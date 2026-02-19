There Is Massive Litigation Underway

Thousands of lawsuits have been consolidated against Novo Nordisk (Ozempic, Wegovy) and Eli Lilly (Mounjaro, Zepbound). As of January 2026, over 4,400 patients have filed claims, now organized into two main multidistrict litigations (MDLs) in Pennsylvania federal court. (1, 4, 7)

“A recent survey by the nonpartisan health organization KFF shows that 12% of American adults (over 31 million people) are currently using GLP-1 drugs; about one in five Americans (over 46 million) have tried such drugs.” […] Regarding timeline and potential outcome for some of the plaintiffs: In federal litigation, there are key hurdles for claims related to gastroparesis: the Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, where the cases are centralized, requires plaintiffs to have undergone specific medical tests at the time of diagnosis to confirm the condition. If such tests were not conducted at the time, plaintiffs may be excluded from compensation.



In addition, lawsuits usually take a long time. Since all cases have been centralized in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, several ‘bellwether trials’ will be conducted first to gauge the potential direction of the cases. Plaintiff attorneys say this could stretch until 2027. Considering that the earliest lawsuits were filed in 2023, the process for patients to receive compensation is indeed lengthy. - Austin Fast, a USA Today investigative data reporter (link in English but lots of ads, in an Excerpt podcast interview by Dana Taylor (usatoday.com/) (1 *article in Chinese, translation of a podcast interview is included below)

The cases allege that manufacturers failed to adequately warn about severe risks. (3, 9)

The Injuries Being Alleged

The harms are serious and, in some cases, permanent:

Injury Type: Details; Prevalence in Lawsuits

Gastroparesis (Stomach Paralysis): Stomach stops emptying properly; causes chronic nausea, vomiting, pain; ~75% of federal cases. (1, 7)

Ileus/Intestinal Obstruction: Bowel muscles fail to push waste through; can require emergency surgery: ~18% of cases. (1, 7)

Gallbladder Disease: Inflammation, gangrene, surgical removal; ~8% of cases (1, 7)

NAION (Eye Stroke): Sudden, permanent vision loss from optic nerve blood flow blockage; Separate MDL with 29+ cases as of Jan 2026, growing rapidly. (9)

Pancreatitis: Inflammation of pancreas; can be fatal; Included in many claims. (6)

Wernicke’s Encephalopathy: Brain dysfunction from vitamin deficiency secondary to severe vomiting; At least one reported case. (1, 7)

The vision loss piece—”eye stroke” (NAION)—is particularly significant. European regulators recently updated Wegovy and Ozempic labels to warn that the drugs may cause NAION in up to 1 in 10,000 patients. U.S. labels still only warn of vague “vision changes” without mentioning NAION specifically. (4, 7)

Todd Engel, a 63-year-old Maryland truck driver, lost vision in one eye, then the other while taking Ozempic. He’s now legally blind. His lawsuit is one of many. (1, 7)

JoHelen McClain, 72, heard her colon “pop” while driving her granddaughter home. It had ruptured from a blockage. She required emergency surgery and a permanent colostomy bag. (1, 7)

These are some of the stories behind the case numbers.

Syringe/Injection was how the drug was given to many patients.

Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, Zepbound are all injectable drugs . (2, 3)

The litigation is active now and growing rapidly—over 3,000 cases in the gastrointestinal MDL alone as of January 2026. (8, 9)

The vision loss MDL was just established December 2025 —very recent. (9)

Bellwether trials (test cases) are expected to begin in late 2026 or early 2027. (3, 8)

“Someone’s lawsuit will help make the way for justice.” That is what bellwether trials do—they test the waters before potential global settlements.

Strokes: Yes, But of the Eye

Are strokes a reported problem with Ozempic? NAION is literally called an “eye stroke” —it’s caused by interrupted blood flow to the optic nerve. (3, 7, 9)

Regular strokes (cerebrovascular) haven’t been strongly linked, but diabetic patients—the primary users—are already at elevated stroke risk, which complicates causation arguments. (7)

Placebo and Falsified Trials

“Placebo” and “falsified drug trials” also appears in the litigation. Plaintiffs argue that:

Early trials minimized gastrointestinal risks

Warning labels were updated only after lawsuits began filing in 2023 (7, 8)

Companies promoted off-label weight-loss use while allegedly downplaying severity of side effects (8)

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly deny the claims, stating their products are safe when used as directed and that labels are FDA-approved. (1, 7)

The Excerpt Podcast, an interview transcript:

On the January 28, 2026, Wednesday episode of The Excerpt podcast: As the use of GLP-1 drugs surges, lawsuits allege that they cause serious issues such as blindness and gastroparesis. USA Today investigative reporter Austin Fast breaks down these cases.



This transcript was automatically generated and later edited for clarity. There may be discrepancies between the audio and the text.



Dana Taylor: More and more lawsuits are accusing the manufacturers of certain GLP-1 drugs, such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, of failing to adequately warn about the risks of serious injuries. As more adverse reactions come to light, how are pharmaceutical companies responding to safety concerns?



Hello everyone, and welcome to USA Today's The Excerpt podcast. I'm Dana Taylor. Today is Wednesday, January 28, 2026. Since 2023, about 4,200 patients have filed lawsuits questioning the safety of GLP-1 drugs. Joining me today to discuss these cases and the pharmaceutical companies' responses is USA Today investigative data reporter Austin Fast. Welcome back to The Excerpt, Austin.



Austin Fast: Thank you for inviting me again.



Dana Taylor: As you reported, the most common medical complaint is the so-called gastroparesis. What exactly is this, Austin? How does it affect the body?



Austin Fast: As the name implies, it’s when the stomach stops moving. The stomach muscles weaken and can’t push food into the intestines for digestion. This causes people to feel full quickly, sometimes after just a few bites of food, leading to nausea, vomiting, bloating, pain, and other issues. There is currently no known cure, but it can usually be managed through dietary and lifestyle changes.



Dana Taylor: Another major complaint is intestinal blockage. How severe are the worst cases? What allegations have patients made in this regard?



Austin Fast: Apart from gastroparesis, the symptoms described by plaintiffs in these lawsuits are extremely alarming. Many people had to visit the emergency room multiple times or be hospitalized for several days, and some were hospitalized multiple times at different periods. Some patients reported that even after stopping the medication, symptoms persisted, causing lasting effects.



When reviewing the lawsuit documents, I paid particular attention to one case involving a man from Kentucky: he claimed he had to be hospitalized over ten times due to intestinal blockage and experienced fecal vomiting—that is, when the intestines are completely blocked, waste can only come out in reverse. These are all extremely painful and serious issues.

Dana Taylor: You mentioned that there are a small number of lawsuits involving more serious illnesses. Can you talk about these cases?



Austin Fast: There are dozens of state-level lawsuits in New Jersey, as well as dozens of federal lawsuits, claiming that plaintiffs experienced 'eye strokes' resulting in sudden blindness. This is usually caused by a blockage of blood flow to the optic nerve. There are also several cases alleging that the drugs caused gallbladder issues, with patients needing their gallbladder removed due to gangrene and other complications.



We interviewed one of the earliest plaintiffs to file a lawsuit in 2023, who developed severe neurological disorders due to malnutrition: specific vitamin deficiencies led to mental confusion, unsteady gait, and vision changes, completely losing the ability to live as they did before taking the medication.



Dana Taylor: As you mentioned, some patients have shared their experiences with USA Today. Before we go deeper, how have Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly—the makers of these drugs—responded to safety concerns regarding GLP-1 medications?



Austin Fast: Overall, they deny all allegations, insisting that the drugs are safe and will vigorously defend their reputation. They stated that they update warning labels when there is conclusive scientific evidence and have revised labels multiple times in the past two years, but they still deny most of the claims in the thousands of lawsuits.

Dana Taylor: Now let's focus on the plaintiffs. Let's start with Todd Engel, a 63-year-old patient from Maryland. Why did he use semaglutide? What serious injuries does he claim to have suffered from GLP-1 drugs?



Austin Fast: Mr. Engel has diabetes, and using semaglutide was intended for precisely that purpose—to help diabetic patients control their blood sugar. In August 2023, his doctor prescribed him a weekly injection of semaglutide. Just four months later, in December of the same year, he woke up to find serious vision blurring in one eye. At the time, doctors did not associate it with semaglutide, and he continued taking the medication until he lost sight in that eye. In October 2024, ten months after stopping the drug, he told his wife beside him, "You won’t believe it, I can’t see out of my other eye either."



He is now blind in both eyes. The lawsuit alleges that this was directly caused by his use of semaglutide. Previously, he worked as a snowplow driver for the Maryland government, operating heavy machinery, but he can no longer work due to legally recognized blindness.



Dana Taylor: How has the manufacturer Novo Nordisk responded to this case?



Austin Fast: We specifically asked about Mr. Engel’s case, but they refused to comment directly. However, in court documents, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly noted that diabetic patients like Mr. Engel inherently have a higher risk of blindness, gastroparesis, and intestinal issues. Last summer, Novo Nordisk added a note to the European versions of the semaglutide and Wegovy labels—indicating a potential increased risk of eye stroke (which is the exact condition the plaintiff claims)—but the U.S. version of the label has not yet been updated.

Dana Taylor: Jo Harlan McLean, a 72-year-old real estate agent in Oklahoma City, started taking Wegovy in 2023. What experience did she share with USA Today?



Austin Fast: Ms. McLean, like many users, was simply looking to lose some weight. Wegovy had remarkable initial effects: she lost 40 pounds in four months with no gastrointestinal discomfort — doctors I interviewed said this is extremely rare, as nearly all GLP-1 drug users experience nausea or digestive upset.



One day after four months, while driving her granddaughter home, she suddenly heard a "loud pop, like a balloon bursting." It wasn’t a balloon; her colon had ruptured. Fortunately, the hospital was only a few blocks away. Emergency doctors found her intestines completely blocked, without any prior warning signs such as constipation or pain. Doctors had to remove part of her colon and create a stoma — installing a pouch on her abdomen to collect waste. Afterward, she frequently experienced stoma leaks, leading to severe anxiety and depression. Because of this, she sued the manufacturer for downplaying the drug’s risks.



Dana Taylor: I understand you asked Novo Nordisk about her case. How did they respond?



Austin Fast: Similar to the Engel case in Maryland, Novo Nordisk did not comment on individual cases but generally disputed such claims. The current FDA label for Wegovy in the U.S. warns of potential risks including thyroid tumors, pancreatitis, gallbladder issues, depression, and serious gastrointestinal problems — the closest warning to extreme risks like colon rupture.



Dana Taylor: Austin, how widely are GLP-1 drugs used? How many plaintiffs have claimed serious consequences from using these drugs?

Austin Fast: Usage has surged over the past two to three years, and I believe most listeners have someone in their circle of friends or family who is using it. A recent survey by the nonpartisan health organization KFF shows that 12% of American adults (over 31 million people) are currently using GLP-1 drugs; about one in five Americans (over 46 million) have tried such drugs.



Regarding lawsuits over serious side effects, I reviewed federal court records and the state court records of New Jersey, Indiana, and Delaware—regions where the lawsuits are concentrated—and found over 4,300 individual lawsuits alleging that the drugs caused serious side effects.



Dana Taylor: You and your team randomly reviewed 100 of the thousands of federal lawsuits. What more can you share about these plaintiffs?



Austin Fast: About two-thirds of the sample are women, slightly older than the average U.S. population, with a median age of 52, ranging from people in their 20s to those in their 70s. A significant proportion of plaintiffs did not use just one drug, but tried multiple or used them simultaneously.



The majority, however, used semaglutide (75% of the sample), about a quarter used dulaglutide, 17% used tirzepatide, with other drugs mentioned less frequently. Most lawsuits target the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, which produces semaglutide, Wegovy, and other GLP-1 drugs.

Dana Taylor: Austin, some of the allegations are indeed shocking. But which positive effects related to GLP-1 use did the experts you interviewed point out? I understand the benefits go far beyond weight loss.



Austin Fast: We reviewed multiple studies and consulted medical experts. A doctor at the St. Louis Veterans Affairs Hospital stated that these drugs bring numerous health benefits, including reducing the risk of substance use disorders, decreasing suicidal thoughts, and lowering the risk of epilepsy, dementia, and Alzheimer's disease—of course, along with the well-known effects on weight loss and blood sugar control.



The doctor expressed particular sympathy for thousands of patients, especially those experiencing life-altering events such as blindness, but he still believes that for most patients, the benefits outweigh the risks. He advises users to closely monitor their bodily signals and to consult their doctor promptly if any concerns arise.

Dana Taylor: What obstacles do plaintiffs face? When can we anticipate the outcomes of these GLP-1 lawsuits?



Austin Fast: In federal litigation, there are key hurdles for claims related to gastroparesis: the Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, where the cases are centralized, requires plaintiffs to have undergone specific medical tests at the time of diagnosis to confirm the condition. If such tests were not conducted at the time, plaintiffs may be excluded from compensation.



In addition, lawsuits usually take a long time. Since all cases have been centralized in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, several 'bellwether trials' will be conducted first to gauge the potential direction of the cases. Plaintiff attorneys say this could stretch until 2027. Considering that the earliest lawsuits were filed in 2023, the process for patients to receive compensation is indeed lengthy.



However, interviewed patients and their families hope the lawsuits will serve as a warning to pharmaceutical companies: that more explicit, dedicated warnings must be added, such as the risk of eye stroke or neurological issues. They emphasize that had they known these risks beforehand, they would never have taken the medications.



Dana Taylor:



Austin Fast is an investigative reporter at USA Today. Thank you again for joining The Excerpt, Austin.



Austin Fast: Thank you for having me.



Dana Taylor: Thanks to senior producer Carly Monahan for her production assistance, and our executive producer is Laura Beaty. We welcome your feedback on this episode. Thank you for listening. I’m Dana Taylor. Tomorrow morning, I’ll bring another installment of USA Today’s The Excerpt.



[End of full text]



