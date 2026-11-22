Bone broth and gelatinous soup broth is well-known for its glycine content, but plant food protein also contains some glycine. Later in the post animal and marine sources of glycine are discussed along with a health risk associated with larger intakes of glycine, collagen that is related to a risk from glyphosate residue discussed in the last post—glyoxylate, (last post link).

Plant-Based Glycine Sources

Everyday plant proteins provide some baseline glycine intake—and soaking/cooking legumes makes them gentle on an irritated tongue, esophagus and gut lining.

Food (Cooked / Prepared): Serving Size ~ Approximate Glycine; Other Notes for Mucosal & Salicylate Sensitivity

Pumpkin Seeds (ground/butter or well-soaked): 1 oz (28 g) ~1.2 – 1.5 g; Highest plant concentration; grinding into flour/butter avoids sharp edges on the tongue.

Red Lentils (well-cooked, soft): 1 cup cooked ~0.7 – 0.8 g; Soft texture, easy to swallow without esophageal friction, low salicylate.

Black-Eyed Peas (well-cooked, soft): 1 cup cooked ~0.6 – 0.7 g; Gentle texture, solid protein + folate/zinc support.

Moong Dal (presoaked, cooked soft): 1 cup cooked ~0.5 – 0.6 g; Very easy to digest and soothing on the upper GI tract.

Glycine, Collagen Supplements, and Glyoxylate Risk

We looked at glyoxylate risk in the last post—focusing on fatty liver and COPD associations seen in NHANES participants with higher urinary glyphosate levels. I updated the post this morning with a caution when I learned that we also may make the reactive metabolite from our dietary intake of glycine or collagen, not just from Glyphosate residue (last post link).

Short story: Formation of glyoxylate from glycine, hydroxyproline or glyphosate would be more of a risk when we are also dehydrated, overly acidic (increased systemic and/or urinary acidity), and low in the B vitamins: niacin (B3) and vitamin B6 (pyridoxine / active P5P).

Glyoxylate is directly linked to oxalate (the same compound behind oxalate crystals in foods and calcium oxalate kidney stones), and overall acidity—especially acidic urine—increases the risk that oxalate will crystallize.

Oxalate sensitivity & urinary crystals: Dietary oxalate sensitivity, low urinary citrate, or a personal history of calcium oxalate kidney stones makes glyoxylate spillover more noticeable. (In rare genetic conditions called primary hyperoxaluria , inherited defects in the liver enzymes AGXT or GRHPR cause severe lifelong oxalate overproduction—whereas in everyday life, acidic urine and low B6/B3 can trigger milder secondary oxalate crystallization .) When urine or tissue fluids are overly acidic, oxalate from internal metabolism or plant foods can form microscopic, needle-sharp calcium oxalate crystals that cause a painful “pins-and-needles” or stinging sensation in the gut, bladder, or during urination.

High-oxalate plant foods include spinach, kale, brown rice bran, dark chocolate/cocoa powder, black beans, kiwi, and cactus pears.

Beyond soluble oxalate, both kiwifruit and cactus pears ( Opuntia ) naturally pack microscopic, needle-shaped calcium oxalate raphide crystals right inside the fruit tissue—explaining why they physically sting the tongue/mucosa and push an already full oxalate load straight over the edge into “What is going on?”.

More information about plant oxalates is available in an older post: ‘Oxalate - needle like crystals that plants make to reduce insects from eating them.’ [link].

Yesterday’s post is a deep dive focused more on glyphosate residue sources and risks which turned out to include the risk of it being converted into glyoxylate, so read that post for more about why glyoxylate is a danger to us. Today’s post is more about safe use of glycine and/or collagen supplements and where we can find glycine in plant or animal protein foods.

Four Diet Tips to Reduce Our Risk of Forming Glyoxylate, …whether from Glycine, Hydroxyproline in Collagen, or from Glyphosate Residue

1. Adequate Hydration:

For Glyphosate: Absorbed glyphosate is cleared almost entirely unchanged by the kidneys in urine . Steady fluid intake supports renal blood flow and glomerular filtration, helping clear glyphosate faster rather than letting it linger.

For Glyoxylate / Oxalate: Higher urine volume dilutes urinary oxalate and calcium concentrations, directly lowering the physical risk of calcium oxalate crystal precipitation in kidney tubules if any glyoxylate spills over into oxalate.

2. Avoiding Over-Acidity (Cytosolic & Urinary pH):

For Glyoxylate / Oxalate: Acidic urine ( low pH ) favors crystal aggregation and lowers urinary citrate (citrate is one of the body’s main natural inhibitors that binds calcium and prevents calcium oxalate crystals from forming). Inside cells, cytosolic acidosis also stresses mitochondrial redox enzymes.

For Glyphosate: Because glyphosate is a zwitterionic/ionizable molecule ( phosphonate + carboxylate + amine groups), local pH shifts influence its ionization state, membrane interaction, and tubular handling during renal clearance.

3. Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine / Active P5P):

Direct Glyoxylate Detoxification: Vitamin B6 ( P5P ) is the essential cofactor for hepatic peroxisomal AGXT (alanine-glyoxylate aminotransferase), which transaminates glyoxylate safely back into glycine so it doesn’t oxidize into oxalate or form protein adducts.

Indirect Glyphosate / Transsulfuration Support: B6 also powers CBS and CGL/CTH in the transsulfuration pathway to keep glutathione synthesis running when environmental exposures increase oxidative stress.

4. Vitamin B3 (Niacin / NADPH):

Direct Glyoxylate Reduction: Vitamin B3 supplies the NADPH cofactor required by GRHPR (glyoxylate/hydroxypyruvate reductase) to reduce glyoxylate into glycolate instead of oxalate.

Redox Defense Against Glyphosate Stress: NADPH is equally critical for glutathione reductase (GSR) to recycle oxidized glutathione ( GSSG ) back into active reduced glutathione ( GSH ) after oxidative insults.

Glycine in the Diet vs Glycine Amino Acid Powder vs Collagen Supplements

1. Modern Muscle-Meat Diets vs. Nose-to-Tail Ancestral Diets

Glycine intake in an older-style nose-to-tail omnivore diet versus the amount of glycine likely to be present in a modern day diet—and how a 10–13 grams/day goal might compare.

The numbers line up closely with what functional biochemists like Chris Masterjohn recommends ~ 10–13 g/day glycine; (he has a Substack newsletter and has written extensively on the topic of glycine).

Modern Western Diet (~1.5 to 3 grams/day of glycine): Most modern protein comes from boneless, skinless muscle meats, dairy, and eggs—which are rich in methionine and cysteine but relatively low in glycine (~1.5–2 g per 100 g of muscle protein).

Traditional / Nose-to-Tail Omnivore Diet (~8 to 15+ grams/day of glycine): Before boneless/skinless cuts became the norm, people regularly ate a much wider variety of animal-based foods and cooked with a slower, gentler heating approach that tenderizes tough cuts and gelatinizes the gristly bits: bone-in stews, marrow bones, poultry skin, pork rinds/cracklins, oxtail, shanks, tendon/cartilage, organ meats, and also whole small fish or eel. These foods are also rich in phospholipids. A single 1-cup serving of rich, gelled bone broth or slow-cooked connective tissue cut provides roughly 2 to 4 grams of glycine (alongside proline and hydroxyproline). Eating two meals built around slow-cooked bone-in meats, skin-on poultry, or broth—plus baseline glycine from legumes, seeds, and muscle proteins—naturally lands right around 10 to 13 grams of total daily glycine from food. Eel is a strong natural source of glycine, particularly when eaten with its skin, connective tissue, or simmered into broth/stew, much like whole small fish (such as sardines, anchovies, or smelt eaten with bones and skin). More about eel is included at the end of this post.



2. Why Pure Glycine at 10–13 g/Day Is Safer Than Collagen for Glyoxylate Load

It’s worth separating total glycine intake from hydroxyproline-driven glyoxylate risk:

Source: Glycine Content — Hydroxyproline Content — Glyoxylate / Oxalate Risk

Pure Glycine Powder (e.g., 10–12 g/day split): 100% glycine (10–12 g) — 0% Hydroxyproline (none) Glyoxylate / Oxalate Risk: Low in healthy adults with adequate B6 (P5P) and B3 (NADPH): The body primarily uses glycine directly for glutathione, creatine, bile conjugation, purines, and collagen synthesis. Only a minor fraction is oxidized via D-amino acid oxidase (DAO).

Collagen / Gelatin (e.g., 30–35 g to get ~10 g glycine): ~30–33% glycine — ~12–14% hydroxyproline (~3.6–4.9 g bolus) Glyoxylate / Oxalate Risk: Significantly higher: Hydroxyproline is not reused to build new collagen; liver and kidney mitochondria must catabolize almost all of it directly through glyoxylate , increasing demand on AGXT (B6) and GRHPR (B3) .



3. Practical Guardrails for Glycine Supplementation in Amounts Higher Than 1 Teaspoon/Day

Since a level teaspoon of glycine powder is roughly 3–4 grams, hitting a 10–13 gram total daily target (between food and powder) doesn’t mean glyoxylate is automatically a risk—especially with use of pure glycine rather than megadosing collagen with its hydroxyproline content too. For better detoxification support keep vitamin B6 (P5P), B3/niacin, riboflavin, and hydration in a daily routine:

Count Food Glycine Toward the Total: Red lentils, black-eyed peas, pumpkin seeds, and meats/seafood already contribute 2–4+ grams of glycine per day before adding a single scoop of glycine amino acid powder.

Split Doses Rather Than One Giant Bolus (*one mega amount is called a bolus dose or feeding): Taking 3–4 grams two or three times across the day (with meals or evening water) keeps blood levels smooth and avoids dumping a single massive load into hepatic amino-acid oxidation at once.

Keep B6 (P5P) and Fluids Steady: As long as active B6 ( P5P ) and hydration are solid— pure glycine in the ~8–12 g total daily range is generally well-handled. Caution if oxalate sensitive.

Slippery Elm Powder—Soothing in Tea or Foods

Warm liquids, or a brothy soup with some slippery elm powder can be soothing for a sore throat, congestion, or upset digestive system. Half a teaspoon in a cup of tea is a typical use and Traditional Medicinal’s Throat Coat teabags contain some of this mucilaginous powder. It is made from the inner bark powdered into a finer texture for ease of use in a hot liquid. It is also sold as ground bits of bark which would likely soften into a porridge texture in a soup or breakfast porridge.

Cooking tip when using the fine powder: adding slippery elm powder straight into a hot batch of soup will turn into soft starchy lumps, which tastes okay, (just eat your lumpy soup). But for a smooth texture make a starch slurry with the dry powder in a small glass half full of cold water first and stir that mixture into the hot soup near the end of cooking. The broth thickens noticeably into a creamy, browner (humic acid like) texture. Or add the slippery elm powder to some cold water and stir into soup that is being reheated at the beginning when it is cold.

Slippery elm powder contains tannin phytonutrients similar to pomegranate peel/inner pith. Pomegranate inner pith, if dried and powdered, or finally minced, can also be added near the end of cooking a soup or stew, and similarly transforms a watery broth into a richer creamier texture, and also makes the soup more tan-brown in color—not noticeable for a black or brown bean soup, but white bean soup, red lentil, or split pea soup will look a little different in color than expected when a tannin rich ingredient is added—but that is expected.

Edible tannins form a swamp like texture: making broth, tea, pudding or porridge browner, with a creamy and thickened texture when cooked with liquids.

Revolutionary War soldiers in winter. (Substack AI generated)

Historically this food, slippery elm inner bark, was foraged during the Revolutionary War by George Washington’s soldiers during a starving winter. It helped save them in the dire hunger and cold situation. Tree porridge? Who would have guessed? Well, it was likely known by at least some of the soldiers or medical team. Slippery elm powder is a traditional medicinal food for upset bellies and sore throats.

Slippery elm inner bark powder. Source: Home Folk

Why Warm Broth + Slippery Elm Works So Well Here

Demulcent Mucilage Coating: Slippery elm inner bark (Ulmus rubra) contains soluble polysaccharide mucilage that swells on contact with warm liquid into a smooth, viscous gel (humic acid-like). As you swallow, it coats raw tongue papillae and the esophageal lining—shielding nerve endings from friction, mild acids, and histamine irritation.

Gentle Warmth & Hydration: Warm liquids relax smooth muscle tension along the esophagus and help thin mucus that is too thick within upper-airways without the stinging acids or volatile oils of eating citrus pith. Citrus peel contains bitter phytonutrients which act as amazingly powerful decongestants and anti-asthmatics but eating citrus pith or zest regularly can be harsh on a sensitive belly. A phytonutrient in citrus peel may worsen histamine symptoms by competing with the DAO enzyme needed in the gut to neutralize histamine from food content or mast cell release within the gut. Some negative strains of gut bacteria also can create histamine and add to a histamine problem.

Simple Prebiotic Support: Beyond physical coating, slippery elm’s soluble fiber gently feeds beneficial gut microbes without sharp mechanical edges (unlike raw or toasted pumpkin seeds or the acidic tang of citrus).

One Practical Supplement Timing Reminder With Slippery Elm

Because that thick mucilage gel coats the upper GI tract so effectively, it can slow down the absorption of supplements or medications taken right alongside it. Leaving a 1- to 2-hour window between slippery-elm broth and taking supplements like B-vitamins, glycine, or any critical nutrients ensures everything absorbs cleanly without getting trapped in the humic-acid-like mucilaginous gel.

“Delicious eel” — but caution if histamine or seasonings are a dietary sensitivity, plain, fresh and simmered might be better tolerated, also note that eel are rich in vitamin A content naturally. Photo by Cloris Ying on Unsplash

Focus on Eel as a Nutrient-Dense Food

How Eel Compares as a Glycine Source

High Collagen in Skin & Connective Tissue: Like other elongated, flexible fish (and unlike lean, skinless white fish fillets), eel has a thick, collagen-dense skin and substantial connective-tissue matrix throughout its body. Because roughly one-third of collagen’s amino acids are glycine , eating eel with the skin on—or slow-simmering eel bones, heads, and skin into soup—yields noticeably higher glycine than skinless muscle fillets alone.

Approximate Glycine Numbers: Raw/cooked eel meat (standard USDA/amino-acid data, ~100 g / 3.5 oz): Provides roughly 0.9 to 1.2 grams of glycine from the flesh alone (out of ~18–24 g total protein). Eel cooked with skin & connective tissue / simmered in broth: The collagen-rich skin and gelatinous cooking liquid add substantially more glycine (pushing a generous serving closer to 1.5–2+ grams , depending on how much skin and broth are consumed)—putting it right alongside whole small fish (sardines/anchovies at ~1.0–1.5 g per 100 g) and skin-on poultry.



Bonus Nutrient Cofactors & One Practical Caveat:

Eel also supplies vitamin B12, zinc, selenium, and omega-3 fatty acids —all supportive of mucosal healing and one-carbon metabolism.

Two quick cautions worth noting if food sensitivities are a problem: Vitamin A / Retinol Content: Eel is naturally quite high in preformed vitamin A (retinol) (~1,000+ mcg RAE per 100 g)—which is great for readers needing retinol, though worth flagging for readers actively avoiding high vitamin A/retinoid loads. Histamine / Seasoning Sensitivity: Like other rich oily fish, smoked or stored eel can accumulate histamine if not very fresh or properly frozen, and commercial unagi glaze typically contains soy sauce, mirin/sugar, and additives—so plain, fresh-frozen, or gently simmered eel is best for sensitive readers.



Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Gemini AI assisted with the research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of this post.

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