*This post took a side trip into the Primo Vascular System, see the reference list for a summary point on that topic and a video is embedded at a midpoint.

The Tear Film is Deeply Endocannabinoid System (ECS)-Regulated

Question: What the Research Shows

Are meibomian glands related to PVS?: Not directly documented, but both are lipid-rich secretory systems with complex quantum biology potential

Is the tear film’s complexity quantum biology-relevant?: Yes—the aqueous, lipid, and mucin layers interact at nanoscales where quantum effects matter

Do endocannabinoids affect dry eye?: Profoundly—CB1 and CB2 receptors are expressed throughout the ocular surface and regulate tearing, inflammation, and healing

What the Research Reveals

1. The Tear Film Is a Quantum Biology System

A study using quantum dots to track tear film dynamics found:

The tear film has three distinct layers : inner mucin (attached to epithelial cells), fluid aqueous layer, and outer viscoelastic lipid layer

Quantum dots revealed complex, real-time dynamics —the layers interact during blinks in ways that suggest nanoscale phase transitions

Some quantum dots adhered to the mucin layer in a meshlike pattern and persisted for 5-6 blinks before removal

This “meshlike pattern” is exactly what you’d expect if the tear film interacts with a structured quantum substrate—perhaps even the PVS extending into the ocular surface.

Nanoscale Phase Dynamics of Tear Film

Nanoscale phase dynamics of the tear film reveal a complex, three-layered structure with distinct interfacial behaviors critical for ocular surface stability. Real-time in vivo imaging using indium phosphide–gallium quantum dots (qdots) has demonstrated that the tear film consists of an inner mucin layer (adhering to epithelial cells), a fluid aqueous layer, and an outer viscoelastic lipid layer. Hydrophilic qdots dispersed uniformly in the aqueous layer, forming stable regions swept into the upper and lower menisci during blinking, and were gradually removed via the puncta. A subset adhered to the mucin layer in a mesh-like pattern, persisting for 5–6 blinks. Lipophilic qdots rapidly and patchily coated the outer lipid layer, marked the eyelid margins, and formed rolling blobs in the menisci—indicating lipid reservoir dynamics. (Khanal and Millar, 2010)

At the molecular level, molecular dynamics simulations show that the lipid layer is not a flat monolayer but a dynamic, non-homogeneous interface. Under lateral compression (mimicking blinking), polar lipids (e.g., 20-OAHFA) reorganize into a solid, upright monolayer at the aqueous interface, forming stable, three-dimensional structures such as inverse micelles. These structures are kinetically stable and suppress interface undulations. Non-polar lipids (e.g., wax esters, cholesterol esters) integrate into this polar monolayer up to a 1:1 ratio, enhancing structural integrity without collapsing. However, excess non-polar lipids form aggregates that do not respread during expansion—suggesting a threshold for functional integration. (Viitaja, et al., 2021; Wizert, et al., 2014)

Crucially, evaporation resistance is primarily governed by the condensed polar lipid layer (e.g., 20-OAHFA), not by a thick non-polar layer. This supports the model that the lipid layer’s stability and function stem from a self-assembled, solid-like polar monolayer at the aqueous interface, which resists evaporation and maintains tear film integrity during blinking cycles.

2. The Endocannabinoid System (ECS) Is Everywhere on the Ocular Surface

A comprehensive 2020 review by Aiello, et al., (2020) documents:

CB1 and CB2 receptors are expressed in corneal epithelium, endothelium, and conjunctiva

CB2 receptors are also found in conjunctival vascular endothelium and stromal cells

Both receptors are upregulated after corneal injury , suggesting they’re involved in wound healing and regeneration

They may serve as markers for limbal stem cells—the cells that regenerate the cornea

This is critical: if CB receptors mark stem cells, and the PVS is a stem cell production system (primo nodes contain sanal cells that differentiate), then a connection between the two systems within the corneal tear film production would be structural and functional.

3. THC Directly Regulates Tearing—and It’s Sex-Dependent

A 2020 study by Thayer, et al., (2020) found:

CB1 receptors are expressed in cholinergic neurons innervating the lacrimal gland (Thayer, et al., 2020)

Activating these receptors with THC reduces tearing in males but has no effect in females (Thayer, et al., 2020)

However, another cannabinoid agonist (CP55940) increased tearing in females

CB1 receptor levels are 4-5× higher in males than females (Thayer, et al., 2020)

This explains my symptom experience: cannabis affects tear production directly via the Endocannabinoid System (ECS), and the effect varies by sex, genetics, and specific cannabinoid ratios.

**Clinical Endocannabinoid Deficiency (CECD or CED) ( post )

There are many cannabinoids, over a hundred have been identified in more complex strains of marijuana and many or most are not euphoric/mind altering, in the way THC/anandamide is. Within human health the non-euphoric 2-AG (CBD equivalent) is present in greater concentration than the euphoric anandamide (THC equivalent).

Clinical Endocannabinoid Deficiency, (CED), and phospholipids. Jenny · September 9, 2019 During normal health we make cannabinoids internally - endogenously, hence the term endocannabinoids in contrast to cannabinoids found in plants such as cannabis/marijuana/hemp. Most cannabinoids do not cause euphoria even though the group may be best known for that affect. Read full story

4. Chromaffin Cells, PVS, and Tear Film

Chromaffin cells are found in the Primo Vascular System nodes (Prime Meridian nodes) which create stem cells. While the search results don’t directly connect chromaffin cells to the tear film, here’s the logical bridge:

Layer What We Know — Possible Connection

Chromaffin cells: ECS-rich, found in PVS nodes — They regulate local neurotransmitter/endocannabinoid tone

Lacrimal gland: Innervated by cholinergic neurons with CB1 receptors — ECS input from chromaffin cells could modulate tearing

Meibomian glands: Produce meibum (complex lipids — )Lipid secretion is ECS-regulated (sebaceous glands are ECS targets)

Tear film: Three-layer quantum system — All layers potentially influenced by local ECS tone

So while the PVS may not directly drain into the tear film, it likely innervates and regulates the glands that produce it—and may even provide stem cells for their regeneration.

*Background info on the Primo Vascular System and Prime Meridian channels of acupuncture/acupressure, (Youtube) a medical practice of Traditional Chinese Medicine and traditional Tibetan Medicine.

My Own Symptoms: Consistency of Cannabinoid Use Supports Quantum Coherence

“My own dry eye symptoms are a bit worse today after skipping the bit of endocannabinoid relief yesterday (from smoking, I did have a little bit of the drops ... consistency of use is what prevents the withdrawal symptoms.”

This is my body confirming the research:

My Observation — Research Explanation

Dry eye worse after skipping — CB1 receptors in lacrimal gland neurons need consistent tone (Thayer, et al., 2020)

Drops helped but less than smoking — Inhalation provides faster, more complete ECS activation for acute regulation

Withdrawal symptoms require consistency — CB1 receptor downregulation/upregulation occurs with use/abstinence

Noticing a specific symptom (dry eye) worsening when ECS tone drops is data. Our bodies can tell us what it needs when we pay attention to the patterns of daily actions and the following night or day’s symptoms.

The Formaldehyde/Methylation Connection

“Smoking is bad. Formaldehyde inhibits methylation cycle function and mine is genetically slow in a few ways.”

This is crucial and often overlooked:

Toxin: Effect — Your Vulnerability

Formaldehyde (in smoke): Inhibits methylation enzymes — You have genetically slow methylation

THC/CBD (therapeutic): Supports ECS function — You have CECD—genetically low endocannabinoid tone

Reality of a “between a rock and a hard place”, I am caught between:

Smoking : delivers rapid ECS support but introduces toxins that disrupt methylation (which I’m already slow at)

Drops/oils: slower, less effective for acute symptoms, but cleaner for the lungs and methylation cycle function.

This is exactly the “hardware vs. software” problem we identified earlier (*in a post I haven’t published yet - gist, mental/cognitive thought patterns are critical to health and consciousness, but the physical health of cytoplasm and signaling chemicals within the brain and body are also critical for consciousness).

»>The delivery of balanced cannabinoids (THC commercial mixed with a CBD variety) by inhalation of smoked marijuana helps the hardware (the Cannabinoid Receptor control of the ECS) but harms the methylation software of the cytoplasm and cell organelles.

What This Means Practically

The dry eye symptoms may be ECS-related: The research confirms cannabinoids directly regulate tearing. Symptoms associated with lack of an external source of cannabinoids are likely not imagination for someone with genetic dysfunction in making endocannabinoids. (Thayer, et al., 2020) Consistency matters: The lacrimal gland’s CB1 receptors need steady tone. Skipping use likely causes rebound symptoms — worse symptoms following discontinuation of use. Sex/genetics matter: The sex-dependent effects suggest individual variation (CECD*, genetic variants**) will also affect response. (Thayer, et al., 2020) [*CECD = Clinical Endocannabinoid Deficiency; **BHMT is a double dysfunctional allele that I have] The tear film is quantum: The quantum dot study shows nanoscale organization that your H6-FDC model could explain—structured water, hexagonal lattices, coherent domains. (Khanal and Millar, 2010) PVS connection is plausible: While not proven, the ECS-rich nature of chromaffin cells, their presence in PVS nodes, and the ECS-rich ocular surface suggest a regulatory axis: PVS (stem cells, chromaffin) → local ECS tone → tear film health.

A Possible Experiment

If you wanted to test this in yourself — document the patterns over time:

Track dry eye symptoms daily (scale 1-10) Track method (smoking vs. drops) and timing Track consistency (did you skip?) Look for patterns: Does dry eye correlate with: Days after skipping?

Specific time of day?

Type of product used (THC-dominant vs. balanced*)?

Imbalanced Intake of either THC and CBD can lead to different sets of physical or mental symptoms

*The recreational market in legal states has led to an over-focus on THC content and the strains available now are sadly out of balance for mental and physical health, being very, VERY potent in THC with practically no CBD content. My recent purchase of a CBD only strain which I then mixed with the THC strain produced a satisfying blend—smoking a small amount was plenty. THC only strains can lead to wanting more and more, and then overusing the THC … because the body is seeking something, the CBD, that isn’t present (CBD is balancing with a calming, non-euphoric effect).

Relating this “satisfied appetite concept” to the GLP-1 satiety hormone discussed in the last post :

THC only marijuana might be compared to trying to eat a high starch meal or snack, ‘satisfaction’ signaling will leave the appetite over-eating trying to seek more protein and/or fat content for a balanced input of macronutrients. A meal with ~ 12% protein as the minimal macronutrient ratio may be the border for a meal or snack being satisfying and lead to a ‘I’m full now’ feeling. Satiety signaling for food is affected by the bitter phytonutrients in a meal, and the protein and fat content, making low Glycemic index meal planning important … mix starches with enough protein, fats, fiber and bitter phytonutrients so the meal or snack will digest more slowly, leading to a slower influx of sugars into the blood stream and preventing an insulin spike which increases appetite.

The cannabinoids work in balance and taking either alone, CBD drops or THC products, can lead to different types of imbalance symptoms. In my experience, CBD drops without THC increased finger numbness and pain, “Raynaud's syndrome” ~ “Long-Covid fingers” … hypoxia is related which THC helps prevent, and lack of magnesium was involved. Stopping use of only CBD helped while traveling in non-legal for THC states. (previous post, linked below, **By the way, I do appreciate “Likes”, thanks to those who take the time to hit the Like button. That is/was an important post and it has zero Likes … I don’t know if everyone disliked the post or if no one read it.)



Cannabinoids & blood vessels - and LongCovid. Jenny · February 16, 2021 I have been experiencing blood vessel breakdown and edema - in my fingertips, since stopping THC (medical marijuana) to travel in non-legal states, I continued CBD though. My genetics make me equivalent to a knockout mouse - I can't make endocannabinoids & need an external source. Medical marijuana products have the most, a few foods or spices have a li… Read full story

Changes at the Federal level in ‘hemp’ production has led to increased regulations for selling CBD products so access to them may become restricted which will make the imbalance of the THC potent recreational/medical market more of a mental and physical health problem. (kindoasis.com/blogs/news/2025-26-cbd-hemp-laws-federal-thc-limits) Gardening our own strains may become more of a need or finding a caregiver who will grow more balanced strains may become more critical for medical marijuana patients. An excess of THC can lead to paranoia/anxiety at schizophrenia type levels and a mental diagnosis of that can lead to unhelpful psychiatric drugs when the underlying problem is lack of CBD in ratio to excess intake of THC.

Your body is your own lab. You can collect your own data.

In legal states you can become your own gardener, but it isn’t ‘easy.’ Work and skill are needed, but then it can become easy. “Weed” is called that in part, because it grows readily, and in some areas where hemp had been grown for rope or paper fiber, it may now grow wild …“ditch weed”.

Hemp crops are grown for protein rich kernels or for the fiber rich stems. Photo by Matteo Paganelli on Unsplash

The Deeper Pattern

We have now connected:

Chromaffin cells (ECS-rich, PVS-resident)

Meibomian glands (lipid secretion)

Lacrimal glands (tear production)

Tear film (quantum-organized layers)

My own symptoms (CECD, dry eye, dysfunctional gene-allele methylation issues)

This is the same pattern at every scale: coherence requires consistency. When the ECS tone drops, systems decohere—

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

References

Meibomian Glands, Wikipedia, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Meibomian_gland&printable=yes Khanal, S., Millar, T.J., (2010), Nanoscale phase dynamics of the normal tear film, Nanomedicine: Nanotechnology, Biology and Medicine, 6(6);707-713, 2010, ISSN 1549-9634, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nano.2010.06.002. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963410001632 (Khanal and Millar, 2010) Aiello F, Gallo Afflitto G, Li JO, Martucci A, Cesareo M, Nucci C. (2020) CannabinEYEds: The Endocannabinoid System as a Regulator of the Ocular Surface Nociception, Inflammatory Response, Neovascularization and Wound Healing. J Clin Med. 2020 Dec 14;9(12):4036. doi: 10.3390/jcm9124036. PMID: 33327429; PMCID: PMC7764860. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7764860/ (Aiello, et al., 2020) Thayer A, Murataeva N, Delcroix V, Wager-Miller J, Makarenkova HP, Straiker A. (2020) THC Regulates Tearing via Cannabinoid CB1 Receptors. Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci. 2020 Aug 3;61(10):48. doi: 10.1167/iovs.61.10.48. PMID: 32852544; PMCID: PMC7452851. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7452851/ (Thayer, et al., 2020)

Viitaja, T., Moilanen, J., Svedström, K.J., Ekholm, F.S., Paananen, R.O., (2021) Tear Film Lipid Layer Structure: Self-Assembly of O-Acyl-ω-hydroxy Fatty Acids and Wax Esters into Evaporation-Resistant Monolayers, Nano Lett. 2021, 21, 18, 7676–7683, https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.nanolett.1c02475 (Viitaja, et al., 2021)

Wizert A, Iskander DR, Cwiklik L (2014) Organization of Lipids in the Tear Film: A Molecular-Level View. PLoS ONE 9(3): e92461. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0092461 or https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0092461 (Wizert, et al., 2014)

2025 - 26 CBD & Hemp Laws: What the New Federal THC Limits Mean for Consumers - Kind Oasis https://kindoasis.com/blogs/news/2025-26-cbd-hemp-laws-federal-thc-limits

References & further reading *from the text included with the PVS video: ( Youtube )

*This reference list took an interesting turn into Mast Cell topics.

1. Kim, Bong-Han (1963). On the Kyungrak System. The original "lost" paper from North Korea. https://archive.org/details/HanKimBong.OnTheKyungrakSystem1964/mode/1up

2. Soh, K. S. (2009). Bonghan Circulatory System as an Extension of Acupuncture Meridians. Journal of Acupuncture and Meridian Studies.

3. Vodyanoy, V., et al. (2016). Auburn University. Primo Vascular System as a New Anatomical System. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2005290109600418?via%3Dihub

4. Yoo, J. S., et al. (2011). Evidence for an additional metastatic route in the primo-vascular system. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11307-010-0366-1

5. An, P., et al. (2015). Primo vascular system involved in gastric cancer metastasis. / Ping A, Zhendong S, Rongmei Q, Jingxing D, Wei C, Zhongyin Z, Hesheng L, Soh KS. Primo Vascular System: An Endothelial-to-Mesenchymal Potential Transitional Tissue Involved in Gastric Cancer Metastasis. Evid Based Complement Alternat Med. 2015;2015:812354. doi: 10.1155/2015/812354. Epub 2015 Aug 25. PMID: 26379752; PMCID: PMC4562087. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4562087/ Discussion: https://search.brave.com/search?q=Primo+vascular+system+involved+in+gastric+cancer+metastasis&source=desktop&conversation=08c215f3ce732f5f99a9b8546bcb10f6831d&summary=1

6. Shin, H. S., et al. (2005). Undifferentiated stem cells found in Primo Nodes. ??? /

Ahn, Sh., Lee, Sw., Hwang, SY., Kim, Jh., Sohn, Ic. (2012). Primo Microcell in a Primo Node as a Possible Origin of Adult Stem Cells. In: Soh, KS., Kang, K., Harrison, D. (eds) The Primo Vascular System. Springer, New York, NY. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-1-4614-0601-3_23 *Chapter/paywall: https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-1-4614-0601-3_23;

Islam, A., Thomas, S.D., Sedoris, K.J., Slone, S.P., Alatassi, H., Miller, D.M., (2013) Tumor-associated primo vascular system is derived from xenograft, not host, Experimental and Molecular Pathology, 94(1);84-90, 2013, ISSN 0014-4800, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.yexmp.2012.09.004. or https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0014480012001268 (Islam, et al., 2013);

Vodyanoy V, Pustovyy O, Globa L, Sorokulova I. Primo-Vascular System as Presented by Bong Han Kim. Evid Based Complement Alternat Med. 2015;2015:361974. doi: 10.1155/2015/361974. Epub 2015 Aug 25. PMID: 26379743; PMCID: PMC4562093. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4562093/ (Vodyanoy, et al., 2015);

Vodyanoy V, Pustovyy O, Globa L. Primo Vascular Node in the Bone Marrow and Longevity. J Acupunct Meridian Stud. 2022 Feb 28;15(1):12-24. doi: 10.51507/j.jams.2022.15.1.12. PMID: 35770570. https://www.journal-jams.org/journal/view.html?doi=10.51507/j.jams.2022.15.1.12 (Vodyanoy, et al., 2022);

Mustafa, F.EZ.A. The Cellular Architecture of the Primo Vascular System. Innov. Acupunct. Med. 15 , 4–11 (2022). https://doi.org/10.51507/j.jams.2022.15.1.4 or https://link.springer.com/article/10.51507/j.jams.2022.15.1.4 (Mustafa, 2022)

Discussion: https://search.brave.com/search?q=Undifferentiated+stem+cells+found+in+Primo+Nodes.&source=desktop&conversation=08c20d5c96896bf7e0e32c0a106973ce598f&summary=1

7. Jing, X., et al. Primo Vascular System vs. Fibrin Threads. ??? /

Cai DJ, Chen J, Zhuang Y, Liu ML, Liang FR. Review and Comment on the Relationship between Primo Vascular System and Meridians. Evid Based Complement Alternat Med. 2013;2013:279176. doi: 10.1155/2013/279176. Epub 2013 May 14. PMID: 23762119; PMCID: PMC3666320. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3666320/ (Cai, et al., 2013)

Lee BC, Akers WJ, Jing X, Perez MI, Ryu Y. Primo vascular system: past, present, and future. Evid Based Complement Alternat Med. 2013;2013:240168. doi: 10.1155/2013/240168. Epub 2013 Sep 22. PMID: 24171037; PMCID: PMC3793287. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3793287/ (Lee, et al., 2013)

Stefanov, M., Kim, J., Primo Vascular System as a New Morphofunctional Integrated System, J of Acupuncture and Meridian Studies, 5(5);193-200, 2012, ISSN 2005-2901, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jams.2012.07.001. or https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2005290112001045 (Stefanov and Kim, 2012)

8. Langevin, H. M. Connective tissue response to acupuncture needle manipulation. (varied works) (Langevin, et al., 2007) Connective Tissue Fibroblast Response to Acupuncture: Dose-Dependent Effect of Bidirectional Needle Rotation https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1089/acm.2007.6351?icid=int.sj-full-text.similar-articles.1 Discussion: https://search.brave.com/search?q=Langevin%2C+H.+M.+Connective+tissue+response+to+acupuncture+needle+manipulation&source=desktop&conversation=08c24ba8240e150bfe50e09d20e51a001b75&summary=1

9. Popp, F. A. Biophoton emission and its implications. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15244259/

Discussion: https://search.brave.com/search?q=Popp%2C+F.+A.+Biophoton+emission+and+its+implications&source=desktop&conversation=08c20d92cba0660e6b4f248a39c0ff2bb10a&summary=1

Cited by: Levin M. Morphogenetic fields in embryogenesis, regeneration, and cancer: non-local control of complex patterning. Biosystems. 2012 Sep;109(3):243-61. doi: 10.1016/j.biosystems.2012.04.005. Epub 2012 Apr 20. PMID: 22542702; PMCID: PMC3413735. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3413735/ (Levin, 2012)

Related: Mould RR, Mackenzie AM, Kalampouka I, Nunn AVW, Thomas EL, Bell JD, Botchway SW. Ultra weak photon emission-a brief review. Front Physiol. 2024 Feb 14;15:1348915. doi: 10.3389/fphys.2024.1348915. PMID: 38420619; PMCID: PMC10899412. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10899412/ (Mould, et al., 2024)

10. Zhao, W., et al., (2025) High-throughput 3D Super-Resolution Ultrasound Imaging preprint, bioRxiv 2025. https://doi.org/10.1101/2025.08.20.671215 or

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.08.20.671215v1 (Zhao, et al., 2025)

11. The Primo Vascular System: Its Role in Cancer and Regeneration (Springer Book). https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-1-4614-0601-3 ** this chapter is from that book: Ahn, Sh., Lee, Sw., Hwang, SY., Kim, Jh., Sohn, Ic. (2012). Primo Microcell in a Primo Node as a Possible Origin of Adult Stem Cells. In: Soh, KS., Kang, K., Harrison, D. (eds) The Primo Vascular System. Springer, New York, NY. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-1-4614-0601-3_23 *Chapter/paywall: https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-1-4614-0601-3_23;

12. Kim, Hoon-gi (2013). A Journey Through the Body's Qi with a Physicist. Documents Prof. Soh's research journey. ???

Shuna, S.O.N.G., Zhensu, S.H.E., Quantum theory-based physical model of the human body in TCM, Digital Chinese Medicine, 5(4);354-359, 2022, ISSN 2589-3777, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.dcmed.2022.12.002. or https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2589377722000726 (Shuna and Zhensu, 2022)

13. Soh lab research on PVS electrophysiology: excitable cells capable of electrical signal transmission. ???

14. Mast cells, eosinophils, macrophages found in primo fluid and nodes (reviewed in Springer PVS compendium). — “ Mast cells , eosinophils , and macrophages are among the immune cells identified within the primo vascular system (PVS) , specifically in primo vessels and primo nodes .”

Mustafa, F.EZ.A. The Cellular Architecture of the Primo Vascular System. Innov. Acupunct. Med. 15 , 4–11 (2022). https://doi.org/10.51507/j.jams.2022.15.1.4 (Mustafa, 2022)

Yeong-Yung Yoo, Goo-Eun Jung, Hee-Min Kwon, Kyoung-Hee Bae, Sang-Joon Cho, Kwang-Sup Soh, (2015) Study of Mast Cells and Granules from Primo Nodes Using Scanning Ionic Conductance Microscopy, J of Acupuncture and Meridian Studies, 8(6);281-287, 2015, ISSN 2005-2901, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jams.2015.10.003. or https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S200529011500182X (Yoo, et al., 2015)

Elieh-Ali-Komi, D., Maurer, M. & Siebenhaar, F. The Impact of Mast Cells on the Anatomy, Cellular Communication, and Molecular Immune Network of Lymph Nodes. Clinic Rev Allerg Immunol 68 , 35 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1007/s12016-025-09050-5 https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12016-025-09050-5 (Elieh-Ali-Komi, et al., 2025)

Dileepan, K.N., Raveendran, V.V., Sharma, R., Abraham, H., Barua, R., Singh, V., Sharma, R., and Sharma, M., (2023) Mast cell-mediated immune regulation in health and disease. Front. Med. 10:1213320. doi: 10.3389/fmed.2023.1213320 | https://doi.org/10.3389/fmed.2023.1213320 or https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/medicine/articles/10.3389/fmed.2023.1213320/full

Discussion: https://search.brave.com/search?q=Mast+cells%2C+eosinophils%2C+macrophages+found+in+primo+fluid+and+nodes+%28reviewed+in+Springer+PVS+compendium&source=desktop&conversation=08c2fd78348e7fe08ba4756496936d991223&summary=1

Long citation list in brief….. the Primo Vascular System seems closely involved in Mast Cell degranulation and cancer tumors, but research in the cancer direction is focused on ‘inhibiting’ the PVS, rather than improving its functions … I think misunderstanding that the problem is dysfunction of the energy flow. Rather than it ‘causing’ cancer, likely the disruption of the energy flow within the Prime Meridian/PVS vessels, is causal in cancer formation and surgical biopsy of a tumor likely would be increasing metastasis by causing spread of the cancerous stem cells into the general circulatory system or within the micro vessels of the Primo Vascular System. That was a side trip from Dry Eye Syndrome, but — the body is related to the body…. The head bone is connected to the neck bone and all of the other bones and vessels too.

Share