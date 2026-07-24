If interested, the storefront shows the product images (Flower_Fun/zazzle)

I made small puzzles to be able to complete them more quickly, and for photo resolution purposes. I made a few with coloring pages in case someone/~ a child wants to color their own puzzle. Permanent markers may be needed. I haven’t tested the physical product yet as this was a whim two days ago — but I had fun.

*These products are inflation era prices so only buy if interested rather than because I made the designs attached on commercial items. Donating ‘a coffee’ if I had that option attached to my Substack would put more money in my pocket.

In other non-news, I ripped out my basement ceiling and it was overdue … mouse haven in a hickory forest. The ceiling was full of chewed hickory shells.

Last night… I got the other half removed today

I may have slowed down the mice by removing their floor, but I am sure they will be back in the winter.

Self-help reminder — dielectric blankets are soothing for muscle soreness. My forearms and hands were sore this morning so I stayed in bed for ~ half hour with the dielectric blanket on my arms and then wrapped around the right hand and forearm and it really helped. My archives have How-To directions for making your own.

Make your own healing/soothing/warming Dielectric lap blanket: Dielectric Orgone Blankets (earth-ocean.info) March 7, 2020

The flush niacin protocol also can help with muscle soreness I’ve noticed, and Epsom salt baths remain in the pain/inflammation reduction toolkit.

The image of balls of “Steel Wool” is not the finer grade, large roll that you can buy at auto supply stores ( examples ). Also, don’t use the cleanser soaked oven scrubbing pads that may be sold in a grocery store cleaning supplies aisle.

Pete on the lap size dielectric blanket (self warming, like a hot pad to remove eventually) with my mom.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

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