Addition related to a comment about “Long Covid” being disinformation related to “CoV injection injured” … my reply: Mitochondrial dysfunction might be a more acceptable term. The problem with focusing on ‘injections’ and the ‘injected’ as the one’s who are injured ignores the passive exposure route of injury … not quite as severe as those who were injected probably, but still not well. Still a changed life with reduced function. …. Zinc and other nutrients can be helpful whatever the route of harm. Simply being in the ICU for any reason can lead to “not recovery” as the long term outlook. Long Covid may be a catchall phrase for chronic illness occurring for some sort of inflammatory reason. (denutrients.substack.com)

Anemia of Chronic Illness is what I called my own lingering fatigue after 3 weeks of early outbreak illness in March 2020. (I never had a test or standard care, just got better with phytonutrients and my usual supplements which include high dose zinc and B vitamins and mitochondrial support.) Anyway, my self care purchase was three bottles of artemisinin which I took 100 mg of morning and evening for the next year or so and it started helping resolve the fatigue symptom within just a couple days of my starting use on 3/19/2020 (I remember the packing slip date). My early outbreak symptoms started ~ one week after spending a day at an urban hospital on Feb. 20, 2020.

Anything with chimeric spike is a health negative and getting into word policing words isn’t really helping people with chronic symptoms.

Analysis of gene expression in patients with symptoms of Long Covid, might suggest a protective response, or part of the reactive process. The more the gene is produced/expressed, might suggest it is involved in greater risk for having Long Covid symptoms but might also be showing a protective role. Using the logic of Survivorship Bias (post) we can learn about protective functions within the body, which proteins encode critical enzymes? What are nutrient cofactors that might recreate a dysfunctional enzyme scenario due to the lack of the critical mineral or vitamin cofactor? Are any amino acids involved or essential fatty acids?

How might diet help support the function of these critical genes?

…. Anyone might not have the same dysfunctional gene risks for Long Covid type symptoms, but anyone might have similar risk from diet imbalance.

ACE2 alleles linked to COVID19 risk is about individual variations within the base gene and the protein it forms. Some alleles are higher or lower risk. A research review and ACE2 and CoV (and LPS and endotoxin) was recently posted by Geoff Pain, PhD (post). Gene expression refers how much of the protein is in circulation … is the gene being transcribed, replicated, at a higher rate than typical or a lower rate than typical?

Genes whose expression/activity, was linked to higher risk for Long Covid symptoms

The higher risk group (shown in red in the Fig. 2 below) include: ATOSA, MORN3 and MORN4, C19orf18, BNIP1, NDUFA6, GMPPB, VWDE, and EIF5A.

“Ranking consistently higher, across different α values (1.00 to 0.50), were:

membrane occupation and recognition nexus repeat containing 4 (MORN4),

cell division cycle associated 26 (CDC26), and

eukaryotic translation initiation factor 5A (EIF5A)”

… “suggesting a strong causal relationship between their expression levels and disease risk or protective mechanisms.” (*bullet points added for emphasis, Pinero, et al., 2025)

Genes, whose expression/activity, was linked to having a protective effect against Long Covid

Genes showing a protective effect against having Long Covid symptoms include (shown in green): BTN3A1, ITPRDI1, CDA, BOLA2, ADAT1, CERS4, and CDC26.

When the study says a gene shows a “protective effect” due to its expression, it means:

More ‘On’ : The gene’s transcriptional activity is higher.

More Protein : This higher activity leads to more of the corresponding protein being produced .

Beneficial Outcome: The presence of more of this protein is statistically linked to a lower likelihood of having Long COVID symptoms.

So, the proteins encoded by BTN3A1, ITPRIPL1, CDA, BOLA2, ADAT1, CERS4, and CDC26 are not just random bystanders; they appear to be part of a successful biological response to the initial insult (likely SARS-CoV-2 infection) or the subsequent recovery process.

The Key Insight: Two Divergent Biological Programs

Looking at the two lists together reveals a compelling pattern. The protective genes are largely involved in high-fidelity, quality-controlled, and regulated processes: precise immune killing (BTN3A1), recycling building blocks (CDA), ensuring accurate protein synthesis (ADAT1), balanced lipid signaling (CERS4), and controlled cell division (CDC26). They paint a picture of a system that is efficient, accurate, and in control.

The risk genes, in contrast, point towards stress, dysregulation, and structural problems: potential overactive protein synthesis (EIF5A), mitochondrial dysfunction (NDUFA6, BNIP1), disrupted cellular architecture (MORN3/4), and potential issues with protein modification (GMPPB) and tissue integrity (VWDE). This suggests that susceptibility isn’t just about the absence of a protective factor, but the active presence of a maladaptive or stressed state.

💡 The Nutritional Strategy, Now Enhanced

This comparison strengthens a preventive nutrition approach. Our goal is not only support of isolated protective genes; we are also aiming to shift the entire biological program away from the “risk” profile and towards the “protective” profile. (And pomegranate and other pytonutrient rich foods can help by inhibiting the inflammatory pathway of NFKb and promoting the Nrf2/SIRT pathways.)

Target the Risk Pathways Nutritionally: Mitochondrial Health is Paramount: The presence of NDUFA6 and BNIP1 on the risk list screams “mitochondrial involvement.” This makes the focus on B2 (riboflavin), iron (for iron-sulfur clusters), CoQ10, and magnesium even more critical. Supporting mitochondrial function can potentially lower the compensatory need to overexpress these risk-associated genes. *Iron may be shifted into ferritin in anemia of chronic inflammation in which case artemisinin may help.

Support Cellular Structure: The MORN genes and VWDE point to the endoplasmic reticulum and extracellular matrix. Nutrients that support protein folding (adequate protein, zinc, magnesium) and connective tissue (Vitamin C, copper, lysine) become relevant for structural resilience.

Contextualize “Risk” Nutrients: The case of EIF5A and spermidine is a perfect example of the nuance necessary for a staged recovery. While we wouldn’t universally recommend avoiding spermidine-rich foods, we might. reduce intake during an active viral infection, and support the pathway more while in recovery. Spermidine-rich foods include: wheat germ, soybeans, mushrooms, aged cheese, and legumes. Double Down on Protective Pathways: Continue to emphasize foods rich in the cofactors for the protective enzymes: zinc (for CDA, ADAT1), iron and sulfur-amino acids (for BOLA2), and B-vitamins (for CERS4 and general energy). The Bottom Line: A diet that is anti-inflammatory, rich in quality protein, abundant in colorful plant foods (for B-vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients), and includes healthy fats will simultaneously support the protective pathways and mitigate the drivers of the risk pathways. It’s a strategy of building a robust, well-nourished cellular environment that can resist viral insult and recover efficiently, regardless of an individual’s specific genetic expression patterns from this study.

This transforms a list of genes into a powerful, actionable map for nutritional intervention that is scientifically sound and practical.

Nutrient cofactors or pathways of importance:

Mevalonate pathway health.

Zinc; likely Zinc; Iron & (indirectly) Zinc, B6 for hypusine synthesis.

Iron & Sulfur (from Cys/Met); Requires Iron-Sulfur clusters, Riboflavin (B2) .

Niacin (B3), B6

ATP/Magnesium for regulation; Requires GTP (energy), Magnesium .

Possibly calcium pathways.

The ER is where many proteins are folded, a process dependent on calcium and redox status.

Fig. 2. Top putative causal genes ranked by their final score. Yellow = Network Driver; Green = Preventive; Red = Risk. (Pinero, et al., 2025 )

Fig 2. Top putative causal genes ranked by their final score. These genes, obtained from our framework, are sorted horizontally based on their absolute effect size in ascending order and classified vertically across different α values. The parameter α balances the direct effect of genes on the disease (S_Risk) and their network controllability roles (S_Network). At α = 1, the model outputs disease risk (red) and protective (green) genes. As α decreases towards 0, the focus shifts to network driver genes that control the biological system (yellow). https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pcbi.1013725.g002 or (Pinero, et al., 2025)

“When considering the union of the top genes for each α value in our analysis, we identified 32 unique putative causal genes for Long COVID. This comprehensive set of genes represents the most influential factors in the spectrum of our parameter α, which balances disease-related impact and network controllability. Of these 32 genes, 19 have been previously identified in COVID-19 and/or Long COVID studies, reinforcing their importance in the disease process. These include well-known genes such as the androgen receptor (AR), butyrophilin subfamily 3 member A1 (BTN3A1), cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor 1A (CDKN1A), CREBBP, EIF5A, EP300, estrogen receptor 1 (ESR1), atos homolog A (ATOSA), FYN proto-oncogene (FYN), GRB2, histone deacetylase 1 (HDAC1), mitogen-activated protein kinase 1 (MAPK1), NADH:ubiquinone oxidoreductase subunit A6 (NDUFA6), retinoblastoma transcriptional corepressor 1 (RB1), SMAD family member 2 (SMAD2), SMAD3, sarcoma proto-oncogene (SRC), TP53, and YWHAG. These genes have been associated with various aspects of SARS-CoV-2 infection and Long COVID, including roles as hub genes, drug targets, and factors that influence disease severity (Table 1). The high number of confirmed Long COVID genes suggests that our framework effectively identifies putative causal genes.” (Pinero, et al., 2025)

Regarding “NADH:ubiquinone oxidoreductase subunit A6 ( NDUFA6 )” — it is needed for the mitochondrial Electron Transport Chain which creates a supply of Mg-ATP.

Functional ubiquitination (involved in protein regulation or breakdown) is critical for health and requires an adequate supply of Mg-ATP to power the reaction:

Ubiquitination is a post-translational modification process where the small protein ubiquitin is covalently attached to target proteins, primarily via lysine residues, to regulate protein degradation, signaling, and other cellular functions.

While ubiquitination itself does not directly involve a mineral cofactor, the process is highly dependent on ATP and Mg²⁺ ions for enzymatic activity. The E1 ubiquitin-activating enzyme, which initiates ubiquitination, requires ATP and Mg²⁺ to activate ubiquitin by forming a high-energy thioester bond. This ATP-dependent step is crucial for the entire ubiquitin cascade.

Additionally, metal ions such as Zn²⁺, Mn²⁺, and Ca²⁺ are often involved in the structural stability and function of ubiquitin ligases (E3 enzymes), which are key regulators of the process. For example, zinc-finger domains in some E3 ligases rely on Zn²⁺ for proper folding and function.

Thus, while ubiquitin is not a mineral cofactor, Mg²⁺ is a critical inorganic cofactor in the activation step of ubiquitination, and other divalent metal ions (Zn²⁺, Mn²⁺, Ca²⁺) play supporting roles in the function of ubiquitin ligases.

Therefore inadequate magnesium, zinc, manganese, or calcium, might replicate dysfunction of the (for links, see: Brave AI summary)

MORN4

MORN4, also known as Membrane Occupation and Recognition Nexus Repeat-Containing Protein 4, is a human protein encoded by the MORN4 gene located on chromosome 10q24.2. It contains four MORN repeats and functions as an adaptor protein that interacts with class III myosins, particularly MYO3A (myosin IIIA), to regulate their localization and behavior.

Function : MORN4 binds to the tail domain of MYO3A, enhancing its association with membranes and facilitating its localization to actin-rich structures such as filopodia tips. This interaction is crucial for processes like phototransduction in the retina and axonal integrity.

Role in Neurodegeneration : MORN4 is an essential component of the axonal degeneration cascade . Knockdown of MORN4 protects axons from degeneration caused by trauma or chemotherapeutic agents like taxol, indicating its conserved role in promoting axonal breakdown.

Evolutionary Conservation: MORN4 is the vertebrate ortholog of Drosophila retinophilin (RTP), a protein that interacts with the myosin III NINAC. This functional interaction is conserved across species, highlighting the importance of MORN4 in regulating myosin III dynamics.

Studies confirm that MORN4 enhances MYO3A tip localization in transfected cells, suggesting it acts as a molecular tether linking myosin III to the plasma membrane and actin cytoskeleton. (Brave AI summary)

*An allele of the MORN4 gene might be increasing risk of CoV genetics becoming “transfected” — incorporated into a human cell nucleus, and causing that cell making CoV chimeric spike on an ongoing basis (speculative, by me).

CDC26

CDC26 is a protein-coding gene in humans, located on chromosome 9q32, that encodes a subunit of the anaphase-promoting complex/cyclosome (APC/C). The APC/C is a cell cycle-regulated E3 ubiquitin ligase essential for progression through mitosis and the G1 phase of the cell cycle.

Function : CDC26 is a critical component of the APC/C, which mediates the ubiquitination and subsequent degradation of key regulatory proteins . It primarily catalyzes ‘Lys-11’-linked polyubiquitination , with contributions to ‘Lys-48’- and ‘Lys-63’-linked chains, facilitating proteasomal degradation.

Biological Processes : Involved in anaphase-promoting complex-dependent catabolic processes , regulation of mitotic and meiotic cell cycles , cell division , and protein ubiquitination .

Cellular Components : Found in the cytosol , nucleoplasm , and anaphase-promoting complex .

Pathways : Associated with the cell cycle , ubiquitin-mediated proteolysis , oocyte meiosis , and progesterone-mediated oocyte maturation .

Recent Discovery: Emerging research shows CDC26 promotes ferroptosis in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) by ubiquitinating and degrading SLC7A11, a key ferroptosis inhibitor, thereby suppressing tumor cell proliferation.

Aliases: CDC26, ANAPC12, APC12, C9orf17.

Gene ID: 246184 (NCBI), 614533 (OMIM).

Protein: Q8NHZ8 (UniProt). (Brave AI summary)

*A dysfunction of the CDC26 gene might lead to reduced breakdown of negative proteins (like the chimeric spike) and loss of ferrotopsis would be reducing our ability to fight problem cells. (speculation by me)

eIF5A

Eukaryotic translation initiation factor 5A (eIF5A) is a highly conserved, essential protein in eukaryotic cells, uniquely modified by the post-translational addition of the rare amino acid hypusine, which is critical for its function. Initially thought to be a translation initiation factor, eIF5A is now recognized primarily as a translation elongation factor, crucial for resolving ribosome stalling during the synthesis of proteins containing challenging sequences—especially polyproline stretches.

There are two human isoforms: eIF5A1 and eIF5A2. eIF5A1 is ubiquitously expressed and involved in general translation elongation, ribosome rescue, autophagy, and regulation of apoptosis. eIF5A2, normally expressed at low levels in tissues like brain and testis, is overexpressed in numerous cancers (e.g., hepatocellular, pancreatic, ovarian, and lung cancers) and functions as an oncogene, promoting tumor growth, invasion, and metastasis.

eIF5A plays a central role in cellular stress responses and disease. It is required for HIF-1α activation under hypoxia, facilitating tumor adaptation. It also regulates cytoskeleton dynamics and cell migration by promoting the translation of key proteins like Fibronectin, SNAI1, Ezrin, and FHOD1. In viral infections, eIF5A2 supports antiviral defense by maintaining expression of genes like IFITM and APOBEC3. Its involvement in diabetes, neurodevelopmental disorders, and cancer progression highlights its importance as a potential biomarker and therapeutic target. Inhibiting its hypusination (e.g., with GC7) disrupts its function and reduces cancer cell viability, suggesting clinical relevance.

Autophagy and apoptosis are how the white blood cells safely kill and remove damaged or infectious cells. Loss of HIF-1alpha activation in hypoxic respiratory conditions might increase risk of Long Covid symptoms related to low oxygen circulation (hypoxia adds to the pain of ‘Long Covid fingers’ — increased gentle movement can promote circulation and flow of oxygen richer cells to the extremities). Lack of hypusine might be a related causal factor then. “Hypusine is an unusual amino acid formed by the post-translational modification of a specific lysine residue, catalyzed by deoxyhypusine hydroxylase (gene DOHH), which is associated with the eukaryotic initiation factor 5A.” (ScienceDirect) In the pathway is: deoxyhypusine synthase, an NAD-dependent alkyl transferase — so reduced NAD+, which is part of niacin metabolism, would probably add to risk of Long-Covid. The enzyme is also iron dependent, so iron deficiency or Anemia of Chronic Inflammation (high ferritin, low hemoglobin iron, macrocytic anemia unrelated to B vitamins) might be a causal factor. — Deoxyhypusine Hydroxylase Is an Fe(II)-dependent, Heat-repeat Enzyme - Journal of Biological Chemistry https://www.jbc.org/article/S0021-9258(19)74857-1/fulltext

Other Research has identified some gene allele patterns with Long Covid

FOXP4 gene variant has been strongly linked to an increased risk of long COVID, with research identifying a specific genetic variant near this gene that raises the risk by approximately 60%. This finding comes from a large genome-wide association study (GWAS) published in Nature Genetics, involving data from over 6,450 long COVID cases and more than one million controls across 24 studies in 16 countries.

The rs9367106 variant, located near the FOXP4 gene on chromosome 6, is associated with higher expression of FOXP4 in lung tissue. The “C” allele of this variant is linked to increased susceptibility, with carriers having up to a 63% higher risk of developing long COVID. Notably, this effect is independent of the severity of the initial infection.

LZTFL1 gene variants, including rs11385942 and rs10490770, have also been associated with long COVID, particularly in relation to prolonged symptoms and hospitalization risk. These variants are involved in respiratory and immune responses, further implicating lung-related genetic pathways.

Additionally, ACE2 gene polymorphisms such as rs2285666 (T allele) and rs2106809 (G/G) have been linked to both severe acute COVID-19 and increased susceptibility to long-term symptoms, suggesting a shared genetic basis for acute and chronic disease outcomes.

I have the ACE2 7132 T>C TT, CC or CT seems to be higher risk than the TT version, (Sheikhian, et al., 2023)

These findings highlight the role of genetic predisposition in long COVID, particularly involving genes related to lung function and viral response, though researchers emphasize that environmental and immunological factors also play critical roles. (Brave AI summary)

References

Kim, Y.S., et al., (2006) Deoxyhypusine Hydroxylase Is an Fe(II)-dependent, Heat-repeat Enzyme - Journal of Biological Chemistry, Enzyme Catalysis and Regulation, Volume 281, Issue 19p13217-13225, May 2006 https://www.jbc.org/article/S0021-9258(19)74857-1/fulltext

Pinero S, Li X, Liu L, Li J, Lee SH, Winter M, et al. (2025) Integrative multi-omics framework for causal gene discovery in Long COVID. PLoS Comput Biol 21(12): e1013725. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pcbi.1013725 https://journals.plos.org/ploscompbiol/article?id=10.1371/journal.pcbi.1013725 (Pinero, et al., 2025)

Sheikhian F, Sadeghi Mofrad S, Tarashi S, Ghazanfari Jajin M, Sakhaee F, Ahmadi I, Anvari E, Sheikhpour M, Fateh A. (2023) The impact of ACE2 polymorphisms (rs1978124, rs2285666, and rs2074192) and ACE1 rs1799752 in the mortality rate of COVID-19 in different SARS-CoV-2 variants. Hum Genomics. 2023 Jun 16;17(1):54. doi: 10.1186/s40246-023-00501-8. PMID: 37328914; PMCID: PMC10273585. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10273585/ (Sheikhian, et al., 2023)