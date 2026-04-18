The documentary video ‘Inner Worlds, Outer Worlds, 2013, linked below, is a good overview of what is known about frequency (vibration) in relation to modern physics and ancient Buddhist or Vedic teachings about the Dual/Non-dual nature of consciousness in life and maybe everything.

(Aside) Humming and other vagal nerve techniques….suggests humming like a bee, hum along with a bee video if you want frequency guidance, feel for a vibration throughout your chest and throat and that is ~ the vagal nerve activation being felt.

Modern physics is puzzled by there seeming to be missing matter, or more matter than expected but they aren't taking into account a quantum phase as being matter that is both present but not-present. Standard chemical testing bumps into density but no normal atoms….atoms in a quantum phase would not be “atoms” in the same way, but would instead be protons, neutrons and electrons (fermions) or smaller quarks.

Quark entanglement means the quantum field is all connected, all knowing of itself or anything it had been connected too… leading to Duality. The not present seeming quantum phase quarks and fermions are energetically connected with matter that returned to more physically measurable atomic form again.

This documentary is also part of or based from a TV series of 4 half hour episodes, first one ‘Akasha’:

Lotus blossoms and seed pods in a closeup but natural looking setting (Substack AI image)

The Lotus seed pod and blossom 🪷 are based on hexagonal math and spirals. 🌀

We see spirals throughout nature and outer space. Intuitive logic then suggests that nature and the universe are based on spirals and hexagonal math … leading to Sacred Geometry and mandala images. ⚛️

Sacred math mandala in pink and green colors (Substack AI image)

The Big Bang theory suggests the universe started with an explosion, spiraling out from a single, hot and dense, point called “A Singularity” but does not say how or why this occurred. “The more mysterious something is, the more we take for granted that we understand it.” ….. but is that wise? We like to think we know something but may have no idea what we don't know, or what we are overlooking.

The universe is expanding and there is more mass than expected/predicted by physicists by a mere 96% so the physicist made placeholder categories, Dark Matter and Dark Energy to represent the extra part from the measurable 4% physical matter.

Imagine yourself with your tax accountant who is explaining that you owe taxes on 96% more income than you actually took home as income. “Dark Income,” explains the tax accountant, “You owe IRS on your Dark Income. Just because you can't see it or spend it, does not mean IRS can't measure it's density and demand tax on it.”

….The tax accountant adds further plausible detail….Your shoebox of receipts for expenses for your business only added up to a small portion of the total sales for the business and therefore the IRS thinks your business made that much income rather than having a large amount (96%) go to expenses for the production, marketing, or delivery.

….You groan but the lightbulb moment has revealed an immediate need to track down new copies of the prior year’s expense receipts so the Dark Income ledger can be recalculated to show a more accurate accounting of business expenditures versus profit.

The moral of the story is “Save your business expense receipts.” ….and maybe not just in a shoebox.

The bonus moral is, “Look for plausible explanations for unknowns.”

“The universe is vibration.”

“The Music of the Spheres” 🎶 🎶 🎶

What vibrates and is part of music? Frequency, sound waves, and acoustic phonons, which can be spherical. 🧿

🌀

The invisible nervous system running throughout the universe and us and other life forms and our atmosphere…. Is both present, but not present as complete atoms, because it is quantum phase hydrogen, protons and electrons in a dynamic balance, a whirling dance that transforms electron, electromagnetic energy fields into mechanical vibrations, spherical acoustic phonons, likely the hum of the Cosmic Microwave Background. Phonons expand into ellipses, decohere, ~ fringe, at the edges, and are relapsed with the next cycle of whirling motion.

Stars are largely made out of hydrogen and humans are 63% hydrogen by atomic count rather than mass. Hydrogen gets ignored because it is tiny, boring, everywhere. It is the smallest element with only one proton and one electron (deuterium has one proton and one neutron and one electron, so twice as heavy in mass).

Being small allows more potential for quantum tunneling though… we can't teleport with our physical bodies because the mass is too heavy. Only tiny things have small enough mass to balance within the Special Relativity equation: E= mc^2.

In my Hexagonal Hydrogen-Fermi Dirac Condensate model, Dark Energy is an expansive diffuse form of quantum hydrogen and Dark Matter is a condensed, faster streaming ‘web’ of quantum hydrogen which is like a circulatory system for aggregating hydrogen and energy into stars and galaxies which would explain why star formation tends to cluster along the main conduits of the Dark Matter “cosmic web” (R. Gott and others’ work).

Movement is health. Movement is universal.

Wisdom is often learned in hindsight, the following video is a woman who learned quantum coherence strategies after losing time with her spouse and her own health post retirement from a fairly active job as an office receptionist that has more standing than sitting.

Margaret Elaine wrote a book about retirement and https://margaretelaine.com/ what she learned the hard way about it.

Movement is life…sit less, keep active even if “tired”, just move slower for your 20 minute daily walk. Sarcopenia is a loss of muscle as we age that is related to changes in our need for high quality protein at breakfast, lunch and dinner, and a need to stay active including full range body motions and weight bearing exercise like walking or gardening.

Image: I dug up an iris bed overgrown with goutweed when winter had seemed to melt, but winter returned and I planted the iris in pots and they got an early start on June blooming under the grow lights.

Disclaimer: This information is being shared for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

Share