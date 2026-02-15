Glyphosate use may be increasing risk of mold on food crops is what my investigation led me to believe and my latest purchase of organic dry Black-eyed peas led to yet more orange spots and a few black smudgy ones but the aeresolized short term risk from just sorting them did not occur, so an expiration date of 2028 may help reduce the cross contamination across the whole bag of legumes.

Presoaking with a couple spoonfuls of vinegar overnight can help prevent mold growth during the soaking. Rinse them thoroughly and then pressure cooking also can further break down mold, but would not reduce a mycotoxin load. The longer shelf life allows for more time for mycotoxin production compared to a few months from a 2025 harvest.

Amazon warehouse may be too hot to buy any food products from and their return policy is unforgiving … no returns on perishable products, so buying any perishable products from them seems like a “Just Don’t” decision. I’ve had success with some other brands and types of food, so being aware of risk may be part of your decision tree (or don’t buy from Amazon at all as they put small businesses out of business too).

*I had a comment about ‘No Till’ type agriculture versus aeration, tilling, and my archives include this post:

How to identify suspicious beans … wrinkly, opaque instead of shiny coat. Nibbled on spots or like the spot enters the bean coat. Smudgy black that doesn’t seem like surface dirt but enters the seed coat. Fuzzy looking black/gray/greenish gray; or orange/rust discolored spots or the whole bean. On white beans, a yellowish “old lace” color and loss of shine is an indicator of a yellow pigmented mold risk (Aspergillosis, can become a severe lung infection that is often missed in diagnosis until end stages and can lead to death).

The blackish smudges on the two beans in lower center is likely mold and the wrinkly orange spotted or nibbled beans .. mold enters where an insect nibbled. What isn’t mold is the brown orange beans that are still shiny and smooth looking … those are a genetic vaiant from the typical white and black colored Black-eyed peas.

Organic Black Eyed Peas …. 1 cup raw would be ~ 2 cups cooked and a generous serving compared to typical bag’s that list 1/4 cup dry as the serving which makes about 1/2 cup cooked. Beans and peas are a high carbohydrate source of protein compared to meat or nuts and seeds. 100 grams of carbohydrate minus 18 grams of fiber = 82 grams of carbs ~ x 4 calories = 328 calories of carbs for 39 grams of protein x 4 calories = 156 calories from protein (*this label’s 561 calories is likely overestimated because it included the fiber grams as 4 calories each when we can’t use it unless colon bacteria transform the fiber into short chain fatty acid). So the take home point for a moderate carbohydrate meal plan is to not have beans or peas with much bread or rice as the beans/peas are themselves rich in carbohydrate.

Shiny = good. Wrinkly and opaque = bad.

“organic and non-GMO black eyed peas” — What would be more helpful is a clear “no desiccant used” as that is where glyphosate herbicides are used on legume crops except for GMO soy. Wheat, corn, soy and cotton are GMO Round-up ready crops, but oats and many legumes may have glyphosate herbicides applied at the last weeks of ripening to kill off the leaves and make the grain or beans easier to harvest.

Tiny black spots are bad…. The black eyed pea spot is a bit tougher, lignan polyphenol rich, and indigestible to us but would be feeding our colon microbes who might make short chain fatty acids from some of the indigestible starches.

The “Feed me” stare.

Orange discolored spots are also bad. Wrinkly seed coat suggest mold growth got under the seed coat.

Smooth and shiny = good (the brownish ones are likely fine, just a genetic variant from white). Wrinkly, with or without color changes may indicate mold contamination.

Insect nibbled = opening that mold likely entered.

You are now awarded a bean inspector golden star. Go forth, sort beans, repackage the good ones from recent harvest in glass or sturdy BPA free plastic containers that are air-tight lids and store in a cool dry location or freezer, to reduce risk of mold growth during storage.

Use of a magnifying glass while inspecting your dry beans might be helpful. (This image is a glass doorway looking at snow on pine trees.)

Related earlier post - the 2026 expiration date dry beans were worse in damage and gave me symptoms within an hour of sorting and a few bad weeks before I figured out what was going on as the white bean contamination was more subtle:

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance and the number one rule of Food Safety is “If in doubt, throw it out.” … I am going to try a small serving of these sorted, vinegar presoak, pressure cooked Black eyed peas and will hope to not have a histamine reaction.

