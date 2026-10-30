Black-eyed Peas are considered a ‘lucky’ food, or a New Year’s Day food, in part because during the Civil War, the dried pea was considered animal feed and soldiers left it alone while taking most other staple foods from local citizen’s or slave’s food stock. Making it lucky to have any food to eat. Black-eyed peas have a strong flavor and the black spot is a bit tough and rich in lignans, a type of polyphenol. The black color is from antioxidant rich anthocyanins (like in black beans, blueberries and other red/purple/deep blue produce varieties). (archive post; follow up post, no recipe)

Back to molybdenum…

What Molybdenum Does

Molybdenum is an essential trace mineral required in very small amounts. It acts as a cofactor for several enzymes that perform critical detoxification and metabolic functions:

Sulfite oxidase – Converts toxic sulfites into harmless sulfate (transsulfuration pathway).

Aldehyde oxidase – Helps break down drugs, alcohol, and environmental toxins.

Xanthine oxidase – Converts purines into uric acid for excretion.

Read more: ‘Molybdenum: What It Is and Why You Need It’, clevelandclinic.org.

Black-eyed peas are a great source of the trace mineral molybdenum.

The mineral is concentrated within the interior protein-rich white part of the peas (the cotyledon), (Elessawy, et al., 2019; Bowman, et al., 2023). Molybdenum is a critically essential cofactor mineral or ‘spark plug’ to help provide ionic/electrical power for a major enzyme (SUOX) that functions within the transsulfuration pathway of our methylation and detoxification system.

Dry Black-Eyed Peas, Photo by Jasmine Waheed on Unsplash

In legumes, the plant purposefully pumps up to 90% of its total molybdenum storage into the internal cotyledon tissues during seed formation. The maternal seed coat and the hilum (the “black eye”) serve primarily as protective, mechanical barriers.

I remove some of the peels to slightly reduce the polyphenol level, after presoaking overnight with a tablespoon of food grade vinegar per cup of dried pea/bean. Presoaking overnight is a strategy used to reduce seed coat enzymes from any type of seed or bean. The vinegar also prevents stray mold spores from growing so it is also a safety measure. Soaking a pot of seeds or beans in plain water overnight would allow any trace amounts of mold to grow into a potential health hazard.

An excess of polyphenols can overburden a slow detoxification or methylation system as they too need some inactivation or they accumulate. By removing or picking out loose seed coats after presoaking and removing some of the tough black spots while eating the soup (→ into a napkin), I can lower the total polyphenol burden on my detoxification pathways while enjoying the protein and molybdenum rich inner part of the peas. (Elessawy, et al., 2019; Bowman, et al., 2023; Franková, et al., 2025; Bursakov, et al., 4)

The Lignan and Tannin Burden of the “Black Eye”

For someone with slow detoxification pathways, the polyphenol rich black spots might be a bit much and I pick them out, but they leave a flavorful and dark gray broth. The black pigmentation surrounding the hilum (the structural valve where the seed attached to the pod with a tiny stem) is packed with dense, complex polyphenols, anthocyanins, and tannins that have high polyphenol oxidase (PPO) activity. (Elessawy, et al., 2019; Bowman, et al., 2023)

The Slow-Pathway Jam: For an average person, these compounds act as healthy antioxidants. But for a body with compromised liver clearance, slow transsulfuration, or low methyl pools (slow methylation pathways), these dense pigments represent a heavy processing load. (Elessawy, et al., 2019)

Recipe for simple Black-Eyed Peas in a rich creamy broth

I keep my black-eyed peas simple now:

Stock pot with 3-4 cups of dry peas (~ 1 1/2 pounds) and water to cover the presoaked peas with about an inch extra water at the top. Pressure cook the peas or boil them. They will be soft-cooked after reaching one or two ‘whistles’ is plenty of cooking or boiled until soft (~ 45-60 minutes or less after presoaking or maybe a little longer if skipping the presoaking step). For a firmer texture, less time will be needed.

Once the pressure cooker is cooled enough to open, I make the broth thicker and creamier by adding about two teaspoons of sunflower lecithin, about three tablespoons of coconut oil and one heaping tablespoon of Slippery Elm Powder which thickens the broth.

Functional food synergy :

Coconut Oil & Sunflower Lecithin: By adding healthy fats and lecithin, we are creating a lipid emulsion. Fats and lecithin have active components which coat the polyphenols or any irritating fibers, and makes them gentler on the gut lining for digestion. Functional food bonus : lecithin provides a direct source of choline , which fuels the BHMT pathway—the vital backdoor gear that supports our methylation cycle when the MTHFR/folate pathway is under stress.

Slippery Elm Powder: This classic ingredient adds a rich, soothing mucilage layer to our digestive tract. It acts as a physical buffer, calming the gut and preventing any sudden systemic mast cell or inflammatory triggers while our body processes the meal. More U.S. history, during the Revolutionary War, George Washington’s troops were starving during winter time and they were saved by stripping this fiber rich starchy food source from the inner bark of Slippery Elm trees. Standard grocery stores might have it as a soothing ingredient within the teabag tea called “Throat Coat”. It is soothing, mucilaginous, within a hot beverage during respiratory illnesses in addition to being soothing to the lining of our digestive tract.

Moldy Dry Beans and Glyphosate, a review from earlier in 2026

Moldy dry beans were discussed at length earlier this year ~ January/February posts and I think the increased use of glyphosate is increasing the risk by disrupting soil microbe balance. The glyphosate kills protective microbes while allowing fungal strains to flourish, leaving the crop of beans more likely to have traces of fungal spores. If the processing plant lets the beans get or remain damp to long, then the spores can multiple and/or an overheated warehouse might promote growth within plastic packages of dry beans that have some mold spores. Older packages near expiration date are likely a greater risk than the most recent harvest with an expiration date about 2-3 years away from the current date.

Post 1

Moldy beans in February too:

…so after all that research I did on glyphosate, soil microbiome and dry beans, I published a paper on Zenodo about what I learned: Glyphosate is disrupting the nitrogen fixing bacteria that we need for soil health and to make the nitrogen bioavailable to plants without having to buy expensive synthetic fertilizer. The world is running lower or the need to purchase nitrogen fertilizer has been increasing as glyphosate use increased…. and we really need to ban glyphosate at the worldwide level because soil health depends on the nitrogen-fixing bacteria…which glyphosate is killing.

Glyphosate, Soil Fungi, and Dry Bean Crops: Examining Risks and Resilient Alternatives, Zenodo, https://zenodo.org/records/18423295.

Humans are destroying the ecosystem in many ways, and our groceries seem to be suffering from it too. It is …. very stupid to kill the free nitrogen factory within healthy soil that has existed on the planet since, I have no idea how long…. But humans have gradually been increasing use of glyphosate for only a few decades and it accumulates in the soil and water supplies more than expected and an excess of it has been found to be harmful to the root tips of plants that were GMO modified to tolerate it. This means glyphosate is not good even for the GMO crops. It chelates trace minerals so crops grown with it tend to have less magnesium, calcium and maybe molybdenum too (I’m not sure). Spraying crops with molybdenum alone or with glyphosate did help increase molybdenum content in the crops. (Camelo, et al., 2014)

A molybdenum-reducing Pseudomonas species of soil bacteria has been found to help degrade glyphosate in soil faster than it degrades on its own. (Aliyu, et al., 2022)

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Google Search AI assisted with the research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of this post.

References

Aliyu, F., Aminu, I., Babandi, A., Shehu, D., Ya’u, M., Babagana, K., Ibrahim, S., Abdullahi, N., Sufyan, A., Yakasai, H., (2022). Glyphosate Biodegradation by Molybdenum-Reducing Pseudomonas sp.. J. of Environmental Microbiology and Toxicology. 10. 42-47. 10.54987/jemat.v10i2.772. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/368468226_Glyphosate_Biodegradation_by_Molybdenum-Reducing_Pseudomonas_sp

Bowman, C. S., Huynh, B. L., Roberts, P., Santos, J. R. P., Paul, K., & Close, T. J. (2023). Identification of a Locus Controlling Seed Pigment Leaching in Cowpea [Vigna unguiculata (L.) Walp]. Horticulturae, 9(7), 739. https://doi.org/10.3390/horticulturae9070739, https://www.mdpi.com/2311-7524/9/7/739.

Bursakov, S. A., Kroupin, P. Y., Karlov, G. I., & Divashuk, M. G. (2023). Tracing the Element: The Molecular Bases of Molybdenum Homeostasis in Legumes. Agronomy, 13(9), 2300. https://doi.org/10.3390/agronomy13092300.

Camelo, G., Araújo, G., Fontes, R., Dias, L.A.S., Carneiro, J., Júnior, J., Neto, J., (2014). Molybdenum mixed with glyphosate and alone via foliar spray in no-tillage common bean grown on corn stover. Revista Ceres. 61. 62-69. 10.1590/S0034-737X2014000100008. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/285136155_Molybdenum_mixed_with_glyphosate_and_alone_via_foliar_spray_in_no-tillage_common_bean_grown_on_corn_stover/

Elessawy FM, Bazghaleh N, Vandenberg A, Purves RW. Polyphenol profile comparisons of seed coats of five pulse crops using a semi-quantitative liquid chromatography-mass spectrometric method. Phytochem Anal. 2020 Jul;31(4):458-471. doi: 10.1002/pca.2909. Epub 2019 Dec 23. PMID: 31869515. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31869515/.

Franková A, Pretzler M, Balarynová J, Sekaninová J, Krejčí P, Bednář P, et al., (2025), Biochemical Analysis of Recombinant Pea Seed Coat-Specific Polyphenol Oxidase (PeaPPO) in Relation to Various Phenolic Substrates. J Agric Food Chem. 2025 Sep 3;73(35):21754-21768. doi: 10.1021/acs.jafc.5c01839. Epub 2025 Aug 21. PMID: 40838842; PMCID: PMC12412156. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12412156/.

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