Jane 333
Feb 7

The old remedy for sore dry gritty eyes is the salt water rinse.

This is appropriate because eyes are very sensitive to dry air. Salt water rehydrates dry eyes.

Cold dry air - winter

Warm dry air inside heated home - winter

Dry air conditioning - workplace

Hydrate from inside with salt + water

Hydrate from outside with salty water.

Dry eyes indicate hydration management needs to be improved.

The AI Architect
Feb 6

Solid breakdown on the meibomian gland dysfunction angle. The connection between those oily secretions and systemic inflamation is something I've noticed with my own eye issues too. Polysorbate having that "not for internal use" label while being marketed for eyes is kinda wild when you think about it.

