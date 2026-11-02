Short story, some people can’t process sulfur rich vegetables or food preservatives in dried fruit or sausage type processed foods as well as other people [Sulfite Sensitivity] because many of us do not have an enzyme that helps us to use our glutathione as effectively. Many types of animals do have the GSTM1 enzyme but it is fairly common for humans to have lost it somewhere in our ancestor’s past sperm meets ovum timeline. And we survived without it because these pathways often have overlap and back up strategies. However, learning what we digest and tolerate well versus what we don’t, can help us to reduce mild/bad negative mystery symptoms that may also be adding to chronic degenerative illness over decades.

The mystery is when a set of unpleasant symptoms can have multiple causes that may be additive or just confusing as to what caused the unpleasant symptom THIS time, but something else was the main cause THAT time. Keeping a daily journal which includes a log of what you ate and drink, your activity level and symptom type and severity, and any other emotional or unusual events, can help show patterns over the weeks or months regarding what types of foods, ingredients, or level of exercise seems to be linked to the symptoms or mood changes.

Grocery Store & Label-Reading Quick Guide: Spotting Hidden Sulfites and Synthetic Preservatives

Before diving into the biochemistry of the transsulfuration pathway, we can look at our grocery cart. If you have noticed that raw garlic, onions, or cruciferous vegetables trigger a sudden racing heart or digestive discomfort (bloating gassiness), then you may also need to avoid certain food preservatives in processed or packaged dried foods.

When the Phase II detoxification pathways and glutathione reserves are running under a bottleneck (such as the common GSTM1-null genetic variation), then our body will struggle to clear exogenous sulfur compounds (dietary or environmental or Epsom salt soaks too) and chemical preservatives just as it struggles with heavy endogenous (internally made) loads produced in the Transsulfuration pathway (discussed later in this post). We will discuss ‘Phase I and Phase II detox pathways in a follow-up post.

Dried Fruit & Sulfites: Look closely at brightly colored dried fruit (apricots, mangos, raisins). Vibrant, unnaturally bright colors are almost always preserved using sulfur dioxide or sulfites. If you are sulfur-sensitive, read labels for those words and/or look for a less vivid or darker-colored package with unsulfured fruit (which look brown or dull because they lack chemical bleaching and the sulfur/sulfite preservatives). Bright yellow pineapple or bright orange papaya likely has the preservatives and ‘organic’ or ‘No Sulfite’ labels will be a pale yellow or milder orange.

Synthetic Antioxidants (BHA & BHT): Check ingredient labels on packaged cereals, oils, and snack foods for BHA (Butylated Hydroxyanisole) and BHT (Butylated Hydroxytoluene) . While these synthetic preservatives aren’t sulfur (they are phenolic ring molecules), the chemicals also rely on processing/detoxification through similar conjugation pathways as the Transsulfuration path, frequently acting as silent triggers for individuals with slow Phase II detox systems.

Processed Meats: Sausages, cured meats, and packaged proteins frequently use sulfite-based preservatives or heavy sulfur adjuncts to maintain color and shelf life. Read labels and avoid ‘sulfite’ as an ingredient.

Connecting these everyday label items to our cellular biology helps bridge the gap between grocery shopping and symptom management, setting the stage for why customizing our sulfur intake can help resolve mystery symptoms or just better understand why some people love garlic (potent functional food—medicinal), while others may hate it (potent functional food that causes negative symptoms quickly in people who have a slow transsulfuration and/or methylation cycle pathways).

Simple Explainer of Enzymatic Chemical Pathways

Imagine a tiny biochemical factory with assembly lines that produce different types of chemicals or which process an activated or unsafe chemical into its inactive form or a toxin into a safer form. This produces ‘metabolite’ chemicals which are steps along the assembly line or the end product—a main goal of the pathway/assembly line.

Glutathione is our main internally produced antioxidant and it requires the Transsulfuration pathway to be made, and that pathway requires steps on the Folate and Methionine pathways to also be functioning properly.

Enzyme steps are like the factory machines and each one is a protein which needs to be produced from a gene which are like recipe cards for producing that protein in a protein producing ‘factory’ (not being discussed here). Each gene may or may not have an accurate recipe for the protein factory to follow, so inaccurate enzymes might be made based on a gene that contains errors in its ‘recipe’. Or occasionally a gene might be missing altogether, like GSTM1 in this post’s example.

Genes are located on our larger DNA chromosomes and sometimes during conception and division of a new baby’s ovum and sperm, small sections of a chromosome may simply be cut off wrong, losing a small segment in the division and replication process. If the missing segment contains really important genes than that conceived ovum/sperm combination will not successfully grow into a full-term baby or a baby may grow which isn’t going to survive long without the mother’s nutrient and toxin removal system (her placenta).

Each enzyme step in the biochemical pathway may require a few specific nutrients. Vitamin cofactors are like the employee who helps run the machine and trace mineral cofactors are more like the spark plug or power source to give energy to the enzyme machine. People with fully functional genes may have dysfunctional chemical paths due to not eating a diet rich in the required vitamins and trace minerals, or sometimes a problem in a transport protein for the trace mineral (or activated vitamin A or D) may be the dysfunctional issue, or just limited due to a diet that is inadequate in protein.

… Our factory needs genes that are accurate ‘recipes’ for the enzymes and transport proteins, and adequate protein, vitamins and trace minerals in our diet, and it needs the factory itself (cytoplasm or other body fluids) to not be overly acidic or cluttered with too many accumulating metabolites or toxic chemicals … a slow factory is still producing some things but the clean up crew is not able to keep up with moving it all further down the assembly line, or maybe is bottle necking at the excreting it, packaging and shipping it out of the body. Fluid and toxins end up collecting instead of being moved out by blood and lymphatic circulation, and adequte liver and kidney function.

Life is a miracle! And when it is working…. or even kind of working… it is a really complex and fascinating process.

Regulation and Therapeutic Potential of the Transsulfuration Pathway

The transsulfuration pathway is the metabolic route responsible for transferring sulfur atoms from homocysteine to cysteine. Beyond supplying cysteine (and preventing accumulation of homocysteine), this detoxification pathway generates critical downstream sulfur metabolites, including our main antioxidant glutathione (GSH) and the tiny gaseous signaling molecule hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S). Because precise control of this pathway is vital for maintaining balance within our cellular fluid, its key rate-limiting enzymes—cystathionine beta-synthase (CBS) and cystathionine gamma-lyase (CTH)—are tightly regulated at multiple levels. When this pathway is disrupted, it contributes significantly to the pathophysiology of several conditions, including vascular dysfunction (POTS included), neurodegenerative disorders like Huntington’s disease, and normal aging. (Sbodio, et al., 2019)

The graphic below shows the Transulfuration pathway and partially how it is interconnected with the folate and methionine pathways (circular lines at the top). Tracing the arrows downward shows how the path may lead to production of taurine (the amino acid) or production of our internally made antioxidant that is called glutathione. When the taurine production functions, it has shown protective effects against fluid imbalance, suggesting adequate dietary taurine would provide a helpful back-up support if the pathway is slow or malfunctioning. (See the Step Two: Protein Adequacy post for a bit more about taurine.)

“Taurine plays a role in osmoregulation, immunomodulation, neuromodulation, Ca2+ homeostasis, ocular function and possesses antioxidant and anti‐inflammatory effects (Schaffer and Kim, 2018). An intact taurine biosynthetic pathway responsive to hypertonic conditions has been demonstrated in neurons, consistent with its role in osmoregulation (Vitvitsky et al., 2011).” (Sbodio, et al., 2019, © 2018 The British Pharmacological Society)

If both of the CBS and CSE enzymes/genes are dysfunctional, than homocysteine accumulates and that has been linked to Alzheimer’s dementia and other neurodegenerative conditions. (Mattson and Shea, 2003; Smith et al., 2018; cited by Sbodio, et al., 2019)

This graphic shows the Transsulfuration pathway with just a small portion of the interconnected Folate (MTHFR) pathway and the Methionine/Transmethylation pathway as curved lines near the top. “ Figure 1: Overview of the transsulfuration pathway .” (Sbodio, et al., 2019 ; © 2018 The British Pharmacological Society)

The transsulfuration pathway also includes production of the downstream signaling molecule hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S; *smells like sulfur ~ eggs or garlic). Both the pathway and the signaling molecule are closely tied to vascular endothelial health, nitric oxide signaling, and vascular smooth muscle tone. Whether a blood vessel can constrict and expand somewhat depends on its tiny smooth muscle tissue, similar to our intestinal lining but smaller. POTS/symptoms are fundamentally the physical result of autonomic vascular dysregulation—where blood vessels fail to appropriately constrict against gravity, leading to venous pooling (search engine keyword: ‘hemodynamics’).

These symptoms can be due to structural problems of the vessels themselves, or be due to signaling errors (the epigenetic/methylation issue which this series has been more focused upon). Autonomic dysfunction (orthostatic intolerance, POTS) is a different condition than vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS) with its more severe risk of arterial fragility, organ involvement that typically involves a COL3A1 gene mutation affecting type III collagen. (Hypermobility Project, 2026)

Personal example follow-up (~ epigenetic/methylation related symptoms): On a positive note, yesterday (post) after I noticed the time it took for my heart rate to elevate (14 minutes) and to recover while horizontal (laying in bed), I did several more brief bouts of yardwork successfully. It really does seem to take just a 10-15 minute horizontal rest-break to slow the heart rate again. That is mentally empowering to realize compared to thinking "I am chronically ill with an incurable illness" or panicking from the rapid heart rate seeming like a heart attack or panic attack. It also makes yard work and gradually getting back in shape seem more possible.

I just have to not stay in bed and instead go do another 14 minutes of yardwork or however much gentle exercise I can handle before needing another horizontal recovery period. If I have to take four 15-minute exercise sessions to complete the driveway raking, with four 15-minute recovery rest periods, then… the driveway is raked over two-hours and I got one hour of exercise. Even more sensible, ten minutes of exercise without reaching a racing heart followed by gentler activity didn’t require the horizontal recovery time at all.

… Moderate pace is critical is the take-home point. Someone with autonomic tachycardia tendencies really need to not over-exert and do need to recover horizontally for a few minutes if the racing heart rate occurs. I got some gardening done today, in brief stints, a few iris transplanted at a time (digging is also strenuous).

Bearded iris flowers bloom in June approximately, but need an over winter season to do so. I had potted some at the beginning of summer and never got them moved elsewhere. Photo by Christina Brinza on Unsplash

Anti-procrastination slogan: In 10 minutes stuff can get advanced. Just keep going, no need to panic, catastrophize or feel overwhelmed—and just slow down and rest in between each task before reaching an elevated heart rate. BUT, if the heart rate has sped up to the scary tachycardia, strenuous exertion rate, REST horizontally if possible and it will slow down in another 15 minutes or so, AND there is still no need to panic or catastrophize—it just feels like the Fear Response because it is the Fear Response :-).

Medical research regarding treatment focused on the transsulfuration pathway:

Therapeutic interventions utilizing H 2 S donors or metabolic stimulation of the pathway have shown substantial protective benefits in experimental models of these disorders. Caution is needed as either too much or too little H 2 S can be a negative for health. The review by Sbodio, et al., (2019) examines how the transsulfuration pathway regulates cysteine and H 2 S production and reviews novel therapeutic drug development which target these pathways.

Less novel as a sulfur metabolism therapeutic, are garlic, onions, and cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, turnips, radish and other organosulfur containing functional foods. Broccoli sprouts eaten raw, or any of these vegetables chewed raw, increases the potency and amount of sulfur containing nutrients to a level that can cause negative symptoms in people who have slower transsulfuration pathways and/or less glutathione production. A racing heart rate would be an indicator of the slow detoxification pathway and indicates that “too much” was reached for that individual, while someone else with faster pathways might enjoy that amount of raw sulfur containing vegetables or garlic.

Epsom salt baths also provide bioavailable sulfate through skin pore and hair follicle absorption. Finger or foot soaks can also work if a full bath is difficult.

Both garlic and Epsom salt baths serve as functional, physiological ways to influence that exact same pathway as the novel medications are attempting—but the traditional food sources or Epsom salt soak act as natural, non-pharmacological modulators of hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S) signaling without needing a synthetic drug.

Here is how they map directly onto the H 2 S and transsulfuration mechanics:

1. Garlic as an Organosulfur Donor

When we consume sulfur-rich alliums (gently cooked to manage a slower Phase II limit, to be discussed in a follow-up post), we are introducing stable organosulfur compounds that feed directly into the upstream and intermediate steps of the transsulfuration and mercapturic acid pathways (we will get into this later, or don’t worry about the details).

These compounds can yield controlled amounts of sulfur groups that downstream enzymes utilize to generate physiological pools of H 2 S.

In modern pharmacology, researchers study specific H 2 S-donating molecules because hydrogen sulfide acts as a crucial gasotransmitter (similar to nitric oxide) governing vasodilation, mitochondrial respiration, and anti-inflammatory signaling. Eating targeted sulfur phytonutrients is essentially providing the raw nutritional substrate for that endogenous signaling cascade.

2. Epsom Salt Baths as a Transdermal Sulfate / Sulfur Pathway Modulator

An Epsom salt bath (magnesium sulfate) bypasses the upper gastrointestinal tract entirely:

Magnesium absorption relaxes smooth muscle and supports vascular tone, easing the physical toll of orthostatic or postprandial shifts.

Sulfate delivery: While magnesium sulfate doesn’t directly dump H 2 S gas into the bloodstream, it bathes the skin and peripheral tissues in bioavailable sulfate. This helps support sulfonation pathways, spares internal reserves, and interacts smoothly with systemic sulfur balance without triggering the acute Phase II bottleneck that raw, high-dose oral sulfur can cause.

Follow up in Part 2: Phase I and II, GSTM1-Null Reality and Customized Pacing

If raw garlic feels like an internal traffic jam, you aren’t doing sulfur “wrong”—you are simply running into a very common genetic variant. In the next post, we will unpack:

The ~50% Frequency: Why the GSTM1-null genotype is an evolutionary modifier of metabolic resilience rather than a rare disease. Yes, it is a helpful enzyme to have, but lots of people get by without it. Dysfunction of the CSE and/or CBS enzymes would be a critical health issue.

The Cooking Pivot: Why gentle sautéing and preparation methods change how alliums interact with our Phase II pathways.

Targeted Pacing of Sulfur Intake: How to build a sustainable, personalized sulfur tolerance without triggering the dreaded autonomic POTS risking spike in sulfur chemicals. Excess sulfur chemicals can be a toxic risk rather than just smell like rotten eggs.

The 3:00 AM (or 4:00 AM) Tachycardia Mystery: Waking up abruptly with a racing heart and feeling overheated in the pre-dawn hours isn't "just a bad dream"—it is frequently an early-morning adrenaline and cortisol surge colliding with a natural dip in nighttime serotonin and blood sugar regulation. When your autonomic system runs on a tight margin, this hormonal gear-shift can trigger sudden tachycardia before you've even opened your eyes. (We will also dive deeper into this circadian-serotonin puzzle in a future post!)

A little water and small amount of salt (1/4 teaspoon) when you wake up early may be helpful if this is a frequent symptom. Tryptophan before bed or St. John’s Wort herbal extract may help support serotonin levels and the flush niacin protocol can also support serotonin but is complex and requires consistency, so that would be a separate post (check my archives or look for Abram Hoffer’s Niacin book).

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Gemini AI assisted with the research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of parts of this post.

References

HypermobilityProject.com, (2026, June 25) Vascular EDS, Marfan Syndrome, and Loeys-Dietz Syndrome: Essential Differential Diagnoses in Hypermobility, https://hypermobilityproject.com/post/veds-marfan-loeys-dietz-clinical-features.

Sbodio JI, Snyder SH, Paul BD. (2019), Regulators of the transsulfuration pathway. Br J Pharmacol. 2019 Feb;176(4):583-593. doi: 10.1111/bph.14446. Epub 2018 Aug 23. PMID: 30007014; PMCID: PMC6346075. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6346075/. (Sbodio, et al., 2019) © 2018 The British Pharmacological Society

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