Dry Eye Syndrome is not about watery tears as much as about loss of the oily protective layer which is produced by a specialized type of sebaceous gland in the eye called the meibomian glands (MG). The oily substance is unlike, or more complex, than other oily secretions of the body. (Butovich, 2017 *Excerpts and a Figure are included later.)

As a prenatal dietitian with quantity food production background, my approach to health protection and restoration has always been to look at: “How is a baby made? (How does this organ work? a placenta… What is it made from? When and how does it form? How does it function?) What ingredients are needed? How are those ingredients made? What happens if some ingredients or production tools aren’t available or malfunctioning? Is there anyway we can increase availability of the needed ingredients or improve function of the tools?”



Before dipping deeper into the complexity, step one: Iodine is needed by every single type of gland within the body and the thyroid gets first pick, so all of the other glands tend to run out of iodine sooner than the thyroid gland…. and hypothyroidism is pretty common in the U.S. and will cause dry skin from reduced oil production by sebaceous glands (biologyinsights.com/does-iodine-dry-out-skin/) « note the title is suggesting iodine can cause dry skin, while the article is mentioning that lack of iodine and hypothyroidism can dry out the skin

…the Western medical focus is on iodine as a risk ~ Iodine is bad and dangerous in excess and it is known to become toxic because of our use of povidine iodine (Beta-iodine) as a topical antiseptic… which is absorbed topically leading to a localized and general excess of iodine… and this topical excess of iodine is known to cause problems in sebaceous glands. (Ogretmen, et al., 2011) So, search results and a google AI summary focused on toxicity risks of iodine on sebaceous glands with a minor additional line that iodine is needed for oil production by sebaceous glands.

See this post for the other reason, the “Wolff–Chaikoff effect” (an old and now embedded research error), why iodine tends to be viewed as a toxic problem to limit.

Excess iodine is excreted by sebaceous glands and excess may lead to acne. (How much iodine can cause acne?, a cosmetic company, necolebitchie.com) However, adequate iodine can help skin and hair health

Iodine is not mentioned in a Dry Eye Syndrome treatment focused article on an optometry website, but there is a brief mention of anti-parasitic medications sometimes helping by Abbott, (2025). I do recommend the pet meds available through Second Smartest Guy in the World. My pets get portions of the Ivermectin and I did find improvement after a trial of fenben. for a ~ a week after recognizing helminths seemed to be part of the Th2 immune cell imbalance. Note that I’m not providing individualized health care guidance and am not a doctor or a veterinarian… but I have inquiring mind. Blue-light blocking glasses and less computer/screen time also is soothing and seems protective against worsening of irritated eye symptoms.

“While studies identifying the mechanisms of [meibomian gland dysfunction] MGD have generally focused on gland obstruction, we now know that age is a major risk factor for MGD that is associated with abnormal cell differentiation and renewal. It is also now appreciated that immune-inflammatory disorders, such as certain autoimmune diseases and atopy, may trigger MGD, as demonstrated through a T cell-driven neutrophil response.” (Beatty, et al., 2024)

“Melanocortin receptors are expressed in human meibomian glands.

α-/β-MSH induce intracellular cAMP and melanocortin receptor expression.

α-/β-MSH upregulate lipogenesis markers and lipid droplet production.” (Zahn, et al., 2025)

Alpha-MSH made it into my CoV protocol as an inhibitor of angiogenesis and delphinidin made it in as an inhibitor or prion/tangled proteins.

Glycine is important for microtubule alignment of other proteins, so the complex layers of the tear film structure may be negatively affected by glyphosate excess/substituting for glycine as the ‘hook’ end of the microtubule ‘crane’. Biochemistry is like mini construction equipment… So, if you like big trucks, changing your perspective of biochemistry to a miniature construction zone may increase your interest or understanding. …It is engineering within a watery environment, that has to be stabilized by magnesium, potassium, calcium and sodium all within balance for an electrically active, but not overactive construction site.

From a CoV related post: And α-Melanocyte-stimulating hormone (α-MSH) can help inhibit angiogenesis by attenuating VEGF signaling. “It has recently been shown that α-MSH inhibits angiogenesis by attenuating vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) signaling in endothelial cells [19].“ (Mehta and Granstein, 2019) From: VEGF, galactin-3, chimeric spike, and milk sugar. (*my substack.com) From, from… : Bioweapons a bore? I don’t think so. Excerpts from my Protocol Collation and a link to a post on PANDA Uncut (denutrients.substack.com)

…. so the alpha-MSH may be helping reduce ‘reddening’ of the eyes… by inhibiting and excess of angiogenesis, overgrowth of blood vessels.

*The white goopy stripes on the lower lid just above the eyelashes, was manually ‘probed’, ~ squeezed out of the meibomian glands. Note that the white of the eye and eve within the iris, there is enlarged red blood vessels … maybe ‘angiogenesis’ is part of the problem of Dry Eye Syndrome. [(Zahn, et al., 2025 ; Mehta and Granstein, 2019 )] “Figure 3. Thickened meibum secretions immediately after meibomian gland probing of the left lower eyelid. Prior to this procedure, there were no meibomian glands yielding any secretion. However, the secreted meibum remains of poor quality with inadequate spreadability on the ocular surface.” - image and caption quote from (Abbott, 2025 ).

Complex… equals not simple. But restoring health is worth the effort compared to ‘symptom management’ with a product (polysorbate glycol, see the recent post linked next) that is known to cause irritation and increase inflammation and reddening of skin. … Especially when the original problem includes increased inflammation and reddening of the eye.

The recent post this is all related to (there were two interested comments from people familiar with the Dry Eye issue, so I decided to spend more time on the topic):

The deeper dive into the oily and aqueous layers of our tear film:

Schematic representation of the human tear film and its layers and sublayers. (Butovich, 2017 )

Figure: “Schematic representation of the human tear film and its layers and sublayers.” “The inner aqueous layer is shown in blue. The layer is formed of a complex mixture of proteins, salts, and other low-molecular weight compounds. The aqueous layer covers the epithelial cells of cornea and conjunctiva, many of which express soluble (secreted, gel-forming) and bound (surface) mucins (Argueso, 2013; Hodges and Dartt, 2013; Mantelli and Argueso, 2008). The opposite side of the aqueous layer is covered with the tear film lipid layer (shown in green and yellow). The inner part of the lipid layer is enriched with amphiphilic lipids (anionic OAHFA and free fatty acids, and, possibly, zwitter-ionic species such as SM, PC, and lyso-PC). This layer is called amphiphilic (or “polar”) lipid sublayer and is shown in green. The outer part of the lipid layer is formed mostly of nonpolar lipids and is called nonpolar lipid sublayer (shown in yellow). The actual tear film and tear film lipid layer are dynamic structures whose thickness and geometrical features change with time, blinking, aqueous tears in- and outflow, secretion of meibum, and tear evaporation.” (Butovich, 2017)

As additional clues, my own risk for goopy eyes, may be linked to the keritinization excess and Retinoid Toxicity causing an overactivation of inactive vitamin A to the active form. Hyperhomocysteinemia is also a genetic risk of mine which might be related, due to methylation cycle dysfunction leading to low glycine and low methylfolate, or just excess homocysteine and lack of cysteine which is needed for the antioxidant glutathione. for more info on the pathways involved, see: Homocysteine: Genetics, High Homocysteine Levels, and Solutions (geneticlifehacks.com)

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance …. however be your own patient advocate as standard medical symptom management may not be in the long-term best interest of overall health or restoration of normal function. …. Good luck and peace be with you.

*My eyes are now tired and I’m going to leave this here for now. … Seems like a full document/protocol is deserved for the topic though.

