Gemini AI, google: Medical and animal research demonstrates a clear physiological link between the endocannabinoid system (ECS), Delta9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and ectopic pregnancy (or oviductal embryo retention).

**Aside, ….Why wouldn’t medical research findings be shared with the public? There is no clear profit trail regarding the role of THC/CBD in fertility/infertility, for patented pharmaceuticals. We tend to be told about high profit drug ‘discoveries’ rather than discoveries about plant based functional foods or products. Example I saw this morning regarding urolithin-A, postbiotic of pomegranate and other ellagitannin containing foods … if the person has a healthy microbiome. The article is promoting urolithin-A for heart failure, while also down-playing any potential benefit of eating pomegranate and a healthy microbiome isn’t mentioned at all, or the word postbiotic clearly defined. The article is basically saying that isolated urolithin-A is the research finding…. isolated urolithin-A given as a ‘drug’ is what is being promoted by the article. msn.com.

***If you need a medical ‘authority’ to tell you what to believe, then consider that I am a Registered Dietitian, which is a medical ancillary health professional. In a hospital the Ancillary, or Allied health team are specialists whom a Medical Doctor or Nurse Practitioner might refer a patient to for more specific therapy or diagnosis.

Physical Therapists, Speech, and Occupational Therapists are also considered ancillary health professionals. Billing may be difficult, denied unless certain billing codes are used, and some types of services are more routinely referred for and billed. (revenuees.com/rcm-blogs/ancillary-services-in-healthcare/)

Examples of Ancillary Health Care Professionals A wide range of licensed professionals deliver ancillary care, including: Physical therapists and assistants – rehabilitation and mobility support

Radiologic technologists – imaging and diagnostic procedures

Respiratory therapists – airway and breathing management

Audiologists – hearing assessment and therapy

Athletic trainers – musculoskeletal injury management

Massage therapists, chiropractors, acupuncturists – therapeutic interventions depending on care setting

Nutritionists and dietitians – dietary management for chronic conditions

Pharmacists – medication management and counseling scienceinsights.org+1

Which part of the health care team should inform the prenatal care field that modern THC products may be causing an increased rate of ectopic pregnancies? …. A prenatal dietitian who specializes in endocannabinoid research perhaps?

1. The Mechanism: Endocannabinoid Tone & Oviductal Transport (Gemini, continued)

For a healthy pregnancy to occur, the fertilized egg (blastocyst) must travel down the Fallopian tube (oviduct) into the uterine cavity within a tight biological window. This movement relies on smooth muscle contractions in the Fallopian tube wall, controlled in part by an “endocannabinoid tone” (Wang et al., 2006; Sun & Dey, 2008).

CB1 Receptors & FAAH: Cannabinoid receptor 1 (CB 1 ) and the degrading enzyme fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH) are expressed throughout the Fallopian tube epithelium and smooth muscle layer.

Tight Regulation: Normal transport requires a precise gradient of endocannabinoids (primarily anandamide).

The “Goldilocks” Effect: If CB 1 signaling is completely missing or blocked , muscle contraction is disrupted, trapping the embryo in the tube. If CB 1 signaling is swamped by excess cannabinoids (such as exogenous THC or elevated anandamide), the smooth muscle smooth transport signals fail, causing the embryo to be retained in the tube rather than reaching the uterus (Sun & Dey, 2008).



2. Animal Research Findings

Key insights come from laboratory studies in rodent models:

Direct THC Exposure Traps Embryos: When pregnant mice were continuously exposed to THC during early pregnancy, 100% of the subjects showed oviductal retention of embryos (Wang et al., 2006). The embryos failed to reach the uterus on time for implantation. Receptor Mediated (CB 1 ): Administering a selective CB 1 receptor antagonist reversed the embryo-trapping effect of THC, confirming that THC causes oviductal retention primarily by over-activating CB 1 receptors in the Fallopian tubes (Wang et al., 2006). Non-Psychoactive Cannabinoids (CBD/CBN): In the same experiments, exposure to cannabidiol (CBD) or cannabinol (CBN) did not cause oviductal embryo retention, indicating that high-affinity CB 1 agonism (typical of THC) is the specific driver of delayed tubal transport (Wang et al., 2006).

3. Human Clinical & Tissue Studies

Studies examining tissue samples from women who experienced tubal ectopic pregnancies reflect these exact animal findings:

Aberrant CB 1 and FAAH Expression: Human Fallopian tube tissue samples taken from ectopic pregnancies show significantly reduced expression of both CB 1 receptors and FAAH compared to normal, healthy Fallopian tubes (Gebeh et al., 2012; Maia et al., 2020).

Elevated Anandamide Levels: Because FAAH (the enzyme responsible for breaking down anandamide) is downregulated or dysfunctional in these tissues, local anandamide levels are significantly elevated in the Fallopian tubes of patients experiencing ectopic pregnancies (Gebeh et al., 2012).

Summary

The hypothesis that high-potency THC products could increase the risk of ectopic pregnancy by disrupting the endocannabinoid tone in the Fallopian tubes is strongly supported by foundational medical and animal research:

Exogenous THC over-saturates CB 1 receptors, disrupting the coordinated smooth muscle contractions required to transport the blastocyst to the uterus. This delay retention causes the blastocyst to reach its implantation-ready stage while still inside the Fallopian tube, laying the biophysical groundwork for a tubal ectopic pregnancy.

References

Gebeh, A. K., Willets, J. M., Marczylo, E. L., Taylor, A. H., & Konje, J. C. (2012). Ectopic pregnancy is associated with high anandamide levels and aberrant expression of FAAH and CB1 in fallopian tubes. The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, 97(8), 2827–2835. https://doi.org/10.1210/jc.2012-1780, Cited by: 70

Maia, J., Fonseca, B. M., Teixeira, N., & Correia-da-Silva, G. (2020). The fundamental role of the endocannabinoid system in endometrium and placenta: Implications in pathophysiological aspects of uterine and pregnancy disorders. Human Reproduction Update, 26(4), 586–602. https://doi.org/10.1093/humupd/dmaa005, Cited by: 122

Shao, R. (2009). Understanding the mechanisms of human tubal ectopic pregnancies: New evidence from knockout mouse models. Human Reproduction, 25(3), 584–587. https://doi.org/10.1093/humrep/dep438, Cited by: 79

Sun, X., & Dey, S. K. (2008). Aspects of endocannabinoid signaling in periimplantation biology. Molecular and Cellular Endocrinology, 286(1–2), S3–S11. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.mce.2008.01.002, Cited by: 85

Wang, H. (2006). Fatty acid amide hydrolase deficiency limits early pregnancy events. Journal of Clinical Investigation, 116(8), 2122–2131. https://doi.org/10.1172/jci28621, Cited by: 183

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

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