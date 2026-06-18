Gamma waves around 40 Hz is seen in meditative calm and is amplified within practiced meditators, observed in monks to improve faster and stay above baseline than in novice meditators.

New podcast episode: Brain Waves and Consciousness, (spotify) …unscripted, unedited, I’m testing the low effort method, ‘Just Talk’, and the platform is new to me. I don’t know how to edit audio files on it. Good morning birds can be heard as a nature bonus, but it got cold, door audio, possibly hiccups.

Bibliography - incomplete, I have a draft in process.

The Role of Parvalbumin Interneurons in Neurotransmitter Balance and Neurological Disease - PMC https://share.google/iDZ9ex3Qa8mYhF00Q

Rife frequency video, shared before, still helpful,

Electrophoresis to clear blood of chimeric spike and auto-antibodies is the topic of a recent post by Jessica Rose regarding a process being trialed by Kevin McCairn’s clinic. It is nice that a few people can be helped with a high-tech solution but it isn’t scalable, being a bit like suggesting everyone exposed to chimeric spike (which is pretty much everyone) needs to be put on a kidney dialysis type of process - mechanically filtering the blood. The electrolyte balance of the blood can be negatively affected by kidney dialysis, and a special diet is needed. Complications are likely. The electrophoresis being used for chimeric spike/auto-antibodies may be less of a risk or have unknown risks compared to kidney dialysis but it would be more expensive than dietary or oral supplements or medications. It would also likely have risks more comparable to kidney dialysis.

Expensive processes that require a trip to a special lab and sitting attached to a blood filtering machine for several hours every few days is not scalable to help a large population and is expensive and would have more potential risks than simply taking an oral medication or herbal product. Helminths can trigger autoimmune antibodies against albumin-like proteins in the affected human, and killing the helminths helps stop the burden of new autoimmune antibodies being created in response to the low level infection. “Brain fog” symptoms related to chronic inflammation may in part be related to negative effects on the gamma wave generating, pace-setting parvalbumin interneurons (the brain’s “drum section”).

EDTA chelation, another type of process that ‘cleans’ the blood of positively charged particles, has been used successfully by Dr. Ana Mihalcea to treat patients since early CoV era.

Oral products or medications effective against helminths and autoimmune antibodies and cytokines include use of pomegranate and/or citrus pith, black seed oil, Fenbendazole and/or Ivermectin (2nd Smartest Guy or Dr. William Makis), or other anti-parasitic herbal preparations. Anti-parasitic herbal preparations include artemisinin, or mugwort/Sweet Wormwood—not recommended for pregnant or childbearing age women; Black walnut husk; dandelion leaf/root; evergreen needle or Star Anise tea; others.

Persimmon likely would also be protective.

While using an anti-parasitic/helminth medication or herbal product, it is recommended to take activated charcoal or Bentonite clay or diatomaceous earth in the evening to absorb toxins created from the now dead parasites or helminths. A big load of toxins adds to inflammatory symptoms. Pomegranate or citrus pith phytonutrients and artemisinin also help control some of the inflammatory chemicals.

From a 2023 post: Whatever the question, pomegranate is often a good answer. Modulators fix things whether up or down regulation is needed. They are the dimmer switch for sensitive eyes - producing Goldilock’s (Baby Bear’s) perfectly warm, not too hot or too cold, porridge.

Effect of Pomegranate Extract in Mesenchymal Stem Cells by Modulation of microRNA-155, microRNA-21, microRNA-23b, microRNA-126a, and PI3K\AKT1\NF-[Formula: see text]B Expression. (Rostami, et al., 2020)

That post was the first of a series about the topic of electrophoresis being used to identify chimeric spike within people.

“If you don’t know that they control both the narrative and the counter-narrative, you are not awake yet.” - meme

Disclaimer: This information is being shared for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health guidance.

Short videos just for fun:

Story teller: Piano Man Has No Plan, with ‘Walking Club’, https://youtube.com/shorts/e2w4YhM2cRM?is=Ph6dcKZUdoCrJaAd

More Piano Man…. “Rain” ~ a reign of pilfered pizza, with a side of bravado https://youtube.com/shorts/5yNNfdbaCWw?is=55Ltg3jpadx91Bz6

Life lessons with Piano Man Has No Plan, ‘Laundromat’ https://youtube.com/shorts/uQ8_H8U2GOM?is=dwYmacrOJN-wITtI

Longer story video, expect a few tears, feel good drama, with an unexpectedly extended family.

Wildlife photographers have visitors, https://youtube.com/shorts/lsHAQ2llWQw?is=ibN3jC_ZSQvAMMLB

Disclaimer: This information is being shared for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.