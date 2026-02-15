Even 2028 Exp. date Dry Beans may be a risk; hot warehouses is why buying supplements at Fullscript or iHerb may be better than Amazon.
Bean photos and one cat pic.
Glyphosate use may be increasing risk of mold on food crops is what my investigation led me to believe and my latest purchase of organic dry Black-eyed peas led to yet more orange spots and a few black smudgy ones but the aeresolized short term risk from just sorting them did not occur, so an expiration date of 2028 may help reduce the cross contamination across the whole bag of legumes.
Presoaking with a couple spoonfuls of vinegar overnight can help prevent mold growth during the soaking. Rinse them thoroughly and then pressure cooking also can further break down mold, but would not reduce a mycotoxin load. The longer shelf life allows for more time for mycotoxin production compared to a few months from a 2025 harvest.
Amazon warehouse may be too hot to buy any food products from and their return policy is unforgiving … no returns on perishable products, so buying any perishable products from them seems like a “Just Don’t” decision. I’ve had success with some other brands and types of food, so being aware of risk may be part of your decision tree (or don’t buy from Amazon at all as they put small businesses out of business too).
Fullscript supplements and iHerb supplements advertise their cool warehouse temperatures as an important feature …. and this moldy bean issue is a vivid example. (A Fullscript post on Adaptogens)
Fullscript is a wholesale supplement dispensary which carries a lot of reputable brands unavailable at grocery type stores. Individuals can order through an affiliated healthcare professional — including me.
If interested sign up for a discount account (20-25% off retail price) at the following link, as a client of mine, and browse the various protocols that I have posted for anyone’s use. (Welcome/Sign up page) Product examples included in one of my protocols are intended for you to browse through rather than a recommendation to get all of it. (Any time I edit a protocol the system requires that I add another product to be able to save the edits.)
People signed up under my account are allowed to browse the entire catalog or select from the examples I put in some protocols, except you need to have me approve Orthomolecular brand products, as a health practitioner guidance/oversight is required by the company. The brand representative recently contacted me, so if you have questions about one of their products, I now have a direct contact to ask for more information. Visit their website for more information: orthomolecularproducts.com.
I also have an affiliate account with Microbiome Labs but would need to be in email contact with you as a client in order to share the access code. That is the company from whom I buy Mega-Sporebiotic bacillus species probiotic supplement. Email me at LymanForestPress@proton.me.
*I had a comment about ‘No Till’ type agriculture versus aeration, tilling, and my archives include this post:
How to identify suspicious beans … wrinkly, opaque instead of shiny coat. Nibbled on spots or like the spot enters the bean coat. Smudgy black that doesn’t seem like surface dirt but enters the seed coat. Fuzzy looking black/gray/greenish gray; or orange/rust discolored spots or the whole bean. On white beans, a yellowish “old lace” color and loss of shine is an indicator of a yellow pigmented mold risk (Aspergillosis, can become a severe lung infection that is often missed in diagnosis until end stages and can lead to death).
Related earlier post - the 2026 expiration date dry beans were worse in damage and gave me symptoms within an hour of sorting and a few bad weeks before I figured out what was going on as the white bean contamination was more subtle:
Sort dry beans, throw away the bag if too much discoloration is present ~ mold suspicion.
Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance and the number one rule of Food Safety is “If in doubt, throw it out.” … I am going to try a small serving of these sorted, vinegar presoak, pressure cooked Black eyed peas and will hope to not have a histamine reaction.
