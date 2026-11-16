Preferences become fixed early in life:

The habit of ‘not liking water’, can develop in young children early in life, along with a habit of only preferring sweet beverages. To help parents with young children learn to ‘like’ water (or to help a pregnant woman cut down on her own soda/juice intake), as a Public Health counselor (15 year career ~ 1600 client annual caseload), I would recommend offering water at the right time. When someone is already hot and thirsty, offer a nice cold glass of water, and it will be immediately satisfying. That sets up a positive memory: “Oh! Water is really good! I do like water!” And repeat that a few times and the history of ‘not liking water’ may become a forgotten issue.

Whether teen or adult, female or male, it was common to hear someone say they regularly drink a two-liter bottle of soda per day and never drink water. That modern bottle of soda is most likely be sweetened with high fructose corn syrup. Or, Diet pop isn’t really a better choice as the artificial ‘sweetness’ seems to confuse the body and it leads to having elevated insulin levels anyway, which then promotes more snacking and isn’t helping with weight loss goals, but also is not ‘water’. Soda pop is acidic, and that disrupts the cellular pH which disrupts methylation cycle function and adds more inflammatory waste for the liver or cells to process.

Excess weight gain can start early in life, but the risk for a fatty liver also seems to be starting at very young ages now.

Wegovy (semaglutide) injections have been approved for pediatric patients age 12-18 in Canada, and the BMI of greater than or equal to 95th percentile appears to be the cut off for prescribing the drug for weight loss. This translates into younger children having lower ratios than older children.

Looking closer at the pediatric approval for Wegovy reveals a size related issue:

Wegovy (semaglutide) injections have been approved to treat ‘obesity’ in pediatric patients age 12-18 in Canada, and the BMI was set at greater than or equal to 95th percentile. This translates into the drug being available for use by adolescent children who have lower BMI ratios than older teens.

“Pediatrics (aged 12 to less than 18 years of age): Based on the data submitted and reviewed by Health Canada, the safety and efficacy of WEGOVY® in pediatric patients aged 12 to less than 18 years has been established; therefore, Health Canada has authorized an indication for pediatric use in patients aged 12 to less than 18 years.” — Canadian Wegovy product monograph, (novonordisk.ca)

This is flawed guidance, especially for youth who are not fully grown. Safety and efficacy over extended time or later in life has also not been assessed, as the drugs are still quite new. No one has had ten years or twenty years to evaluate the long-term effects or risks. Are these GLP-1 drugs truly safe and effective for use in anyone, let alone growing adolescents and teens? Health Canada really can not know that answer and yet is assuring the public that the new class of drugs is safe and effective for ‘obese’ 12-17 year olds who have a BMI of 95th% or greater.

What is the Body Mass Index?

What can BMI tell us about ‘obesity’ in children or adults?

Body Mass Index is simply a ratio of weight to height. The standard BMI equation for metric measurements is:

BMI = weight (kg) ÷ [height (m)]².

An equivalent imperial version is: BMI = 703 × weight (lb) ÷ [height (in)]².

Whether a person is age 12, 17, 77, or 2 is not taken into account at all.

Whether the person is a muscular weight-lifter, or a puffy edematous person, or a person with a lot of extra adipose tissue is not taken into account in any way.

BMI is simply a ratio based on weight and height. Someone with very frail bone mass or a younger child with less developed bone mass will have a lower BMI than someone with very dense broad skeletal structure, when they have similar levels of soft tissue. The ratio in no way tells us whether that soft tissue is fluffier adipose or more dense and sleek looking muscle mass—or if they have more dense bone matrix. Measuring the circumference of the wrist is used in adults as an indicator of a larger or smaller skeletal frame, and that would provide some guidance in children except children are still changing, so establishing reference ranges across the years of growth would be difficult.

When you look at adult BMI cut-offs, they are fixed flat numbers: Body Mass Index of 30 for obesity, 27 for overweight. With the changing size of children, the categorical approval is suggesting that a 12-year-old with a BMI of ~ 25 is eligible, while a 17-year-old is only eligible with a BMI of 30. The 12-year-old would likely have a lower density bone matrix, but may not even look ‘plump’, let alone ‘obese’ at a 95th percentile BMI.

A growing child’s body composition, height-to-weight ratios, and skeletal frame are changing rapidly month-by-month as they age. Nutrition counseling for ‘weight’ in a child is generally never a recommendation to ‘lose weight’ but only to slow down weight gain while height continues to increase. The goal is to help the child or teen to grow ‘up’ into a more proportional weight and height ratio with a balanced amount of muscle and adipose tissue. The goal is a strong and physically active child or teen who is happy and energetic.

When mainstream medicine looks at childhood weight gain, it relies on that blunt, static simplistic math ratio: age- and sex-adjusted BMI percentiles. By shifting approval thresholds for a drug designed for adult use, based on relative percentiles of childhood growth, rather than absolute biochemistry, then a younger, smaller-framed child with less absolute bone mass (and an immature endocrine system and liver capacity) will technically now be approved for use of a trendy, weight-loss drug like Wegovy, (novonordisk.ca).

Prescribing a 2.4 mg weekly dose of a potent biochemical signaling hormonal disruptor into a developing 12-year-old body is ignoring the underlying question “Why is this child plotting at or above 95th%?” And also is not asking “How can we help this family and child achieve a healthy muscle mass and strong bone development?” A child at 95th% BMI may just be a stocky build child who is proportionally larger framed and muscular and is at a perfect weight/height ratio for their long-term growth. Humans are not Orea Cookies (TM) that all look identical, and we shouldn’t be measured according to an Orea Cookie (TM) graph.

We also don’t know long-term risks of a new pharmaceutical “fix” for driving weight loss through appetite suppression—in an adult or a growing child. And that defies basic physiological safety logic.

When official regulatory documents report acute pancreatitis, hemodialysis-level kidney injury, rodent thyroid C-cell carcinomas across all doses, and cardiac vacuolation in preclinical primate trials, they lay bare the truth: these medications are not gentle metabolic balms. (Ozempic product label, fda.gov) They are potent, systemic chemical disruptors that place violent metabolic stress on our clearing organs (liver, gallbladder, kidneys, and pancreas) which lead into inhibitory endocrine feedback loops, and may also lead to negative psychiatric symptoms, (Chen, et al., 2024). I will explore the cancer and other risks in more detail in a separate post and I have a cancer/methylation post in the draft line-up.

Modern algorithmic medicine often fails children. A formula that cannot distinguish between a muscular frame, water retention, and adipose tissue—and that scales down raw numerical thresholds for younger, lighter children based on relative percentiles—is a blunt instrument, blind to nuance or individual diversity. Some children are perfectly healthy at 95th%, others may look pudgy. Any 12-year-old is still developing bone mass and mineral density compared to an older teen or adult and adolescence is a very common time for some ‘pudginess’ to be COMPLETELY NORMAL. Applying that blunt/blind math instrument to justify injecting a 2.4 mg weekly signaling disruptor into a 12-year-old with an immature endocrine system and smaller skeletal mass is an exercise in pharmaceutical overreach masked as public health.

Short story on ‘satiety’ signaling versus liquid calories—

The body expects water to be our main liquid intake unless we are a nursing infant. Otherwise, the physical motion of chewing is a critical part of satiety signaling.

Also, bitter phytonutrients promote GLP-1 hormone naturally and adequate fats and protein in a meal are part of the signaling that we ‘ate enough now’. A meal or snack with too little protein or fat can leave us nibbling on various things until something meets our nutritional need. A missing trace mineral like an iodine deficiency can also leave us less satisfied and nibbling, ‘grazing’, after a meal as we still need the missing nutrient.

Golden Milk (recipe info included later) has fat and protein content and bitter phytonutrients, and the warm beverage is more comfortable for our already warm belly.

“Bitter” is considered a food group, or standard part of meal planning in traditional Asian dining, described by Substacker Alex Audette:

Why Liquid Calories Break the Brain’s Satiety Circuitry

The physiological trap of liquid calories: beverages bypass satiety cues leading to excess calorie intake, and often with zero beneficial nutrients or protein. Image source: monticelllo / Getty Images

The core mechanism: the human brain is evolutionarily wired to expect water—zero calories—from thirst-quenching liquids.

The Mechanoreceptor Failure: Solid food requires chewing, which triggers mechanical stretch receptors in the stomach and activates oral sensory feedback loops that signal the hypothalamus to release satiety hormones (like PYY and GLP-1) while suppressing ghrelin. Liquid calories bypass much of this mechanical processing. A toddler can easily gulp down hundreds of calories of apple juice or milk or sugary/corn syrup beverages in seconds without the stomach ever registering the physical distension required to turn off the hunger drive, or provide any bitter phytonutrients that stimulate GLP-1 hormone naturally. The Hepatic Fructose Flood: When those liquid calories consist of pasteurized fruit juice (heavy in unbuffered free fructose), other sweet beverages or endless milk, that fluid goes straight down the gastrointestinal tract and hits the portal vein in a concentrated surge. It bypasses the PFK-1 glycolytic checkpoint we mapped in Part 4, flooding the liver with unbuffered carbon to drive de novo lipogenesis while leaving the child psychologically and metabolically unsatisfied, still crying for more food or just wanting more sweet liquid. The “Dinky” vs. Plump Contrast: Children born low in iodine, congenitally hypothyroid, or constitutionally small children will plot as small in height, weight, and height for weight (BMI), while other children drinking too many calories will likely have a higher than typical BMI and be above the 95th% and may look plump. These juice-fed toddlers may also be developing fatty liver earl in life. A child who is drinking too much full fat milk in my clinical career, would tend to be taller than average and have a more proportional largeness, at 95th% height for age, weight for age and weight/height2 (BMI). This highlights the wide spectrum of early metabolic differences. The full fat milk drinker is getting protein and bone building minerals and a lower ratio of carbohydrates to fat and protein compared to children drinking too much low-fat milk or juice/sweetened beverages. When a child’s endocrine axis or thyroid signaling is sluggish from the start (from low iodine at birth, or genetically or nutritionally slow methylation cycle and mitochondrial ETC function, then adding a steady stream of liquid sugar to their liver processing capacity creates a metabolic bottleneck long before they ever reach adolescence.

Portion Size of Fructose Matters to Liver Capacity

Why Large Serving, Low Fiber Loads of Fructose Overwhelms the Liver

Bypassing PFK-1: As we mapped out in Part 4, glucose metabolism is tightly regulated by phosphofructokinase-1 (PFK-1). If the cell has plenty of energy, PFK-1 slows down, acting as a metabolic gatekeeper. Fructose, however, enters the hepatocyte and gets phosphorylated by fructokinase without this feedback check. It floods straight into the downstream carbon pool. The Portal Vein Tsunami: When we or a child consume a large serving of concentrated fructose (like a glass of fruit juice, soda, or a heavy dose of high-fructose corn syrup in candy or ketchup), the portal vein delivers a high-concentration wave directly to zone 1 of the liver acinus. The local enzymes (fructokinase and aldolase B) get overwhelmed, ATP is rapidly consumed faster than mitochondria can regenerate it (leading to transient cellular stress), and the excess carbon is aggressively shunted into de novo lipogenesis (fat production).

Why Distributed, Small Amounts, Work Differently

When fructose is consumed in trace, natural amounts—such as eating a half or whole apple (or a 1/4 for a child or inactive adult), or better yet, a few berries, or a sliver of fruit integrated into a meal that also contains some fiber, protein, and fat:

Enzymatic Capacity: The influx rate matches the steady-state catalytic capacity of fructokinase. The liver can phosphorylate and clear the carbon intermediates smoothly without depleting local cellular ATP pools.

The Matrix Effect: Whole foods provide fiber and micronutrients that slow gastric emptying, meaning the fructose trickles into the portal circulation gradually rather than hitting the liver as a concentrated surge.

It is the classic toxicological principle: the dose and the delivery speed make the poison. A large liquid serving, or quickly digestible food turns a natural nutrient into a metabolic stress test, while small, food-bound amounts (Low Glycemic Index meal planning) fit more comfortably within normal physiological pathways.

For a deeper dive, JJ Medicine explores the biochemistry of hepatic fructose handling, portal vein delivery, and metabolic zonation. Video: ‘Fructose Metabolism: Absorption, Fructolysis, Regulation and Role in Obesity’ [*& Type 2 Diabetes and Fatty Liver Disease], YouTube, Channel: JJ Medicine.

How ‘Golden Milk’ Works Differently for Satiety

Ancestral golden milk: pairing whole fats, warming spices, and bitter phytonutrients. Ingredient possibilities from left to right: Star Anise, Cinnamon bark, Ginger root, whole fat milk or coconut milk, powdered turmeric, honey and powdered ginger. The larger center bowl is also turmeric powder and the prepared Golden Milk is shown in the center left. If using whole spices or ginger and turmeric root, the milk would be gently heated with them and then strained to serve warm or chilled for later use cold. Source: Marina Gorevaya / Getty Images

Unlike a carton of apple juice that floods the portal vein with isolated fructose and completely bypasses mechanical satiety, traditional Golden Milk operates through an entirely different physiological architecture:

The Synergy of Fat and Curcumin: Curcumin is famously lipophilic and poorly absorbed on its own. By pairing it with the traditional fats found in whole milk (or fat containing coconut milk), the active compounds are delivered alongside lipid-processing channels, preventing a chaotic metabolic shock to the liver. Bitter Phytonutrients & Receptor Activation: Depending on the spices used, traditional “Golden Milk” contains a variety of bitter alkaloids and polyphenols from the ‘golden’ turmeric root which is mild in flavor, beautiful in color, and might be what a younger child begins with. A zippier Golden milk might also contain stimulating and flavorful ginger and/or black pepper, both of which would seem ‘spicy hot’ as they stimulate TRP channels that signal ‘hot’ to the brain. These spices do not just trigger the bitter taste receptors and TRP channels on the tongue; they also send downstream signaling cascades that awaken cellular defenses, support improved bile flow, and modulate nuclear receptors like the Vitamin D Receptor (VDR) and our PPAR pathways which promote more use of aerobic respiration in our cell’s mitochondria which leads to more efficient Mg-ATP production with less oxidative waste in the form of lactic acid. The Satiety of Warmth and Ritual: Preparing a warm, spiced beverage also is a homey, comfort activity that requires intentionality. The family has to slow down a moment and enjoy the warmth (or chilled) creamy beverage and engage sensory feedback loops that a cold, gulpable commercial beverage from a plastic bottle bypass entirely.

“Golden Milk” is a great example of how ancestral foodways intuitively harnessed bitter phytonutrients and whole fats to support metabolic flexibility long before modern biochemistry had words for AMPK or VDR.

The video below explores the preparation and physiological properties of golden milk and turmeric compounds. He recommends bringing the milk to a boil and I would not recommend that. Bringing it up to a simmer and gently simmering would still bring out the spice flavors without risking scalding the milk.

Video: ‘It Tastes Too Good to be This Healthy! ~ Golden/Turmeric Milk Recipe’, YouTube, Channel: I Cook And Paint.

Golden milk powdered spice mixes are available for sale or can be made with a few easy steps if you have the single powdered spices on hand. Warming the milk is likely still a needed step to incorporate the spice flavors, nutrients and pretty color into the plain milk. Golden milk is typically consumed warm, like hot chocolate (I think).

Powdered Spice Blend for Golden Milk— mix together: 4 Tablespoons Turmeric, 4 teaspoons Ginger, 2 teaspoon Ceylon Cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon each Cloves and Black Pepper. Store in an air-tight glass jar out of bright light and use about a 1/2 teaspoon per cup of milk, or to taste.

In the video below, Mary describes the health benefits of the spices for helping someone with a cold or other respiratory infection. Having a premixed spice mix saves time for making the beverage by adding a teaspoonful per cup of warming milk whenever desired. She shares that it was a golden surprise when a sick person given a cup late at night felt better and asked for more the next day—and was surprised to see that it was Golden!

Video: Turmeric Golden Milk Spice Mix Recipe, YouTube, Channel: Mary’s Nest

Marys Nest offers a variety of K-12 resources to download for free and a cookbook to buy to help support her work:

🍎[Golden Milk] RECIPE: https://marysnest.com/how-to-make-a-t...;

🍎FREE 250+ PAGE MODERN PIONEER COOKBOOK CURRICULUM (For teaching grades K-12): https://marysnest.com/cookbook-curric... (No Email Required) *More in the textbox on Youtube or her website.

Social Settings and Food Sensitivities

While these are healthy spices in general, anti-inflammatory and healing, and might help someone with POTS or other chronic conditions, they might not be tolerated for someone with a sensitive gut.

Spices, particularly TRP channel activating ‘hot’ spices can be a landmine for anyone with Irritable or Inflammatory Bowel conditions or colitis. Learn to say No thank you when unsure of the full ingredient list.

Navigating social gatherings when your body operates on a strict, bio-individual schedule can feel like walking through a minefield. Even the most well-meaning host who promises a meal is “completely gluten-free and clean” may not realize that flour was dusted across the countertop earlier in the day, or that a hidden thickening agent slipped into the sauce. For someone dealing with chronic metabolic sensitivity, mast cell reactivity, or gut inflammation, that invisible cross-contamination isn’t just an inconvenience—it can trigger days of severe systemic fallout.

Giving yourself permission to set graceful, firm boundaries is an essential act of self-preservation. You don’t need to justify your choices or play compliance officer at the dinner table. A simple, warm “It looks wonderful, but my gut is on its own strict schedule today, so I brought my own!” or a polite “No, thank you, I’m pacing myself right now” is entirely sufficient. Sick or sensitive people are often exhausted by well-meaning advice and unsolicited food pressure; true hospitality respects a guest’s peace and physical safety without taking it personally.

Good News/Bad News—TRP Channel Expression and Activity Can Vary

Having an inflammatory condition leads to more expression of TRP channels, so becoming more sensitive to more and more things, really can be truly happening. Becoming less inflamed and healthier for a few years can gradually lead to becoming less sensitive to some of the same things that used to be a problem when in worse health.

Fatty Liver Risk Has Been Observed Even in Very Young Children

… and reducing their intake of juices or sweetened beverages did help slow or reverse the condition. This reinforces the theory that fructose excess is a direct causal factor in fatty liver, rather than dietary fat or blood lipids as the main risk.

The clinical literature (Geurtsen, et al., 2021; Di Guglielmo and Perito, 2021) strongly supports my own Public Health observation that overweight in preschool age children was more linked to juice intake or sweet beverages than overeating solid foods. When counseling parents with children whose BMI was above 95th% but proportionally shorter, I encouraged only using water for thirst and limiting juice intake to 2 ounces per day, diluted with 2 ounces of water, to reduce risk or ‘addictive’ over-consumption patterns. And I encouraged not giving young children any other sweetened beverages (soda or fruit punch). Generally, this advice helped the child to slow weight gain while still growing taller, and led to the child having a more proportional weight and height ratio. This approach also tended to help reverse ‘picky’ eating of solid foods— the children receiving too many liquid calories likely were simply less interested in solids.

Geurtsen, et al., (2021) found one serving per day of juice in infancy not significantly linked to age 10 fatty liver, but two or more servings was significantly associated with later liver steatosis in school-age children. While risk was independent from BMI, appearing at ‘normal’ ratios, the risk for fatty liver was greater when the child was also overweight for height (elevated BMI).

“Sugar‐containing beverage consumption is the main source of added sugar intake in the total daily energy intake of children and adults the last decades.( 6 , 8 , 38 ) In adults, sugar‐containing beverage intake is strongly associated with the development of NAFLD.( 10 , 39 ) […] Two large cross‐sectional studies among middle‐aged adults observed that sugar‐containing beverage consumption was, independently of BMI, associated with increased liver fat accumulation.( 9 , 10 ) (BY NC 4.0, Geurtsen, et al., 2021)

Adult Cohort Data: A separate UK cohort study noted that while high free sugar intake at age 3 had a weak association with severe hepatic steatosis at age 24, this link was largely mediated by adult BMI, unlike the direct infant-to-school-age pathway.

Liver Fat Accumulation: The prevalence of liver fat fraction ≥5.0% was 4.0% in high-intake infants versus 1.4% in low-intake infants. (Di Guglielmo and Perito, 2021)

While pediatric non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/MASLD) was once considered an extreme rarity or tied strictly to rare monogenic disorders, pediatric gastroenterology literature over the last decade has documented an alarming downward shift in the age of onset, directly tracking the proliferation of high-sugar liquid diets, pasteurized fruit juices, and sweetened beverages in toddlers and young children. When fatty liver is starting at age two, then cirrhosis by age 15 might follow… but a liver transplant at age 15 would have been unheard of decades ago. “Fatty Liver” is a Middle-age or older person’s condition….in the past.

The Fructose-Liver Mechanism in Children

De Novo Lipogenesis & Portal Surges: Clinical literature (including pediatric gastroenterology reviews from institutions like Children’s Hospital Colorado and the NIHR Southampton Biomedical Research Centre) emphasizes that unbuffered fructose from juices and liquid sweeteners bypasses primary glycolytic feedback checkpoints (like PFK-1) and floods the liver, directly driving de novo lipogenesis (DNL). In pediatric fatty liver, a substantial percentage of intrahepatic fat originates directly from active DNL. (Cohen, et al., 2021)

“Fructoholic” Liver Pathology: Medical literature has increasingly drawn parallels between high-fructose juvenile diets and alcoholic liver injury (”fructoholic liver disease”), noting that excessive fructose consumption promotes hepatic inflammation, oxidative stress, and early fibrogenesis in young patients without requiring rare genetic mutations. (Ribeiro, et al., 2018)

Interventional Reversibility

Dietary Fructose Restriction Trials: Clinical intervention trials in children with biopsy-proven NAFLD have shown that actively restricting dietary free sugars and fructose-heavy beverages results in rapid, measurable reductions in intrahepatic fat, liver enzymes (ALT), and markers of oxidative stress, confirming the direct causal role of liquid sugar loads in pediatric hepatic stress. (Cohen, et al., 2021)

What the Data and Clinical Studies Show

Early Childhood Exposure & The Fructose Link: Population-based prospective cohorts (such as infant nutrition studies tracking sugar-containing beverages in early childhood) have demonstrated that high intake of sweetened drinks and fruit juices in toddlers and pre-schoolers independently predicts hepatic steatosis later in childhood—even separate from overall BMI (e.g., tracking pure metabolic stress on the liver before outward obesity is fully established). (Di Guglielmo and Perito, 2021; Geurtsen, et al., 2021) In other words, ‘fatty liver’ can occur in someone whose weight for height ratio seems normal—the person does not look overweight, and yet, their liver cells are accumulating an excess of stored lipids which disrupts the cells’ function and leads to inflammatory signaling chemicals being released into the surrounding cellular environment which adds to the liver’s need to detoxify its own cytotoxic load before or in addition to its larger job of coping with the body’s load of waste chemicals. The “Juice vs. Soda” Equivalent in Pediatric Hepatology: Pediatric hepatologists frequently emphasize that an 8-ounce glass of 100% apple juice delivers an unbuffered fructose load virtually identical to soda, bypassing mechanical satiety and flooding the portal vein. Clinical trials restricting free sugars and fruit juices in children have shown rapid, measurable reductions in intrahepatic fat and markers of liver inflammation, proving just how directly liquid fructose drives the disease process. Very Young Cohorts in Hospital Data: Large epidemiological analyses of pediatric NAFLD hospitalizations (such as multi-year nationwide inpatient samples published in peer-reviewed journals) note that while the bulk of diagnosed teens cluster around ages 12–16, cases and severe presentations appear across younger cohorts—including toddlers and young children—often manifesting as elevated liver enzymes (ALT/AST) and early hepatic steatosis unaccompanied by any rare genetic defect.

Key Cohort Studies & Infancy Data

Early-Life Beverage Intake & School-Age NAFLD: Research examining infant and early-childhood feeding patterns (such as longitudinal birth cohort analyses tracking sugar-containing beverage and juice intake in infancy and preschool years) demonstrates that higher consumption of sugary drinks and fruit juices early in life independently predicts hepatic steatosis and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by school age, even after controlling for later intake and body mass index. (Geurtsen, et al., 2021; Di Guglielmo and Perito, 2021)

Preschool Free Sugar Surges: Large population dietary surveys (such as the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (bristol.ac.uk/alspac/) and national nutritional datasets) highlight that the sharpest upward trajectory in free sugar and liquid carbohydrate consumption often occurs during the toddler and preschool windows, heavily driven by fruit juices and sweetened beverages.

Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Gemini AI assisted with the research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of this post.

References

U of Bristol, Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (ALSPAC)., University of Bristol, U.K., https://www.bristol.ac.uk/alspac/

Chen W, Cai P, Zou W and Fu Z (2024) Psychiatric adverse events associated with GLP-1 receptor agonists: a real-world pharmacovigilance study based on the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System database. Front. Endocrinol. 15:1330936. doi: 10.3389/fendo.2024.1330936, https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/endocrinology/articles/10.3389/fendo.2024.1330936/full. (Chen, et al., 2024)

Cohen, C.C., Li, K.W., Alazraki, A.L., Beysen, C., Carrier, C.A., Cleeton, R.L., et al., (2021), Dietary sugar restriction reduces hepatic de novo lipogenesis in adolescent boys with fatty liver disease, J of Clinical Investigation, 2021/12/15/, https://www.jci.org/articles/view/150996.

Di Guglielmo, M. D., & Perito, E. R. (2021). To Juice or Not to Juice: Fatty Liver Repercussions for Infants. Hepatology, 73(2), 483–485. https://doi.org/10.1002/hep.31696, https://journals.lww.com/hep/fulltext/10.1002/hep.31696~to-juice-or-not-to-juice-fatty-liver-repercussions-for. (Di Guglielmo and Perito, 2021)

Geurtsen ML, Santos S, Gaillard R, Felix JF, Jaddoe VWV. Associations Between Intake of Sugar-Containing Beverages in Infancy With Liver Fat Accumulation at School Age. Hepatology. 2021 Feb;73(2):560-570. doi: 10.1002/hep.31611. Epub 2021 Feb 1. PMID: 33140427; PMCID: PMC7898343. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7898343/. (Geurtsen, et al., 2021)

Ozempic (semaglutide) injections, https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2017/209637lbl.pdf.

Ribeiro, A., Igual-Perez, M.J., Silva, E.S., Sokal, E.M., (2018), Childhood Fructoholism and Fructoholic Liver Disease, Hepatology Communications, 30 Nov 2018 https://doi.org/10.1002/hep4.1291, https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/hep4.1291.

Wegovy, https://www.novonordisk.ca/content/dam/nncorp/ca/en/products/Wegovy-product-monograph.pdf.

Share