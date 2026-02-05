I would think an ophthalmologist would understand that the eyes are internal, needing the eyelid for protection. Polysorbate glycol was recommended to me and given as a free sample of eye lubricating drops… the box is clearly labeled “Not for internal use” ….as if the eyes are not inside of the eyelids….

No thanks. Delphinidin may be more safe and effective against “Dry Eye Syndrome” which can be autoimmune in nature and is more about an oily secretion on the whites of the eyes rather than lack of tears. Delphinidin is in black beans, purple varieties of non purple produce or black rice, dark brown chickpeas used in India commonly (~Chana dal), and in tea made from Blue Lotus flowers, or Blue Butterfly Pea flowers, or chicory flowers (which are also blue/purplish blue).

Delphinidin 3,5-O-diglucoside, a constituent of the maqui berry (Aristotelia chilensis) anthocyanin, restores tear secretion in a rat dry eye model - ScienceDirect https://share.google/7BfH1dl0dx66tzbFb

Delphinidin will turn pink or red if an acidic source is added like lemon juice. It may benefit the eye glands by providing magnesium. Each molecule of delphinidin contains four atoms of magnesium and magnesium can attract and support a large cloud of water molecules.

The eyes may seem teary due to the body trying to compensate for loss of the protection from the oily secretion made by meibomian glands.

What might the negative side effects of polysorbate be? …. “Safety of Polysorbate 80 in the Oncology Setting”

Erythema ~ reddening, irritation of skin, suggesting an underlying inflammatory or infectious condition or injury to the tissue.

“In drug formulations, polysorbate 80 has been implicated in a number of systemic reactions (e.g., hypersensitivity, nonallergic anaphylaxis, rash) and injection- and infusion-site adverse events (ISAEs; e.g., pain, erythema, thrombophlebitis) [3, 35-37].” - Safety of Polysorbate 80 in the Oncology Setting - PMC https://share.google/LGVdiAAPoTmlznPWv

Another type of I-SAE might be a medically induced serious adverse event. Be your own patient advocate as doctors regularly suggest medications with known risks, while also often not providing information, “Informed Consent” about the potential hazards of following their advice.

Genetically, my MAO A allele makes me sensitive to too large a load of anthocyanins, red/purple pigments so I overdid it with my first cup of brilliant blue Blue Butterfly Pea flower tea, but yellow riboflavin helped offset the headache that followed. Health isn't always easy but is worth the effort. Smaller amounts a few times a day of the blue tea do seem to be helping me, along with other helminth focused treatments.

My eyes and eyelids feel less red and irritated and aren't as teary.

Aside, my green eyes have always seemed to be a mix of blue and golden yellow with a darker outer band and lighter inner ring.

My archives have another post on delphindin.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

