deNutrients - News to Use

deNutrients - News to Use

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
Oct 14

Good to know. Pregnant women should take only nutritious food and drink into their body during that time. I wouldn't even have a coke while I was pregnant or coffee. But then I never drank coke anyway but the point is you don't go putting anything into your body while you're pregnant that is not nutritious. Especially pregnant women should make sure nothing goes into their bloodstream via an injected needle.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jennifer Depew, RD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture