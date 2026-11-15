This is sad and dangerous — please protect your children and/or be aware of the risk of this being recommended as if it is a safe or good idea.

The video embedded below provides an overview of the standard medical industry understanding of the significant increase in obesity in children and what the industry considers the causal factors. “Eat less and exercise more” is mentioned as hard to do with less safe places or pollution free areas to play outside. EMF radiation exposure from digital screen use is mentioned. Type 2 Diabetes and depression can be a risk that follows obesity and Bariatric surgery has been performed on some 18-year-old teens. GLP-1 medications have been tested and approved for children over age 12 in India.

And two of the drugs have been approved by the U.S. FDA for children 12 and older. GLP-1 medications are no longer adults-only. Wegovy (semaglutide) received FDA approval for adolescents aged 12 and older in late 2022, and Zepbound (tirzepatide) followed with its own adolescent approval in 2024–2025.

Video: Drugmakers are testing GLP-1s in kids as young as six. Can they help tackle childhood obesity?, YouTube, Channel: ThePrint

Some of the potential side effects are mentioned in the video, as well as the lack of long term studies. Depression can be a side effect of using the GLP-1 drugs and needing to stay on the drug to prevent weight regain is a concern, particularly for a child starting the drug at age 12. Will they just need to stay on the drug indefinitely and how will that affect them over time? We don’t know.

Should ‘obesity’ be considered a medical condition to be treated with a long-term management drug? The video does discuss potential concerns with a wider use of the new group of weight loss drugs for younger age groups.

The doctor being interviewed is recommending an increase in physical exercise for children instead of looking at a long-term use of new medication before better guidelines are available. He also does not mention High Fructose Corn Syrup, but does provide some other sensible ‘wholesome’ approaches for helping children develop a healthy level of fitness through more exercise and sensible diet changes.

GLP-1 Agonist Drugs for Fatty Liver?

The last post included the point that the GLP-1 agonist medications are being used for adults with Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease that advanced to the second stage of severity formerly called Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NAFLD/NASH), but now renamed MASLD/MASH.

Semaglutide (Wegovy) is the first GLP‑1 receptor agonist approved by the FDA for treating metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis (MASH), formerly known as NASH, specifically in adults with moderate‑to‑advanced liver fibrosis. (fda.gov; docwirenews.com) While at least one clinical trial didn’t show efficacy, (Loomba, et al., 2023), a review of multiple clinical trials did recommend use of semaglutide for the second stage liver condition now known as MASH, (Kan, et al., 2025).

The new name is Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). For more information see the liverfoundation.org webpage “NAFLD in Children”, (liverfoundation.org).

That post was expanding on an earlier post that contained more detail about GLP-1 agonists and gallbladder risk:

Renaming NAFLD as MASLD

Renaming a condition may be the ultimate bureaucratic sleight of hand: it creates the illusion of progress and mastery (“Look, we understand this condition better now and have updated the nomenclature!”) while effectively burying decades of prior literature behind a wall hidden by the new terminology.

When researchers and patients have to bridge old terms (NAFLD/NASH) with new acronyms (MASLD/MASH), it scatters the research and data trail, which slows down comparative analysis, and that makes it harder to trace the roots of a disease for everyday people or for medical professionals who had learned the older term.

Name changes feel less like scientific evolution and more like a corporate rebrand designed to sweep past institutional blind spots under a shiny new rug.

The Pediatric Pipeline: When Pharma Meets Public Health

If/when a chronic, systemic condition like NAFLD/MASLD is officially reframed as a “treatable” target for lifelong blockbuster drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, the market pressure is unlikely to stop at adults.

The Expansion Loop: Once a drug is approved and normalized for adults, the threshold inevitably creeps downward into adolescence and childhood, especially as pediatric fatty liver rates climb.

The Medicalization of Childhood: Instead of addressing root-cause drivers—like the pervasive industrial use of High-Fructose Corn Syrup in school lunches and processed foods, or supporting foundational biliary and metabolic health—the institutional machine reaches for a prescription pad.

The Lifetime Customer: Putting growing, developing children and teens on chronic GLP-1 agonists that alter gastric motility, suppress appetite, and carry long-term safety unknowns isn’t healthcare; it’s locking a new generation into lifelong pharmaceutical dependency.

I worked as a frontline public health nutrition counselor, working with hundreds of families in WIC. My average caseload included 1600 children, babies and mothers each year. I know firsthand that children don’t need synthetic appetite suppressants as much as they need real food that contains more trace minerals than currently available in processed food. And less addictive seasonings, harmful additives and food colorings or industrial High Fructose Corn Syrups. And children, teens and adults all benefit from having safe outdoor spaces with clean air and sunshine that supports our natural metabolic rhythm.

Children playing outside. Photo by Parizan Studio on Unsplash

A Stark Warning for the Next Generation

As GLP-1 agonists make their aggressive push into pediatric and adolescent markets, we are staring down a terrifying medical precedent.

Imagine having your gallbladder removed at age 13.

This is not a theoretical risk or a distant projection. When drugs that artificially suppress appetite and dysregulate biliary motility are handed to children and teens as a “convenient” fix for weight management, the long-term physical toll may be devastating. Losing a vital organ like the gallbladder at the start of life—all because institutional medicine refuses to name and remove industrial High-Fructose Corn Syrup from our food supply—is a trade-off we should never accept.

Protect your children. Real health is built on real nourishment, trace minerals, and metabolic freedom, not lifelong pharmaceutical dependency.

“Leaves in the air!” Photo by Scott Webb on Unsplash

Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Gemini AI assisted with the research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of this post.

References

The background information was in the first post and second post on the topic of the thyroid-liver-gut axis and risks of GLP-1 agonist medications for gallbladder function and increase the risk of hypothyroid symptoms. The second post followed up with more information about the increased rate of fatty liver disease and why GLP-1 agonists are unlikely to be the best treatment approach, even though a semaglutide drug was approved by the FDA for metabolic-associated steatohepatitis, ‘MASH’, formerly known as Non-Alcoholic steatohepatitis.

FDA. FDA Approves Treatment for Serious Liver Disease Known as ‘MASH’. 2025. https://www.fda.gov/drugs/news-events-human-drugs/fda-approves-treatment-serious-liver-disease-known-mash.

Kan R, Wang S, Meng X, Guo Y, Li D, Yu X. The impact of semaglutide on liver outcomes in patients with or at risk of MASH: a dose and duration response meta-analysis of randomized trials. Diabetol Metab Syndr. 2025 Nov 24;17(1):439. doi: 10.1186/s13098-025-01995-z. PMID: 41286982; PMCID: PMC12642090. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12642090/.

Loomba R, Abdelmalek MF, Armstrong MJ, Jara M, Kjær MS, Krarup N, Lawitz E, Ratziu V, Sanyal AJ, Schattenberg JM, Newsome PN; NN9931-4492 investigators. Semaglutide 2·4 mg once weekly in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis-related cirrhosis: a randomised, placebo-controlled phase 2 trial. Lancet Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2023 Jun;8(6):511-522. doi: 10.1016/S2468-1253(23)00068-7. Epub 2023 Mar 16. PMID: 36934740; PMCID: PMC10792518. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10792518/.

Share