deNutrients - News to Use

deNutrients - News to Use

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Bridget's avatar
Bridget
Oct 12

“Medical removal of an ectopic pregnancy is a medical need…or the woman WILL DIE and is not the same as an elective abortion.”

You’re correct on those three points above. I hate how abortion supporters try to use these extreme situations to push their position.

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Roza Nadia's avatar
Roza Nadia
Oct 14

The discussion around high-potency THC products and reproductive health deserves careful attention. I think it’s important to distinguish between a potential risk and a proven cause, especially when the topic involves something as serious as ectopic pregnancy. Are there strong clinical studies supporting this link, or is more research still needed?

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