deNutrients - News to Use

deNutrients - News to Use

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Phar Percheron's avatar
Phar Percheron
16h

thank you for this Jennifer. My horse is suffering from the Heat, so I will bring some ice and try to cool his head off. and adjust his living conditions so he is feeling less stress.

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1 reply by Jennifer Depew, R.D.
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