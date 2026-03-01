The Courage of Uncertainty

Feynman said the first principle of not fooling yourself is to remember that you are the easiest person to fool. The goal isn’t to be certain; it’s to be less wrong.

Why People Believe What They Want — Feynman on Human Error, channel Feynman Reborn, (video)

And the story of Cargo Cult Science is described in that video - observaton of other’s methods may be revealing only part of the full method.

In another video ‘How Education Destroyed Your Brain (Richard Feynman’s Warning).

“I had a different box of tools. Everyone else learned the standard tools and used them efficiently. I built my own tools from scratch. That meant when a problem didn't fit the standard tools, I could make new ones. They couldn't. Your teachers destroyed this ability in you.” - Feynman

[43:43] “Science at its best is a way of thinking that embraces doubt. It says, “I believe this, but I might be wrong. Here are the reasons I might be wrong. Here is how we could find out. Let’s look and see.”” - Richard Feynman

Curiosity tests a theory.

Hot or cold?

Touching the hot stove teaches a lesson that may burn for a moment, but last a lifetime.

Education informs “The stove is hot,” but the jargon, the word might be meaningless without a frame of experience. How can one know what cold or hot feels like if one has only experienced 74’F air conditioned lifestyles? How would one learn that TRP channels may trigger sensation signals at below 40’F (4.4’C) or above 80’F (26.7’C), until you’ve experienced the TRP triggered sensations directly?

Inflammatory pain signaling is roughly the same nerves as when ‘feeling’ a gentle touch, but just is more intense, more ongoing signaling. That is why ‘tickling’ can be fun, or a torment if it goes on too long.

TRP channels vary in what can activate them and are organized into several main groups. Temperature may be a primary action of the TRP type, or an additional activating trigger, possibly at a more extreme point from a comfortable mid range. Sensation linked to pain signaling, makes it about survival. Pain is information to learn more about the cause for the purpose of making changes that lead to an end to the pain signaling.

“Figure: Classification of thermosensing nociceptive TRP channels in mammalian sensory neurons. The upper row of individual boxes denotes chemical/mechanical activators of marked TRP channels. The lower panel depicts the magnitude of channel activity upon activation by temperature of the independent TRP channels shown.” (Mickle, et al., 2015 )

Curiosity explores a wider range of experiences, tests the water maybe by feeling it.

TRPV1 channels can be activated by “Acid” according to the graphic, and that means a hydrogen proton with a positive charge is the signaling chemical.

‘Acid’ activation of TRP channels means that protons (H⁺), not hydroxyl groups (-OH), are the activators.

⚛️ Acid Activation: The Role of Protons (H⁺)

When scientists say a TRP channel is activated by “acid,” they are referring to an increase in the concentration of protons (H⁺). This is a drop in pH. A great example is the TRPV1 channel (also known as the capsaicin or vanilloid receptor).

What it senses : TRPV1 is a polymodal sensor, meaning it responds to multiple stimuli: noxious heat (temperatures above ~43°C), capsaicin (the compound that makes chili peppers hot), and extracellular acid (low pH). (Latorre, et al., 2007)

The mechanism: Acidic conditions (like those during inflammation or ischemia, when tissue pH can drop below 6) directly activate TRPV1. This activation happens because protons interact with specific amino acid residues on the channel protein, causing it to change shape and open. It is the H⁺ ion itself, not a hydroxyl group (-OH), that is the trigger.

A fascinating and direct example of proton-mediated activation comes from research on Drosophila (fruit fly) photoreceptors. In these cells, a light-sensitive TRP channel is activated by a process involving phospholipase C (PLC). When PLC breaks down a lipid called PIP₂, it releases a proton (H⁺) as a byproduct. This local acidification, combined with the depletion of PIP₂, is sufficient to activate the channel. (Huang, et al., 2010) This is a clear case where a biological process uses proton release as a signaling mechanism.

Electric Charge as an Activator

Changes in electric charge is also a fundamental activating force. Many TRP channels, including thermoTRPs like TRPV1 and TRPM8, are inherently voltage-dependent.

Voltage Sensing : These channels have built-in voltage sensors. Changes in the electrical potential (voltage) across the cell membrane exert a force on charged parts of the channel protein.

Integration with Other Stimuli: This voltage sensitivity is often a key part of how they integrate different signals. For example, heat or chemical ligands like capsaicin don’t just open the channel by themselves; they work by shifting the channel’s voltage dependence. They make it easier for the channel to open at the cell’s normal resting membrane potential. The actual opening event is then coupled to the channel’s response to that voltage. (Latorre, et al., 2007; Voets, et al)

⚡ ROS/RNS Activation: A Different Chemical Mechanism

Reactive Oxygen Species and Reactive Nitrogen Species, ROS/RNS, are two groups of potent activators of many TRP channels, but the chemical mechanism is completely different from the direct proton (H+) activation. Instead of a simple charged particle interacting with the channel, ROS/RNS trigger a chemical modification of the TRP channel’s amino acid structure. Instead of showing the gate pass for entry, like a key turning a lock, the reactive chemicals are more like rust forming on the hinges. The physical change caused by oxidation is what forces the gate to swing open.

The Target : Many TRP channels, like TRPA1, TRPC5, and TRPV1, have specific amino acid residues, particularly cysteines , that are highly sensitive to oxidation.

The Chemistry : Reactive molecules like hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) or nitric oxide (NO) can chemically modify these cysteine residues. This can happen through several reactions, such as the formation of disulfide bonds or S-nitrosylation (adding an NO group to the cysteine).

The Outcome: This chemical alteration changes the channel’s three-dimensional structure, causing it to open. So, while both acid and ROS/RNS lead to channel opening, acid does it via a direct electrostatic interaction with H⁺, and ROS/RNS do it by chemically “editing” the channel protein. (Shimizu, et al., 2014)

For instance, TRPM2 is not directly modified but is activated by ROS indirectly. H₂O₂ triggers the production of another messenger molecule (ADP-ribose), which then binds to and opens the TRPM2 channel.

Beet greens, labeled “Healthy” for stimulating nitric oxide, may lead to the overactivity of TRP channels for some people. Migraines can occur from the changes in vascular pressure.

One size fits most is not the same as One size fits all — what is ‘healthy’ for yourself is worth being curious about. Take notes, watch patterns and then it becomes a scientific study of your own needs.

Beets or Beet Greens can help boost nitric oxide, healthy for some, but not for all. Photo by Olya on Unsplash

Nitric oxide was mentioned in a recent post as a ‘biomarker’ or what may be part of ‘Qi’. This migraine/TRP channel discussion shows there is a connection between the signaling potential of hydrogen protons and nitric oxide as TRP channel activators, … which may lead to similar signaling results, but with different methods, different mechanisms of action taking place at the TRP channels.

🧠 The Migraine Connection: Why I’m Sensitive to Beets and other Nitric oxide promotors.

Sensitivity to nitric oxide is a well-documented pathway in migraine pathophysiology.

NO as a Proven Trigger: Nitric oxide is a “well-established migraine trigger” that is used clinically (example: the NO donating drug nitroglycerin) to cause headache or migraine for research purposes. This happens via a cGMP-dependent signaling pathway.

The TRP Channel Link to Migraines: The reason NO triggers pain is directly linked to the TRP1 channels being activated by the Reactive byproducts of nitrative stress (like NO).

The Mechanism in Detail : Administration of a NO donor (like nitroglycerin, or the nitrates from beet greens) promotes the formation of nitric oxide. This nitric oxide directly activates TRPA1 channels on pain-sensing neurons (nociceptors) in the trigeminal system (the nerve network involved in headaches). Once TRPA1 is activated, it allows calcium to flow into the cell. This calcium influx triggers the release of CGRP (calcitonin gene-related peptide) , a powerful neuropeptide that is now a primary target for migraine medications (like Aimovig, Emgality). This cascade of events—TRPA1 activation leading to CGRP release—is a central mechanism for the generation and maintenance of migraine pain. See, Fila, et al., 2025 Fig. 1)



In short, the nitrates in beet greens are being converted to nitric oxide, which then acts as a key to unlock TRPA1 channels in my brain blood vessels which sets off a chain reaction that leads to a migraine. This is a proven biochemical pathway which may become more sensitive with repeated migraines. An increased number of TRP channels may be expressed in response to pain, which ultimately leads to more pain at reduced amounts of the activating substance. Other TRP channel activators may also lead to the migraine symptoms.

🟢 Who is “At Risk”? The Two Faces of Nitric Oxide

So, if NO is a migraine trigger, why are beet greens advertised as healthy for everyone else? Who is “at risk”? The answer lies in understanding that context and individual physiology are everything.

The health benefits of dietary nitrates are well-established for the general population, particularly for cardiovascular health.

The Cardiovascular Benefit: In most people, the nitric oxide derived from beets and leafy greens acts as a potent vasodilator. It relaxes and widens blood vessels, which lowers blood pressure and improves blood flow to the heart, brain, and muscles . This is why studies show beetroot juice can significantly reduce blood pressure in hypertensive patients and improve athletic performance.

The Brain Benefit: Increased blood flow from NO can also benefit cognitive function, especially in the aging brain, and may even enhance neuroplasticity when combined with exercise.

This creates the “Two Faces of Nitric Oxide”:

The “Healthy” Face (for most people) —> The “Risky” Face (for people like me)

Vasodilation : Lowers blood pressure, improves circulation. —> Trigeminal Activation : Directly activates TRPA1 channels on pain nerves.

Cardioprotective : Reduces arterial stiffness, improves endothelial function. —> Neurogenic Inflammation : Triggers CGRP release, leading to migraine pain.

Improved Athletic Performance: Increases oxygen delivery and efficiency. —> Pro-nociceptive: Creates a state of hypersensitivity and pain (allodynia).

⚠️ Other Potential Risks (Beyond Migraine)

While the migraine connection is the most relevant to my own sensitivity, there may be other populations for whom high nitrate intake might also be a concern. This adds depth to the question of “who is at risk” from Nitric Oxide promoting ‘health’ products or functional foods like beets and beet greens.

Kidney Disease: WebMD notes that for people with existing kidney disease, eating too many beets might make the condition worse. The exact mechanism isn’t detailed, but it’s a standard precaution for any substance that affects blood flow and is processed by the kidneys.

Medication Interactions: Beetroot may interact with medications changed by the liver, specifically those processed by the CYP3A4 and CYP1A2 enzyme systems . This could alter the effectiveness or side effects of those drugs.

General Caution on Dosage: While rare, there is a theoretical concern that very large doses of beet could lead to low calcium levels or kidney damage, though this hasn’t been proven in studies. This underscores that “more is not always better,” even with healthy foods.

This post wandered from Feynman being curious, to how a simple proton floating through a channel, or nitric oxide promoting beet greens, can lead to the pain of a migraine. This shows how there is connection between physics and biology.

The physicist sees the proton as boring, predictable, solved. As Feynman once quipped, physicists are so successful because they 'study the hydrogen atom and the helium ion, and then they stop.' But biology? Biology takes that boring hydrogen proton and shows how it can lead to the experience of pain and inflammation via TRPV1 channels. Feynman knew that the simple stuff is where you stop if you want clean answers. But if you're curious about migraines, the real story only begins at the simple.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

References

Fila, M., Pawlowska, E., Krekora, J. et al. Exploring the epigenetic modifications of the RONS-TRPA1-CGRP axis in migraine pathophysiology. J Headache Pain 26, 191 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1186/s10194-025-02114-z https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s10194-025-02114-z#Fig1

Huang J, Liu CH, Hughes SA, Postma M, Schwiening CJ, Hardie RC. Activation of TRP channels by protons and phosphoinositide depletion in Drosophila photoreceptors. Curr Biol. 2010 Feb 9;20(3):189-97. doi: 10.1016/j.cub.2009.12.019. Epub 2010 Jan 28. PMID: 20116246. https://www.cell.com/current-biology/fulltext/S0960-9822(09)02138-1?_returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Flinkinghub.elsevier.com%2Fretrieve%2Fpii%2FS0960982209021381%3Fshowall%3Dtrue

Mickle AD, Shepherd AJ, Mohapatra DP. Sensory TRP channels: the key transducers of nociception and pain. Prog Mol Biol Transl Sci. 2015;131:73-118. doi: 10.1016/bs.pmbts.2015.01.002. Epub 2015 Feb 12. PMID: 25744671; PMCID: PMC5903472. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5903472/

Shimizu, et al., 2014, https://researchmap.jp/read0025703/published_papers/26428537?lang=en

Latorre, et al., 2007, Chapter 21Voltage and Temperature Gating of ThermoTRP Channels, from the book: ‘TRP Ion Channel Function in Sensory Transduction and Cellular Signaling Cascades.’ Liedtke WB, Heller S, editors. Boca Raton (FL): CRC Press/Taylor & Francis; 2007. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK5240/?report=classic

Share