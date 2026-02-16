Let me count the ways Ozempic or other GLP-1 promoting medications are harmful:

The weight loss is an excess of muscle mass being lost, so the person is losing fitness level and slowing their overall metabolic rate. Going off the GLP-1 medication can then have a rebound excessive appetite with even greater weight regain because the person now has a lower muscle mass and lower metabolic rate … each calorie counts a bit more because the resting energy use of the body is reduced. The person needs fewer calories to maintain weight, making it easier to gain more weight on the same calories as they used to eat. GLP-1 medication use seems to have a fairly rapid causal effect on gallbladder inflammation and may lead to needing the gallbladder removed under standard care guidance and that leaves the person not digesting fats very well and forever after may need to restrict the amount of fats consumed in any one meal or snack, or suffer digestive pain and possibly fatty diarrhea or stools (bowel movements). Bitter tasting phytonutrients are the body’s natural method for stimulating GLP-1 hormone production which causes a reduction in appetite, a satisfied, “I ate enough now” feeling. Bitter tasting phytonutrients also seem necessary for proper leptin receptor activation and the leptin receptor is involved in insulin receptor sensitivity and stable blood sugar levels. An excess of insulin/insulin resistance can increase the appetite and fat storage, so simply eating more bitter tasting phytonutrients can help with weight loss by improving satisfaction/reducing appetite, and by improving insulin and blood sugar metabolism. Nicotine is a natural GLP-1 stimulator, which explains why ‘smokers tend to be slim’, but also have digestive issues and can end up losing muscle mass from an excessive reduction in metabolism. Buying a product for a quick fix, often leads to a long term calamity, in this case for the environment too, as the industrial production of peptide medications (there are many peptide type of medications, over 80, not just Ozempic) uses a lot of solvents that don’t biodegrade well leading to an ever accumulating amount of toxic waste to store or discard in ways that harm the ecosystem. That and many other clickbait titles about GLP-1 can be read on Futurism.com: list of many GLP-1 archived posts. “Weight Loss, Pollution Gain: GLP-1s Are an Environmental Catastrophe,” By Victor Tangermann, Published Feb 8, 2026, Futurism. The article is about this recent publication: Wang, L., Wang, N., Zhang, W. et al. Therapeutic peptides: current applications and future directions. Sig Transduct Target Ther 7, 48 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41392-022-00904-4 or https://www.nature.com/articles/s41392-022-00904-4. That Ozempic is being promoted as something to provide to even more people, like ‘everyone’ … is a health catastrophe, as the negative health consequences are significant and not uncommon, more of a given practically….

If you use that medication than your weight loss IS likely to include more muscle loss than ideal, and when you stop use YOU ARE VERY LIKELY TO REGAIN WEIGHT RAPIDLY. And losing your gallbladder is a lifelong loss of ability to digest fats well. ….. Please use your common sense regarding healthy approaches to appetite control and weight loss.

Low glycemic index meal and snack planning helps reduce sugar spikes and crashes which can lead to overeating more sugar again.

Bitter phytonutrients in meals and snacks helps promote GLP-1 naturally and promote normal leptin receptor control of blood sugar metabolism and insulin receptor sensitivity.

Walking and weight bearing exercise helps retain or build muscle mass and muscles are more toned and slim looking than fat mass and increases metabolic rate even while you are asleep, so being more muscularly fit helps you lose weight better even while you are asleep. Weight bearing exercise also signals to the bones to retain calcium and magnesium and/or add more mineralization for stronger bones and lowers risk of osteoporosis. Sunshine helps with thyroid and bone health too.

*This is an Substack AI image rather than a photo, but it would be a fun place to hike, bring along adequate water and salt, also magnesium and potassium rich snacks, example: salty pumpkin seeds and an apple.

My archives have a variety of posts about GLP-1 medication risks and alternatives. Hops within slow-release capsules has been medically researched and shown to be effective for promoting GLP-1 stimulation (this post, linked below). The bitter phytonutrients need to get into the later parts of the bowels to be effective rather than being rapidly digested in the upper small intestine.

Hops are pretty, look like a little green flower on a vine-like draping branch, but the fragrance is STRONG, rather than flowery. Hops are used for making beer. Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

Hops are essential flowers in beer making that provide bitterness, flavor, and aroma, while also acting as a natural preservative. What Are Hops? Hops are the green, cone-shaped flowers of the female hop plant, scientifically known as Humulus lupulus. They are a crucial ingredient in beer production, alongside water, malt, and yeast. Hops contribute significantly to the beer’s flavor profile, aroma, and stability. (Kegworks.com)

Beer drinking is unlikely to help with weight loss however.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.