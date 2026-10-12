This post is about endocannabinoid role in fertility, (second half), and does discuss abortion access and media coverage around that topic (sensitivity warning).

This post is also a caution about modern marijuana products: The potency of modern THC rich marijuana products is a legitimate concern due to the imbalance or lack of calming CBD, and the unknown impact that imbalance may have on users’ health and fertility. Caution and warning/informed consent is a need for the modern era of potent cannabis flower and the even more concentrated THC products. It is considered ‘safe’, and in many ways is safer than alcohol and other illicit or pharmaceutical drugs, but falsely labeling cannabis as ‘non-medical’ has led to it being treated as recreational when it really is medical. Dose makes the medicine or the poison, the disruptor of balance.

Ectopic Pregnancy Facts/Background

Ectopic pregnancy occurs in about 1–2% of all pregnancies worldwide, with U.S. estimates around 19.7 per 1,000 pregnancies (≈2%).

Death is a risk if left undetected too long and the ovum grows out of the uterus. The pregnancy is not viable and needs medical intervention. It is a rare occurrence but happens: nearly 200 women in the U.S. died from ectopic pregnancies between 2020 and 2025, almost double the roughly 100 deaths recorded in the previous six-year period.

Global and National Rates of Ectopic Pregnancies

Worldwide incidence: Commonly reported as 1–2% of all pregnancies . gitnux.org

United States: CDC‑summarized estimates: 1–2% of pregnancies . womenshealthassoc.com, Detailed epidemiologic data: 19.7 per 1,000 pregnancies (≈2%). gitnux.org

United Kingdom: 0.6–2% of pregnancies , with ~11,000 cases annually. gitnux.org+1

Global variation: Rates range widely (e.g., 1.37 per 1,000 in India to 25.4 per 1,000 in South Africa). gitnux.org

Additional Epidemiologic Insights

Among abortion‑seeking populations: Rate is lower, around 0.4% due to earlier detection. scienceinsights.org

IVF pregnancies: Higher risk, 2–8% , with most studies around 2–3% . scienceinsights.org

Age‑related data (U.S.): Women aged 35–44 have a rate of 4.9 per 1,000 pregnancies . zipdo.co

Developing countries: Rates can reach 27.7 per 1,000 deliveries. zipdo.co

Might an increase in rate of ectopic pregnancy deaths have been CoV related?

The quick question to ask about anything post-2020 is: “Do CoV era issues increase ectopic pregnancy risk?” and the short answer to that seems to be here, not clearly. CoV era certainly is associated with a greater rate of miscarriage in general, but an ectopic pregnancy death would have required very early detection and a medical removal of the fertilized egg is needed promptly, early. It is an egg that never reached the uterus or made a normal placenta within the uterus. It is a fertilized egg trying to grow within the Fallopian tubes or outside of the uterus and tubes, but, not… safely within the uterus. It isn’t a ‘miscarriage’, it is a fertilized egg trying to grow where it can’t and the woman may die if it isn’t detected and medically ended/removed early enough.

CoV may be a factor but is not clearly linked in available research. In 2021-22, UK and Ireland also had an increase in maternal death due to an ectopic pregnancy. https://www.medicaldaily.com/ectopic-pregnancy-deaths-doubled-federal-response-gap-478466 ← The link is a helpful overview of the medical care issues involved. It is a problem seen most typically in the Emergency Room as discomfort of varied types and severity. Ultrasounds are not typically helpful to diagnose ectopic pregnancy as it is the earliest days/weeks after conception, a ball of cells. A ruptured Fallopian tube would be very painful but abdominal digestive issues might be suspected and dismissed. The Medical Daily article includes a link for clinical guidance.

Anti-phospholipid syndrome may be a mechanism of action from CoV issues and leading to ectopic pregnancy. Endocannabinoids include phospholipids and may be affected by an autoimmune condition that targets phospholipids. How endocannabinoids affect prenatal health is discussed in the second half of this post. https://www.gfmer.ch/Guidelines/Infertility_miscarriage_ectopic_pregnancy/Recurrent-miscarriage-antiphospholipid-syndrome.htm

So…. why is there an increase in deaths from ectopic pregnancies?

Either the medical system is failing to detect it in Emergency Rooms, (guidance link from the Medical Daily article);

or insufficiently treating it once identified as a need for medical termination of the pregnancy, (*the media claim regarding states that have restricted abortion, however if access to the abortion pill reduces ectopic pregnancy rate, than those states could have slightly higher rates than states that allow the “Morning After Pill”, ‘Plan B’);

or it is being missed during early pregnancy screening or women aren’t getting early enough prenatal care, (*not the typical issue, as ectopic pregnancy risk is super early, prior to the first missed period level of early potentially);

and/or, there really has been an increase in total number of ectopic pregnancies and the increased frequency of occurrence leads to more of the cases being missed for varied reasons.

Or, the rate has not changed that much but pro-abortion media might be suggesting there has been an increase of ectopic pregnancy going untreated in states that have limits on abortion.

“Experts aren’t sure why ectopic deaths have continued to rise. Ectopic pregnancies are more common among older women, but the increase in deaths has been even more stark among younger women, the analysis showed.” propublica.org. […] Is it the abortion pill? …No, that seems to be more of a solution, a treatment possibility (it would end the ball of cells from growing wherever it had implanted correctly or incorrectly): “But studies have found that ectopic rates are far lower among people who seek medication abortions than in the general population.” Ectopic Pregnancy Deaths Have Nearly Doubled. It’s Worse in States With Abortion Bans. propublica.org.

Upadhyay, U.D., Koenig, L.R., Meckstroth, K. et al. Effectiveness and safety of telehealth medication abortion in the USA. Nat Med 30 , 1191–1198 (2024). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-024-02834-w, ‘studies have’

Effectiveness, safety and acceptability of no-test medical abortion (termination of pregnancy) provided via telemedicine: a national cohort study, ‘found’

As an aside, early ultrasounds can may not be much help to identify an ectopic pregnancy as that risk is very early, but what is not talked about in Western medicine is that early ultrasounds were clearly linked to autism risk by a large series of Chinese studies. The earlier in the pregnancy the ultrasound, the more risk to the fetal brain, and holding the ultrasound too long in one spot or crossing one spot (the fetal brain), also increased risk to the brain cell positioning. Over-heating tissue or physical movement of the layers of brain cells were damaging issues. Ultrasound is like aiming a whale song directly at/across the tiny developing ball of cells or developing baby. If a whale song can be heard across an ocean, then what might it do to a tiny developing baby?

Why or what might cause an increased rate of ectopic pregnancies in young women? …THC excess compared to CBD (equivalent to 2-AG)

The medical research does provide an answer (other than IVF or older age), which easily could be affecting more early pregnancies without it being obvious to the women or health care providers. *More research is needed. This is speculative based on early research rather than clear human clinical trials.

Endocannabinoids are a critical part of fertility for both males and females, but in different ways, but critical for both. And it is a “U” curve: too much or too little endocannabinoids can cause infertility in males and females.

Modern marijuana products have been so optimized for THC without CBD, that the modern products really are a danger now. Balance between the euphoria inducing THC/anandamide and the calming, inhibiting CBD/2-AG is needed. Modern products have concentrated THC at extremely high levels and may contain no CBD now or very little compared to the THC.

Females are using medical or recreational marijuana in significant numbers now, maybe even more than males as we know alcohol is bad for pregnancy, but marijuana has not been linked to adverse prenatal or fetal risks as clearly. This ectopic pregnancy rate may be a link, rather than it being only an increased rate in states that have made abortion hard to access. Medical removal of an ectopic pregnancy is a medical need…or the woman WILL DIE and is not the same as an elective abortion.

Cannabinoids tend to control nerve signaling at synapses.

Anandamide is the THC equivalent within us.

FAAH is an enzyme that would breakdown endocannabinoids normally

CB1 refers to the endocannabinoid receptors that are common at nerve synapses.



Ectopic pregnancy is associated with high anandamide levels and aberrant expression of FAAH and CB1 in fallopian tubes - (Gebeh, et al., 2012)

“The most studied of the endogenous cannabinoids is AEA (anandamide’s chemical acronym). The levels of AEA were increased in plasma of patients with endometriosis and miscarriage, as well as in the fallopian tube of women with ectopic pregnancy and in endometrial biopsies of endometrial cancer.” […and 2-AG needs more studies, in summary.] Background: “The first endocannabinoid to be isolated was the ethanolamide of arachidonic acid, arachidonoylethanolamine, also named anandamide (AEA) after ‘ananda’, which means bliss in Sanskrit (Devane et al., 1992). Shortly after, another derivative of arachidonic acid, 2-arachidonoylglycerol (2-AG), was described (Mechoulam et al., 1995).” — The fundamental role of the endocannabinoid system in endometrium and placenta: implications in pathophysiological aspects of uterine and pregnancy disorders, (Maia, et al., 2020)

A cannabis dispensary. Photo by Cova Software on Unsplash

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

References

Gebeh AK, Willets JM, Marczylo EL, Taylor AH, Konje JC. Ectopic pregnancy is associated with high anandamide levels and aberrant expression of FAAH and CB1 in fallopian tubes. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2012 Aug;97(8):2827-35. doi: 10.1210/jc.2012-1780. Epub 2012 Jun 14. PMID: 22701012. https://academic.oup.com/jcem/article-abstract/97/8/2827/2823396.

Maia J, Fonseca BM, Teixeira N, Correia-da-Silva G. The fundamental role of the endocannabinoid system in endometrium and placenta: implications in pathophysiological aspects of uterine and pregnancy disorders. Hum Reprod Update. 2020 Jun 18;26(4):586-602. doi: 10.1093/humupd/dmaa005. PMID: 32347309; PMCID: PMC7317288. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7317288/

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