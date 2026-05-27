After yet another bizarre MET Gala, annual fundraising event and opening of a new season’s costume exhibit at the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA), I ended up speed watching multiple seasons of the fashion reality show called Project Runway

It is a competition-based show where contestants have only a day or two to create outfits and fit models for a runway show that is judged by the show’s regular fashion critics and a celebrity guest judge. Parson’s School of Design teacher Tim Gunn had been the mentor helping the contestants behind the scenes and was replaced only in recent seasons. The show has been running almost continually, and led to a spin off ‘All Stars’ Project Runway where previous season’s finalists have another chance to win.

Take home points … I’m going to try to be brief…. I watched/skimmed seasons 9-16 and dipped into the finale of the most recent season, which was just a year or so ago.

The judging consistently leaned towards either harsh or over-the-top enthused … and skilled sewers with elegant, beautiful, timeless looks tended to be judged harshly, told the look was too matronly, or old-fashioned, or too commercial, available at any store. They would be told to make it sexier, show more skin, make it more fashion-forward, use the trendy color of the day.

Be sexy, show more skin, but not in a ‘trashy’ way or ‘cheap’ … other designers, or the first ones on trying to change, would be told to look more expensive, use more expensive fabric that drapes rather than stretches (and is harder to sew well and needs to be fit well, patterned and fitted to the specific model. The skin to be shown should be subtle, or shown with odd cut out patches on the side or an open scoop back or covered with black harness straps, or asymmetrical showing of one arm and shoulder.

The female form is often either revealed in form fitting slip dresses or hidden in bulbous shapes or cone shaped tent mini-dresses … show the legs but turn the body into a bubble or rectangle or asymmetric blob. Season 20 has an example of a form changing silhouette in a design for a finale outfit in what looks like black vinyl, stiff, model in a little skull cap, tube dress that has a big black circle attached to her back, (realitytea.com/2023).

Are women objects? Overly thin models made formless. (The green monster look was 2009 and the white blob was 2017, both fashion collection looks, rather than being at the 2026 MET Gala) /// Webpage screenshot, ‘MET Gala 2026 Costume Art Exhibit Explained’, ( elle.com )

Inclusiveness in the contestants increased from leaning toward gay male designers, to varied demographics and ethnic groups, lesbians, the first Plus-Size designer (with pale purple hair) won with the first ever Plus-size runway show, with feminine and flattering looks for her Plus-size models (rather than ‘high fashion’ odd distorting shapes).

Later during a political season, a hijab wearing designer making modest outfits (placed second while more of the standard fashion was the winner for that season).

Autistic-ish males didn’t fair very well though, (one was uncomfortable with a ‘make lingerie’ challenged) or as environmental advocate (the fashion industry is a waste producer and water polluter).

A yellow banana skirt and jacket was part of the winner’s finale show in season 15, a young white female lesbian (photo blog article, RUNWAY SUNDAY | Project Runway Recap | Season 15 FINALE, (cornfieldcouture.com) Bananas held in brown hands, scattered over the fabric, one banana held out strategically at the crotch… and yet no judges said anything negative about the look being too much (potentially offensive sexually or racially). Contestants with much better sewing skills did not win that season but did go on to have regular industry careers while the banana skirt contestant has a boutique, individual design business. My point… the Project Runway judging seems to be about rewarding for a goal other than skill at clothing design.

Where, why and how did 'wearing a nose ring’ become so common among young females in the U.S.? Over the seasons the competing designers gradually included more and more nose rings starting with a male and then showing up on a punk/butch female, and other designers. The most recent episodes shifted so far on inclusivity that two flamboyant drag queen type of contestants were competitors.

Color Signaling — it’s political

“Color signaling” …. propaganda across media outlets and political venues will shift to send messages subtly. I noticed in the season 9 or 10 that I had started watching, that the color emerald green was being high-lighted. I watched more, watching for the color, and the next season it was being worn by the designers or used in their designs, the judges wore it as accent color.

What did it mean? That wasn’t clear initially but the preference for fashionable emerald green, not hunter green was harshly given… a contestant was asked to start over again because hunter green was so disliked by the show hostess (design competition that episode was to design something for her specifically to wear). By the third season of the color being trickled out more and more the meaning of emerald green was clearly linked to gay marriage and checking the year and politics, that was the year that a major change occurred that made gay marriages legal.

A shift towards purple in ‘alternative weddings’ had a celebrity guest known for her burlesque career. Expanding the bridal industry into homosexual ceremonies would be expanding the number of potential consumers for expensive bridal customs. Expanding markets into Plus Size models, or the modesty hijab wearing consumer are also potential benefits for increasing the inclusivity of the design contestants.

The set design and trendy color being highlighted then shifted towards political blue or cobalt blue as the year moved into 2015 and 2016.

The most recent season had shifted back into the color emerald green and highlighted the movie Wicked 2. The emerald color showed up as the main color of enormous ball gown looks …. a nice accent color turned into an over-the-top exclamation. The movie Wicked 2 became negatively talked about because three of the main actresses all became skeletally thin, to a dietitian, anorexia nervosa level thin …. more zinc STAT! (needs less Ozempic maybe too).

Something wicked this way comes…

That was Season 21. A video of the ‘best looks’ (Youtube) includes the quote: “By far, the best looks of the season. I really like your dress. It’s young, it’s sexy, it’s Gothic, it’s evil. In a sea of black, to have this fabrication that feels really rich and really luxe was really important. It was like this dark shadow had just slithered through the stage. It wasn’t just the clothes. It was a feeling.”

Why does fashion need a feeling of evil?

A recent movie release is about the fashion industry and how the fashion magazine’s rule over the industry has lost its grip as digital formats have taken over the consumer habits. People aren’t waiting for an annual fashion magazine to make their choices for them…. A documentary about Vogue magazine editor makes it clear from the office layout that the devil in The Devil Wears Prada was a fictionalized story about the editor of Vogue magazine and her September episode of the magazine.

….they have Project Runway to watch now instead.

…. I speed-watched ~ 9 seasons so that you don’t have to. You’re welcome.

Emerald green is a Wizard of Oz symbol. The Emerald City was about financial banking in the US having discarded the gold standard backing the US dollar.

Make a fashion runway image with a model in a big ball gown that is emerald green in overall color theme. Make it a bit witchy or scary rather than beautiful. (Image by Substack AI) *This is still a pretty dress shape, symmetrical, feminine, rather than body deforming. The Project Runway judges probably wouldn’t like it — so standard even an AI can generate it :-).

The color signaling occurs in the lighting of the sets, and/or in the clothing designs or judge’s and contestants outfits on the show Project Runway. (Substack AI image)

“Fast fashion” may also be part of the goal in shifting consumers/viewing audience toward simpler designs in stretch polyester fabrics. The competitors with real skill tend to be astonished at the time expectations … make an outfit in one day (~ 7 hours, one of the did the math for us), sometimes they get two days, or team help, a few designers working together on an outfit … but the simple math is that to design a pattern, cut the fabric, baste and then fit it …. is not something that can be done in 7 hours unless it is a simple slip dress or stretchy fabric pants.

Sew stretchy fabric into a tube and put that on a model who has a great body, and the tube is going to look really good…. give the tube one asymmetrical strap, and a side cut out and suddenly you have high fashion, or stretchy fabric in a tube that will look good on someone with a great body….

Sew stretchy fabric into a tube and put that on a model who has a great body, and the tube is going to look really good…. give the tube one asymmetrical strap, and a side cut out and suddenly you have high fashion, or stretchy fabric in a tube that will look good on someone with a great body…. (Substack AI image)

Disclosure, I do know how to sew and have made clothes for myself and fitting a collar or sleeve well, or making pants look right … is not easy. It is geometry, turning 2D fabric, into a 3D shape. I don’t have the patience for fine detail work but it is convenient to be able to seam a curtain together or alter pants to fit the waist and length better.

Sewing is a skill worth teaching rather than suggesting that only fashion industry can make clothing for us, or that it is so easy that it can be done in one day.

Make a fashion design outfit in hunter green that looks elegant and timeless. (Substack AI image…. still looks more blue-toned emerald green to me, than yellower hunter green… but it works, timeless elegance, with well-made fitted tailoring.)

Disclaimer: This information is being shared for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

Share