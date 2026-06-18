deNutrients - News to Use

deNutrients - News to Use

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Phar Percheron's avatar
Phar Percheron
1d

I know someone who is doing EBOO for an autoimmune problem. I suggested she look into coimbra protocol, which I am doing. seems to be working. it addresses vitamin D resistance. also fixing the leaky gut, because saliva passing through the leaky gutwalls and triggering autoimmune reaction makes total sense to me. (Sjogren's).

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Phar Percheron's avatar
Phar Percheron
1d

' “Brain fog” symptoms related to chronic inflammation may in part be related to negative effects on the gamma wave generating, pace-setting parvalbumin interneurons (the brain’s “drum section”).'

as part of an autoimmune process? I will keep reading. that was a fascinating idea right there.

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