gaps in some of the white mortar which would allow water or bug entry. Photo by Jeremy Eckert on Unsplash

More about lectins and ‘leaky’ gut:

Protein Adequacy May Help Soothe the Brain and Body

Glycine, serine and GABA are all calming for the brain and critical within detoxification pathways. When we apply metabolic math to household dynamics (cranky or satiated?), so much invisible hostility may make more biological sense.

Think about what is actually happening under the hood:

The Thermodynamic Mismatch: A 6-foot-plus working man or a teenage boy in the middle of a growth spurt are both essentially running a high-performance industrial engine. Both can need roughly 4,000 calories of dense protein adequate fuel just to maintain basic function and tissue repair and support a good mood. If a physically active working man or teen comes home to a trendy, micro-portioned “wellness” meal kit designed for a sedentary 1,500-calorie baseline, his brain may register an immediate energy deficit — visually recognizing that he wants a larger meal not a dainty snack. The Neurochemistry of “Hangry”: When caloric and micronutrient needs aren’t met, blood glucose dips, neuropeptide Y spikes, and the brain triggers a survival-driven stress response (fear/fright/flight/fight). Irritability, short tempers, and resentment aren’t just character flaws of the physically active working male—they are direct neurochemical symptoms of an under-fueled metabolic machine that ran out of fuel and was hoping to refuel at home. The Labor & Cost Trap: Modern convenience foods and meal kits are wildly expensive for the calorie or protein content and are generally portioned for tiny appetites or the average ‘2000 calorie’ menu of the US Nutrient Label. Trying to feed a high-output active family or tall young men on tiny, expensive portions will also be frustrating for the cook who is now exhausted, broke, and resentful of the sheer volume of work required to prepare any food, while the person with massive caloric needs is still starving and wondering why the large food budget never provides enough food.

There is a viral video montage of men reacting with pure awe and gratitude as they walk into their home and are handed a massive, home-cooked plate of food. This isn’t just about traditional gender roles—it’s a visceral, biological reaction to being properly nourished after a grueling day of physical work. When someone takes the time to feed a hard-working body the actual fuel it requires, it feels like deep, foundational care. Women need to eat too, but, realistically a petite woman or woman with a desk job needs half or less the total protein and calories as a large physically active man or teen boy. They do need an extra burger or pork chop— truly, their body NEEDS it. Don’t waste food budget on tiny fancy meal kits when the family needs that money spent on a roast or large pot of bean stew (and minimal sides of rice, crackers or corn bread).

An example of a 4000-calorie daily menu plan is in this post:

Neuropeptide Y (NPY) — Our ‘Hangry’ Hormone?

What it is: Neuropeptide Y is an ancient, powerful survival hormone and neurotransmitter produced heavily in the brain (the hypothalamus) when the body detects a severe energy deficit, low blood sugar, or physical stress.

What it does:

The Ultimate Hunger Signal: NPY is one of the most potent appetite stimulators known in biology. When calories or protein drop too low, NPY spikes to scream at the brain: We are running out of fuel, go find dense calories immediately. The Stress/Irritability Link: NPY doesn’t just live in the appetite center; it is deeply intertwined with the brain’s emotional and threat-response circuits (like the amygdala). When NPY surges due to under-fueling and physical exhaustion, it shifts the nervous system into a hyper-vigilant, short-fused, “survival-mode” edge.

Why it matters for the “Hangry” dynamic: That snappy, irritable, ready-to-fight-over-the-last-pork-chop feeling isn’t just a bad attitude—it’s an NPY survival spike. The brain is treating an empty stomach like an acute famine emergency, flooding the system with a chemical that prioritizes immediate food-seeking and fierce defense of resources over polite conversation.

So, when a hard-working man, woman, or growing teen comes home starved, their brain is literally swimming in NPY. Feeding them (or yourself) a massive, protein-dense plate of food isn’t just nice—it’s the quickest way to shut off the emergency alarm and bring the nervous system back online!

Leptin resistance and NPY spikes are two sides of the very same coin:

Leptin is the satiety signal that tells the brain, “We have plenty of energy stored, you can turn down the survival alarms and relax.”

When someone is leptin resistant —or when they are genuinely under-fueled after a high-output day—that signal breaks down or gets drowned out.

The hypothalamus interprets that silence as an active famine emergency, driving NPY levels through the roof. The end result is classic “hangry” survival behavior: hyper-vigilance, irritability, and an intense drive for rapid, dense energy.

When mom (or dad) steps in with a massive pot of bean stew, a hearty roast, or two pork chops instead of a dainty, expensive meal kit, she isn’t just serving dinner—she is performing an acute neuro-chemical intervention! She is restoring blood glucose, delivering glycine and GABA precursors, shutting off NPY, and giving the brain permission to drop out of fight-or-flight mode.

For more about meal planning and Leptin Resistance (and how plant phytonutrients are protective) see my open access Zenodo paper on Leptin:

Leptin Resistance, Obesity, and Gut Dysbiosis: The Role of Bitter Phytonutrients, Niacin, and Zinc [Review/Hypothesis] (Depew, 2026)

The Tongue-Gut-Brain Axis: Bitter taste receptors (TAS2Rs) aren’t just for tasting bitter food—they act as critical metabolic and endocrine switches throughout the gut and hypothalamus.

The Satiety Cascade: Linking bitter phytonutrients (like pomegranate ellagitannins and urolithin-A) directly to GLP-1 release, PPAR promotion, mitochondrial function, and leptin receptor expression explains why whole, bitter, unrefined foods curb runaway NPY/hangry spikes in a way hyper-processed foods never can.

Micronutrient Cofactors: Identifying niacin and zinc as essential cofactors for TAS2R gene transcription and function gives clinicians and patients actual biochemical levers to pull instead of just telling people to “eat less.”

Systemic Anti-Inflammatory Control: The GP109A receptor link showing PPAR promotion and NF-kB inhibition ties right back into breaking the self-generating inflammatory loop we discussed earlier.

Protein inadequacy as a risk for dementia:

That post is a grab bag, so here is an excerpt of the protein part with some additional text or edits:

Study found lower protein intake associated with higher risk of cognitive impairment.

Xinyi Xu, Yueheng Yin, Li Niu, Xinxin Yang, Xinru Du and Qingbao Tian, Association between Changes in Protein Intake and Risk of Cognitive Impairment: A Prospective Cohort Study, Nutrients 2023, 15(1), 2; https://doi.org/10.3390/nu15010002 https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/1/2

An extreme decline in animal-based protein led to a 48% worse risk for developing dementia and an extreme decline in fish/aquatic protein was non-linear but had a 50% increased risk for dementia. For plant-based protein, either an extreme or moderate decline in bean/nut protein had non-linear effects. Compared to participants with a stable intake of the food type, those with an extreme or moderate decline in bean intake had increased risk of cognitive impairment, (“HRs of 1.37 (95% CI = 1.09– 1.72, p = 0.006), and 1.26 (95% CI = 1.01–1.58, p = 0.038), respectively”), while those with a mild decline, mild or moderate improvement in nut intake had a lower risk of cognitive impairment, (“HRs of 0.81 (95% CI = 0.67–0.97, p = 0.025), 0.70 (95% CI = 0.56–0.87, p = 0.001), and 0.58 (95% CI = 0.44–0.77, p <0.001), respectively”).

…so compared to their own food survey responses over time, the participants who had an extreme drop in animal-based protein had worse risk for dementia. While eating more nuts was protective, participants on plant-based protein diets were at more risk from even a moderate decline in bean or nut protein but maintaining some routine intake of nuts was protective.

The Practical Nutritionist Math:

While beans and nuts are nutrient-dense, achieving protein adequacy on a strictly vegan diet requires deliberate planning:

1.5 cups of cooked beans/peas = ~3 oz meat equivalent of protein .

However, that 1.5 cups of beans brings 2 bread group equivalents of carbohydrates.

If a vegan menu planner does not intentionally scale back starchy vegetables, fruits, and grains, then the total carbohydrate load becomes excessive—risking weight gain, metabolic dysfunction, or volumetric fullness before reaching total amino acid targets. Consuming small portions of beans alongside large portions of refined grains (e.g., a tiny scoop of beans over a large pile of rice) can set up a long-term trajectory toward metabolic instability and cognitive decline. While tofu/soy provides a denser protein payload with less fiber, the lectin profile must be evaluated individually.

Tofu (soy) has less fiber which can make it easier to get a 3-ounce protein equivalent within one meal, but it still has more carbohydrates than a serving of fish or meat has.

The study participants on a plant-protein based diet were more at risk for cognitive impairment with even a moderate drop in bean or nut intake compared to the animal/fish protein diets only being significantly linked to dementia with an extreme drop in protein intake.

Hazardous Ratios (HR) Explainer

Hazardous Ratios (HR) can be confusing when unfamiliar with epidemiological statistics, and the way the numbers are written here makes the plant protein risk sound deceptively smaller when it is actually just as high (or higher - a risk with a moderate drop, not just an extreme drop in protein intake).

HR 1.0 means baseline risk (0% increase or decrease; risk is equal to those with stable intake).

HR 1.37 means a 37% increased risk (or 137% of baseline risk).

HR 1.26 means a 26% increased risk (or 126% of baseline risk).

HR 0.81 means a 19% reduced/protective risk (1.0 - 0.81 = 0.19 lower risk).

HR 0.58 means a 42% reduced/protective risk (1.0 - 0.58 = 0.42 lower risk).

So when we compare a 37% or 26% increased risk of dementia with an extreme or moderate reduction in bean intake to the 48% or 50% increased risk from an extreme reduction in intake of animal/fish protein, they are all in the same dangerous ballpark for brain health! It is interesting that there seems to be a ‘larger’ risk for the animal protein diet which does suggest there is some protection occurring from plant phytonutrients in the plant protein diets.

Too Much Protein Intake Chronically, May Harm Kidney Health

An overload of protein can be hard on kidney function and the following post includes the math for calculating a standard recommendation for daily protein intake goals:

Our kidneys clear daily acidic waste, metabolic byproducts, excess minerals, and nitrogenous toxins. Maintaining adequate hydration is critical to prevent filtration strain and tissue damage. Finding the balance—meeting full amino acid requirements without overloading renal clearance—is the goal.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

References

Mariotti F, Gardner CD. Dietary Protein and Amino Acids in Vegetarian Diets-A Review. Nutrients. 2019 Nov 4;11(11):2661. doi: 10.3390/nu11112661. PMID: 31690027; PMCID: PMC6893534. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6893534/

Nabeshima, Y., Abe, C., Kawauchi, T. et al. Simple method for large-scale production of macrophage activating factor GcMAF. Sci Rep 10, 19122 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-75571-y

Xu, X., Yin, Y., Niu, L., Yang, X., Du, X., and Tian, Q., (2023), Association between Changes in Protein Intake and Risk of Cognitive Impairment: A Prospective Cohort Study, Nutrients 2023, 15(1), 2; https://doi.org/10.3390/nu15010002 https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/1/2

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