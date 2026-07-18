Meme shared showing a printed sign at a worksite which said:

“Things that don’t require effort:

Being on time

Work ethic

Effort

Body language

Doing Extra

Being prepared

Attitude”

Handwritten in angry letters:

“All of this Requires EFFORT!”

When effortlessness becomes effortless, at work, that might mean you love your job and it just is easy, but on a hot, humid day with lack of water and salt, potassium and magnesium snacks … then it might be effortful, very effortful. Even inflammatory and irritating.

If “Effort” doesn’t require effort, I wonder what might be on a list of things that do require effort?

Things that require effort (my examples):

Excellence

Freedom

Flavor

Order

Revenue

Taxation

Effort, going the extra mile as a habit, may lead to more miles covered over your life.

Questions for our own self direction:

“How can I put this into action right now?

What small step can I take to chip away at this goal?”

- Tara Wagner

Herbs for anxiety

“Valerian root

Ashwagandha root

Siberian Ginseng root

Ginger root

Gingko leaf” - “Autism: Treating the Whole Child”, by Jerrold Kartzinel, MD, Kartzinel Wellness Center, DrJerryK.com, menderlynaturally.com, homelifecommunity.org.

also Pomegranate products

and St. John’s Wort

and Lavender flower tea

Not having anxiety can take more effort for some people, and diet and lifestyle strategies can improve or normalize the mood.

Cold packs on the Forehead to slow a rapid heart rate:

Simple cold therapy on the forehead or face can calm a racing heart rate due to a vagal nerve response; see the end of the post for an explainer. Freezer gel packs made for a sprained ankle can also be used on the forehead during anxiety or for headaches or to help go to sleep at night. Our body and brain need to cool to be able to fall asleep normally.

The vagus nerve is your brain's brake pedal—cold on the forehead activates it, telling your heart to slow down and your body to shift from 'fight or flight' into 'rest and digest.'

Clinical note: If you have a history of arrhythmias or heart conditions, you should check with a doctor first, because the diving reflex can temporarily drop heart rate quite significantly. But for healthy individuals, it's safe and remarkably effective. I realized part of the value of my large rose quartz crystal (800 mg) is the cold effect. Smaller crystals warm faster but can still help calm.

Magnesium sulfate/Epsom salt in a soak or bath (or magnesium chloride)

Lack of magnesium may be common with stress or gut dysbiosis causing poor intestinal absorption of the mineral. Chelated types of supplements might be better absorbed, or a topical source like an Epsom salt soak or bath (20 min-40 min - too long in the bath can cause frequent watery loose stools for ~ 24 hours).

Inflammatory chemicals lead to a need for more magnesium to protect against the negative effects of calcium entry into cells leading to more symptoms and potentially death of the overactivated cells.

Lack of magnesium is linked to anxiety and depression. Alcohol use (moderate to excess) increases loss of magnesium. Rapid depletion of magnesium can cause angry reactivity (~ bar fights, road rage) and increases risk for a sudden cardiac event. Sports related sweating increases loss of magnesium acutely which is likely a factor in sudden death associated with athletes during or following strenuous events. Pedialyte has adequate magnesium but many sports drink beverages for adults do not.

B vitamins are also used in excess during stress/anxiety, or strenuous exercise.

I have posts in my archives on B vitamin topics.

Essential oils for anxiety - Lavender, Ylang ylang, Bergamot

I have posts in my archives on essential oils for anxiety or other uses.

Lifestyle:

Nature - grounding, beach or forest or sandbox—play and breathe and hug a tree or sit next to one,

avoid EMF,

reduce blue light in the last three hours of your evening

and have black out dark sleep area.

The Vagal Nerve Response: Your Brain’s Brake Pedal

The vagus nerve is the longest nerve in your body. It runs from your brainstem down through your neck and chest, branching into your heart, lungs, and digestive tract. It’s the main highway of your parasympathetic nervous system—the “rest and digest” system that counteracts the “fight or flight” (sympathetic) response.

When you’re anxious or stressed, your sympathetic nervous system revs up: heart races, breathing quickens, pupils dilate, cortisol spikes. Your body thinks it’s under threat.

Cold on the forehead or face triggers the vagus nerve through something called the diving reflex—an ancient mammalian survival response. When cold hits your face, the vagus nerve sends a signal to your brain: “Slow down. We’re in cold water. Save oxygen.” Your brain then:

Slows your heart rate (via the sinoatrial node in your heart)

Lowers blood pressure

Shifts you from alertness toward calm

This is why splashing cold water on your face is a classic anxiety intervention—it’s not a placebo. It’s a direct neurological off-switch for the stress response.

For sleep: Your core body temperature naturally drops about 1–2°F in the hours before sleep. Cooling your forehead mimics and accelerates that natural drop, telling your brain’s sleep center (the suprachiasmatic nucleus) that it’s time to produce melatonin and shut down for the night.

So a cold pack isn’t just a comfort measure. It’s a tool that physically changes your nervous system state—from sympathetic (stressed) to parasympathetic (calm)—in about 30 to 60 seconds.

Uphill effort — effortful?, or warming on a cold day? Our mental perspective is part of ‘anxiety’ or ‘bad luck’ versus looking for the good part of whatever is happening. Photo by Amisha Bhatnagar on Unsplash

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

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